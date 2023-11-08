Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

B2Gold Reports Q3 2023 Results; 2023 Total Gold Production Guidance Reiterated; Full-Year Cash Operating Costs Forecast to be Below Guidance Range and Full-Year All-In Sustaining Costs Forecast to be at the Low End of Guidance Range

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2023. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2023 Third Quarter Highlights

  • Total gold production of 242,838 ounces in Q3 2023, expected to increase in Q4 2023 : Total gold production in Q3 2023 was 242,838 ounces, including 17,786 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre"). The Masbate and Otjikoto mines exceeded their expected production, which was offset by lower than expected production from the Fekola Mine due to slightly lower grade recovery and lower mill feed grade stemming from ore production delays out of Phase 6 of the Fekola pit following an intense precipitation event. Mining of the higher grade ore in Fekola Phase 6 resumed in October 2023 and fourth quarter of 2023 Fekola Mine production is expected to be significantly higher. All B2Gold operations are on track to meet or exceed annual production guidance ranges.

  • Total consolidated cash operating costs of $706 per gold ounce sold in Q3 2023 : Total consolidated cash operating costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) of $706 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter with consolidated cash operating costs from the Company's three operating mines of $689 per gold ounce sold. Year-to-date total consolidated cash operating costs of $637 per gold ounce sold remain well below the annual guidance range.

  • Total consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,272 per gold ounce sold in Q3 2023 : Total consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) of $1,272 per gold ounce sold during the third quarter. Year-to-date total consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,182 remain below the annual guidance range.

  • Tracking well to 2023 total production and cost guidance: For full-year 2023, the Company's total gold production is forecast to be between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces (including 60,000 to 70,000 attributable ounces from Calibre). The Company's total consolidated cash operating costs for the year (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be slightly below the guidance range of $670 and $730 per ounce and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be at the low end of the guidance range of between $1,195 and $1,255 per ounce.

  • Attributable net loss of $0.03 per share; Adjusted attributable net income of $0.05 per share in Q3 2023 : Net loss attributable to the shareholders of the Company in Q3 2023 of $43.0 million ($0.03 per share), primarily related to the $112 million non-cash impairment on the Gramalote Project as a result of the Company's acquisition from AngloGold Ashanti Limited ("AngloGold") of the remaining 50% interest in the project; adjusted net income (see "Non-IFRS Measures") attributable to the shareholders of the Company was $65 million ($0.05 per share).

  • Operating cash flow before working capital adjustments of $191 million in Q3 2023 : Cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital adjustments was $191 million in the third quarter of 2023.

  • Robust financial position : At September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $310 million, working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $383 million, and minimal debt consisting of only equipment loans and lease obligations.

  • Q3 2023 dividend of $0.04 per share declared : The Company remains in a strong net positive cash position and paid a third quarter dividend of $0.04 per common share on September 29, 2023 (annualized rate of $0.16 per common share). Dividends paid totalled $45 million in the third quarter.

  • Goose Project construction on budget and on track for first gold pour in Q1 2025: In the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed Phase 1 camp construction and the earthworks required to extend the airstrip. The first concrete pour was completed in July with concrete and steel work in the mill area progressing ahead of schedule. Erection of the structural steel for the mill area, power house and truck shop is well underway, and cladding of the mill area is underway. The 2023 sealift was completed successfully in mid-October, unloading all planned material sealift materials required for the successful construction, commissioning and mining of the Goose Project.

  • Consolidated the Gramalote Project by acquiring AngloGold's 50% interest: On September 18, 2023, the Company announced it had entered into a purchase agreement with AngloGold to acquire AngloGold's 50% interest in the Gramalote Project located in the Department of Antioquia, Colombia. B2Gold now owns 100% of the Gramalote Project. B2Gold's in-house projects team has commenced work on various smaller scale project development plans, with the goal of identifying a higher-return project than the previously contemplated joint venture development plan.

Third Quarter 2023 Results

Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 477,888 392,554 1,422,298 1,140,122
Net (loss) income ($ in thousands) (34,770 ) (21,234) 158,984 110,255
(Loss) earnings per share – basic (1) ($/ share) (0.03 ) (0.02) 0.10 0.09
(Loss) earnings per share – diluted (1) ($/ share) (0.03 ) (0.02) 0.10 0.09
Cash provided by operating activities ($ thousands) 110,204 93,118 509,010 325,307
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,920 1,711 1,929 1,810
Adjusted net income (1)(2) ($ in thousands) 64,840 31,996 256,506 142,340
Adjusted earnings per share (1)(2) – basic ($) 0.05 0.03 0.21 0.13
Consolidated operations results:
Gold sold (ounces) 248,889 229,400 737,139 629,800
Gold produced (ounces) 225,052 214,903 721,732 620,234
Cash operating costs (2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 689 810 613 741
Cash operating costs (2) ($/ gold ounce produced) 741 798 638 749
Total cash costs (2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 827 926 752 862
All-in sustaining costs (2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,273 1,154 1,177 1,100
Operations results including equity investment in Calibre:
Gold sold (ounces) 266,616 241,558 787,805 669,776
Gold produced (ounces) 242,838 227,016 772,395 660,004
Cash operating costs (2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 706 824 637 760
Cash operating costs (2) ($/ gold ounce produced) 755 815 661 767
Total cash costs (2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 840 939 772 878
All-in sustaining costs (2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,272 1,169 1,182 1,108

(1) Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.
(2) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

Liquidity and Capital Resources

B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. At September 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $310 million (December 31, 2022 - $652 million) and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $383 million (December 31, 2022 - $802 million). At September 30, 2023, the full amount of the Company's $700 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") was undrawn and available. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter of 2023, the Company completed a drawdown of $50 million, leaving $650 million available for draw on its $700 million RCF.

Third Quarter 2023 Dividend

On September 5, 2023, B2Gold's Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), paid on September 29, 2023. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the "DRIP"). The DRIP provides B2Gold shareholders residing in Canada and the United States with the opportunity to have the cash dividends declared on all or some of their common shares automatically reinvested into additional common shares of the Company (the "Reinvestment Shares") on an ongoing basis. Participation in the DRIP is optional and will not affect shareholders' cash dividends unless they elect to participate in the DRIP. Dividends are only payable as and when declared by the Company's Board of Directors. The benefits of enrolling in the DRIP include the convenience of automatic reinvestment of dividends into Reinvestment Shares; flexibility to enroll some or all common shares in the DRIP; and ability to acquire Reinvestment Shares without paying any brokerage fees. Participants in the DRIP will acquire Reinvestment Shares from the Company's treasury at a price equal to the volume weighted average price of the Company's common shares on the Toronto Stock Exchange for the five consecutive trading days immediately preceding a dividend payment date, subject to a possible discount, in the Company's sole discretion, of up to 5%. For the dividend declared on September 5, 2023, a discount of 3% was offered.

Operations

Fekola Mine - Mali

Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 292,375 230,023 888,272 652,361
Gold sold (ounces) 152,239 135,150 460,139 361,800
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,921 1,702 1,930 1,803
Tonnes of ore milled 2,392,829 2,285,423 6,988,763 6,906,172
Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.82 1.90 2.17 1.72
Recovery (%) 92.1 93.1 91.9 92.9
Gold production (ounces) 128,942 129,933 447,233 354,647
Cash operating costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 613 694 544 667
Cash operating costs (1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 688 728 561 667
Total cash costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 773 829 706 809
All-in sustaining costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,261 978 1,125 971
Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 83,166 20,353 211,112 68,779
Exploration ($ in thousands) 3,392 1,706 13,848

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Fekola Mine in Mali (owned 80% by the Company and 20% by the State of Mali) produced 128,942 ounces in the third quarter, lower than expected due to slightly lower gold recovery and lower mill feed grade. The lower than expected mill feed grade stemmed from ore production delays out of Phase 6 of the Fekola pit, following an intense precipitation event that rendered high grade ore at the bottom of the pit temporarily inaccessible with the result that mill feed was supplemented by unbudgeted low grade stockpile material. Mining of the higher grade ore in Fekola Phase 6 resumed in October 2023 and fourth quarter production at the Fekola Mine is expected to be significantly higher with total production expected to be at the lower end of the guidance range of between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces. For the third quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.82 grams per tonne ("g/t"), mill throughput was 2.39 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 92.1%.

The Fekola Mine's cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the third quarter of 2023 were $688 per ounce produced ($613 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2023 were slightly higher than expected as a result of the lower than anticipated gold production.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the third quarter of 2023 for the Fekola Mine were $1,261 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs were slightly higher than expected as a result of higher than anticipated sustaining capital expenditures carried over from prior periods and new sustaining capital expenditure projects approved in 2023. Sustaining capital expenditures for 2023 are forecast to be approximately $50 million higher than guidance and include $11 million for solar plant expansion costs, and new mobile fleet and capital rebuild costs of approximately $35 million. The higher sustaining capital costs have been partially offset by $35 million in lower non-sustaining capital costs for Fekola Regional and Fekola underground development, which is now expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2025.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 totalled $83 million primarily consisting of $26 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds, $20 million for deferred stripping, $10 million for Fekola underground development, $10 million for the tailings facility raise project and $7 million for solar plant expansion.

The low-cost Fekola Complex in Mali includes both the Fekola Mine and Fekola Regional. At the Fekola Mine, ore will continue to be mined from the Fekola and Cardinal pits including mining of higher grade Fekola Phase 6 ore in the fourth quarter of 2023. Receipt of an exploitation license for the Bantako North permit area remains outstanding pending finalization of an implementation decree for the new 2023 Mining Code by the State of Mali. As a result, no production is forecast from Fekola Regional in 2023 (budgeted production was 18,000 ounces). Production from the Fekola and Cardinal pits has been accelerated to offset the delayed saprolite ore production from the Bantako North permit, and production guidance of between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces for the Fekola Complex for 2023 remains unchanged with total production expected to be at the lower end of the range. The new 2023 Mining Code is not expected to impact the matters that have been stabilized for the Fekola Mine operations under the existing Fekola mining convention entered into under the 2012 Mining Code, and the impact of a new 2023 Mining Code on the Fekola Regional licenses is still under review by the Company, pending issuance of a final implementation decree by the State of Mali. Fekola Complex cash operating costs are expected to be within the original guidance range of between $565 and $625 per ounce produced. As a result of the expected sustaining capital expenditure increases for the year, the Fekola Complex all-in sustaining cost guidance range is now expected to be between $1,175 and $1,235 per ounce sold (original guidance range of between $1,085 and $1,145 per ounce sold).

Masbate Mine – The Philippines

Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 97,556 107,936 265,839 290,704
Gold sold (ounces) 50,950 62,600 137,300 160,150
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,915 1,724 1,936 1,815
Tonnes of ore milled 2,155,170 1,888,722 6,224,572 5,885,163
Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.01 1.10 0.99 1.12
Recovery (%) 73.0 74.7 73.6 77.1
Gold production (ounces) 51,170 49,902 147,012 164,041
Cash operating costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 865 879 854 815
Cash operating costs (1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 834 867 844 801
Total cash costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 993 977 979 922
All-in sustaining costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,124 1,110 1,152 1,076
Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 5,896 10,158 20,947 29,908
Exploration ($ in thousands) 774 696 2,741 3,111

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines had a strong third quarter of 2023 gold production of 51,170 ounces, above expectations, as a result of improved ore grade and higher mill throughput. For the third quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.01 g/t gold, mill throughput was 2.16 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 73.0%.

The Masbate Mine's cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the third quarter of 2023 were $834 per ounce produced ($865 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of higher than anticipated gold production, and lower than anticipated mining and processing costs resulting from lower than expected diesel and heavy fuel oil costs.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the third quarter of 2023 were $1,124 per ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of lower than anticipated cash operating costs, lower than anticipated sustaining capital expenditures and higher than expected gold ounces sold. The lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures were mainly a result of $4 million budgeted deferred stripping costs that are now expected to be a permanent saving in 2023.

Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2023 totalled $6 million, primarily consisting of $3 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds and $1 million for deferred stripping.

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines is expected to produce towards or above the higher end of its guidance range of between 170,000 and 190,000 ounces of gold in 2023. For the first nine months of 2023, Masbate's cash operating costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce were below expectations mainly due to lower fuel costs. Masbate's cash operating costs per ounce for 2023 are now expected to be between $855 and $915 per ounce (original guidance range of between $985 and $1,045 per ounce) and all-in sustaining costs are now expected to be between $1,155 and $1,215 per ounce (original guidance range of between $1,370 and $1,430 per ounce).

Otjikoto Mine - Namibia

Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 87,957 54,595 268,187 197,057
Gold sold (ounces) 45,700 31,650 139,700 107,850
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,925 1,725 1,920 1,827
Tonnes of ore milled 855,740 877,249 2,554,747 2,573,360
Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.66 1.27 1.57 1.25
Recovery (%) 98.4 98.0 98.6 98.3
Gold production (ounces) 44,940 35,068 127,487 101,546
Cash operating costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 744 1,165 603 881
Cash operating costs (1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 785 958 671 948
Total cash costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 820 1,234 680 954
All-in sustaining costs (1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,178 1,625 1,074 1,247
Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 13,290 20,292 46,266 59,575
Exploration ($ in thousands) 963 896 2,453 2,275

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, in which the Company holds a 90% interest, performed well during the third quarter of 2023, producing 44,940 ounces of gold, mainly due to improved processed grade as a result of high-grade ore mined from the Wolfshag underground mine. For the third quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.66 g/t, mill throughput was 0.86 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 98.4%.

Production from the Wolfshag underground mine remained consistent during the third quarter of 2023, averaging over 1,259 tonnes per day at an average grade of 5.55 g/t. Otjikoto pit Phase 5 mine production volumes for the third quarter of 2023 were temporarily reduced due to a minor slope failure that resulted in haulage restrictions caused by a redesign of the main haulage ramp. The ramp has been reconstructed with no expected impact on the full-year budgeted 2023 gold production. As of the beginning of 2023, the Probable Mineral Reserve estimate for the Wolfshag deposit includes 203,000 ounces of gold in 1.1 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 5.55 g/t gold. Open pit mining operations at the Otjikoto Mine are scheduled to ramp down in 2024 and conclude in 2025, while processing operations will continue until 2031, when economically viable stockpiles are forecast to be exhausted. Underground operations are currently projected to continue until 2026 with potential to extend underground operations if the ongoing underground exploration program is successful in identifying more underground mineral deposits.

Cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the third quarter of 2023 were $785 per gold ounce produced ($744 per ounce gold sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the third quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of higher production and a weaker Namibian dollar. Lower diesel fuel costs also contributed to the lower than anticipated cash operating costs per ounce produced.

All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2023 were $1,178 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the third quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of lower than anticipated cash operating costs, higher than anticipated gold ounces sold and lower than anticipated sustaining capital expenditures primarily related to the timing of deferred stripping and underground development.

Capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 totalled $13 million, consisting of $9 million for deferred stripping in the Otjikoto pit and $3 million for Wolfshag underground mine development.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia is expected to produce between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces of gold in 2023. For the first nine months of 2023, Otjikoto's cash operating costs per ounce and all-in sustaining costs per ounce were below expectations due to a weaker Namibian dollar. Otjikoto's cash operating costs per ounce for 2023 are now expected to be between $545 and $605 per ounce (original guidance range of between $590 and $650 per ounce) and all-in sustaining costs are now expected to be between $950 and $1,010 per ounce (original guidance range of between $1,080 and $1,140 per ounce).

Goose Project Development and Exploration

On April 19, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver ("Sabina"), resulting in the Company acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada by issuing approximately 216 million common shares of B2Gold as consideration. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometer belt. Construction is underway at the most advanced project in the district, the Goose Project, and is on schedule for first gold pour in the first quarter of 2025.

On June 23, 2023, the Company announced an initial capital expenditure estimate of C$800 million, which was in line with B2Gold expectations since the Sabina acquisition announcement and reflects scope changes to further optimize the Goose Project. B2Gold has updated the construction budget to de-risk the project and construct a reliable and low operating cost mine for the arctic. In addition, the Company has made the decision to accelerate underground mining development to increase annual gold production over the first five years of the mine plan, which entails mining of the complete Umwelt crown pillar. The cost to accelerate underground mining is estimated at an additional C$90 million for a total project expenditure of C$890 million of which Sabina had incurred approximately C$340 million up to April 2023, leaving approximately C$550 million (approximately $418 million) expected to be spent by B2Gold from the date of acquisition and up to completion of construction in the first quarter of 2025. In the third quarter of 2023 and post-acquisition to September 30, 2023, the Company incurred $88 million and $157 million, respectively for construction activities at the Goose Project.

In addition, B2Gold will undertake a buildup of working capital over the Goose Project construction period up to the first quarter of 2025 in order to materially de-risk the execution of the production ramp-up phase. Areas of focus for working capital include; accelerated purchase and additional storage of diesel fuel to manage the requirements of operations in 2025; critical inventory of consumables and spares required for mining and processing to avoid the requirement for air transport; and development of open pit and underground ore stockpiles to provide a consistent and uninterrupted feed to the process plant. In the third quarter of 2023, $41 million of consumables inventory costs were incurred, including long-term consumables of $30 million.

Goose Project Infrastructure

Marine Laydown Area

Following the acquisition of Sabina, the Marine Laydown Area (the "MLA") located on Bathurst Inlet, Nunavut was reorganized to maximize space for the 2023 sealift. Additionally, the fuel tank containment area at the MLA was enlarged to facilitate increased storage. The MLA has an approximately 70 person camp, a 3,000 foot gravel airstrip and heliport, and over 65,000 square meters of outdoor storage area. The purchasing of materials and supplies needed to support the 2024 construction campaign has been completed and all materials provided to the ports for the 2023 sealift, which was successfully completed in mid-October 2023 with a total shipping volume of 90,000 cubic meters of dry cargo and 24,000,000 liters of arctic grade diesel fuel. This includes all planned material sealift materials required for the successful construction, commissioning and mining of the Goose Project. Current activities at the MLA include maintenance and preparation of the winter ice road ("WIR") construction and haulage fleet and staging all materials for shipment on the WIR to the Goose Project site. Additional materials identified will need to be flown to site on an as-needed basis.

Accommodation Complex

Phase 1 of the accommodation complex opened in July 2023, including sleeping quarters, office area, medical center, gymnasium, kitchens and water treatment. Phase 1 of the accommodation complex includes 310 beds at the permanent site location, which together with the 160 beds located at the existing exploration camp, provide the necessary accommodations to support accelerated construction, mining and exploration activities to ensure an on-time project completion. Phase 2 of the accommodation complex will further expand the permanent camp. Phase 2 materials are at the MLA and are ready for transport to the Goose Project site and will be integrated into the complex prior to the 2024 summer construction season.

Concrete and Steel Work

Concrete and steel work in the mill area are progressing ahead of schedule. The first concrete pour was completed in July 2023, with approximately 40% of the 2023 concrete foundations and pads complete within the mill area, powerhouse and truck shop as of September 30, 2023. Over 2,000,000 kilograms of structural steel and approximately 500,000 kilograms of plate steel has arrived at site. Erection of the structural steel for the mill area, power house and truck shop is well underway, and cladding of the mill area has begun. Enclosure of these buildings will allow for work to continue through the colder months and remain on schedule. Additionally, it is expected that the ball mill will be set in place in December 2023, ahead of schedule, allowing the focus for the start of 2024 to shift to piping and mechanical systems. Progress to date has considerably de-risked the Goose Project.

Winter Ice Road

The 163 kilometer WIR between the MLA and the Goose Project will operate between February and the end of April, depending on temperatures. In 2023, over 800 loads were completed along the WIR. Work on the 2024 WIR is expected to start in December 2023. WIR construction will begin from the middle and work outwards in each direction, allowing for completion of the majority of the road before the sea ice freezes, as the sea ice freezes last. This construction strategy should enable the WIR to be completed earlier than in prior seasons.

Airstrip

Earthworks necessary to extend the airstrip were completed in September 2023. The extension of the airstrip to 5,000 feet allows large capacity, fully loaded passenger planes to land at the Goose Project during the 2024 construction campaign. B2Gold expects that this will make employee and contractor rotations and supplying the site from Edmonton significantly easier and will further de-risk the project.

The Company believes that the Back River Gold District includes significant untapped exploration potential across the 80 kilometer belt. To accelerate pursuing this potential, in the second quarter, B2Gold approved a $20 million exploration budget for the balance of 2023 to complete approximately 25,000 meters of drilling. The $20 million budget is significantly higher than historical annual exploration expenditures. Drilling has been and will continue to be focused in proximity to existing deposits at the Goose Project, as well as following up on regional targets identified at the George, Boulder, Boot and Del projects.

Fekola Complex Regional Development and Exploration

The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal pits and Fekola underground) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto and Bakolobi permits) and the Dandoko permit).

Based on B2Gold's preliminary planning, the Anaconda Area could provide selective higher grade saprolite material (average annual grade of up to 2.2 g/t gold) to be trucked approximately 20 km and fed into the Fekola mill at a rate of up to 1.5 million tonnes per annum. Trucking of selective higher grade saprolite material from the Anaconda Area to the Fekola mill will increase the ore processed and has the potential to generate approximately 80,000 to 100,000 ounces of initial gold production per year from Fekola Regional sources (Fekola Regional Phase I). Receipt of an exploitation license for the Bantako North permit area remains outstanding pending finalization of an implementation decree for the new 2023 Mining Code by the State of Mali. As a result, no production is forecast from Fekola Regional in 2023 (budgeted production was 18,000 ounces). The new 2023 Mining Code is not expected to impact the matters that have been stabilized for the Fekola Mine operations under the existing Fekola mining convention entered into under the 2012 Mining Code, and the impact of a new 2023 Mining Code on the Fekola Regional licenses is still under review by the Company, pending issuance of a final implementation decree by the State of Mali.

In the third quarter of 2023 and the first nine months of 2023, the Company invested $17 million and $46 million, respectively, in the development of Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) saprolite mining including road construction, mine infrastructure and mining equipment. For 2023, the Company has budgeted a total of $63 million for Fekola Regional development. The haul road from Bantako North to Fekola is operational and construction of the haul roads and mining infrastructure (warehouse, workshop, fuel depot and offices) is on schedule and will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mining operations will commence upon receipt of mining permits, with gold production approximately three months after commencement. For 2023, the Company expects to be below budget on the Fekola Regional development by approximately $12 million.

Preliminary results of a Fekola Complex optimization study indicate that there is an opportunity to either (1) extend the processing life of the Fekola mill, or (2) increase gold production through the construction of a new oxide processing plant. The Company is progressing an engineering study to be released in the first quarter of 2024 that will outline the two development options to process gold from Fekola Regional. In addition, Fekola Complex optimization work continues to maximize project value from all the various oxide and sulphide materials sources including the Fekola Pit, Fekola Underground, Cardinal Pit and the Bantako North, Menankoto, Bakolobi and Dandoko permits. Extending the oxide and sulphide processing life of the Fekola mill or construction of a new oxide processing plant is subject to delineation of additional mineral resources and development, completion of feasibility studies and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and permits.

Gramalote Project Development

On September 14, 2023, the Company entered into a purchase agreement with AngloGold to acquire AngloGold's 50% interest in the Gramalote Project. Upon completion of the Gramalote Transaction, which occurred on October 5, 2023, B2Gold now owns 100% of the Gramalote Project.

B2Gold's in-house projects team has commenced work on various smaller scale project development plans, with the goal of identifying a higher-return project than the previously contemplated joint venture development plan. Based on the results of the 2022 Gramalote feasibility study, the contemplated larger scale project did not meet the combined investment return thresholds for development by both B2Gold and AngloGold. B2Gold plans to commence a detailed review of the Gramalote Project, including the facility size and location, power supply, mining and processing options, tailings design, resettlement, potential construction sequencing and camp design to identify potential cost savings to develop a smaller scale project. The results of the review will allow the Company to determine the optimal parameters and assumptions for a formal study, to commence in the fourth quarter of 2023, with the goal of completing an initial assessment by the second quarter of 2024.

Outlook

Based on a strong operational and financial first nine months of 2023, B2Gold is on track to meet its annual total gold production forecast of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces (including 60,000 to 70,000 attributable ounces from Calibre) with total consolidated cash operating costs for the year (including estimated attributable results from Calibre) now forecast to be slightly below the original guidance range of between $670 and $730 per ounce and total consolidated all-in sustaining costs (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be at the low end of the original guidance range of between $1,195 and 1,255 per ounce.

In April 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Sabina resulting in B2Gold acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometer belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, under construction, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. The Goose Project has an estimated two year construction period, which is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, B2Gold believes there is significant untapped exploration potential across the 80 kilometer belt. B2Gold's management team has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose Project and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex.

In Mali, preliminary results of a Fekola Complex optimization study indicate that there is an opportunity to either (1) extend the processing life of the Fekola mill, or (2) increase gold production through the construction of a new oxide processing plant. The Company is progressing an engineering study to be released in the first quarter of 2024 that will outline the two development options to process gold from Fekola Regional. In addition, Fekola Complex optimization work continues to maximize project value from all the various oxide and sulphide material sources including the Fekola Pit, Fekola Underground, Cardinal Pit and the Bantako North, Menankoto, Bakolobi and Dandoko permits. Extending the oxide and sulphide processing life of the Fekola mill or construction of a new oxide processing plant is subject to delineation of additional mineral resources and development, completion of feasibility studies, and the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals and permits.

Due to the Company's strong financial position and available liquidity, strong operating results and cash flows and the current higher gold price environment, B2Gold's quarterly dividend rate is expected to be maintained at $0.04 per common share (or an annualized rate of $0.16 per common share), which represents one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector.

B2Gold is conducting another aggressive exploration campaign in 2023 with a budget of approximately $84 million (including $20 million at the recently acquired Back River Gold District) with a significant proportion allocated to growth exploration expenditures to support the next phase of organic growth across the portfolio.

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize profitable production from its mines, further advance its pipeline of development and exploration projects, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to pay an industry leading dividend yield.

Appointment of Kelvin Dushnisky as Chair of the Board of Directors of B2Gold

Following his election as a director of B2Gold on June 23, 2023, Kelvin Dushnisky was appointed as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Dushnisky served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of AngloGold from 2018 to 2020. There he led the execution of the organization's strategic priorities and oversaw a global portfolio of mining operations and projects in Africa, South America and Australia, along with exploration interests and investments in Canada and the USA. Prior to AngloGold, Mr. Dushnisky had a sixteen-year career with Barrick Gold Corporation, ultimately as its President and a member of the Barrick Board of Directors. Prior to Barrick, Mr. Dushnisky held senior executive and board positions with a number of private and listed companies.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. Participants may dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-4610
  • All other callers: +1 (604) 638-5340

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (800) 319-6413, replay access code 0474. All other callers: +1 (604) 638-9010, replay access code 0474.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, a mine under construction in northern Canada and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Brian Scott, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology & Technical Services, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact:

Michael McDonald Cherry De Geer
VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development Director, Corporate Communications
+1 604-681-8371 +1 604-681-8371
investor@b2gold.com investor@b2gold.com

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2023 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and AISC, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis, which if they occur, would have on our business, our planned capital and exploration expenditures; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: remaining well positioned for continued strong operating and financial performance for 2023; projected gold production, cash operating costs and AISC on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2023; total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 (including 60,000 to 70,000 attributable ounces from Calibre) ounces in 2023, with cash operating costs at or below a range of $670 and $730 per ounce and AISC of between $1,195 and $1,255 per ounce;B2Gold's continued prioritization of developing the Goose Project in a manner that recognizes Indigenous input and concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the area; the Goose Project capital cost being approximately C$800 million, and total capital expenditures including the accelerated underground development costs being C$890 million; the capital cost to complete the Goose Project being approximately C$550 million; the Goose Project producing more than 300,000 ounces of gold per year for the first five years and the Umwelt crown pillar containing over 150,000 ounces of gold; the Company's consolidated gold production to be relatively consistent throughout 2023 with the exception of the Otjikoto Mine, where it will be weighted 60% to the second half of the year; the Company's total capitalized stripping expenditures moderating in 2024; the potential for Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) to provide saprolite material to feed the Fekola mill; the timing and results of a study for the Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) to review the project economics of a stand-alone oxide mill; the impact of any new mining code in Mali; the potential for first gold production in the first quarter of 2025 from the Goose Project; the potential payment of any future dividends, including the timing and amount of any such dividends, and the expectation that quarterly dividends will be maintained at the same level; and B2Gold's attributable share of Calibre's production.;;; All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Measures
This news release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "cash operating costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"). Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with B2Gold's consolidated financial statements. Readers should refer to B2Gold's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on the Websites, under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how B2Gold calculates certain of such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
The disclosure in this news release was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and resource and reserve information contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by public companies subject to the technical disclosure requirements of the SEC. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance.

B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2023 		For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2022 		For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2023 		For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2022
Gold revenue $ 477,888 $ 392,554 $ 1,422,298 $ 1,140,122
Cost of sales
Production costs (171,425 ) (185,704 ) (451,791 ) (466,967 )
Depreciation and depletion (101,568 ) (94,207 ) (293,388 ) (253,344 )
Royalties and production taxes (34,389 ) (26,644 ) (102,661 ) (76,235 )
Total cost of sales (307,382 ) (306,555 ) (847,840 ) (796,546 )
Gross profit 170,506 85,999 574,458 343,576
General and administrative (13,064 ) (10,384 ) (41,170 ) (33,761 )
Share-based payments (4,289 ) (5,808 ) (15,734 ) (18,253 )
(Impairment) reversal of impairment of long-lived assets (111,597 ) (116,482 ) 909
Write-down of mineral property interests (565 ) (3,927 ) (17,022 ) (7,085 )
Share of net income of associate 5,561 2,080 17,549 8,991
Restructuring charges (5,071 ) (12,151 )
Foreign exchange losses (11,739 ) (7,982 ) (14,588 ) (16,439 )
Community relations (1,158 ) (873 ) (3,883 ) (1,945 )
Loss on sale of mineral property (2,804 ) (2,804 )
Other expense (1,061 ) (1,776 ) (8,396 ) (2,746 )
Operating income 27,523 54,525 362,581 270,443
Interest and financing expense (3,190 ) (2,709 ) (9,032 ) (7,983 )
Interest income 3,887 3,168 15,741 7,796
Change in fair value of gold stream 7,600 6,500
Gains (losses) on derivative instruments 5,667 (8,751 ) 6,092 18,297
Other income (expense) (951 ) 453 (5,069 ) 6,513
Income from operations before taxes 40,536 46,686 376,813 295,066
Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (68,210 ) (32,520 ) (216,155 ) (140,315 )
Deferred income tax expense (7,096 ) (35,400 ) (1,674 ) (44,496 )
Net (loss) income for the period $ (34,770 ) $ (21,234 ) $ 158,984 $ 110,255
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company $ (43,070 ) $ (23,410 ) $ 123,321 $ 95,117
Non-controlling interests 8,300 2,176 35,663 15,138
Net (loss) income for the period $ (34,770 ) $ (21,234 ) $ 158,984 $ 110,255
(Loss) earnings per share (attributable to shareholders of the Company)
Basic $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.09
Diluted $ (0.03 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.10 $ 0.09
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
(in thousands)
Basic 1,297,175 1,064,301 1,208,942 1,060,826
Diluted 1,297,175 1,064,301 1,213,349 1,067,753


B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2023 		For the three
months ended
Sept. 30, 2022 		For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2023 		For the nine
months ended
Sept. 30, 2022
Operating activities
Net (loss) income for the period $ (34,770 ) $ (21,234 ) $ 158,984 $ 110,255
Mine restoration provisions settled (344 ) (923 )
Non-cash charges, net 226,559 160,355 455,500 331,700
Changes in non-cash working capital (28,339 ) (34,362 ) (7,061 ) (87,833 )
Changes in long-term supplies inventory (30,407 ) (30,407 )
Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (22,495 ) (11,641 ) (67,083 ) (28,815 )
Cash provided by operating activities 110,204 93,118 509,010 325,307
Financing activities
Extinguishment of gold stream and construction financing obligations (111,819 )
Repayment of equipment loan facilities (3,448 ) (879 ) (9,913 ) (12,374 )
Interest and commitment fees paid (1,343 ) (725 ) (3,463 ) (3,049 )
Cash proceeds from stock option exercises 6,486 335 12,394 12,966
Dividends paid (45,378 ) (42,949 ) (140,084 ) (127,695 )
Principal payments on lease arrangements (1,135 ) (1,732 ) (4,624 ) (5,399 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests (13,601 ) (23,648 ) (17,881 ) (27,828 )
Revolving credit facility transaction costs (3,296 ) (3,296 ) (2,401 )
Other 2,434 1,788 4,021 2,518
Cash used by financing activities (59,281 ) (67,810 ) (274,665 ) (163,262 )
Investing activities
Expenditures on mining interests:
Fekola Mine (83,166 ) (20,353 ) (211,112 ) (68,779 )
Masbate Mine (5,896 ) (10,158 ) (20,947 ) (29,908 )
Otjikoto Mine (13,290 ) (20,292 ) (46,266 ) (59,575 )
Goose Project (88,082 ) (156,694 )
Fekola Regional, pre-development (16,535 ) (5,154 ) (46,345 ) (12,083 )
Gramalote Project (854 ) (4,273 ) (2,568 ) (12,810 )
Other exploration and development (17,770 ) (16,269 ) (58,313 ) (45,505 )
Cash acquired on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. 38,083
Transaction costs paid on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (6,672 )
Purchase of long-term investment (879 ) (32,759 )
Cash paid for purchase of non-controlling interest (6,704 )
Deferred consideration received 45,000 3,850 45,000
Cash paid on acquisition of mineral property (48,258 )
Cash paid on acquisition of Oklo Resources Ltd (21,130 ) (21,130 )
Cash acquired on acquisition of Oklo Resources Ltd 1,415 1,415
Loan to associate (2,453 ) (5,000 ) (2,453 ) (5,000 )
Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option (7,737 )
Funding of reclamation accounts (2,189 ) (954 ) (4,829 ) (5,052 )
Other (3,833 ) 1,626 (4,191 ) 1,268
Cash used by investing activities (234,947 ) (55,542 ) (557,920 ) (268,154 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (184,024 ) (30,234 ) (323,575 ) (106,109 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (12,614 ) (7,002 ) (18,802 ) (17,434 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 506,207 586,692 651,946 672,999
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 309,569 $ 549,456 $ 309,569 $ 549,456


B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)

As at September 30,
2023 		As at December 31,
2022
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents $ 309,569 $ 651,946
Accounts receivable, prepaids and other 32,597 28,811
Deferred consideration receivable 3,850
Value-added and other tax receivables 21,534 18,533
Inventories 343,628 332,031
707,328 1,035,171
Long-term investments 78,229 31,865
Value-added tax receivables 168,306 121,323
Mining interests
Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations 3,593,868 2,274,730
Investments in associates 132,713 120,049
Long-term stockpile 55,470 48,882
Long-term stockpiles 46,855
Other assets 68,879 49,213
$ 4,851,648 $ 3,681,233
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 176,931 $ 114,791
Current income and other taxes payable 111,171 95,623
Current portion of long-term debt 15,145 15,519
Current portion of mine restoration provisions 4,622 5,545
Other current liabilities 16,804 2,138
324,673 233,616
Long-term debt 34,309 41,709
Gold stream obligation 120,800
Mine restoration provisions 94,301 95,568
Deferred income taxes 184,189 182,515
Employee benefits obligation 18,729 8,121
Other long-term liabilities 8,707 7,915
785,708 569,444
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Share capital 3,448,404 2,487,624
Contributed surplus 80,478 78,232
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (132,511 ) (145,869 )
Retained earnings 560,226 588,139
3,956,597 3,008,126
Non-controlling interests 109,343 103,663
4,065,940 3,111,789
$ 4,851,648 $ 3,681,233

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold

‘‘Cash operating costs per gold ounce'' and "total cash costs per gold ounce" are common financial performance measures in the gold mining industry but, as non-IFRS measures, they do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures, along with sales, are considered to be a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flow from its mining operations.

Cash cost figures are calculated on a sales basis in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard is the accepted standard of reporting cash cost of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Cash operating costs and total cash costs per gold ounce sold are derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, royalties and production taxes, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 93,388 44,056 33,981 171,425 16,791 188,216
Royalties and production taxes 24,333 6,556 3,500 34,389 1,303 35,692
Total cash costs 117,721 50,612 37,481 205,814 18,094 223,908
Gold sold (ounces) 152,239 50,950 45,700 248,889 17,727 266,616
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 613 865 744 689 947 706
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 773 993 820 827 1,021 840


For the three months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 93,808 55,023 36,873 185,704 13,443 199,147
Royalties and production taxes 18,286 6,164 2,194 26,644 929 27,573
Total cash costs 112,094 61,187 39,067 212,348 14,372 226,720
Gold sold (ounces) 135,150 62,600 31,650 229,400 12,158 241,558
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 694 879 1,165 810 1,106 824
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 829 977 1,234 926 1,182 939


For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 250,294 117,219 84,278 451,791 50,371 502,162
Royalties and production taxes 74,685 17,254 10,722 102,661 3,635 106,296
Total cash costs 324,979 134,473 95,000 554,452 54,006 608,458
Gold sold (ounces) 460,139 137,300 139,700 737,139 50,666 787,805
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 544 854 603 613 994 637
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 706 979 680 752 1,066 772


For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 241,476 130,477 95,014 466,967 41,732 508,699
Royalties and production taxes 51,233 17,130 7,872 76,235 3,026 79,261
Total cash costs 292,709 147,607 102,886 543,202 44,758 587,960
Gold sold (ounces) 361,800 160,150 107,850 629,800 39,976 669,776
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 667 815 881 741 1,044 760
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 809 922 954 862 1,120 878

Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced

In addition to cash operating costs on a per gold ounce sold basis, the Company also presents cash operating costs on a per gold ounce produced basis. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced is derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce produced to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 93,388 44,056 33,981 171,425 16,791 188,216
Inventory sales adjustment (4,673 ) (1,388 ) 1,294 (4,767 ) (4,767 )
Cash operating costs 88,715 42,668 35,275 166,658 16,791 183,449
Gold produced (ounces) 128,942 51,170 44,940 225,052 17,786 242,838
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 688 834 785 741 944 755


For the three months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 93,808 55,023 36,873 185,704 13,443 199,147
Inventory sales adjustment 805 (11,773 ) (3,267 ) (14,235 ) (14,235 )
Cash operating costs 94,613 43,250 33,606 171,469 13,443 184,912
Gold produced (ounces) 129,933 49,902 35,068 214,903 12,113 227,016
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 728 867 958 798 1,110 815


For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 250,294 117,219 84,278 451,791 50,371 502,162
Inventory sales adjustment 543 6,792 1,232 8,567 8,567
Cash operating costs 250,837 124,011 85,510 460,358 50,371 510,729
Gold produced (ounces) 447,233 147,012 127,487 721,732 50,663 772,395
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 561 844 671 638 994 661


For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 241,476 130,477 95,014 466,967 41,732 508,699
Inventory sales adjustment (4,877 ) 886 1,276 (2,715 ) (2,715 )
Cash operating costs 236,599 131,363 96,290 464,252 41,732 505,984
Gold produced (ounces) 354,647 164,041 101,546 620,234 39,770 660,004
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 667 801 948 749 1,049 767

All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, a non-regulatory association of the world's leading gold mining companies established to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors, provided guidance for the calculation of the measure "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce", but as a non-IFRS measure, it does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The original World Gold Council standard became effective January 1, 2014 with further updates announced on November 16, 2018 which were effective starting January 1, 2019.

Management believes that the all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has applied the principles of the World Gold Council recommendations and has reported all-in sustaining costs on a sales basis. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

B2Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per ounce as the sum of cash operating costs, royalties and production taxes, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, sustaining lease expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, share-based payment expenses related to restricted share units/deferred share units/performance share units/restricted phantom units ("RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs"), community relations expenditures, reclamation liability accretion and realized (gains) losses on fuel derivative contracts, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

The table below shows a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 93,388 44,056 33,981 171,425 16,791 188,216
Royalties and production taxes 24,333 6,556 3,500 34,389 1,303 35,692
Corporate administration 2,077 623 1,269 8,961 12,930 658 13,588
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs (1) 9 4,325 4,334 4,334
Community relations 642 24 492 1,158 1,158
Reclamation liability accretion 381 290 286 957 957
Realized gains on derivative contracts (1,317 ) (972 ) (232 ) (2,521 ) (2,521 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 72 302 274 487 1,135 1,135
Sustaining capital expenditures (2) 72,454 5,617 13,290 91,361 3,388 94,749
Sustaining mine exploration (2) 774 963 1,737 19 1,756
Total all-in sustaining costs 192,039 57,270 53,823 13,773 316,905 22,159 339,064
Gold sold (ounces) 152,239 50,950 45,700 248,889 17,727 266,616
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,261 1,124 1,178 1,273 1,250 1,272

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 83,166 5,896 13,290 102,352 3,388 105,740
Road construction (216 ) (216 ) (216 )
Fekola underground (10,496 ) (10,496 ) (10,496 )
Other (279 ) (279 ) (279 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 72,454 5,617 13,290 91,361 3,388 94,749

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 774 963 1,737 19 1,756
Regional exploration
Sustaining mine exploration 774 963 1,737 19 1,756

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 93,808 55,023 36,873 185,704 13,443 199,147
Royalties and production taxes 18,286 6,164 2,194 26,644 929 27,573
Corporate administration 1,851 590 1,215 6,728 10,384 787 11,171
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs (1) 4,278 4,278 4,278
Community relations 364 54 455 873 873
Reclamation liability accretion 259 244 190 693 693
Realized gains on derivative contracts (3,021 ) (3,456 ) (1,506 ) (7,983 ) (7,983 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 138 298 732 564 1,732 1,732
Sustaining capital expenditures (2) 18,721 9,882 10,847 39,450 2,399 41,849
Sustaining mine exploration (2) 1,827 696 443 2,966 2,966
Total all-in sustaining costs 132,233 69,495 51,443 11,570 264,741 17,558 282,299
Gold sold (ounces) 135,150 62,600 31,650 229,400 12,158 241,558
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 978 1,110 1,625 1,154 1,444 1,169

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 20,353 10,158 20,292 50,803 2,399 53,202
Cardinal mobile equipment (903 ) (903 ) (903 )
Tailings facility life-of-mine study (399 ) (399 ) (399 )
Fekola underground study (270 ) (270 ) (270 )
Other (60 ) (34 ) (94 ) (94 )
Land acquisitions (242 ) (242 ) (242 )
Underground development (8,387 ) (8,387 ) (8,387 )
National power grid connection (1,058 ) (1,058 ) (1,058 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 18,721 9,882 10,847 39,450 2,399 41,849

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the three months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 3,392 696 896 4,984 4,984
Regional exploration (1,565 ) (453 ) (2,018 ) (2,018 )
Sustaining mine exploration 1,827 696 443 2,966 2,966

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 250,294 117,219 84,278 451,791 50,371 502,162
Royalties and production taxes 74,685 17,254 10,722 102,661 3,635 106,296
Corporate administration 7,441 1,762 4,149 27,818 41,170 1,981 43,151
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs (1) 9 12,482 12,491 12,491
Community relations 2,686 123 1,074 3,883 3,883
Reclamation liability accretion 1,119 859 857 2,835 2,835
Realized gains on derivative contracts (2,776 ) (2,786 ) (929 ) (6,491 ) (6,491 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 1,117 912 1,194 1,401 4,624 4,624
Sustaining capital expenditures (2) 181,262 20,145 46,266 247,673 7,327 255,000
Sustaining mine exploration (2) 1,706 2,741 2,453 6,900 19 6,919
Total all-in sustaining costs 517,543 158,229 150,064 41,701 867,537 63,333 930,870
Gold sold (ounces) 460,139 137,300 139,700 737,139 50,666 787,805
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,125 1,152 1,074 1,177 1,250 1,182

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 211,112 20,947 46,266 278,325 7,327 285,652
Road construction (5,283 ) (5,283 ) (5,283 )
Fekola underground (24,567 ) (24,567 ) (24,567 )
Other (802 ) (802 ) (802 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 181,262 20,145 46,266 247,673 7,327 255,000

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 1,706 2,741 2,453 6,900 19 6,919
Regional exploration
Sustaining mine exploration 1,706 2,741 2,453 6,900 19 6,919

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 241,476 130,477 95,014 466,967 41,732 508,699
Royalties and production taxes 51,233 17,130 7,872 76,235 3,026 79,261
Corporate administration 6,138 1,818 4,090 21,715 33,761 2,333 36,094
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs (1) 11,157 11,157 11,157
Community relations 747 191 1,007 1,945 1,945
Reclamation liability accretion 642 654 472 1,768 1,768
Realized gains on derivative contracts (9,908 ) (10,856 ) (4,804 ) (25,568 ) (25,568 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 523 935 2,178 1,763 5,399 5,399
Sustaining capital expenditures (2) 54,689 28,887 27,092 110,668 2,399 113,067
Sustaining mine exploration (2) 5,820 3,111 1,600 10,531 10,531
Total all-in sustaining costs 351,360 172,347 134,521 34,635 692,863 49,490 742,353
Gold sold (ounces) 361,800 160,150 107,850 629,800 39,976 669,776
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 971 1,076 1,247 1,100 1,238 1,108

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 68,779 29,908 59,575 158,262 2,399 160,661
Cardinal mobile equipment (8,902 ) (8,902 ) (8,902 )
Tailings facility life-of-mine study (4,329 ) (4,329 ) (4,329 )
Fekola underground study (638 ) (638 ) (638 )
Other (221 ) (34 ) (362 ) (617 ) (617 )
Land acquisitions (987 ) (987 ) (987 )
Underground development (27,317 ) (27,317 ) (27,317 )
National power grid connection (4,804 ) (4,804 ) (4,804 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 54,689 28,887 27,092 110,668 2,399 113,067

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 (dollars in thousands):

For the nine months ended September 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 13,848 3,111 2,275 19,234 19,234
Regional exploration (8,028 ) (675 ) (8,703 ) (8,703 )
Sustaining mine exploration 5,820 3,111 1,600 10,531 10,531

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share – basic are non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company adjusted for non-recurring items and also significant recurring non-cash items. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share – basic as adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted number of common shares outstanding.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic is appropriate to provide additional information to investors regarding items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future or that management does not believe to be a reflection of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Management further believes that its presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of our operations and the performance of our core business. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is set out in the table below:

Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
$ $ $ $
(000's) (000's) (000's) (000's)
Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period: (43,070 ) (23,410 ) 123,321 95,117
Adjustments for non-recurring and significant recurring non-cash items:
Impairment (reversal) of impairment of long-lived assets 111,597 116,482 (909 )
Write-down of mineral property interests 565 3,846 16,984 6,873
Loss on sale of mineral property 2,804 2,804
Unrealized (gains) losses on derivative instruments (3,146 ) 16,734 399 7,271
Office lease termination costs 1,946
Loan receivable provision 2,085
Change in fair value of gold stream (7,600 ) (6,500 )
Dilution gain on investment in Calibre (5,458 )
Non-cash interest income on deferred consideration receivable (716 ) (2,806 )
Deferred income tax expense 6,494 32,738 1,789 39,448
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period 64,840 31,996 256,506 142,340
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,297,175 1,064,301 1,208,942 1,060,826
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company per share–basic ($/share) 0.05 0.03 0.21 0.13



Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share (c) $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.14
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities $ 406.8 $ 173.2 $ 1,194.4 $ 528.2
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations (c) $ 470.6 $ 259.4 $ 1,262.5 $ 760.4
Capital expenditures from continuing operations (d) $ 283.9 $ 197.3 $ 787.0 $ 447.4
Free cash flow from continuing operations (c) $ 122.9 $ (24.1 ) $ 407.4 $ 80.8
Average realized gold price per ounce from continuing operations (e) $ 1,929 $ 1,732 $ 1,935 $ 1,821
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce (b) sold (f) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis (c) $ 860 $ 919 $ 876 $ 966
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis (c) $ 1,264 $ 1,269 $ 1,269 $ 1,279
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce (b) sold (c) $ 1,296 $ 1,282 $ 1,303 $ 1,287
Attributable all-in cost (g) from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis (c) $ 1,561 $ 1,555 $ 1,590 $ 1,543
Attributable all-in cost (g) from continuing operations per equivalent ounce (b) sold (c) $ 1,579 $ 1,560 $ 1,608 $ 1,547


(a) Results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 are from continuing operations and exclude results from the Company's Chirano and Russian operations due to the classification of these operations as discontinued and their sale in 2022.
(b) "Gold equivalent ounces" include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on a ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratio for the third quarter and first nine months of 2023 was 81.82:1 and 82.50:1, respectively (third quarter and first nine months of 2022 – 89.91:1 and 83.22:1, respectively).
(c) The definition and reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios is included on pages 17 to 21 of this news release. Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios have no standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
(d) "Capital expenditures from continuing operations" is as reported as "Additions to property, plant and equipment" on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.
(e) "Average realized gold price per ounce from continuing operations" is defined as gold metal sales from continuing operations divided by total gold ounces sold from continuing operations.
(f) "Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(g) "Attributable all-in cost" includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs.

The following operating and financial results are based on third-quarter gold equivalent production:

Production : Kinross produced 585,449 Au eq. oz. in Q3 2023 from continuing operations, compared with 529,155 Au eq. oz. in Q3 2022. The 11% year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher mill grades, recovery and throughput at Tasiast, higher production at La Coipa due to the ramp-up of operations in 2022, and higher production at Paracatu due to higher throughput and timing of ounces processed.

Average realized gold price : The average realized gold price from continuing operations in Q3 2023 was $1,929 per ounce, compared with $1,732 per ounce in Q3 2022.

Revenue : During the third quarter, revenue from continuing operations increased to $1,102.4 million, compared with $856.5 million during Q3 2022. The 29% increase is due to an increase in gold equivalent ounces sold and an increase in average realized gold price.

Production cost of sales : Production cost of sales 1 from continuing operations per Au eq. oz. sold decreased to $911 for the quarter, compared with $941 in Q3 2022. The 12% decrease was primarily due to the ramp-up of production at La Coipa, which continued to be the lowest cost operation in Q3 2023.

Production cost of sales from continuing operations per Au oz. sold 2 on a by-product basis decreased to $860 in Q3 2023, compared with $919 in Q3 2022, based on gold sales of 544,199 ounces and silver sales of 2,213,044 ounces.

Margins 3 : Kinross' margin from continuing operations per Au eq. oz. sold increased to $1,018 for Q3 2023, compared with the Q3 2022 margin of $791.

All-in sustaining cost 2 : All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per Au eq. oz. sold was $1,296 in Q3 2023, compared with $1,282 in Q3 2022.

In Q3 2023, all-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per Au oz. sold on a by-product basis was $1,264, compared with $1,269 in Q3 2022.

Operating cash flow : Operating cash flow from continuing operations 4 was $406.8 million for Q3 2023, compared with $173.2 million for Q3 2022.

Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations 2 increased to $470.6 million in Q3 2023, compared with $259.4 million for Q3 2022.

Free cash flow 2 : Free cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 2023 was $122.9 million, compared with an outflow of $24.1 million in Q3 2022. Excluding working capital changes 8 , free cash flow from continuing operations in Q3 2023 was $186.7 million, compared with $62.1 million in Q3 2022.

Earnings : Reported net earnings 5 from continuing operations increased to $109.7 million, or $0.09 per share for Q3 2023, compared with $65.9 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q3 2022. The increase in reported net earnings was mainly due to the increase in margins.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 2 , 6 was $144.6 million, or $0.12 per share, for Q3 2023, compared with $68.7 million, or $0.05 per share, for Q3 2022.

Capital expenditures : Capital expenditures from continuing operations increased to $283.9 million for Q3 2023, compared with $197.3 million for Q3 2022, primarily due to an increase in capital stripping at Tasiast and Fort Knox and development activities at Manh Choh.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2023, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $464.9 million, compared with $478.4 million at June 30, 2023.

The Company had available credit 9 of approximately $1.5 billion and total liquidity 7 of approximately $2.0 billion as of September 30, 2023, an increase from $1.9 billion at June 30, 2023.

In the third quarter of 2023, the Company issued $500 million 6.25% senior notes due in 2033 and used the net proceeds to redeem the $500 million 5.95% senior notes due March 15, 2024. The Company also repaid $50.0 million of the outstanding balance on the revolving credit facility during the quarter and repaid the remaining balance of $50.0 million in October 2023.

Return of capital

As part of its continuing quarterly dividend program, the Company declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on December 14, 2023, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2023.

Operating results

Mine-by-mine summaries for 2023 third-quarter operating results may be found on pages 12 and 16 of this news release. Highlights include the following:

Tasiast had another strong quarter and achieved record quarterly production and sales. Quarter-over-quarter, production increased mainly due to higher throughput and cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly higher due to the timing of inventory movements. Year-over-year production increased mainly due to higher grades, recoveries and throughput as mining continued in the higher-grade section of West Branch 4. Cost of sales per ounce sold was lower year-over-year due to the increase in production and less operating waste mined as the site progressed with capital stripping of West Branch 5.

Paracatu delivered higher production in both comparable periods. Quarter-over-quarter production increased mainly due to the timing of processing higher-grade ounces from the southwest area of the pit, and year-over-year production increased mainly due to higher throughput and timing of ounces processed. Cost of sales per ounce sold were slightly higher quarter-over-quarter due to timing of inventory movements and lower year-over-year mainly due to the increase in production.

La Coipa performed well with an increase in production in both comparable periods mainly due to higher throughput and grades. Cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly lower compared with the previous quarter, and higher year-over-year mainly due to increased production as the site reached higher production following its ramp-up in 2022.

At Fort Knox , quarter-over-quarter production increased due to more ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Cost of sales per ounce sold was in line compared with the previous quarter. Year-over-year production was lower mainly due to lower mill throughput, partially offset by higher mill grade and an increase in ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly lower compared with Q3 2022 mainly due to planned mine sequencing involving less operating waste mined.

At Round Mountain, production increased compared with the previous quarter primarily due to higher-grade ore from Phase W2. Quarter-over-quarter, cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly higher due to timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, however it was lower than expected due to increased stacking and mill grades. Year-over-year, production increased slightly due to higher grades, and cost of sales per ounce sold increased mainly as a result of less capital development.

At Bald Mountain , production and cost of sales per ounce sold were largely in line quarter-over-quarter. Compared with Q3 2022, production decreased mainly due to the timing of ounces recovered from the heap leach pads. Year-over-year, cost of sales per ounce sold was higher mainly due to lower production, lower capital development and higher contractor and maintenance costs.

Projects and exploration updates

Tasiast Solar Power Plant

The Tasiast solar power plant , which has power generation capacity of 34MW and a battery system of 18MW, continues to advance on plan for solar power-to-grid by the end of the year. Integration and load scenario testing is expected to continue into early 2024 while delivering maximum allowable power. Installation of the photovoltaic panels, inverters and transformer stations are complete, and the battery system installation is well progressed and awaiting battery module delivery. Electrical works and completion of the grid connection are continuing with pre-commissioning testing of the panel arrays and inverters underway.

Great Bear

At the Great Bear project, the Company's robust exploration program continues to make excellent progress, with approximately 48,500 metres drilled in the third quarter and the completion of feasibility level engineering for the advanced exploration decline.

Kinross' focus this year is on inferred drilling in the area half a kilometre to one kilometre below surface. In the second quarter, the Company began using directional drilling, which allows multiple drill holes to branch off from a single pilot hole. The system is now being used on 6 of the 11 drills on site to target the LP Fault and Hinge zones, with the goal of further delineating the deposit at depth as well as adding inferred resource ounces. This is complemented by additional exploration drilling on other areas of the property.

Drilling-to-date has demonstrated potential for a meaningful increase in the LP Fault underground resource and the potential of the Hinge and Limb zones to supplement the LP Fault zone with their demonstrated continuity of mineralization at depth. The Company expects to declare a resource update as part of its year-end results.

Since the last update on August 2, 2023, the Company has received additional assay results, with a selection of the new results highlighted in the table below.

Notable exploration results 10 at Great Bear in the third quarter include:

  • BR-696 (Bruma) 4.1 m @ 15.53 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 1150 m
    • Including 1.4 m @ 45.60 g/t Au
  • BR-778C1 (Yuma) 14.2 m @ 5.63 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 1075 m
    • Including 4.9 m @ 15.57 g/t Au
  • BR-806 (Discovery) 3.6 m @ 11.20 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 600 m
  • BR-814C1A (Yauro) 8.3 m @ 5.28 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 700 m
  • BR-825 (Viggo) 0.5 m @ 147.0 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 580 m
  • DL-085C7 (Hinge) 2.8 m @ 259.45 g/t Au at a vertical depth of 870 m

Recent results continue to support the view of a high-grade, large, long-life mining complex. Holes BR-696 and BR-778C1 continue to demonstrate the potential for wide, high-grade mineralization at greater than 1-kilometre vertical depth under Bruma and Yuma while holes BR-806 and BR-814C1A demonstrate the continuity between the new deep intercepts and the current resource. Hole BR-825 intersected 0.5 m @ 147 g/t in under-tested ground between Viggo and Auro demonstrating potential that mineralization exists at depths greater than 500 m between the two zones.

With the goal of deep resource growth, recent drilling at the Hinge zone has yielded promising results. The more accurate targeting, afforded through directional drilling, has allowed for precise infill drilling of the known quartz vein hosted mineralization at approximately 900 m vertical depth. Following on the success of previously reported holes DL-132 and DL-142, hole DL-085C7 has intersected 2.8 m @ 259 g/t, showing continuity of mineralization.

For the main project, Kinross continues to advance technical studies, including engineering and field testwork campaigns, with plans to release the results of this work in the form of a preliminary economic assessment in the second half of 2024. Also underway is geochemical work that includes static testing, humidity cells, column testing, tailings residue sampling and field leach barrels. An extensive field bedrock and soils geotechnical drilling and testing program was kicked off in August, building on the campaign completed late last year. Bedrock geotechnical analysis is indicating very robust rock strengths in both the open pit and underground.

The Company continues to progress studies and provincial permitting for an advanced exploration program that would establish an underground decline to obtain a bulk sample and allow for definition and infill drilling in the LP Fault zone. Feasibility level engineering for advanced exploration infrastructure is now complete and the procurement process for long-lead items such as the camp, power infrastructure and water treatment plant is progressing well.

Kinross is targeting a potential start of the surface construction for the advanced exploration program in the second half of 2024, subject to receipt of permits.

Permitting for the main project is ongoing at both the provincial and federal levels. Permitting efforts have been initiated with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada to review potential project impacts within Federal authority. The comprehensive baseline study program encompassing air, noise, hydrogeology, geochemistry, archeology, water quality and a number of other metrics continues to advance. These studies underpin the Company's Indigenous consultation process and permitting efforts.

Selected Great Bear Drill Results
See Appendix A for full results.

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width (m) 		Au
(g/t) 		Target
BR-696 1,347.7 1,352.2 4.5 4.1 15.53 Bruma
BR-696 including 1,349.2 1,350.7 1.5 1.4 45.60
BR-696 and 1,364.1 1,367.8 3.7 3.4 1.33
BR-696 and 1,510.0 1,514.0 4.0 3.7 0.53
BR-696 and 1,521.0 1,526.4 5.4 5.0 0.41
BR-696 and 1,539.4 1,543.5 4.1 3.8 0.43
BR-696 and 1,568.0 1,578.0 10.0 9.2 0.63
BR-696 and 1,583.5 1,587.2 3.7 3.4 0.75
BR-696 and 1,594.5 1,597.5 3.0 2.8 0.33
BR-696 and 1,599.6 1,603.2 3.6 3.3 0.40
BR-778C1 1,392.7 1,396.1 3.4 2.3 0.64 Yuma
BR-778C1 and 1,452.8 1,473.4 20.6 14.2 5.63
BR-778C1 including 1,466.3 1,473.4 7.1 4.9 15.57
BR-778C1 and 1,489.0 1,546.7 57.7 39.8 0.94
BR-778C1 including 1,534.8 1,540.3 5.5 3.8 6.16
BR-778C1 and 1,559.2 1,572.8 13.7 9.4 4.51
BR-778C1 including 1,565.9 1,568.3 2.4 1.6 22.81
BR-778C1 and 1,595.3 1,602.5 7.2 4.9 2.01
BR-778C1 including 1,598.6 1,600.8 2.2 1.5 4.23
BR-806 732.9 738.0 5.1 3.6 11.20 Discovery
BR-806 including 736.7 738.0 1.4 0.9 39.50
BR-806 and 785.4 795.4 10.0 7.0 0.47
BR-806 and 810.0 824.1 14.1 9.9 0.60
BR-806 and 844.0 875.3 31.3 21.9 0.51
BR-814C1A 850.5 853.5 3.0 2.2 1.95 Yauro
BR-814C1A and 867.6 879.0 11.4 8.3 5.28
BR-814C1A including 868.6 877.0 8.4 6.1 6.95
BR-814C1A and 880.0 883.0 3.0 2.2 0.36
BR-814C1A and 899.4 903.0 3.6 2.6 0.54
BR-814C1A and 927.0 928.5 1.5 1.1 17.00
BR-825 696.8 896.4 199.6 157.7 0.51 Viggo
BR-825 including 741.2 741.8 0.6 0.5 147.00
DL-085C7 868.0 871.5 3.5 2.8 259.45 Hinge
DL-085C7 including 869.8 870.3 0.5 0.4 908.00

Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. Lengths are subject to rounding.

See Appendix B for a LP Fault zone long section.

See Appendix C for a Hinge zone long section.

Manh Choh

At the 70% owned Manh Choh project, of which Kinross is the operator, activities remain on budget and on schedule for initial production in the second half of 2024. Construction is now 90% complete with commissioning activities underway, pre-stripping has commenced, and work is ongoing to transition the project to operations.

At Fort Knox, where the Manh Choh ore will be processed, outdoor construction continues to progress with all concrete works complete. Work continues inside the mill with progress on tanks and piping and further work on additional mill modifications expected during the winter months.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held during the quarter and Kinross was pleased to welcome Chief Michael Sam, elders, and delegates from the Native Village of Tetlin, as well as Alaska Governor Michael Dunleavy and other government officials.

Round Mountain

At Round Mountain, Kinross is continuing to mine Phase W2 and will be proceeding with mining of the optimized Phase S open pit early next year, providing production out to the end of the decade and a bridge to the potential higher margin underground opportunities at Phase X and Gold Hill , which the Company continues to explore and study.

Kinross is pleased to announce that the optimization work at Phase S over the last year has resulted in an improved design with a lower overall strip ratio, higher grade, similar overall ounces, and a significantly lower capital investment and cash outflow. This was achieved by stepping-in the pit design in areas that had higher stripping, lower-margin ounces and identifying opportunities to add some near-surface, lower-strip ounces that come earlier in the plan, helping to reduce the cash outflow in the near term. With this optimized design and plan, at current gold prices we expect Round Mountain to be able to self-fund the Phase S expansion, driving a significant change in the risk profile and return of this expansion for the Company.

Phase S is expected to increase life-of-mine production by approximately 750,000 Au eq. oz. and generate an incremental internal rate of return 11 (IRR) of 45% and incremental net present value 11 (NPV) of $170 million. Initial capital expenditures are expected to be $170 million, of which $140 million is related to pre-stripping. The remaining $30 million is planned for an expansion of the existing North Heap Leach Pad and some additional tailings infrastructure. Phase S is expected to improve the cash cost at Round Mountain, particularly later in the mine life, as the mine plan reaches the higher-grade Phase S ore towards the bottom of the pit. Including Phase S, the Company expects Round Mountain to produce approximately 215,000 Au eq. oz. per year from 2024-2028.

Phase S was included in the Company's 2022 year-end estimated mineral reserves and the Company expects to provide an update with the optimized Phase S design at the 2023 year-end.

Round Mountain Phase S
Operational metric Incremental Phase S estimate 11
NPV (5%) (million) $170
IRR 45%
Total life-of-mine cash flow (million) $220
Total production (thousand Au oz.) ~750
Initial capital costs (million) 12 $30
Initial capital costs (million) (strip) 11 , 12 $140
Sustaining capital costs (million) $60
Payback 2027
Total material mined (million tonnes) 153
Average strip ratio 2.1
Ore milled (million tonnes) 17
Ore leached (million tonnes) 32
Mill grade 0.83 g/t
Leach grade 0.52 g/t


Round Mountain Phase S gold price sensitivity estimates (incremental)
Average gold price
Financial Metric $1,650/oz. $1,750/oz. $1,850/oz. $1,950/oz. $2,050/oz.
Incremental IRR 19% 33% 45% 58% 70%
Incremental NPV $52 million $111 million $170 million $229 million $288 million


The combination of the optimization results and extensive technical diligence completed over the last year on Phase S provides confidence in strong returns and margins while proceeding with this next phase of mine life at Round Mountain.

By providing meaningful production scale at Round Mountain out to the end of the decade, the Phase S pushback could also drive cost synergies if the Company proceeds with future underground mining at Phase X and Gold Hill . The two underground opportunities continue to show potential for higher-margin, higher-return operations at Round Mountain, particularly when combined with production and scale from Phase S.

While still mining Phase S, Round Mountain could potentially develop and ramp-up Phase X underground, which could then concurrently be exploited with Phase S in the second half of the decade. Gold Hill underground development could follow Phase X, adding higher-grade mill feed to supplement production from Phase X at the end of the decade and into the 2030s.

At Phase X , construction of the exploration decline continues to progress well with approximately 1,000 metres developed so far, remaining on plan to start definition drilling in early 2024. Kinross has also initiated technical studies for the Phase X project. Phase X is envisioned to be a bulk long-hole open stoping operation. Current intercepts suggest 3 to 4 g/t average stope grades.

At Gold Hill, located approximately seven kilometres northeast of Round Mountain, prior drill results show potential for a higher-grade narrow vein operation which could supplement mill feed from Phase X, increasing the average processed grade and margin. Kinross plans to continue drilling at Gold Hill in Q4 2023 and into 2024 to progress exploration and studies.

Chile

Kinross' activities in Chile are currently focused on La Coipa and potential opportunities to extend its mine life. The Lobo-Marte project continues to provide optionality as a potential large, low-cost mine upon the conclusion of mining at La Coipa. While the Company focuses its technical resources on La Coipa, it will continue to engage and build relationships with communities related to Lobo-Marte and government stakeholders.

Curlew Basin exploration

At the Curlew Basin exploration project in Washington State, underground exploration drill results documented a new vein zone, ‘Roadrunner'. The new vein zone is open and more drilling will be conducted over the coming quarters in order to delineate the extents. Underground exploration drilling in the third quarter also continued to build on the existing resource through proximal growth.

The top three significant intercepts received during the quarter include:

  • Roadrunner :
    • RR-1168 – 14.2m @ 16.5 g/t Au , includes 7.3m @ 25.3 g/t Au
  • ST-1179 – 4.7m @ 11.7 g/t Au
  • K2N-1171 – 3.9m @ 11.3 g/t Au

Results-to-date continue to demonstrate the high grade and upside potential of the Curlew Basin.

Company Guidance
The following section of the news release represents forward-looking information and users are cautioned that actual results may vary. We refer to the risks and assumptions contained in the Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information on page 29.

The Company is on track to meet its 2023 production guidance range of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) and all-in sustaining cost guidance range.

The Company is tracking in the lower end of its production cost of sales guidance range of $970 per Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%) and the higher end of its attributable 13 capital expenditure guidance range.

Kinross' annual production is expected to remain stable in 2024 and 2025 at 2.1 million and 2.0 million attributable 14 Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively.

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) update

In accordance with the Company's updated ESG strategy, Kinross has conducted a comprehensive review of its Community Engagement Management System with the objective of supporting sites with improved clarity and ease of application. Kinross' updated Social Performance Management System will be rolled out across sites beginning in late 2023, on plan, and will enhance local accountability with clear expectations and guidance recognizing the role that all site functions have in social performance.

Kinross completed the first steps towards developing a specific Natural Capital Strategy to enhance the approach in this priority focus area. Natural capital is fundamentally about minimizing loss, ensuring reclamation and the restoration of valuable natural habitats through proper water, air, and mining waste management, as well as wholistic mine closure. Kinross' vision for natural capital builds upon the sustainability foundation established across its operations and projects.

Kinross has also progressed on its Climate Strategy. The Tasiast 34MW photovoltaic solar facility is one of the important steps the Company is taking to address climate change through renewable energy projects. Kinross is also focused on renewable power purchase agreements, electric autonomous haulage partnerships, and energy-efficient opportunities across sites. The outcome of these initiatives is that Kinross is on track to achieve its greenhouse gas reduction goal of reducing emissions intensity by 30% in 2030 from its baseline.

Conference call details

In connection with this news release, Kinross will hold a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, November 9, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results, followed by a question-and-answer session.

This release should be read in conjunction with Kinross' 2023 third-quarter unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report at www.kinross.com. Kinross' 2023 third-quarter unaudited Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis have been filed with Canadian securities regulators (available at www.sedar.com ) and furnished with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov ). Kinross shareholders may obtain a copy of the financial statements free of charge upon request to the Company.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Review of operations

Three months ended September 30, (unaudited)
Gold equivalent ounces
Produced Sold Production cost of sales ($millions) Production cost of sales/equivalent ounce sold
2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
Tasiast 171,140 132,754 162,823 128,014 $ 108.5 $ 94.8 $ 666 $ 741
Paracatu 172,482 159,113 167,105 152,616 141.2 131.1 845 859
La Coipa 65,975 33,955 65,856 24,681 41.4 12.2 629 494
Fort Knox 71,611 75,522 71,616 74,221 82.3 88.6 1,149 1,194
Round Mountain 63,648 62,417 61,931 61,757 93.1 87.0 1,503 1,409
Bald Mountain 40,593 65,394 41,300 52,472 53.9 51.2 1,305 976
United States Total 175,852 203,333 174,847 188,450 229.3 226.8 1,311 1,204
Maricunga - - 617 652 0.2 0.4 324 613
Continuing Operations Total 585,449 529,155 571,248 494,413 520.6 465.3 911 941
Discontinued Operations
Kupol - - - - - - $ - $ -
Chirano (100%) - 13,522 - 15,018 - 24.3 - 1,618
- 13,522 - 15,018 - 24.3
Nine months ended September 30, (unaudited)
Gold equivalent ounces
Produced Sold Production cost of sales ($millions) Production cost of sales/equivalent ounce sold
2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
Tasiast 460,029 395,589 443,866 372,273 $ 296.4 $ 283.9 $ 668 $ 763
Paracatu 460,059 396,545 459,338 387,974 394.4 367.3 859 947
La Coipa 186,315 41,893 195,014 31,780 129.9 17.8 666 560
Fort Knox 206,436 207,509 206,226 204,732 239.2 248.6 1,160 1,214
Round Mountain 179,926 164,445 177,569 160,171 275.1 214.1 1,549 1,337
Bald Mountain 113,742 155,573 130,764 147,961 166.4 146.0 1,273 987
United States Total 500,104 527,527 514,559 512,864 680.7 608.7 1,323 1,187
Maricunga - - 1,770 2,328 1.0 1.5 565 644
Continuing Operations Total 1,606,507 1,361,554 1,614,547 1,307,219 1,502.4 1,279.2 931 979
Discontinued Operations
Kupol - 169,156 - 122,295 - 83.8 - 685
Chirano (100%) - 82,060 - 87,823 - 131.2 - 1,494
- 251,216 - 210,118 - 215.0


Interim condensed consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
As at
September 30, December 31,
2023 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 464.9 $ 418.1
Restricted cash 8.9 10.1
Accounts receivable and other assets 280.9 318.2
Current income tax recoverable 6.2 8.5
Inventories 1,202.3 1,072.2
Unrealized fair value of derivative assets 15.3 25.5
1,978.5 1,852.6
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 7,843.1 7,741.4
Long-term investments 65.2 116.9
Other long-term assets 700.6 680.9
Deferred tax assets 5.7 4.6
Total assets $ 10,593.1 $ 10,396.4
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 545.8 $ 550.0
Current income tax payable 79.8 89.4
Current portion of long-term debt and credit facilities 32.0 36.0
Current portion of provisions 58.6 50.8
Other current liabilities 16.1 25.3
732.3 751.5
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt and credit facilities 2,383.3 2,556.9
Provisions 768.9 755.9
Long-term lease liabilities 20.2 23.1
Other long-term liabilities 129.1 125.3
Deferred tax liabilities 394.3 301.5
Total liabilities $ 4,428.1 $ 4,514.2
Equity
Common shareholders' equity
Common share capital $ 4,480.8 $ 4,449.5
Contributed surplus 10,645.8 10,667.5
Accumulated deficit (9,011.2 ) (9,251.6 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (55.0 ) (41.7 )
Total common shareholders' equity 6,060.4 5,823.7
Non-controlling interests 104.6 58.5
Total equity 6,165.0 5,882.2
Total liabilities and equity $ 10,593.1 $ 10,396.4
Common shares
Authorized Unlimited
Unlimited
Issued and outstanding 1,227,699,367 1,221,891,341


Interim condensed consolidated statements of operations

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue
Metal sales $ 1,102.4 $ 856.5 $ 3,124.0 $ 2,378.9
Cost of sales
Production cost of sales 520.6 465.3 1,502.4 1,279.2
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 263.9 185.1 715.1 532.1
Total cost of sales 784.5 650.4 2,217.5 1,811.3
Gross profit 317.9 206.1 906.5 567.6
Other operating expense 14.9 12.2 82.1 83.7
Exploration and business development 51.0 42.3 134.3 105.6
General and administrative 25.8 40.3 82.2 100.5
Operating earnings 226.2 111.3 607.9 277.8
Other (expense) income - net (0.3 ) 5.6 (6.3 ) (0.4 )
Finance income 11.3 6.5 32.2 10.7
Finance expense (25.9 ) (23.3 ) (79.4 ) (68.0 )
Earnings from continuing operations before tax 211.3 100.1 554.4 220.1
Income tax expense - net (102.4 ) (34.5 ) (204.2 ) (82.7 )
Earnings from continuing operations after tax 108.9 65.6 350.2 137.4
Loss from discontinued operations after tax - (0.8 ) - (636.3 )
Net earnings (loss) $ 108.9 $ 64.8 $ 350.2 $ (498.9 )
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ (0.8 ) $ (0.3 ) $ (0.7 ) $ (0.5 )
Common shareholders $ 109.7 $ 65.9 $ 350.9 $ 137.9
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ - $ 0.2 $ - $ 0.8
Common shareholders $ - $ (1.0 ) $ - $ (637.1 )
Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ (0.8 ) $ (0.1 ) $ (0.7 ) $ 0.3
Common shareholders $ 109.7 $ 64.9 $ 350.9 $ (499.2 )
Earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.11
Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ 0.11
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders $ - $ - $ - $ (0.49 )
Basic $ - $ - $ - $ (0.49 )
Diluted
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ (0.39 )
Diluted $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.28 $ (0.39 )


Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:
Operating:
Earnings from continuing operations after tax $ 108.9 $ 65.6 $ 350.2 $ 137.4
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings from continuing operations to net cash provided from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 263.9 185.1 715.1 532.1
Share-based compensation expense 2.9 1.4 4.3 7.4
Finance expense 25.9 23.3 79.4 68.0
Deferred tax expense 74.1 5.5 92.8 3.4
Foreign exchange losses (gains) and other 13.0 (1.5 ) 34.8 8.2
Reclamation (recovery) expense (18.1 ) (20.0 ) (14.1 ) 3.9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other assets (21.0 ) (15.6 ) 66.6 47.0
Inventories (10.1 ) (70.0 ) (93.2 ) (222.4 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (15.0 ) 12.9 70.4 64.0
Cash flow provided from operating activities 424.5 186.7 1,306.3 649.0
Income taxes paid (17.7 ) (13.5 ) (111.9 ) (120.8 )
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities 406.8 173.2 1,194.4 528.2
Net cash flow of discontinued operation provided from (used in) operating activities - (1.6 ) - 47.6
Investing:
Additions to property, plant and equipment (283.9 ) (197.3 ) (787.0 ) (447.4 )
Interest paid capitalized to property, plant and equipment (43.0 ) (20.5 ) (89.8 ) (36.7 )
Acquisitions net of cash acquired - - - (1,027.5 )
Net (additions) disposals to long-term investments and other assets (2.5 ) (9.5 ) 2.4 (43.6 )
(Increase) decrease in restricted cash - net (0.2 ) (1.2 ) 1.2 (2.3 )
Interest received and other - net 6.6 2.0 13.5 6.7
Net cash flow of continuing operations used in investing activities (323.0 ) (226.5 ) (859.7 ) (1,550.8 )
Net cash flow of discontinued operations provided from investing activities - 43.3 45.0 296.2
Financing:
Proceeds from issuance or drawdown of debt 488.1 100.0 588.1 1,197.6
Repayment of debt (550.0 ) (200.0 ) (770.0 ) (320.0 )
Interest paid (26.5 ) (26.2 ) (53.0 ) (51.8 )
Payment of lease liabilities (4.4 ) (6.0 ) (25.5 ) (17.1 )
Funding from non-controlling interest 27.0 - 38.8 1.5
Dividends paid to common shareholders (36.8 ) (39.0 ) (110.5 ) (116.9 )
Repurchase and cancellation of shares - (60.2 ) - (60.2 )
Other - net 6.3 (4.9 ) (1.2 ) 2.4
Net cash flow of continuing operations (used in) provided from financing activities (96.3 ) (236.3 ) (333.3 ) 635.5
Net cash flow of discontinued operations provided from financing activities - - - -
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations (1.0 ) (1.0 ) 0.4 (1.4 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - (0.3 ) - 1.6
(Decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (13.5 ) (249.2 ) 46.8 (43.1 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 478.4 719.1 418.1 531.5
Cash and cash equivalents of assets held for sale, beginning of period - 18.5 - -
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 464.9 $ 488.4 $ 464.9 $ 488.4


Operating Summary
Mine Period Tonnes Ore Mined Ore
Processed (Milled) 		Ore
Processed (Heap Leach) 		Grade (Mill) Grade (Heap Leach) Recovery (a)(d) Gold Eq Production (b) Gold Eq Sales (b) Production cost of sales Production cost of sales/oz (c) Cap Ex - sustaining (e) Total Cap Ex (e) DD&A
('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ounces) (ounces) ($ millions) ($/ounce) ($ millions) ($ millions) ($ millions)
West Africa Tasiast Q3 2023 3,486 1,796 - 3.10 - 92% 171,140 162,823 $ 108.5 $ 666 $ 12.2 $ 77.3 $ 69.0
Q2 2023 1,688 1,663 - 3.25 - 93% 157,844 152,564 $ 99.5 $ 652 $ 9.1 $ 81.9 $ 58.6
Q1 2023 1,690 1,208 - 3.49 - 91% 131,045 128,479 $ 88.4 $ 688 $ 14.6 $ 64.6 $ 46.2
Q4 2022 3,737 1,627 - 3.21 - 90% 143,002 147,019 $ 96.2 $ 654 $ 38.3 $ 90.3 $ 48.7
Q3 2022 4,437 1,741 - 2.72 - 89% 132,754 128,014 $ 94.8 $ 741 $ 3.6 $ 33.4 $ 58.0
Americas Paracatu Q3 2023 14,725 14,669 - 0.41 - 79% 172,482 167,105 $ 141.2 $ 845 $ 58.4 $ 58.4 $ 53.1
Q2 2023 14,199 15,104 - 0.42 - 80% 164,243 163,889 $ 135.2 $ 825 $ 39.7 $ 39.7 $ 49.8
Q1 2023 8,056 15,130 - 0.37 - 79% 123,334 128,344 $ 118.0 $ 919 $ 27.8 $ 27.8 $ 40.4
Q4 2022 13,324 13,847 - 0.50 - 81% 180,809 183,190 $ 130.3 $ 711 $ 43.9 $ 43.9 $ 52.7
Q3 2022 11,752 13,797 - 0.45 - 79% 159,113 152,616 $ 131.1 $ 859 $ 33.6 $ 33.6 $ 47.2
La Coipa (f) Q3 2023 1,137 1,017 - 1.69 - 81% 65,975 65,856 $ 41.4 $ 629 $ 7.5 $ 15.2 $ 48.3
Q2 2023 869 971 - 1.62 - 81% 66,744 67,378 $ 43.6 $ 647 $ 19.9 $ 23.3 $ 48.3
Q1 2023 748 691 - 1.68 - 88% 53,596 61,780 $ 44.9 $ 727 $ 1.6 $ 25.4 $ 36.4
Q4 2022 1,047 933 - 1.47 - 84% 67,683 68,135 $ 39.4 $ 578 $ 2.6 $ 46.0 $ 25.6
Q3 2022 1,079 637 - 1.19 - 83% 33,955 24,681 $ 12.1 $ 490 $ 2.9 $ 34.7 $ -
Fort Knox Q3 2023 6,667 1,912 5,961 0.81 0.21 78% 71,611 71,616 $ 82.3 $ 1,149 $ 52.1 $ 57.8 $ 24.6
Q2 2023 7,624 2,075 6,837 0.82 0.24 82% 69,438 69,206 $ 79.3 $ 1,146 $ 52.1 $ 58.2 $ 22.1
Q1 2023 7,412 1,966 5,972 0.78 0.22 82% 65,387 65,404 $ 77.6 $ 1,186 $ 38.6 $ 39.1 $ 18.6
Q4 2022 12,205 2,395 11,454 0.69 0.20 79% 83,739 87,061 $ 102.1 $ 1,173 $ 34.4 $ 39.1 $ 40.9
Q3 2022 15,547 2,477 13,120 0.71 0.21 80% 75,522 74,221 $ 88.6 $ 1,194 $ 30.5 $ 31.0 $ 21.8
Round Mountain Q3 2023 8,474 911 7,644 0.75 0.38 75% 63,648 61,931 $ 93.1 $ 1,503 $ 7.7 $ 7.8 $ 44.1
Q2 2023 10,496 1,021 10,028 0.67 0.35 76% 57,446 57,412 $ 85.5 $ 1,489 $ 10.5 $ 10.5 $ 33.5
Q1 2023 5,019 878 4,367 0.81 0.44 79% 58,832 58,226 $ 96.5 $ 1,657 $ 7.4 $ 7.4 $ 34.6
Q4 2022 5,177 962 4,772 0.74 0.36 74% 61,929 67,484 $ 95.1 $ 1,409 $ 41.1 $ 41.1 $ 19.1
Q3 2022 8,856 1,021 8,336 0.64 0.27 79% 62,417 61,757 $ 87.0 $ 1,409 $ 24.7 $ 24.7 $ 17.6
Bald Mountain Q3 2023 7,412 - 7,412 - 0.39 nm 40,593 41,300 $ 53.9 $ 1,305 $ 20.6 $ 24.9 $ 23.3
Q2 2023 4,142 - 4,119 - 0.42 nm 39,321 42,181 $ 54.5 $ 1,292 $ 16.5 $ 31.4 $ 25.6
Q1 2023 1,864 - 1,857 - 0.47 nm 33,828 47,283 $ 58.0 $ 1,227 $ 6.1 $ 25.2 $ 33.9
Q4 2022 3,002 - 2,957 - 0.37 nm 58,521 66,847 $ 62.8 $ 939 $ 17.2 $ 37.4 $ 63.4
Q3 2022 4,152 - 4,152 - 0.37 nm 65,394 52,472 $ 51.2 $ 976 $ 10.4 $ 28.2 $ 39.1


(a) Due to the nature of heap leach operations, recovery rates at Bald Mountain cannot be accurately measured on a quarterly basis. Recovery rates at Fort Knox and Round Mountain represent mill recovery only.
(b) Gold equivalent ounces include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on the ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratios for the quarters presented are as follows: Q3 2023: 81.82:1; Q2 2023: 81.88:1; Q1 2023: 83.82:1; Q4 2022: 81.88:1; Q3 2022: 89.91:1.
(c) "Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(d) "nm" means not meaningful.
(e) "Total Cap Ex" is as reported as "Additions to property, plant and equipment" on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. "Capital expenditures - sustaining" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is included on page 21 of this news release.
(f) La Coipa silver grade and recovery were as follows: Q3 2023: 106.70 g/t, 63%; Q2 2023: 109.84 g/t, 56%; Q1 2023: 125.77 g/t, 70%; Q4 2022: 137.53 g/t, 68%; Q3 2022: 121.06 g/t, 61%.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document. These financial measures and ratios are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these financial measures and ratios, together with financial measures and ratios determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these financial measures and ratios is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures and ratios are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

All the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document are from continuing operations and exclude results from the Company's Chirano and Russian operations due to the classification of these operations as discontinued and their sale in 2022. As a result of the exclusion of Chirano, the following non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are no longer on an attributable basis, but on a total basis: production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis and all-in-sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold and per ounce sold on a by-product basis.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios which determine the performance of the Company, excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period, such as the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, reassessment of prior year taxes and/or taxes otherwise not related to the current period, impairment charges (reversals), gains and losses and other one-time costs related to acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, and non-hedge derivative gains and losses. Although some of the items are recurring, the Company believes that they are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of its current business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Management believes that these measures and ratios, which are used internally to assess performance and in planning and forecasting future operating results, provide investors with the ability to better evaluate underlying performance, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in public guidance. However, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share measures and ratios are not necessarily indicative of net earnings from continuing operations and earnings per share measures and ratios as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars,
except per share amounts) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 109.7 $ 65.9 $ 350.9 $ 137.9
Adjusting items:
Foreign exchange gains (7.1 ) (5.9 ) (0.8 ) (0.1 )
Foreign exchange losses (gains) on translation of tax basis and foreign exchange on deferred income taxes within income tax expense 36.9 3.1 5.2 (8.4 )
Taxes in respect of prior periods 5.2 5.0 33.8 15.8
Reclamation (recovery) expense (18.1 ) (20.0 ) (14.1 ) 3.9
Other (a) 16.2 16.9 26.6 21.4
Tax effects of the above adjustments 1.8 3.7 (1.8 ) 4.4
34.9 2.8 48.9 37.0
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 144.6 $ 68.7 $ 399.8 $ 174.9
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 1,227.6 1,299.8 1,226.7 1,288.0
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.12 $ 0.05 $ 0.33 $ 0.14
Basic earnings per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 0.09 $ 0.05 $ 0.29 $ 0.11

(a) Other includes various impacts, such as one-time costs at sites, and gains and losses on hedges and the sale of assets, which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The Company believes that this measure, which is used internally to evaluate the Company's underlying cash generation performance and the ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders, provides investors with the ability to better evaluate the Company's underlying performance. However, the free cash flow from continuing operations measure is not necessarily indicative of operating earnings or net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities - as reported $ 406.8 $ 173.2 $ 1,194.4 $ 528.2
Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (283.9 ) (197.3 ) (787.0 ) (447.4 )
Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 122.9 $ (24.1 ) $ 407.4 $ 80.8


Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's regular operating cash flow and excluding changes in working capital. Working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of tax payments. The Company uses adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations internally as a measure of the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow-generating capability of the Company. However, the adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations measure is not necessarily indicative of net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities - as reported $ 406.8 $ 173.2 $ 1,194.4 $ 528.2
Adjusting items:
Working capital changes:
Accounts receivable and other assets 21.0 15.6 (66.6 ) (47.0 )
Inventories 10.1 70.0 93.2 222.4
Accounts payable and other liabilities, including income taxes paid 32.7 0.6 41.5 56.8
Total working capital changes 63.8 86.2 68.1 232.2
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 470.6 $ 259.4 $ 1,262.5 $ 760.4


Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP ratio which calculates the Company's non-gold production as a credit against its per ounce production costs, rather than converting its non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and crediting it to total production, as is the case in co-product accounting. Management believes that this ratio provides investors with the ability to better evaluate Kinross' production cost of sales per ounce on a comparable basis with other major gold producers who routinely calculate their cost of sales per ounce using by-product accounting rather than co-product accounting.

The following table provides a reconciliation of production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and production cost of sales per equivalent ounce) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Less: silver revenue (a) (52.4 ) (23.6 ) (160.6 ) (37.0 )
Production cost of sales from continuing operations net of silver by-product revenue $ 468.2 $ 441.7 $ 1,341.8 $ 1,242.2
Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 544,199 480,775 1,531,816 1,286,196
Total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations 571,248 494,413 1,614,547 1,307,219
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 860 $ 919 $ 876 $ 966

See Endnotes on page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, as applicable, calculated based on guidance published by the World Gold Council ("WGC"). The WGC is a market development organization for the gold industry and is an association whose membership comprises leading gold mining companies including Kinross. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it worked closely with its member companies to develop these metrics. Adoption of the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost metrics is voluntary and not necessarily standard, and therefore, these measures and ratios presented by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost measures complement existing measures and ratios reported by Kinross.

All-in sustaining cost includes both operating and capital costs required to sustain gold production on an ongoing basis. The value of silver sold is deducted from the total production cost of sales as it is considered residual production, i.e. a by-product. Sustaining operating costs represent expenditures incurred at current operations that are considered necessary to maintain current production. Sustaining capital represents capital expenditures at existing operations comprising mine development costs, including capitalized stripping, and ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities, and does not include capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in cost is comprised of all-in sustaining cost as well as operating expenditures incurred at locations with no current operation, or costs related to other non-sustaining activities, and capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales from continuing operations, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Less: silver revenue from continuing operations (a) (52.4 ) (23.6 ) (160.6 ) (37.0 )
Production cost of sales from continuing operations net of silver by-product revenue $ 468.2 $ 441.7 $ 1,341.8 $ 1,242.2
Adjusting items:
General and administrative (d) 24.0 27.3 80.4 87.5
Other operating expense - sustaining (e) 6.3 11.7 17.8 23.5
Reclamation and remediation - sustaining (f) 14.1 10.7 46.8 28.5
Exploration and business development - sustaining (g) 11.8 7.4 27.9 22.9
Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining (h) 159.1 105.9 404.2 224.6
Lease payments - sustaining (i) 4.2 5.6 24.9 16.3
All-in Sustaining Cost on a by-product basis $ 687.7 $ 610.3 $ 1,943.8 $ 1,645.5
Adjusting items on an attributable (c) basis:
Other operating expense - non-sustaining (e) 8.7 11.2 27.4 32.3
Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining (f) 1.2 2.8 5.4 6.1
Exploration and business development - non-sustaining (g) 38.5 34.6 105.8 82.2
Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining (h) 113.3 88.4 353.1 218.0
Lease payments - non-sustaining (i) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8
All-in Cost on a by-product basis - attributable (c) $ 849.6 $ 747.7 $ 2,436.1 $ 1,984.9
Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 544,199 480,775 1,531,816 1,286,196
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,264 $ 1,269 $ 1,269 $ 1,279
Attributable (c) all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,561 $ 1,555 $ 1,590 $ 1,543

See Endnotes on page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

The Company also assesses its all-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Under these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, the Company's production of silver is converted into gold equivalent ounces and credited to total production.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales from continuing operations, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Nine months ended
September 30, September 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 520.6 $ 465.3 $ 1,502.4 $ 1,279.2
Adjusting items:
General and administrative (d) 24.0 27.3 80.4 87.5
Other operating expense - sustaining (e) 6.3 11.7 17.8 23.5
Reclamation and remediation - sustaining (f) 14.1 10.7 46.8 28.5
Exploration and business development - sustaining (g) 11.8 7.4 27.9 22.9
Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining (h) 159.1 105.9 404.2 224.6
Lease payments - sustaining (i) 4.2 5.6 24.9 16.3
All-in Sustaining Cost $ 740.1 $ 633.9 $ 2,104.4 $ 1,682.5
Adjusting items on an attributable (c) basis:
Other operating expense - non-sustaining (e) 8.7 11.2 27.4 32.3
Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining (f) 1.2 2.8 5.4 6.1
Exploration and business development - non-sustaining (g) 38.5 34.6 105.8 82.2
Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining (h) 113.3 88.4 353.1 218.0
Lease payments - non-sustaining (i) 0.2 0.4 0.6 0.8
All-in Cost - attributable (c) $ 902.0 $ 771.3 $ 2,596.7 $ 2,021.9
Gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations 571,248 494,413 1,614,547 1,307,219
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 911 $ 941 $ 931 $ 979
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,296 $ 1,282 $ 1,303 $ 1,287
Attributable (c) all-in cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,579 $ 1,560 $ 1,608 $ 1,547

See Endnotes on page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations are classified as either sustaining capital expenditures or non-sustaining capital expenditures, depending on the nature of the expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditures typically represent capital expenditures at existing operations including capitalized exploration costs and capitalized stripping unless related to major projects, ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities and other capital expenditures and is calculated as total additions to property, plant and equipment (as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows), less non-sustaining capital expenditures. Non-sustaining capital expenditures represent capital expenditures for major projects, including major capital stripping projects at existing operations that are expected to materially benefit the operation, as well as enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs from continuing operations per ounce and attributable all-in costs from continuing operations per ounce. The categorization of sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures is consistent with the definitions under the WGC all-in cost standard. Sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are not defined under IFRS, however, the sum of these two measures total to additions to property, plant and equipment as disclosed under IFRS on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the classification of capital expenditures for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars)
Three months ended September 30, 2023: Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort Knox (USA) Round Mountain (USA) Bald Mountain (USA) Manh Choh (USA) (a) Total USA Other Total
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 12.2 $ 58.4 $ 7.5 $ 52.1 $ 7.7 $ 20.6 $ - $ 80.4 $ 0.6 $ 159.1
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 65.1 - 7.7 5.7 0.1 4.3 38.2 48.3 3.7 124.8
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 77.3 $ 58.4 $ 15.2 $ 57.8 $ 7.8 $ 24.9 $ 38.2 $ 128.7 $ 4.3 $ 283.9
Three months ended September 30, 2022:
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 3.6 $ 33.6 $ 2.9 $ 30.5 $ 24.7 $ 10.4 $ - $ 65.6 $ 0.2 $ 105.9
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 29.8 - 31.8 0.5 - 17.8 10.0 28.3 1.5 91.4
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 33.4 $ 33.6 $ 34.7 $ 31.0 $ 24.7 $ 28.2 $ 10.0 $ 93.9 $ 1.7 $ 197.3
(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars)
Nine months ended September 30, 2023: Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort Knox (USA) Round Mountain (USA) Bald Mountain (USA) Manh Choh (USA) (a) Total USA Other Total
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 35.9 $ 125.9 $ 29.0 $ 142.8 $ 25.6 $ 43.2 $ - $ 211.6 $ 1.8 $ 404.2
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 187.9 - 34.9 12.3 0.1 38.3 99.0 149.7 10.3 382.8
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 223.8 $ 125.9 $ 63.9 $ 155.1 $ 25.7 $ 81.5 $ 99.0 $ 361.3 $ 12.1 $ 787.0
Nine months ended September 30, 2022:
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 14.5 $ 80.8 $ 5.2 $ 44.3 $ 61.2 $ 18.2 $ - $ 123.7 $ 0.4 $ 224.6
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 62.6 - 104.3 2.7 0.1 32.0 16.1 50.9 5.0 222.8
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 77.1 $ 80.8 $ 109.5 $ 47.0 $ 61.3 $ 50.2 $ 16.1 $ 174.6 $ 5.4 $ 447.4


(a) Represents 100% of capital expenditures, of which 70% is Kinross' share.

Endnotes

(a) "Silver revenue" represents the portion of metal sales realized from the production of the secondary or by-product metal (i.e. silver). Revenue from the sale of silver, which is produced as a by-product of the process used to produce gold, effectively reduces the cost of gold production.
(b) "Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales from continuing operations divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(c) "Attributable" includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs. As Manh Choh is a non-operating site, the attributable costs are non-sustaining costs and as such only impact the all-in-cost measures.
(d) "General and administrative" expenses are as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, net of certain restructuring expenses. General and administrative expenses are considered sustaining costs as they are required to be absorbed on a continuing basis for the effective operation and governance of the Company.
(e) "Other operating expense – sustaining" is calculated as "Other operating expense" as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less other operating and reclamation and remediation expenses related to non-sustaining activities as well as other items not reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business. Other operating expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on the type and location of the expenditure incurred. The majority of other operating expenses that are incurred at existing operations are considered costs necessary to sustain operations, and are therefore classified as sustaining. Other operating expenses incurred at locations where there is no current operation or related to other non-sustaining activities are classified as non-sustaining.
(f) "Reclamation and remediation - sustaining" is calculated as current period accretion related to reclamation and remediation obligations plus current period amortization of the corresponding reclamation and remediation assets, and is intended to reflect the periodic cost of reclamation and remediation for currently operating mines. Reclamation and remediation costs for development projects or closed mines are excluded from this amount and classified as non-sustaining.
(g) "Exploration and business development – sustaining" is calculated as "Exploration and business development" expenses as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less non-sustaining exploration and business development expenses. Exploration expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type and location of the exploration expenditure. Exploration expenditures within the footprint of operating mines are considered costs required to sustain current operations and so are included in sustaining costs. Exploration expenditures focused on new ore bodies near existing mines (i.e. brownfield), new exploration projects (i.e. greenfield) or for other generative exploration activity not linked to existing mining operations are classified as non-sustaining. Business development expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type of expense and requirement for general or growth related operations.
(h) "Additions to property, plant and equipment – sustaining and non-sustaining are as presented on page 21 of this News Release. Non-sustaining capital expenditures included in the calculation of attributable all-in-cost includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs.
(i) "Lease payments – sustaining" represents the majority of lease payments as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and is made up of the principal and financing components of such cash payments, less non-sustaining lease payments. Lease payments for development projects or closed mines are classified as non-sustaining.

APPENDIX A

Recent LP Fault zone assay results

Hole ID From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width (m) 		Au
(g/t) 		Target
BR-696 1,347.7 1,352.2 4.5 4.1 15.53 Bruma
BR-696 including 1,349.2 1,350.7 1.5 1.4 45.60
BR-696 and 1,364.1 1,367.8 3.7 3.4 1.33
BR-696 and 1,510.0 1,514.0 4.0 3.7 0.53
BR-696 and 1,521.0 1,526.4 5.4 5.0 0.41
BR-696 and 1,539.4 1,543.5 4.1 3.8 0.43
BR-696 and 1,568.0 1,578.0 10.0 9.2 0.63
BR-696 and 1,583.5 1,587.2 3.7 3.4 0.75
BR-696 and 1,594.5 1,597.5 3.0 2.8 0.33
BR-696 and 1,599.6 1,603.2 3.6 3.3 0.40
BR-698 No Significant Intersections Yauro
BR-778 1,394.5 1,397.5 3.0 2.6 0.44 Yuma
BR-778 and 1,442.5 1,447.1 4.6 3.9 6.02
BR-778 including 1,444.0 1,447.1 3.1 2.6 8.53
BR-778 and 1,495.3 1,534.2 38.9 33.4 0.99
BR-778 and 1,554.2 1,561.5 7.3 6.3 0.55
BR-778 and 1,612.4 1,615.8 3.4 2.9 1.28
BR-778 and 1,717.9 1,723.1 5.2 4.5 15.27
BR-778C1 1,392.7 1,396.1 3.4 2.3 0.64 Yuma
BR-778C1 and 1,452.8 1,473.4 20.6 14.2 5.63
BR-778C1 including 1,466.3 1,473.4 7.1 4.9 15.57
BR-778C1 and 1,489.0 1,546.7 57.7 39.8 0.94
BR-778C1 including 1,534.8 1,540.3 5.5 3.8 6.16
BR-778C1 and 1,559.2 1,572.8 13.7 9.4 4.51
BR-778C1 including 1,565.9 1,568.3 2.4 1.6 22.81
BR-778C1 and 1,595.3 1,602.5 7.2 4.9 2.01
BR-778C1 including 1,598.6 1,600.8 2.2 1.5 4.23
BR-778C2 1,506.5 1,528.0 21.5 14.0 1.70 Yuma
BR-778C2 including 1,518.0 1,522.5 4.5 2.9 4.41
BR-778C2 and 1,587.5 1,594.1 6.6 4.3 0.44
BR-778C3 1,528.2 1,544.3 16.1 10.8 1.55 Yuma
BR-778C3 and 1,554.2 1,557.2 3.0 2.0 0.61
BR-778C3 and 1,618.7 1,643.0 24.3 16.3 1.29
BR-779 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
BR-788 795.0 798.6 3.6 2.5 0.41 Yuma
BR-788 and 837.0 871.7 34.7 23.9 0.78
BR-788 and 964.0 967.4 3.4 2.3 0.46
BR-798C1 1,159.2 1,171.1 11.9 8.9 0.52 Bruma
BR-798C1 and 1,182.9 1,205.3 22.4 16.8 0.41
BR-798C1 and 1,248.5 1,251.5 3.0 2.3 0.37
BR-798C1 and 1,268.0 1,277.0 9.0 6.8 1.47
BR-798C1 and 1,361.5 1,370.5 9.0 6.8 0.83
BR-798C2 No Significant Intersections Bruma
BR-798C2A 1,200.2 1,204.3 4.0 3.0 0.87 Bruma
BR-798C2A and 1,238.0 1,243.0 5.0 3.8 0.79
BR-798C2A and 1,252.1 1,265.8 13.7 10.3 0.64
BR-798C2A and 1,318.0 1,328.0 10.0 7.5 0.52
BR-798C2A and 1,490.4 1,494.8 4.4 3.3 0.61
BR-798C3 1,059.5 1,062.5 3.0 2.3 1.98 Bruma
BR-798C3 and 1,227.6 1,236.6 9.0 6.8 0.54
BR-798C3 and 1,244.8 1,249.1 4.3 3.2 0.43
BR-798C3 and 1,259.9 1,265.4 5.5 4.1 0.55
BR-798C3 and 1,288.2 1,294.2 6.0 4.5 2.02
BR-798C3 including 1,289.9 1,292.7 2.8 2.1 3.83
BR-798C3 and 1,331.0 1,337.2 6.3 4.7 1.13
BR-798C3 and 1,369.2 1,372.5 3.3 2.5 0.45
BR-798C4A No Significant Intersections Bruma
BR-806 732.9 738.0 5.1 3.57 11.20 Discovery
BR-806 including 736.7 738.0 1.4 0.95 39.50
BR-806 and 785.4 795.4 10.0 6.97 0.47
BR-806 and 810.0 824.1 14.1 9.87 0.60
BR-806 and 844.0 875.3 31.3 21.88 0.51
BR-813 and 611.5 616.0 4.5 3.0 0.91 Yauro
BR-813W1 746.9 750.0 3.1 2.3 3.16 Yauro
BR-813W1 and 812.5 817.8 5.3 3.9 1.02
BR-813W1 and 988.0 991.0 3.0 2.2 0.90
BR-813W1 and 1,068.0 1,071.0 3.0 2.2 0.67
BR-813W1 and 1,095.4 1,102.8 7.5 5.5 1.43
BR-813W1 and 1,136.7 1,140.5 3.8 2.8 1.31
BR-814 263.2 269.9 6.7 4.9 1.08 Yauro
BR-814 and 278.8 324.2 45.4 33.1 0.74
BR-814 and 342.7 348.3 5.6 4.1 0.62
BR-814 and 360.5 405.5 45.0 32.9 1.10
BR-814 and 728.0 736.1 8.0 5.9 0.39
BR-814 and 855.8 862.5 6.7 4.9 5.25
BR-814 including 860.1 861.1 1.0 0.7 32.50
BR-814 and 873.0 886.5 13.5 9.9 0.71
BR-814 and 981.6 987.5 6.0 4.3 0.38
BR-814C1A 850.5 853.5 3.0 2.2 1.95 Yauro
BR-814C1A and 867.6 879.0 11.4 8.3 5.28
BR-814C1A including 868.6 877.0 8.4 6.1 6.95
BR-814C1A and 880.0 883.0 3.0 2.2 0.36
BR-814C1A and 899.4 903.0 3.6 2.6 0.54
BR-814C1A and 927.0 928.5 1.5 1.1 17.00
BR-814C2A 864.0 872.4 8.4 6.1 1.46 Yauro
BR-814C2A 986.5 992.5 6.0 4.4 0.39
BR-814C3A 948.1 953.1 5.0 3.7 1.82 Yauro
BR-814C3A and 987.4 991.9 4.5 3.3 1.82
BR-814C3A and 1,049.2 1,060.7 11.5 8.4 0.58
BR-814C4A No Significant Intersections Yauro
BR-815 No Significant Intersections Viggo
BR-816 1,026.9 1,032.4 5.5 4.2 0.51 Auro
BR-817 769.5 772.5 3.0 2.5 0.42 Auro
BR-817 and 803.3 810.0 6.7 5.5 0.63
BR-817 and 822.0 834.0 12.0 9.8 1.45
BR-818 789.0 793.5 4.5 3.6 0.51 Auro
BR-818 and 798.6 805.5 7.0 5.6 1.07
BR-818 and 810.7 822.5 11.9 9.6 2.39
BR-822 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
BR-823 886.5 895.5 9.0 7.5 1.02 Viggo
BR-824 699.3 706.3 7.0 5.7 0.97 Viggo
BR-825 696.8 896.4 199.6 157.7 0.51 Viggo
BR-825 including 741.2 741.8 0.6 0.5 147.00
BR-826 583.0 590.0 7.0 0.50 Viggo
BR-830 784.6 791.0 6.5 5.5 0.45 Yuma
BR-830 and 920.2 928.0 7.9 6.7 2.66
BR-830 including 921.2 924.3 3.1 2.6 6.07
BR-830 and 961.1 969.1 8.0 6.8 1.01
BR-830 and 989.0 1,002.1 13.1 11.1 0.62
BR-831 1,096.0 1,138.0 42.0 28.6 0.55 Yuma
BR-831 and 1,150.0 1,176.4 26.4 17.9 1.97
BR-831 including 1,150.0 1,151.0 1.0 0.7 20.80
BR-832 1,128.6 1,148.9 20.3 18.0 0.88 Yuma
BR-832 and 1,164.0 1,177.5 13.5 12.0 0.48
BR-832 and 1,193.3 1,207.0 13.7 12.2 1.30
BR-832 and 1,240.8 1,260.8 20.0 17.8 1.50
BR-832 and 1,273.4 1,285.6 12.3 10.9 0.38
BR-832 and 1,294.3 1,311.3 17.1 15.2 0.40
BR-832 and 1,362.8 1,368.5 5.7 5.1 3.79
BR-832 including 1,363.5 1,368.5 5.0 4.5 4.21
BR-832C1 1,080.0 1,085.5 5.5 4.9 0.38 Yuma
BR-832C1 and 1,092.0 1,097.8 5.8 5.2 0.37
BR-832C1 and 1,131.5 1,137.0 5.5 4.9 1.68
BR-832C1 and 1,143.8 1,177.8 34.0 30.2 0.72
BR-832C2B 1,122.0 1,159.5 37.5 33.8 1.02 Yuma
BR-832C2B and 1,169.7 1,201.5 31.9 28.7 1.01
BR-832C3 1,199.0 1,209.0 10.1 9.0 0.69 Yuma
BR-832C3 and 1,222.5 1,257.0 34.5 31.1 0.72
BR-832C3 and 1,262.6 1,285.0 22.4 20.2 0.54
BR-833 468.0 475.5 7.5 5.0 0.89 Auro
BR-833 and 524.2 531.9 7.7 5.2 0.49
BR-834 586.9 589.9 3.0 2.7 0.57 Auro
BR-840 627.0 634.8 7.8 5.1 0.39 Yauro
BR-840 and 759.9 771.9 12.1 8.0 0.54
BR-840 and 1,085.9 1,176.7 90.8 59.9 0.59
BR-840 and 1,104.6 1,105.6 1.0 0.7 24.70
BR-841 199.5 208.8 9.3 8.4 1.56 Yauro
BR-841 and 214.0 220.8 6.8 6.2 1.26
BR-841 and 230.4 238.0 7.6 6.9 0.49
BR-841 and 247.7 256.2 8.5 7.7 0.68
BR-841 and 367.0 445.5 78.5 71.4 0.89
BR-841 including 367.0 370.7 3.7 3.3 6.35
BR-841 and 452.4 458.0 5.6 5.1 1.17
BR-841 and 512.0 521.0 9.0 8.2 1.39
BR-841 and 595.9 599.6 3.7 3.4 0.39
BR-841 and 615.0 675.4 60.4 54.9 0.36
BR-841 and 787.7 802.0 14.4 13.1 0.50
BR-842 253.3 276.0 22.8 20.5 0.93 Yauro
BR-842 including 258.4 260.8 2.4 2.2 3.49
BR-842 and 296.7 302.5 5.9 5.3 0.55
BR-842 and 386.8 401.2 14.4 12.9 0.75
BR-842 and 575.4 581.9 6.5 5.8 1.65
BR-842 and 596.4 677.0 80.6 72.5 1.54
BR-842 including 635.8 651.6 15.8 14.2 4.82
BR-842 and 755.1 769.4 14.3 12.9 1.97
BR-842 including 756.7 761.8 5.1 4.6 3.09
BR-842 and 776.0 782.5 6.5 5.9 0.60
BR-842 and 812.9 838.3 25.5 22.9 0.67
BR-842 and 910.9 917.9 7.0 6.3 0.71
BR-850 558.5 562.2 3.6 3.1 0.63 Discovery
BR-850 and 588.0 591.0 3.0 2.5 0.35
BR-850 and 688.0 699.0 11.1 9.3 0.80
BR-850 and 705.5 735.0 29.5 24.8 1.07
BR-850 and 741.9 758.5 16.6 13.9 0.78
BR-850 and 882.4 885.8 3.4 2.8 0.62
BR-860 352.8 355.8 3.0 2.3 1.59 Brownfields Exploration
BR-862 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
BR-863 279.5 282.5 3.0 2.6 0.34 Brownfields Exploration
BR-870 1,212.0 1,223.0 11.0 7.7 12.32 Yuma
BR-870 including 1,213.5 1,223.0 9.5 6.7 14.07
BR-870 and 1,225.5 1,228.5 3.0 2.1 0.35
BR-870 and 1,239.9 1,242.9 3.0 2.1 0.87
BR-870 and 1,272.5 1,278.7 6.3 4.4 0.84
BR-870 and 1,291.3 1,295.8 4.5 3.2 0.42
BR-870C1 1,155.2 1,159.2 4.0 2.8 0.59 Yuma
BR-870C1 and 1,173.5 1,182.5 9.0 6.3 0.55
BR-870C1 and 1,267.6 1,279.8 12.3 8.6 0.40
BR-870C1 and 1,288.0 1,292.1 4.1 2.9 0.67
BR-870C1 and 1,300.6 1,306.5 5.9 4.1 1.37
BR-870C1 and 1,312.8 1,318.2 5.4 3.8 1.84
BR-870C2 No Significant Intersections Yuma
BR-870C3 No Significant Intersections Yuma
DL-085C1 No Significant Intersections Hinge
DL-085C2 No Significant Intersections Hinge
DL-085C3 892.0 900.0 8.0 6.7 0.86 Hinge
DL-085C4 687.6 693.2 5.6 4.3 1.87 Hinge
DL-085C4 and 906.5 908.5 2.1 1.6 5.31
DL-085C5 657.8 664.5 6.7 5.4 0.97 Hinge
DL-085C5 and 1,048.0 1,053.5 5.5 4.4 4.12
DL-085C6 641.0 655.6 14.6 12.1 0.91 Hinge
DL-085C6 and 987.0 990.0 3.0 2.5 0.43
DL-085C7 868.0 871.5 3.5 2.8 259.45 Hinge
DL-085C7 including 869.8 870.3 0.5 0.4 908.00
DL-144 No Significant Intersections Limb
DL-145 No Significant Intersections Limb
DL-146 631.4 641.7 10.3 8.9 2.95 Limb
DL-146 including 634.8 641.7 6.9 5.9 4.09
DL-148 789.6 798.0 8.4 5.7 1.76 Limb
REG-084 No Significant Intersections Brownfields Exploration
REG-085 561.1 564.8 3.7 2.6 1.05 Brownfields Exploration


Appendix B

LP long section demonstrating potential for extension of a high-grade underground resource.

LP long section

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c61d00f1-48aa-47cb-a07a-9fff900b1397

Composites are generated from drill intersections from fully assayed holes completed since the August 2, 2023, news release and includes results for 52 holes at LP, 7 holes at Hinge, 4 holes at Limb, and 7 brownfields holes. Composites are generated using 0.3 g/t minimum grade, minimum downhole composite length of 3.0 m, maximum linear internal dilution of 5.0 m and allows short high-grade intervals greater than 20 GXM to be retained. Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. For full list of significant, composited assay results, see Appendix A.

Appendix C

The Hinge zone, a potential source of high-grade supplemental feed, recently returned a high-grade intercept at 2.8 metres true width grading 259 grams per tonne at a vertical depth of 870 metres.

Hinge Long Section

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4f57241-6505-4e61-98ae-29eeb10a4dbc

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release including, but not limited to, any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release, include, but are not limited to, those under the headings (or headings that include) "Q3 2023 highlights from continuing operations", "Operational and development project highlights", "CEO commentary", "Return of capital", "Development project and exploration update", "Company Guidance", and "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) update" as well as statements with respect to our guidance for production, cost guidance, including production costs of sales, all-in sustaining cost of sales, and capital expenditures; statements with respect to our guidance for cash flow and free cash flow; the declaration, payment and sustainability of the Company's dividends; identification of additional resources and reserves; the Company's liquidity; greenhouse gas reduction initiatives and targets; the implementation and effectiveness of the Company's ESG or Climate Change strategy; the schedules budgets, and forecast economics for the Company's development projects; budgets for and future prospects for exploration, development and operation at the Company's operations and projects, including the Great Bear project, Manh Choh and the Tasiast solar project; the Company's liquidity outlook, as well as references to other possible events, the future price of gold and silver, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, operating costs; price inflation; capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, estimates and the realization of such estimates (such as mineral or gold reserves and resources or mine life), success of exploration, development and mining, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, government regulation, permit applications, restarting suspended or disrupted operations; environmental risks and proceedings; and resolution of pending litigation. The words "advance", "continue", "estimates", "expects", "focus", "forecast", "guidance", "on plan", "on schedule", "on track", "opportunity" "outlook", "plan", "potential", "priority", "prospect", "target" or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result and similar such expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates, models and assumptions of Kinross referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in our Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023 as well as: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company, whether due to extreme weather events (including, without limitation, excessive snowfall, excessive or lack of rainfall, in particular, the potential for further production curtailments at Paracatu resulting from insufficient rainfall and the operational challenges resulting from excessive rainfall or snowfall, which can impact costs and/or production) and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions (including but not limited to strikes or workforce reductions), supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment, pit wall slides or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations and development projects being consistent with Kinross' current expectations including, without limitation: the maintenance of existing permits and approvals and the timely receipt of all permits and authorizations necessary for the operation of Tasiast; water and power supply and continued operation of the tailings reprocessing facility at Paracatu; permitting of the Great Bear project (including the consultation process with Indigenous groups), permitting and development of the Lobo-Marte project; in each case in a manner consistent with the Company's expectations; and the successful completion of exploration consistent with the Company's expectations at the Company's projects; (3) political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, restrictions or penalties imposed, or actions taken, by any government, including but not limited to amendments to the mining laws, and potential power rationing and tailings facility regulations in Brazil (including those related to financial assurance requirements), potential amendments to water laws and/or other water use restrictions and regulatory actions in Chile, new dam safety regulations, potential amendments to minerals and mining laws and energy levies laws, new regulations relating to work permits, potential amendments to customs and mining laws (including but not limited to amendments to the VAT) and the potential application of the tax code in Mauritania, potential amendments to and enforcement of tax laws in Mauritania (including, but not limited to, the interpretation, implementation, application and enforcement of any such laws and amendments thereto), potential third party legal challenges to existing permits, and the impact of any trade tariffs being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (4) the completion of studies, including optimization studies, improvement studies; scoping studies and preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, on the timelines currently expected and the results of those studies being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (5) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real, Chilean peso, Mauritanian ouguiya and the U.S. dollar being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (7) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with the Company's expectations; (8) attributable production and cost of sales forecasts for the Company meeting expectations; (9) the accuracy of the current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company and Kinross' analysis thereof being consistent with expectations (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates being consistent with preliminary work undertaken by the Company, mine plans for the Company's current and future mining operations, and the Company's internal models; (10) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (11) the terms and conditions of the legal and fiscal stability agreements for Tasiast being interpreted and applied in a manner consistent with their intent and Kinross' expectations and without material amendment or formal dispute (including without limitation the application of tax, customs and duties exemptions and royalties); (12) asset impairment potential; (13) the regulatory and legislative regime regarding mining, electricity production and transmission (including rules related to power tariffs) in Brazil being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (14) access to capital markets, including but not limited to maintaining our current credit ratings consistent with the Company's current expectations; (15) potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from infectious diseases or pandemics; (16) changes in national and local government legislation or other government actions, including the future Canadian federal impact assessment regime; (17) litigation, regulatory proceedings and audits, and the potential ramifications thereof, being concluded in a manner consistent with the Corporation's expectations (including without limitation litigation in Chile relating to the alleged damage of wetlands and the scope of any remediation plan or other environmental obligations arising therefrom); (18) the Company's financial results, cash flows and future prospects being consistent with Company expectations in amounts sufficient to permit sustained share repurchases and dividend payments; and (19) the impacts of detected pit wall instability at Round Mountain and Bald Mountain being consistent with the Company's expectations. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the inaccuracy of any of the foregoing assumptions; fluctuations in the currency markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or certain other commodities (such as fuel and electricity); price inflation of goods and services; changes in the discount rates applied to calculate the present value of net future cash flows based on country-specific real weighted average cost of capital; changes in the market valuations of peer group gold producers and the Company, and the resulting impact on market price to net asset value multiples; changes in various market variables, such as interest rates, foreign exchange rates, gold or silver prices and lease rates, or global fuel prices, that could impact the mark-to-market value of outstanding derivative instruments and ongoing payments/receipts under any financial obligations; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); changes in national and local government legislation, taxation (including but not limited to income tax, advance income tax, stamp tax, withholding tax, capital tax, tariffs, value-added or sales tax, capital outflow tax, capital gains tax, windfall or windfall profits tax, production royalties, excise tax, customs/import or export taxes/duties, asset taxes, asset transfer tax, property use or other real estate tax, together with any related fine, penalty, surcharge, or interest imposed in connection with such taxes), controls, policies and regulations; the security of personnel and assets; political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Chile, Brazil, Mauritania or other countries in which Kinross does business or may carry on business; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and complete divestitures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining, development or refining activities; employee relations; litigation or other claims against, or regulatory investigations and/or any enforcement actions, administrative orders or sanctions in respect of the Company (and/or its directors, officers, or employees) including, but not limited to, securities class action litigation in Canada and/or the United States, environmental litigation or regulatory proceedings or any investigations, enforcement actions and/or sanctions under any applicable anti-corruption, international sanctions and/or anti-money laundering laws and regulations in Canada, the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development including, but not limited to, the risks of obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses and permits; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; adverse changes in our credit ratings; and contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, Kinross' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Kinross, including but not limited to resulting in an impairment charge on goodwill and/or assets. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Analysis" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Key Sensitivities

Approximately 70%-80% of the Company's costs are denominated in U.S. dollars.

A 10% change in foreign currency exchange rates would be expected to result in an approximate $20 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold 15 .

Specific to the Brazilian real, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $30 impact on Brazilian production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

Specific to the Chilean peso, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $50 impact on Chilean production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

A $10 per barrel change in the price of oil would be expected to result in an approximate $3 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

A $100 change in the price of gold would be expected to result in an approximate $4 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold as a result of a change in royalties.

Other information

Where we say ‘‘we'', ‘‘us'', ‘‘our'', the ‘‘Company'', or ‘‘Kinross'' in this news release, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable.

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. Nicos Pfeiffer who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

All dollar amounts are expressed as U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

Keep reading...Show less

