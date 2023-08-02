ARway.ai Launches SaaS Business Model, Anticipates Increased Adoption, Revenue, And Expansion

B2Gold Reports Q2 2023 Results; Strong Q2 2023 Operating Results Position B2Gold to Achieve 2023 Annual Guidance; First Half of 2023 Cash Operating Costs and All-In Sustaining Costs Both Below 2023 Guidance Ranges

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") announces its operational and financial results for the second quarter of 2023. All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

2023 Second Quarter Highlights

  • Total gold production of 262,701 ounces in Q2 2023, in-line with expectations for the quarter : Total gold production of 262,701 ounces, including 16,740 ounces of attributable production from Calibre Mining Corp. ("Calibre"). The Fekola Mine produced 152,427 ounces in the quarter, benefitting from a favorable mine phasing sequence in the second quarter, with Phase 6 of the Fekola pit providing high-grade ore to the process plant. All B2Gold operations are on track to meet or exceed annual production guidance ranges.

  • Total consolidated cash operating costs of $ 667 per gold ounce sold in Q2 2023, below the annual guidance range : Total consolidated cash operating costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) of $667 per gold ounce sold during the quarter. Consolidated cash operating costs from the Company's three operating mines of $639 per gold ounce sold.

  • Total consolidated all-in sustaining costs of $1,214 per gold ounce sold in Q2 2023, below the midpoint of the annual guidance range : Total consolidated all-in sustaining costs (see "Non-IFRS Measures") (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) of $1,214 per gold ounce sold. Consolidated all-in sustaining costs from the Company's three operating mines of $1,210 per gold ounce sold.

  • Attributable net income of $0.06 per share; Adjusted attributable net income of $0.07 per share in Q2 2023 : Net income attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $80 million ($0.06 per share); adjusted net income (see "Non-IFRS Measures") attributable to the shareholders of the Company of $86 million ($0.07 per share).

  • Operating cash flow before working capital adjustments of $199 million in Q2 2023 : Cash flow provided by operating activities before working capital adjustments was $199 million in the second quarter of 2023.

  • Robust financial position : At June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $506 million and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $570 million.

  • Q2 2023 dividend of $0.04 per share declared : The Company remains in a strong net positive cash position and paid a second quarter dividend of $0.04 per common share on June 27, 2023 (annualized rate of $0.16 per common share).

  • Completed acquisition of Sabina Gold and Silver Corp. ("Sabina"); Goose Project construction on-track for mill completion and first gold production in Q1 2025 : In the second quarter of 2023 the Company completed its inaugural winter ice road season, extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations and received all critical materials that were necessary to maintain the schedule for construction completion of the mill and first gold production at the Goose Project in the first quarter of 2025. Currently, camp construction is partially complete, generators are being installed, and construction workshops are being erected. The Company has also decided to move to an owner-operated construction model versus a fixed priced EPC contract for the construction of the process plant, which will reduce costs and result in a mill with higher availability and lower sustaining capital requirements. Using B2Gold's owner-operated team also allows for flexibility in construction and the ability to prioritize construction activities as needed.

  • Updated and significantly increased Mineral Resource Estimate for the Anaconda Area announced: On June 21, 2023, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate that includes a significant increase in the laterite, saprolite and saprock (collectively "oxide") Mineral Resources, and an initial sulphide Indicated Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area.

Second Quarter 2023 Results

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 470,854 381,985 944,410 747,568
Net income ($ in thousands) 91,850 40,686 193,754 131,489
Earnings per share – basic ( 1) ($/ share) 0.06 0.04 0.14 0.11
Earnings per share – diluted ( 1) ($/ share) 0.06 0.04 0.14 0.11
Cash provided by operating activities ($ thousands) 194,983 124,879 398,806 232,189
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,969 1,861 1,934 1,867
Adjusted net income ( 1)(2) ($ in thousands) 85,804 45,248 191,666 110,344
Adjusted earnings per share ( 1)(2) – basic ($) 0.07 0.04 0.16 0.10
Consolidated operations results:
Gold sold (ounces) 239,100 205,300 488,250 400,400
Gold produced (ounces) 245,961 208,858 496,680 405,331
Cash operating costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 639 771 574 702
Cash operating costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce produced) 607 766 591 722
Total cash costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 777 888 714 826
All-in sustaining costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,210 1,109 1,128 1,069
Operations results including equity investment in Calibre:
Gold sold (ounces) 255,897 220,129 521,189 428,218
Gold produced (ounces) 262,701 223,623 529,557 432,988
Cash operating costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 667 786 602 723
Cash operating costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce produced) 636 781 618 742
Total cash costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 800 900 738 844
All-in sustaining costs ( 2) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,214 1,111 1,135 1,074

(1) Attributable to the shareholders of the Company.
(2) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

Liquidity and Capital Resources

B2Gold continues to maintain a strong financial position and liquidity. At June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $506 million (December 31, 2022 - $652 million) and working capital (defined as current assets less current liabilities) of $570 million (December 31, 2022 - $802 million). At June 30, 2023, the full amount of the Company's $600 million revolving credit facility ("RCF") was undrawn and available. In July 2023, the available and undrawn capacity of the RCF was increased to $700 million under the accordion feature with the addition of the National Bank of Canada to the syndicate of lenders.

Second Quarter 2023 Dividend

On June 5, 2023, B2Gold's Board of Directors declared a cash dividend for the second quarter of 2023 of $0.04 per common share (or an expected $0.16 per share on an annualized basis), paid on June 27, 2023. The declaration and payment of future quarterly dividends remains at the discretion of the Board and will depend on the Company's financial results, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors deemed relevant by the Board.

Back River Gold District

On April 19, 2023, the Company completed the acquisition of Sabina, resulting in the Company acquiring Sabina's 100% owned Back River Gold District located in Nunavut, Canada by issuing approximately 216 million common shares in B2Gold as consideration. The Back River Gold District consists of five mineral claims blocks along an 80 kilometer ("km") belt. The most advanced project in the district, Goose, is fully permitted, construction ready, and has been de-risked with significant infrastructure currently in place. The Goose Project has an estimated two year construction period with first gold production expected in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, B2Gold obtained significant untapped exploration potential across the 80 km belt. B2Gold's management team has strong northern construction expertise and experience to deliver the fully permitted Goose Project, and the financial resources to develop the significant gold resource endowment at the Back River Gold District into a large, long life mining complex. B2Gold recognizes that respect and collaboration with the Kitikmeot Inuit Association is central to the license to operate in the Back River Gold District and will continue to prioritize developing the project in a manner that recognizes Indigenous input and concerns and brings long-term socio-economic benefits to the area.

Subsequent to completion of the acquisition of Sabina, in the second quarter of 2023, B2Gold completed its inaugural winter ice road season, extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations and received all critical materials that were expected to be necessary to maintain the schedule for construction completion of the mill and first gold production at the Goose Project in the first quarter of 2025. Currently, camp construction is partially complete, generators are being installed, and construction workshops are being erected. The Company extinguished certain of Sabina's construction financing obligations with payments totaling $112 million as follows: senior secured debt facility for a $2 million payment, gold prepay facility for a $1 million payment, the entire gold metal offtake agreement for a $63 million payment, and one-third of the gold stream arrangement for a $46 million payment.

On June 23, 2023, the Company announced an initial capital expenditure estimate of C$800 million, which was in line with B2Gold expectations since the Sabina acquisition announcement and reflects scope changes to further optimize the Goose Project. B2Gold has updated the construction budget to de-risk the project and construct a reliable and low operating cost mine. In addition, the Company has made the decision to accelerate underground mining development to increase annual gold production over the first five years of the mine plan, including the mining of the Umwelt crown pillar. The cost to accelerate underground mining is estimated at an additional C$90 million for a total project capital expenditure of C$890 million (approximately $676 million) with approximately C$550 million (approximately $418 million) expected to be spent by B2Gold up to completion of construction in the first quarter of 2025.

In the second quarter of 2023, a significant 2023 exploration program was approved for the Back River Gold District. B2Gold has approved a $20 million exploration budget for the balance of 2023 to complete approximately 25,000 meters ("m") of drilling. Drilling will be focused in proximity to existing deposits at the Goose Project, as well as following up on regional targets identified at the George, Boulder, Boot and Del projects.

Operations

Fekola Mine - Mali

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 281,672 224,476 595,897 422,338
Gold sold (ounces) 142,850 121,250 307,900 226,650
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,972 1,851 1,935 1,863
Tonnes of ore milled 2,324,043 2,421,526 4,595,934 4,620,749
Grade (grams/ tonne) 2.24 1.71 2.36 1.63
Recovery (%) 91.8 92.4 91.9 92.8
Gold production (ounces) 152,427 123,066 318,291 224,714
Cash operating costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 555 711 510 652
Cash operating costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 538 639 509 632
Total cash costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 721 847 673 797
All-in sustaining costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,165 949 1,057 967
Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 74,151 20,198 127,946 48,426
Exploration ($ in thousands) 4,062 1,706 10,456

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Fekola Mine in Mali (owned 80% by the Company and 20% by the State of Mali) had a successful second quarter of 2023 with gold production of 152,427 ounces. Fekola's gold production was slightly lower than expected due to a number of factors including lower than budgeted gold recovery, delayed delivery of a key mine production excavator and lower than budgeted mine production from Phase 6 of the Fekola pit as a result of blast hole drilling inefficiencies and congestion in working areas. The Company expects that the gold production variance will be caught up in the fourth quarter of 2023 and that the Fekola Complex is on track to meet its annual production guidance. For the second quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 2.24 grams per tonne ("g/t"), mill throughput was 2.32 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 91.8%.

The Fekola Mine's cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the second quarter of 2023 were $538 per ounce produced ($555 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2023 were slightly higher than expected resulting from lower than anticipated gold production.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the second quarter of 2023 for the Fekola Mine were $1,165 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs were higher than expected primarily due to higher than anticipated sustaining capital expenditures as a result of timing of capital expenditures.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $74 million primarily consisting of $21 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds, $21 million for prestripping, $12 million for Fekola underground development, $6 million for the tailings facility raise project, $4 million for solar plant expansion and $3 million for haul road construction.

The low-cost Fekola Complex in Mali is expected to produce between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at cash operating costs of between $565 and $625 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,085 and $1,145 per ounce. At the Fekola Mine, ore will continue to be mined from the Fekola and Cardinal pits. Receipt of an exploitation license for the Bantako North permit area remains outstanding pending finalization of a proposed new 2023 Mining Code by the State of Mali. As a result, the Company now expects Fekola Regional budgeted production of 18,000 ounces to be delayed into 2024. Due to availability of additional ore sources in the Fekola Complex, production guidance of between 580,000 and 610,000 ounces for the Fekola Complex for 2023 remains unchanged.

Masbate Mine – The Philippines

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 111,291 99,675 168,283 182,768
Gold sold (ounces) 56,700 53,250 86,350 97,550
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,963 1,872 1,949 1,874
Tonnes of ore milled 2,000,360 1,986,253 4,069,402 3,996,441
Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.03 1.09 0.99 1.14
Recovery (%) 74.3 78.4 73.9 78.2
Gold production (ounces) 49,478 54,375 95,842 114,139
Cash operating costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 850 764 847 773
Cash operating costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 817 840 849 772
Total cash costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 960 860 971 886
All-in sustaining costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,091 1,082 1,169 1,054
Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 6,098 14,057 15,051 19,750
Exploration ($ in thousands) 1,008 1,378 1,967 2,415

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines had a strong second quarter of 2023 with gold production of 49,478 ounces, above expectations, as a result of higher than anticipated mill feed grade and mill throughput. For the second quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.03 g/t gold, mill throughput was 2.00 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 74.3%.

The Masbate Mine's cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the second quarter of 2023 were $817 per ounce produced ($850 per gold ounce sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of higher than expected gold production, and lower than anticipated mining and processing costs resulting from lower than expected diesel and heavy fuel oil ("HFO") costs.

All-in sustaining costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,091 per ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than anticipated as a result of lower than expected cash operating costs and sustaining capital expenditures, and higher than expected gold ounces sold. The lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures are mainly a result of timing of expenditures and expected to be incurred later in 2023.

Capital expenditures in the second quarter of 2023 totaled $6 million, primarily consisting of $3 million for mobile equipment purchases and rebuilds.

The Masbate Mine in the Philippines is expected to produce between 170,000 and 190,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at cash operating costs of between $985 and $1,045 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,370 and $1,430 per ounce. For 2023, Masbate is expected to process 7.8 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 0.96 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 74.5%. Gold production is scheduled to be relatively consistent throughout 2023. Mill feed will be a blend of mined fresh ore sourced from the Main Vein Pit and low-grade ore stockpiles.

The Masbate Mine has benefited from lower fuel costs over the first half of 2023. The Company will continue to monitor actual versus budget fuel prices in the third quarter of 2023 and if lower pricing continues to be observed, it will consider whether any revision to the Masbate Mine's full-year cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs guidance is required at that time.

Otjikoto Mine - Namibia

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Gold revenue ($ in thousands) 77,891 57,834 180,230 142,462
Gold sold (ounces) 39,550 30,800 94,000 76,200
Average realized gold price ($/ ounce) 1,969 1,878 1,917 1,870
Tonnes of ore milled 875,055 850,889 1,699,007 1,696,111
Grade (grams/ tonne) 1.59 1.17 1.53 1.24
Recovery (%) 98.7 98.4 98.7 98.5
Gold production (ounces) 44,056 31,417 82,547 66,478
Cash operating costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 641 1,018 535 763
Cash operating costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce produced) 611 1,136 609 943
Total cash costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 720 1,093 612 838
All-in sustaining costs ( 1) ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,187 1,403 1,024 1,090
Capital expenditures ($ in thousands) 15,630 23,152 32,976 39,283
Exploration ($ in thousands) 996 873 1,490 1,379

(1) Non-IFRS measure. For a description of how these measures are calculated and a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable measures specified, defined or determined under IFRS and presented in the Company's financial statements, refer to "Non-IFRS Measures".

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia, in which the Company holds a 90% interest, performed well during the second quarter of 2023, producing 44,056 ounces of gold. As a result of the timing of higher-grade ore mining, Otjikoto's annual gold production is expected to be 60% weighted to the second half of 2023, when mining is scheduled to reach the higher-grade portions of Phase 4 of the Otjikoto pit coupled with higher production from the Wolfshag underground mine. For the second quarter of 2023, mill feed grade was 1.59 g/t, mill throughput was 0.88 million tonnes, and gold recovery averaged 98.7%.

Production from the Wolfshag underground mine remained consistent during the second quarter of 2023, averaging over 1,000 tonnes per day at an average grade of 4.31 g/t. As of the beginning of 2023, the Probable Mineral Reserve estimate for the Wolfshag deposit includes 203,000 ounces of gold in 1.1 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 5.55 g/t gold.

Cash operating costs (refer to "Non-IFRS Measures" ) for the second quarter of 2023 were $611 per gold ounce produced ($641 per ounce gold sold). Cash operating costs per ounce produced for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than expected as a result of higher production as described above, lower than budgeted fuel costs and a weaker Namibian dollar.

All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2023 were $1,187 per gold ounce sold. All-in sustaining costs for the second quarter of 2023 were lower than anticipated as a result of lower than expected cash operating costs described above, and lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures primarily related to the timing of underground development. The lower than expected sustaining capital expenditures are mainly a result of timing of expenditures and expected to be incurred later in 2023.

Capital expenditures for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $16 million, consisting of $13 million for pre-stripping in the Otjikoto pit and $2 million for Wolfshag underground mine development.

The Otjikoto Mine in Namibia is expected to produce between 190,000 and 210,000 ounces of gold in 2023 at cash operating costs of between $590 and $650 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,080 and $1,140 per ounce. For 2023, Otjikoto is expected to process a total of 3.4 million tonnes of ore at an average grade of 1.87 g/t gold with a process gold recovery of 98.0%. Otjikoto's gold production is still expected to be weighted 60% towards the second half of 2023 due to the timing of high grade ore mining from the Otjikoto pit and increased ore volumes from the Wolfshag underground mine.

The Otjikoto Mine has benefited from lower fuel costs and a weaker Namibian dollar over the first half of 2023. The Company will continue to monitor the Namibian dollar and actual versus budget fuel prices in the third quarter of 2023 and if lower pricing continues to be observed, it will consider whether any revision to the Otjikoto Mine's full-year cash operating costs and all-in sustaining costs guidance is required at that time.

Fekola Complex Regional Development and Exploration

Development

The Fekola Complex is comprised of the Fekola Mine (Medinandi permit hosting the Fekola and Cardinal zones) and Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area (Bantako, Menankoto, and Bakolobi permits), and the Dandoko permit).

In the second quarter of 2023 and the first half of 2023, the Company invested $15 million and $30 million, respectively, in the development of Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) saprolite mining including road construction, mine infrastructure, and mining equipment. For 2023, the Company has budgeted a total of $63 million for Fekola Regional development. The construction mobile equipment fleet is now in operation, the haul road from Bantako North to Fekola is operational and construction of the haul roads and mining infrastructure (warehouse, workshop, fuel depot, and offices) is on schedule; however, as discussed above (see Operations-Fekola Mine, Mali), receipt of an exploitation license for the Bantako North permit area remains outstanding.

Preliminary results of a Fekola Complex optimization study, coupled with 2022 and 2023 exploration drilling results, indicate that there is a significant opportunity to increase gold production and resource utilization with the addition of oxide processing capacity. The Company is progressing an engineering study of a Fekola Regional stand-alone mill and oxide processing facilities, which are expected to be located on the Anaconda Area. Construction of a stand-alone oxide mill would constitute Phase II of the Fekola Regional Development Plan. The engineering study will be based on processing 4 Mtpa of saprolite and transitional (oxide) resources.

On June 21, 2023, the Company announced an updated Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area, located approximately 20 km from the Fekola Mine in Mali. The June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate included a significantly increased Mineral Resource estimate for the Anaconda Area, comprised of the Menankoto permit, the Bantako North permit and the Bakolobi permit. The updated Mineral Resource estimate includes a significant increase in the oxide Mineral Resources, and an initial sulphide Indicated Mineral Resource estimate. The June 2023 Mineral Resource estimate includes Indicated Mineral Resource estimate of 57,000,000 tonnes at 1.11 g/t gold for 2,030,000 ounces of gold, and Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 46,600,000 tonnes at 1.33 g/t gold for 2,000,000 ounces of gold, constrained within a conceptual pit run at US$1,800 per ounce gold.

To allow for incorporation of this updated Mineral Resource estimate into the engineering study, results of the Fekola Complex optimization study are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, Fekola Complex optimization work continues to maximize project value from all the various oxide and sulphide material sources including the Fekola Pit, Fekola Underground, Cardinal Pit, and the Bantako North, Menankoto, Bakolobi and Dandoko permits.

Exploration

B2Gold is executing another year of extensive exploration in 2023 with an increased budget of approximately $84 million (original budget of $64 million). A significant focus will be in proximity to its operating mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, as well as $20 million of spending on both infill and generative exploration at the recently acquired Back River Gold District. Ongoing exploration will continue to advance B2Gold's early stage projects in Finland and Cote d'Ivoire. Target generation and pursuing new opportunities in prospective gold regions in Africa, Canada, South America, the Philippines and Central Asia continue. This generative initiative could include equity placements and new joint ventures with junior companies, similar to B2Gold's 2023 investments in Snowline and its Rogue project in the Yukon, Canada, and its 2022 investment in Matador Mining Ltd. and its Cape Ray Gold project in Newfoundland, Canada.

Outlook

B2Gold expects to continue its strong operational performance in 2023 with total gold production forecast to be between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces (including 60,000 to 70,000 attributable ounces from Calibre). The Company's total consolidated cash operating costs for the year (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be between $670 and $730 per ounce and total consolidated all-in sustaining (including estimated attributable results for Calibre) are forecast to be between $1,195 and $1,255 per ounce.

Due to the Company's strong net positive cash position and available liquidity, strong operating results and cash flows, B2Gold's quarterly dividend rate is expected to be maintained at $0.04 per common share (or an annualized rate of $0.16 per common share), which represents one of the highest dividend yields in the gold sector.

After a very successful year for exploration in 2022, B2Gold is conducting an aggressive exploration campaign in 2023 with a budget of approximately $84 million with the vast majority allocated to growth exploration expenditures to support the next phase of organic growth across the portfolio.

The closing of the acquisition of Sabina and the Goose Project adds a high grade, fully permitted, construction stage gold project in Nunavut, Canada to the Company's portfolio and enhances its operational and geographic diversification by combining B2Gold's stable production base with a high grade, advanced development asset in a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction. The Goose Project has an estimated two-year construction period with first gold production expected in the first quarter of 2025. In addition, B2Gold has acquired access to significant untapped exploration potential across an 80 km belt.

The Company's ongoing strategy is to continue to maximize profitable production from its mines, further advance its pipeline of remaining development and exploration projects, evaluate new exploration, development and production opportunities and continue to pay an industry leading dividend yield.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results - Conference Call Details

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET. You may access the call by registering at the participant conference link by clicking here prior to the scheduled start time. Once you have registered, you will be sent an email with a unique PIN which will connect you to the call at +1 (431) 341-4089 / +1 (855) 513-1368 (Canada) or toll free at +1 (844) 543-0451. You may also listen to the call via webcast by clicking here .

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines and numerous exploration and development projects in various countries including Canada, Mali, Colombia, Finland and Uzbekistan. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023.

Qualified Persons

Bill Lytle, Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to operations matters contained in this news release.

Brian Scott, P. Geo., Vice President, Geology & Technical Services, a qualified person under NI 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical information related to exploration and mineral resource matters contained in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 16, 2023 for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: projections; outlook; guidance; forecasts; estimates; and other statements regarding future or estimated financial and operational performance, gold production and sales, revenues and cash flows, and capital costs (sustaining and non-sustaining) and operating costs, including projected cash operating costs and AISC, and budgets on a consolidated and mine by mine basis; future or estimated mine life, metal price assumptions, ore grades or sources, gold recovery rates, stripping ratios, throughput, ore processing; statements regarding anticipated exploration, drilling, development, construction, permitting and other activities or achievements of B2Gold; and including, without limitation: projected gold production, cash operating costs and AISC on a consolidated and mine by mine basis in 2023, total consolidated gold production of between 1,000,000 and 1,080,000 ounces in 2023, with cash operating costs of between $670 and $730 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of between $1,195 and $1,255 per ounce;; the potential for Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) to provide saprolite material to feed the Fekola mill in 2024; the timing and results of a study for the Fekola Regional (Anaconda Area) to review the project economics of a stand-alone oxide mill; the potential for the Fekola complex to produce 800,000 ounces of gold per year; the Goose Project capital cost being approximately $800 million, and total capital expenditures including the accelerated underground development costs being $890 million; the construction of the Goose Project and first gold production in the first quarter of 2025; Otjikoto's gold production being weighted approximately 60% to the second half of 2023; the potential payment of future dividends, including the timing and amount of any such dividends, and the expectation that quarterly dividends will be maintained at the same level; and B2Gold's attributable share of Calibre's production. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

Non-IFRS Measures
This news release includes certain terms or performance measures commonly used in the mining industry that are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), including "cash operating costs" and "all-in sustaining costs" (or "AISC"). Non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore they may not be comparable to similar measures employed by other companies. The data presented is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with B2Gold's consolidated financial statements. Readers should refer to B2Gold's Management Discussion and Analysis, available on the Websites, under the heading "Non-IFRS Measures" for a more detailed discussion of how B2Gold calculates certain of such measures and a reconciliation of certain measures to IFRS terms.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates
The disclosure in this news release was prepared in accordance with Canadian National Instrument 43-101, which differs significantly from the requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and resource and reserve information contained or referenced in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by public companies subject to the technical disclosure requirements of the SEC. Historical results or feasibility models presented herein are not guarantees or expectations of future performance. Further, estimates of inferred mineral resources have significant geological uncertainty and it should not be assumed that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource will be converted to the measured or indicated categories. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not meet the threshold for reserve modifying factors, such as estimated economic viability, that would allow for conversion to mineral reserves.


B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended
June 30, 2023
For the three
months ended
June 30, 2022
For the six
months ended
June 30, 2023
For the six
months ended
June 30, 2022
Gold revenue $ 470,854 $ 381,985 $ 944,410 $ 747,568
Cost of sales
Production costs (152,762 ) (158,303 ) (280,366 ) (281,263 )
Depreciation and depletion (94,662 ) (81,874 ) (191,820 ) (159,137 )
Royalties and production taxes (33,111 ) (23,901 ) (68,272 ) (49,591 )
Total cost of sales (280,535 ) (264,078 ) (540,458 ) (489,991 )
Gross profit 190,319 117,907 403,952 257,577
General and administrative (13,921 ) (12,549 ) (28,106 ) (23,377 )
Share-based payments (4,591 ) (4,041 ) (11,445 ) (12,445 )
(Impairment) reversal of impairment of long-lived assets (4,885 ) 909 (4,885 ) 909
Write-down of mineral property interests (3,158 ) (16,457 ) (3,158 )
Community relations (1,722 ) (453 ) (2,725 ) (1,072 )
Foreign exchange losses (2,253 ) (6,001 ) (2,849 ) (8,457 )
Share of net income of associate 7,009 4,139 11,988 6,911
Other (expenses) income (10,817 ) 1,062 (14,415 ) (970 )
Operating income 159,139 97,815 335,058 215,918
Interest and financing expense (2,916 ) (2,691 ) (5,842 ) (5,274 )
Interest income 6,035 2,506 11,854 4,628
Gains on derivative instruments 782 7,749 425 27,048
Other (expense) income (3,618 ) 426 (5,218 ) 6,060
Income from operations before taxes 159,422 105,805 336,277 248,380
Current income tax, withholding and other taxes (71,205 ) (60,141 ) (147,945 ) (107,795 )
Deferred income tax recovery (expense) 3,633 (4,978 ) 5,422 (9,096 )
Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company $ 80,418 $ 37,804 $ 166,391 $ 118,527
Non-controlling interests 11,432 2,882 27,363 12,962
Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489
Earnings per share
(attributable to shareholders of the Company)
Basic $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11
Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.04 $ 0.14 $ 0.11
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding
(in thousands)
Basic 1,251,832 1,061,270 1,164,104 1,059,060
Diluted 1,257,804 1,068,276 1,169,853 1,065,891


B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)

For the three
months ended
June 30, 2023
For the three
months ended
June 30, 2022
For the six
months ended
June 30, 2023
For the six
months ended
June 30, 2022
Operating activities
Net income for the period $ 91,850 $ 40,686 $ 193,754 $ 131,489
Mine restoration provisions settled (579 ) (579 )
Non-cash charges, net 107,409 98,385 228,941 171,345
Changes in non-cash working capital 15,052 (8,736 ) 21,278 (53,471 )
Changes in long-term value added tax receivables (18,749 ) (5,456 ) (44,588 ) (17,174 )
Cash provided by operating activities 194,983 124,879 398,806 232,189
Financing activities
Extinguishment of gold stream and construction financing obligations (111,819 ) (111,819 )
Repayment of equipment loan facilities (2,887 ) (4,705 ) (6,465 ) (11,495 )
Interest and commitment fees paid (1,118 ) (1,096 ) (2,120 ) (2,324 )
Cash proceeds from stock option exercises 3,464 8,600 5,908 12,631
Dividends paid (51,730 ) (42,512 ) (94,706 ) (84,746 )
Principal payments on lease arrangements (2,046 ) (2,448 ) (3,489 ) (3,667 )
Distributions to non-controlling interests (2,198 ) (3,158 ) (4,280 ) (4,180 )
Revolving credit facility transaction costs (2,401 )
Other 770 892 1,587 730
Cash used by financing activities (167,564 ) (44,427 ) (215,384 ) (95,452 )
Investing activities
Expenditures on mining interests:
Fekola Mine (74,151 ) (20,198 ) (127,946 ) (48,426 )
Masbate Mine (6,098 ) (14,057 ) (15,051 ) (19,750 )
Otjikoto Mine (15,630 ) (23,152 ) (32,976 ) (39,283 )
Goose Project (68,612 ) (68,612 )
Fekola Regional, pre-development (15,035 ) (6,717 ) (29,810 ) (6,929 )
Gramalote Project (1,204 ) (4,130 ) (1,714 ) (8,537 )
Other exploration and development (24,552 ) (15,982 ) (40,543 ) (29,236 )
Cash acquired on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. 38,083 38,083
Transaction costs paid on acquisition of Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (6,672 ) (6,672 )
Purchase of long-term investment (16,764 ) (31,880 )
Cash paid for purchase of non-controlling interest (6,704 )
Deferred consideration 3,850
Cash paid on acquisition of mineral property (48,258 ) (48,258 )
Cash paid on exercise of mineral property option (7,737 )
Funding of reclamation accounts (1,351 ) (1,917 ) (2,640 ) (4,098 )
Other 101 (358 ) (358 ) (358 )
Cash used by investing activities (191,885 ) (134,769 ) (322,973 ) (212,612 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (164,466 ) (54,317 ) (139,551 ) (75,875 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (3,067 ) (7,751 ) (6,188 ) (10,432 )
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 673,740 648,760 651,946 672,999
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 506,207 $ 586,692 $ 506,207 $ 586,692


B2GOLD CORP.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Expressed in thousands of United States dollars)
(Unaudited)

As at June 30,
2023
As at December 31,
2022
Assets
Current
Cash and cash equivalents $ 506,207 $ 651,946
Accounts receivable, prepaids and other 31,716 28,811
Deferred consideration receivable 3,850
Value-added and other tax receivables 12,165 18,533
Inventories 339,095 332,031
889,183 1,035,171
Long-term investments 67,036 31,865
Value-added tax receivables 158,084 121,323
Mining interests
Owned by subsidiaries and joint operations 3,566,960 2,274,730
Investments in associates 127,152 120,049
Long-term stockpile 53,581 48,882
Other assets 64,926 49,213
Deferred income taxes 3,963
$ 4,930,885 $ 3,681,233
Liabilities
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 153,318 $ 114,791
Current income and other taxes payable 128,875 95,623
Current portion of long-term debt 16,972 15,519
Current portion of mine restoration provisions 4,966 5,545
Other current liabilities 15,072 2,138
319,203 233,616
Long-term debt 38,625 41,709
Gold stream obligation 128,400
Mine restoration provisions 100,198 95,568
Deferred income taxes 181,056 182,515
Employee benefits obligation 15,235 8,121
Other long-term liabilities 9,130 7,915
791,847 569,444
Equity
Shareholders' equity
Share capital 3,432,229 2,487,624
Contributed surplus 78,338 78,232
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (142,824 ) (145,869 )
Retained earnings 654,265 588,139
4,022,008 3,008,126
Non-controlling interests 117,030 103,663
4,139,038 3,111,789
$ 4,930,885 $ 3,681,233

NON-IFRS MEASURES

Cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold

‘‘Cash operating costs per gold ounce'' and "total cash costs per gold ounce" are common financial performance measures in the gold mining industry but, as non-IFRS measures, they do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate our performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, these measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. The measures, along with sales, are considered to be a key indicator of the Company's ability to generate earnings and cash flow from its mining operations.

Cash cost figures are calculated on a sales basis in accordance with a standard developed by The Gold Institute, which was a worldwide association of suppliers of gold and gold products and included leading North American gold producers. The Gold Institute ceased operations in 2002, but the standard is the accepted standard of reporting cash cost of production in North America. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. Other companies may calculate these measures differently. Cash operating costs and total cash costs per gold ounce sold are derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, royalties and production taxes, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce sold and total cash costs per gold ounce sold to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 79,245 48,170 25,347 152,762 17,815 170,577
Royalties and production taxes 23,686 6,285 3,140 33,111 1,078 34,189
Total cash costs 102,931 54,455 28,487 185,873 18,893 204,766
Gold sold (ounces) 142,850 56,700 39,550 239,100 16,797 255,897
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 555 850 641 639 1,061 667
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 721 960 720 777 1,125 800


For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 158,303 14,695 172,998
Royalties and production taxes 16,475 5,104 2,322 23,901 1,159 25,060
Total cash costs 102,733 45,794 33,677 182,204 15,854 198,058
Gold sold (ounces) 121,250 53,250 30,800 205,300 14,829 220,129
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 711 764 1,018 771 991 786
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 847 860 1,093 888 1,069 900


For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 156,906 73,163 50,297 280,366 33,580 313,946
Royalties and production taxes 50,352 10,698 7,222 68,272 2,332 70,604
Total cash costs 207,258 83,861 57,519 348,638 35,912 384,550
Gold sold (ounces) 307,900 86,350 94,000 488,250 32,939 521,189
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 510 847 535 574 1,019 602
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 673 971 612 714 1,090 738


For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 281,263 28,289 309,552
Royalties and production taxes 32,947 10,966 5,678 49,591 2,097 51,688
Total cash costs 180,615 86,420 63,819 330,854 30,386 361,240
Gold sold (ounces) 226,650 97,550 76,200 400,400 27,818 428,218
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 652 773 763 702 1,017 723
Total cash costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 797 886 838 826 1,092 844

Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced

In addition to cash operating costs on a per gold ounce sold basis, the Company also presents cash operating costs on a per gold ounce produced basis. Cash operating costs per gold ounce produced is derived from amounts included in the statement of operations and include mine site operating costs such as mining, processing, smelting, refining, transportation costs, less silver by-product credits. The tables below show a reconciliation of cash operating costs per gold ounce produced to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total
Calibre equity investment 		Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 79,245 48,170 25,347 152,762 17,815 170,577
Inventory sales adjustment 2,698 (7,757 ) 1,587 (3,472 ) (3,472 )
Cash operating costs 81,943 40,413 26,934 149,290 17,815 167,105
Gold produced (ounces) 152,427 49,478 44,056 245,961 16,740 262,701
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 538 817 611 607 1,064 636


For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 158,303 14,695 172,998
Inventory sales adjustment (7,670 ) 4,985 4,325 1,640 1,640
Cash operating costs 78,588 45,675 35,680 159,943 14,695 174,638
Gold produced (ounces) 123,066 54,375 31,417 208,858 14,765 223,623
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 639 840 1,136 766 995 781


For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 156,906 73,163 50,297 280,366 33,580 313,946
Inventory sales adjustment 5,216 8,180 (62 ) 13,334 13,334
Cash operating costs 162,122 81,343 50,235 293,700 33,580 327,280
Gold produced (ounces) 318,291 95,842 82,547 496,680 32,877 529,557
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 509 849 609 591 1,021 618


For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 281,263 28,289 309,552
Inventory sales adjustment (5,682 ) 12,659 4,543 11,520 11,520
Cash operating costs 141,986 88,113 62,684 292,783 28,289 321,072
Gold produced (ounces) 224,714 114,139 66,478 405,331 27,657 432,988
Cash operating costs per ounce ($/ gold ounce produced) 632 772 943 722 1,023 742

All-in sustaining costs per gold ounce

In June 2013, the World Gold Council, a non-regulatory association of the world's leading gold mining companies established to promote the use of gold to industry, consumers and investors, provided guidance for the calculation of the measure "all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce", but as a non-IFRS measure, it does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The original World Gold Council standard became effective January 1, 2014 with further updates announced on November 16, 2018 which were effective starting January 1, 2019.

Management believes that the all-in sustaining costs per gold ounce measure provides additional insight into the costs of producing gold by capturing all of the expenditures required for the discovery, development and sustaining of gold production and allows the Company to assess its ability to support capital expenditures to sustain future production from the generation of operating cash flows. Management believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with IFRS, certain investors use this information to evaluate the Company's performance and ability to generate cash flow. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Adoption of the standard is voluntary and the cost measures presented may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. The Company has applied the principles of the World Gold Council recommendations and has reported all-in sustaining costs on a sales basis. Other companies may calculate these measures differently.

B2Gold defines all-in sustaining costs per ounce as the sum of cash operating costs, royalties and production taxes, capital expenditures and exploration costs that are sustaining in nature, sustaining lease expenditures, corporate general and administrative costs, share-based payment expenses related to RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs, community relations expenditures, reclamation liability accretion and realized (gains) losses on fuel derivative contracts, all divided by the total gold ounces sold to arrive at a per ounce figure.

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 79,245 48,170 25,347 152,762 17,815 170,577
Royalties and production taxes 23,686 6,285 3,140 33,111 1,078 34,189
Corporate administration 2,403 640 1,176 9,836 14,055 574 14,629
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs ( 1) 3,838 3,838 3,838
Community relations 1,370 41 311 1,722 1,722
Reclamation liability accretion 357 278 277 912 912
Realized gains on derivative contracts (688 ) (642 ) (209 ) (1,539 ) (1,539 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 981 303 297 465 2,046 2,046
Sustaining capital expenditures ( 2) 59,032 5,752 15,630 80,414 1,933 82,347
Sustaining mine exploration ( 2) 1,008 996 2,004 2,004
Total all-in sustaining costs 166,386 61,835 46,965 14,139 289,325 21,400 310,725
Gold sold (ounces) 142,850 56,700 39,550 239,100 16,797 255,897
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,165 1,091 1,187 1,210 1,274 1,214

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 74,151 6,098 15,630 95,879 1,933 97,812
Road construction (2,657 ) (2,657 ) (2,657 )
Fekola underground (12,462 ) (12,462 ) (12,462 )
Other (346 ) (346 ) (346 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 59,032 5,752 15,630 80,414 1,933 82,347

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

For the three months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 1,008 996 2,004 2,004
Regional exploration
Sustaining mine exploration 1,008 996 2,004 2,004

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 86,258 40,690 31,355 158,303 14,695 172,998
Royalties and production taxes 16,475 5,104 2,322 23,901 1,159 25,060
Corporate administration 2,172 870 1,574 7,933 12,549 1,075 13,624
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs ( 1) 3,179 3,179 3,179
Community relations 117 118 218 453 453
Reclamation liability accretion 224 227 165 616 616
Realized gains on derivative contracts (4,778 ) (4,829 ) (2,076 ) (11,683 ) (11,683 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 192 315 1,407 534 2,448 2,448
Sustaining capital expenditures ( 2) 14,101 13,724 7,578 35,403 35,403
Sustaining mine exploration ( 2) 362 1,378 679 2,419 2,419
Total all-in sustaining costs 115,123 57,597 43,222 11,646 227,588 16,929 244,517
Gold sold (ounces) 121,250 53,250 30,800 205,300 14,829 220,129
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 949 1,082 1,403 1,109 1,142 1,111

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 20,198 14,057 23,152 57,407 57,407
Cardinal mobile equipment (2,426 ) (2,426 ) (2,426 )
Tailings facility life-of-mine study (3,507 ) (3,507 ) (3,507 )
Fekola underground study (25 ) (25 ) (25 )
Other (139 ) (362 ) (501 ) (501 )
Land acquisitions (333 ) (333 ) (333 )
Underground development (13,196 ) (13,196 ) (13,196 )
National power grid connection (2,016 ) (2,016 ) (2,016 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 14,101 13,724 7,578 35,403 35,403

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022:

For the three months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 4,062 1,378 873 6,313 6,313
Regional exploration (3,700 ) (194 ) (3,894 ) (3,894 )
Sustaining mine exploration 362 1,378 679 2,419 2,419

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 156,906 73,163 50,297 280,366 33,580 313,946
Royalties and production taxes 50,352 10,698 7,222 68,272 2,332 70,604
Corporate administration 5,364 1,139 2,880 18,857 28,240 1,323 29,563
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs ( 1) 8,157 8,157 8,157
Community relations 2,044 99 582 2,725 2,725
Reclamation liability accretion 738 569 571 1,878 1,878
Realized gains on derivative contracts (1,459 ) (1,814 ) (697 ) (3,970 ) (3,970 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 1,045 610 920 914 3,489 3,489
Sustaining capital expenditures ( 2) 108,808 14,528 32,976 156,312 3,939 160,251
Sustaining mine exploration ( 2) 1,706 1,967 1,490 5,163 5,163
Total all-in sustaining costs 325,504 100,959 96,241 27,928 550,632 41,174 591,806
Gold sold (ounces) 307,900 86,350 94,000 488,250 32,939 521,189
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 1,057 1,169 1,024 1,128 1,250 1,135

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below.

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 127,946 15,051 32,976 175,973 3,939 179,912
Road construction (5,067 ) (5,067 ) (5,067 )
Fekola underground (14,071 ) (14,071 ) (14,071 )
Other (523 ) (523 ) (523 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 108,808 14,528 32,976 156,312 3,939 160,251

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2023:

For the six months ended June 30, 2023
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 1,706 1,967 1,490 5,163 5,163
Regional exploration
Sustaining mine exploration 1,706 1,967 1,490 5,163 5,163

The tables below show a reconciliation of all-in sustaining costs per ounce to production costs as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements on a consolidated and a mine-by-mine basis for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Corporate Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $ $
Production costs 147,668 75,454 58,141 281,263 28,289 309,552
Royalties and production taxes 32,947 10,966 5,678 49,591 2,097 51,688
Corporate administration 4,287 1,228 2,875 14,987 23,377 1,546 24,923
Share-based payments – RSUs/DSUs/PSUs/RPUs ( 1) 6,879 6,879 6,879
Community relations 383 137 552 1,072 1,072
Reclamation liability accretion 383 410 282 1,075 1,075
Realized gains on derivative contracts (6,887 ) (7,400 ) (3,298 ) (17,585 ) (17,585 )
Sustaining lease expenditures 385 637 1,446 1,199 3,667 3,667
Sustaining capital expenditures ( 2) 35,968 19,005 16,245 71,218 71,218
Sustaining mine exploration ( 2) 3,993 2,415 1,157 7,565 7,565
Total all-in sustaining costs 219,127 102,852 83,078 23,065 428,122 31,932 460,054
Gold sold (ounces) 226,650 97,550 76,200 400,400 27,818 428,218
All-in sustaining cost per ounce ($/ gold ounce sold) 967 1,054 1,090 1,069 1,148 1,074

(1) Included as a component of Share-based payments on the Statement of operations.
(2) Refer to Sustaining capital expenditures and Sustaining mine exploration reconciliations below

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining capital expenditures to operating mine capital expenditures as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine capital expenditures 48,426 19,750 39,283 107,459 107,459
Cardinal mobile equipment (7,999 ) (7,999 ) (7,999 )
Tailings facility life-of-mine study (3,930 ) (3,930 ) (3,930 )
Fekola underground study (368 ) (368 ) (368 )
Other (161 ) (362 ) (523 ) (523 )
Land acquisitions (745 ) (745 ) (745 )
Underground development (18,930 ) (18,930 ) (18,930 )
National power grid connection (3,746 ) (3,746 ) (3,746 )
Sustaining capital expenditures 35,968 19,005 16,245 71,218 71,218

The table below shows a reconciliation of sustaining mine exploration to operating mine exploration as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended June 30, 2022:

For the six months ended June 30, 2022
Fekola
Mine 		Masbate
Mine 		Otjikoto
Mine 		Total Calibre equity investment Grand
Total
$ $ $ $ $ $
Operating mine exploration 10,456 2,415 1,379 14,250 14,250
Regional exploration (6,463 ) (222 ) (6,685 ) (6,685 )
Sustaining mine exploration 3,993 2,415 1,157 7,565 7,565

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share – basic are non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. The Company defines adjusted net income as net income attributable to shareholders of the Company adjusted for non-recurring items and also significant recurring non-cash items. The Company defines adjusted earnings per share – basic as adjusted net income divided by the basic weighted number of common shares outstanding.

Management believes that the presentation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share - basic is appropriate to provide additional information to investors regarding items that we do not expect to continue at the same level in the future or that management does not believe to be a reflection of the Company's ongoing operating performance. Management further believes that its presentation of these non-IFRS financial measures provide information that is useful to investors because they are important indicators of the strength of our operations and the performance of our core business. Accordingly, it is intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate this measure differently.

A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income as extracted from the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements is set out in the table below:

Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
$ $ $ $
(000's) (000's) (000's) (000's)
Net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period: 80,418 37,804 166,391 118,527
Adjustments for non-recurring and significant recurring non-cash items:
Impairment (reversal) of impairment of long-lived assets 4,885 (909 ) 4,885 (909 )
Write-down of mineral property interests 3,027 16,419 3,027
Unrealized losses (gains) on derivative instruments 757 3,934 3,545 (9,463 )
Office lease termination costs 1,946
Loan receivable provision 2,085 2,085
Change in fair value of gold stream 1,100 1,100
Dilution gain on investment in Calibre (5,458 )
Non-cash interest income on deferred consideration receivable (1,051 ) (2,090 )
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,441 ) 2,443 (4,705 ) 6,710
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of the Company for the period 85,804 45,248 191,666 110,344
Basic weighted average number of common shares outstanding (in thousands) 1,251,832 1,061,270 1,164,104 1,059,060
Adjusted net earnings attributable to shareholders of the Company per share–basic ($/share) 0.07 0.04 0.16 0.10 

For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry De Geer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

In Q2 2023, all-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per Au oz. sold on a by-product basis was $1,262, compared with $1,335 in Q2 2022.

Operating cash flow : Operating cash flow from continuing operations 4 was $528.6 million for Q2 2023, compared with $257.1 million for Q2 2022.

Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations 2 increased to $459.1 million in Q2 2023, compared with $251.9 million for Q2 2022.

Free cash flow 2 : Free cash flow from continuing operations in Q2 2023 was $246.7 million, compared with $107.7 million in Q2 2022.

Earnings : Reported net earnings 5 from continuing operations was $151.0 million, or $0.12 per share for Q2 2023, compared with reported net loss of $9.3 million, or $0.01 per share, for Q2 2022. The increase in reported net earnings was mainly due to the increase in margins.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations 2 , 6 was $167.6 million, or $0.14 per share, for Q2 2023, compared with $37.4 million, or $0.03 per share, for Q2 2022.

Capital expenditures : Capital expenditures from continuing operations increased to $281.9 million for Q2 2023, compared with $149.4 million for Q2 2022, primarily due to an increase in capital stripping at Tasiast, Fort Knox and Bald Mountain and development activities at Manh Choh.

Balance sheet

As of June 30, 2023, Kinross had cash and cash equivalents of $478.4 million, compared with $418.1 million at December 31, 2022.

During the quarter, the Company repaid $200.0 million on its revolving credit facility and $20.0 million of scheduled principal payments on its Tasiast Loan. On July 5, 2023, Kinross completed a $500.0 million offering of debt securities and will use the net proceeds towards the redemption of all of the outstanding Senior Notes due March 15, 2024, on August 10, 2023.

In connection with the divestiture of its Russian assets in 2022, the Company has received $40.0 million during the quarter. All proceeds from the sale have now been received.

The Company had available credit 8 of approximately $1.5 billion and total liquidity 7 of approximately $1.9 billion as of June 30, 2023.

Return of capital

As part of its continuing quarterly dividend program, the Company declared a dividend of $0.03 per common share payable on September 8, 2023, to shareholders of record as of August 24, 2023.

In accordance with the parameters of the share buyback program, Kinross has paused share repurchases to prioritize debt reduction in the near term. Going forward, the Company will continue to assess its capital allocation priorities dependent on market conditions and other relevant factors.

Operating results

Mine-by-mine summaries for 2023 second-quarter operating results may be found on pages 12 and 16 of this news release. Across the portfolio, all projects are on plan and met quarterly production targets. Highlights include the following:

Tasiast had another strong quarter and achieved record quarterly production and sales, largely due to strong grades and recoveries. Production was higher compared with the first quarter primarily due to higher throughputs after the planned shutdown in February, and as the operation continues its commissioning and ramp-ups to the sustained 24k tonnes per day (t/d). Production was higher year-over-year mainly due to improved recoveries and an increase in mill grades as mining has moved to the higher-grade section of West Branch 4. Cost of sales per ounce sold was lower quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year due to the increase in production.

Paracatu performed well during the quarter, with an increase in quarterly production driven by strong grades and recoveries, which contributed to the lower cost of sales per ounce sold. Year-over-year, production increased due to stronger grades and cost of sales per ounce sold decreased mainly due to the increased production.

At La Coipa , production was higher quarter-over-quarter mainly due to the planned mill shutdown in the first quarter to increase mill reliability and sustain higher throughput levels, partially offset by lower grades and recoveries. Year-over-year production was higher as the mill ramped up over the course of last year. Production cost of sales per ounce sold was lower than both comparable periods due to the increase in production.

At Fort Knox , production was higher compared with the previous quarter mainly due to an increase in mill throughput and higher grades. Year-over-year production decreased primarily as a result of fewer tonnes placed on the Barnes Creek heap leach facility, partially offset by higher grades. Cost of sales per ounce sold was largely in line quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year.

At Round Mountain , production decreased slightly compared with the previous quarter mainly due to lower grades and recoveries. Year-over-year production increased slightly, largely due to an increase in tonnes placed on the heap leach pads. Cost of sales per ounce sold was lower quarter-over-quarter mainly due to an increase in ounces stacked on the heap leach pads, and largely in line year-over-year.

At Bald Mountain , production was higher quarter-over-quarter primarily due to an increase in ounces recovered from the heap leach pads, partially offset by lower grades. Year-over-year production was lower as a result of fewer tonnes placed on the heap leach pads and lower grades. Cost of sales per ounce sold was slightly higher quarter-over-quarter due to higher maintenance costs, and year-over-year due to lower production. Following the unprecedented winter snowfall, mining rates have ramped up and Bald Mountain remains on target for full-year production.

Development projects and exploration update

Tasiast

Tasiast 24k construction and initial commissioning is now complete, on schedule and on budget. The successful tie-in of the new pre-classification circuit was completed in June, all components of the 24k project are in operation with the ramp-up process underway. The process plant has regularly achieved the designed 24,000 t/d throughput for sustained periods of time. The operation is expected to ramp-up for the balance of the year to consistently achieve 24,000 t/d (average) on an annual basis.

The 34MW Tasiast solar power plant continues to advance and is on schedule for completion by the end of the year. Civil works are nearly complete and mechanical works are well advanced with a focus on the installation of the photovoltaic modules. Electrical works are underway and planning for commissioning has begun.

Great Bear

The Company continues to make excellent progress at the Great Bear project in Red Lake, Ontario. In the second quarter, Kinross drilled approximately 56,000 metres as part of its robust exploration and infill drilling program. Kinross' focus this year is on inferred drilling in the area half a kilometre to one kilometre below surface. This work will be complemented by exploration drilling along strike of the LP Fault zone and around the Hinge and Limb zones that have seen little exploration drilling for new mineralization beyond the known zones, with the goal of further delineating the deposit at depth as well as adding inferred resource ounces. Drilling-to-date has demonstrated potential for a meaningful increase in the underground resource and Kinross expects to declare a resource update as part of its year-end results.

Since its last update on May 9, 2023, the Company has received additional assay results, with a selection of the new results from targets at the LP Fault zone highlighted in the table below. Notable exploration results at Great Bear in the second quarter include:

  1. BR-805 (Yauro) – 6.7 m @ 19.31 g/t at a vertical depth of 730m*
  2. BR-796 (Yuma) – 4.6m @ 5.7 g/t at a vertical depth of 860m
  3. BR-769A (Yauro) – 3.4m @ 4.2 g/t at a vertical depth of 540m
  4. BR-804 (Yauro) – 3.8m @ 8.4 g/t, at a vertical depth of 745m

Results-to-date continue to support the view of a high-grade deposit that underpins the prospect of a large, long-life mining complex with the recent results continuing to demonstrate the high-grade nature of the mineralization. Holes BR-805, BR-769A and BR-804 show the potential for continued resource growth at Yauro below the existing mineral resource. Hole BR-796 intercepted 4.6m @ 5.7 g/t at a depth of 860m at Yuma, demonstrating the continuity of the LP Fault zone between 500 and 1,000 metres.

The Company recently began using directional core drilling at Great Bear, which allows multiple drill holes to branch off from a single pilot hole. This decreases the amount of drilling required to reach deep targets, thereby reducing costs, improving productivity, and enabling the precise targeting of the resource from different angles. Initial trials earlier this year were highly successful, and the system is now being used on 6 of the 11 drills on site to target the LP Fault and Hinge zones.

The Company is also progressing studies and permitting for an advanced exploration program that would establish an underground decline to obtain a bulk sample and allow for more efficient exploration of deeper areas of the LP Fault zone, along with the nearby Hinge and Limb gold zones. Feasibility level engineering for advanced exploration infrastructure is approximately 70% complete, including geophysics and soils geotechnical drilling, and the procurement process for long-lead items such as the camp, power infrastructure and water treatment plant has been initiated.

Further, on July 19 th , the Company together with the Wabauskang and Lac Seul First Nations signed an updated Advanced Exploration Agreement (the "AEX Agreement"), which replaces the existing Exploration Agreement. The AEX Agreement is designed to better reflect the changing nature of project activities in anticipation of the development of the underground decline. The AEX Agreement also reflects the importance of building positive and strong relationships through meaningful dialogue and consultation and continues the process of strengthening our partnership. Kinross is targeting a potential start of the surface construction for the advanced exploration program in 2024, subject to receipt of permits.

Chief Bill Petiquan, Wabauskang First Nation, said : "Through the sands of time there was foretold that a future of prosperity would come for our people. A time prepared in life this day would come. For centuries past, the hidden future is now being told. Our destiny has arrived. Today we stand with Kinross as Brothers, it is written in the wind. We will walk the same path the Creator left us."

Chief Clifford Bull, Lac Seul First Nation, said: "This Advanced Exploration Agreement marks an important milestone in our relationship with Kinross. We are pleased to welcome Kinross into our territory. We look forward to building a strong relationship based on shared prosperity and respect for all of Creation."

For the main project, Kinross continues to advance technical studies, including engineering and field testwork campaigns, with plans to release the results of this work in the form of a preliminary economic assessment in 2024. Metallurgical testwork is underway, as well as geochemical work that includes static testing, humidity cells, column testing, tailings residue sampling and field leach barrels. An extensive field bedrock and soils geotechnical drilling and testing program is planned to kickoff in August.

A comprehensive baseline study program encompassing air, noise, hydrogeology, geochemistry, archeology, water quality and a number of other metrics is progressing well. There are over 60 water monitoring wells installed around the site, as well as 25 surface water stations and 11 hydrometric stations which together enable understanding of the water quality and flow of water in and around the site. Permitting activities are progressing well, including pre-submission engagement with the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (IAAC) in preparation for the Initial Project Description submission.

*Note: Hole BR-805 is considered a partial result as some assay results from this drill hole remain pending.

View an interactive 3D model of the Great Bear project: https://vrify.com/decks/13856?slide=278491

Selected Great Bear Drill Results

See Appendix A for full results.


Hole ID 		From
(m) 		To
(m) 		Width
(m) 		True
Width (m) 		Au
(g/t)
Target

BR-769A 701.00 713.60 12.60 10.33 0.73 Yauro
BR-769A and 721.30 740.50 19.20 12.67 1.76
BR-769A including 734.80 739.15 4.35 3.35 4.18
BR-769A and 773.20 777.00 3.80 3.08 0.41
BR-796 1,048.75 1,056.00 7.25 6.60 0.53 Yuma
BR-796 and 1,072.00 1,078.75 6.75 4.66 0.46
BR-796 and 1,106.00 1,111.95 5.95 4.64 5.71
BR-796 including 1,109.35 1,110.65 1.30 0.96 23.87
BR-804 563.10 567.25 4.15 2.95 0.64 Yauro
BR-804 and 575.75 586.10 10.35 9.00 0.61
BR-804 and 659.00 663.00 4.00 3.44 0.47
BR-804 and 721.80 731.80 10.00 7.70 0.93
BR-804 and 756.00 765.00 9.00 8.28 1.11
BR-804 and 889.10 892.10 3.00 2.64 0.92
BR-804 and 938.00 941.90 3.90 3.47 2.28
BR-804 and 1,022.85 1,028.00 5.15 3.76 8.38
BR-804 including 1,025.00 1,026.90 1.90 1.46 21.93
BR-804 and 1,115.35 1,124.05 8.70 6.61 1.18
BR-805 543.70 549.55 5.85 4.45 0.53 Yauro
BR-805 and 556.80 560.90 4.10 3.32 0.50
BR-805 and 718.80 722.40 3.60 3.13 1.10
BR-805 and 792.35 834.50 42.15 36.25 4.52
BR-805 including 826.00 834.50 8.50 6.72 19.31
BR-805 and 923.30 926.85 3.55 2.80 0.57
BR-805 and 941.00 949.30 8.30 6.14 0.54
BR-805 and 961.60 970.00 8.40 7.06 0.51
BR-805 and 993.90 1,005.00 11.10 8.88 2.35
BR-805 including 993.90 994.70 0.80 0.64 26.40
BR-805 and 1,015.00 1,020.00 5.00 4.40 0.92
BR-812 612.40 616.00 3.60 3.13 0.68 Yauro
BR-812 and 623.90 628.25 4.35 3.31 5.48
BR-812 including 623.90 627.35 3.45 2.93 6.47
BR-812 and 871.25 886.75 15.50 12.09 0.49
BR-812 and 901.35 908.50 7.15 5.08 1.60
BR-821 995.30 996.00 0.70 0.60 57.00 Yauro
BR-821 and 1,023.00 1,035.10 12.10 11.13 1.13
BR-821 and 1,053.40 1,057.80 4.40 2.95 0.38
BR-821 and 1,066.00 1,075.70 9.70 6.89 1.43
BR-821 including 1,072.70 1,075.70 3.00 1.95 3.06
BR-821 and 1,157.15 1,160.60 3.45 2.52 8.21
BR-821 including 1,159.25 1,159.75 0.50 0.45 53.40
BR-821 and 1,175.30 1,187.50 12.20 8.05 0.88

Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. Lengths are subject to rounding.

See Appendix B for a LP Fault zone long section.

Manh Choh

At the 70%-owned Manh Choh project, activities remain on schedule and on budget, and the mine's key operating permits were received in May. Construction activities at the mine area have commenced and continue to ramp-up with the mobilization of the mining business partner and construction companies to install the site facilities. Contracting and procurement activities are now complete for the Manh Choh site. Construction activities have commenced on the mill modifications at Fort Knox, where the Manh Choh ore will be processed. The Kinross operations team is now fully staffed while onboarding of key business partners to support the mining and ore transport is ongoing. As a key priority, all parties remain focused on local hiring and training opportunities to support the local towns and villages including long-term skills for individuals after mining concludes at Manh Choh.

The Company announced on July 27, 2022, that it was proceeding with the Manh Choh project as the operator of the joint venture. Initial production from Manh Choh is expected in the second half of 2024 and is expected to add approximately 640,000 attributable Au eq. oz. to the Company's production profile over its approximately 4.5 year life-of-mine. Including Manh Choh, the Company expects to produce an average of approximately 400,000 attributable Au eq. oz. per year from 2024 to 2027 from its Alaskan assets.

Round Mountain and Gold Hill exploration and studies

At Round Mountain, the Company has completed Phase W1 and is continuing to mine Phase W2 while progressing optimization work on Phase S open pit and focusing on exploration and studies of the underground options at Phase X and Gold Hill .

The recent optimization work at Phase S has shown positive initial results, reducing the capital spend and strip ratio and improving economics. The Company will continue to study Phase S, and the associated ounces remain in reserves for potential future mining.

Construction of the Phase X exploration decline is progressing well, with 350 metres developed so far, and remains on plan to start definition drilling in early 2024.

View a Phase X animation here: https://youtu.be/d3aYE5sFIIQ

In terms of sequencing, Round Mountain could potentially transition open pit mining from Phase W2 to Phase S while developing and ramping up the Phase X underground, which could then be concurrently exploited with Phase S in the second half of the decade. Gold Hill underground development could follow Phase X, adding higher grade mill feed to supplement production from Phase S and Phase X towards the end of the decade.

The Gold Hill exploration 2023 drill program tested continuity within the mid-Atlantic vein zone and confirmed an 800m west strike extension with multiple high-grade intercepts within the Jersey vein zone.

Top Jersey vein zone intercepts

  • D-1195 – 2.1m @ 41.5 g/t Au-eq (400m strike extension)
  • D-1195 – 2.3m @ 20.4 g/t Au-eq (400m strike extension)
  • D-1194 – 1.9m @ 29.8 g/t Au-eq, new high grade in critical area
  • D-1196 – 1.9m @ 6.1 g/t Au-eq (800m strike extension)

The new strike extensions, including the best intercept received to date in hole D-1195, demonstrate this robust system continues and still remains open to the west at depth.

Chile

Kinross' activities in Chile are currently focused on La Coipa and potential opportunities to extend its mine life. The Lobo-Marte project continues to provide optionality as a potential large, low-cost mine upon the conclusion of mining at La Coipa. While the Company focuses its technical resources on La Coipa, it will continue to engage and build relationships with communities related to Lobo-Marte and government stakeholders.

Curlew Basin exploration

At the Curlew Basin exploration project in Washington State, underground exploration drill results continue to confirm vein extensions and continuity within high priority target areas. Exploration drilling will continue throughout the third quarter with the aim to build on the resource through proximal growth and to test the area of upside potential.

The top three significant intercepts (of 72) received during the quarter include:

  • K5 (1148) – 2.2m @ 41.3 g/t Au
  • K5 (1403) – 6.8m @ 9.1 g/t Au including 3.1 @ 14.7 g/t Au
  • K5 (1410) – 4.5m @ 10.8 g/t Au

Results-to-date demonstrate thicker intervals of mineralization and are adding volume in key portions of the system. Hole 1148, which represents the best Curlew intercept in 10 years, tested the southern edge of K5 and documented a major change in vein orientation, resulting in a new open zone of higher-grade veins. Previous tests of K5-South from surface showed the zone had limited growth potential, and now this intercept and follow-up drilling unlock a new search space. Year-after-year, exploration continues to define new veins, proving the thesis there is more to explore within the entire Curlew Basin.

Company Guidance
The following section of the news release represents forward-looking information and users are cautioned that actual results may vary.

The Company is on track to meet its 2023 production guidance of 2.1 million Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%). Production increased in the second quarter, as planned, and is expected to remain strong for the remainder of 2023. Kinross' annual production is expected to remain stable in 2024 and 2025 at 2.1 million and 2.0 million attributable 9 Au eq. oz. (+/- 5%), respectively.

The Company is also on track to meet its 2023 guidance for production cost of sales, all-in sustaining cost and attributable 10 capital expenditures.

Organizational update

To support the ongoing success of its global projects and organic growth, Kinross is expanding on the changes to its Senior Leadership Team (SLT) announced last year, which created an enhanced focus on the technical and operational aspects of the business.

Technical services will be divided into two separate Senior Leadership Team roles - a Senior Vice President of Technical Services and a Senior Vice President of Global Projects, both of which will report to the President and CEO. This will further facilitate hands-on senior level, dedicated oversight and focused support of Kinross' operations and projects. These changes are expected to create organizational efficiencies and unlock the full potential of Kinross' existing assets and organic growth related to major development projects.

As such, Ned Jalil, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Technical Officer has decided to depart Kinross to pursue other opportunities and will remain in a transitionary role until the end of August. Kinross thanks Ned for his contributions to Kinross over the years.

William Dunford will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Technical Services. Since joining Kinross more than 16 years ago, William has held increasingly senior technical and operational roles, including as the General Manager of Kupol prior to its sale last year, and is currently the Vice President, Mining Operations, overseeing Kinross' Mine Planning, Geotechnical, Strategic Business Planning, Maintenance, Continuous Improvement, and Business Performance Management functions. William's combination of technical, operational, site and corporate experience will be an asset in this position. The Company is recruiting for the Senior Vice President, Global Projects role.

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) update

Kinross published its third annual Climate Report , providing comprehensive climate-related disclosures and the Company's greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions data for 2022. The Report outlines the Company's progress towards meeting the goals of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement. It also details Kinross' Climate Change Strategy, which aims to reduce Scope 1 and Scope 2 GHG emissions intensity per ounce produced by 30% by 2030 over the 2021 baseline and achieve net-zero GHG emissions by 2050. Click here to access the Climate Report: https://www.kinross.com/2022-Climate-Report

As detailed in the Report, the Company advanced its multi-faceted Climate Change Strategy in 2022 structured on five key focus areas, which includes growing the role of renewable energy in Kinross' overall energy portfolio. For example, at the Tasiast solar plant, the project, which is nearing completion, is expected to provide annualized fuel savings of 17 million litres of heavy oil, with a payback of less than five years. This translates into an 18% reduction of GHG emissions from the power plant over life of mine. Annualized GHG emissions reductions are estimated at 50 kilotonnes CO 2 e, and henceforth 22.5% of Tasiast's energy generation will be from renewable sources.

Kinross has been reporting on climate-related data since 2005 and began reporting in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) in 2020 with its inaugural Climate Report. The Climate Report follows the recommended TCFD framework, providing investors and broader stakeholders with timely information about Kinross' global efforts to address climate change and manage climate-related risks to its business.

About Kinross Gold Corporation

Kinross is a Canadian-based global senior gold mining company with operations and projects in the United States, Brazil, Mauritania, Chile and Canada. Our focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of responsible mining, operational excellence, disciplined growth, and balance sheet strength. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (symbol:K) and the New York Stock Exchange (symbol:KGC).

Review of operations

Three months ended June 30,
(unaudited) 		Gold equivalent ounces
Produced Sold Production cost of
sales ($millions) 		Production cost of
sales/equivalent ounce sold
2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
Tasiast 157,844 129,140 152,564 114,064 $ 99.5 $ 93.3 $ 652 $ 818
Paracatu 164,243 129,423 163,889 133,472 135.2 129.6 825 971
La Coipa 66,744 7,414 67,378 7,099 43.6 5.6 647 789
Fort Knox 69,438 77,184 69,206 77,698 79.3 92.6 1,146 1,192
Round Mountain 57,446 56,709 57,412 51,455 85.5 74.8 1,489 1,454
Bald Mountain 39,321 54,108 42,181 54,472 54.5 54.5 1,292 1,001
United States Total 166,205 188,001 168,799 183,625 219.3 221.9 1,299 1,208
Maricunga - - 339 818 0.3 0.4 885 489
Continuing Operations Total 555,036 453,978 552,969 439,078 497.9 450.8 900 1,027
Discontinued Operations
Kupol - 73,265 - 36,358 - 18.4 $ - $ 506
Chirano (100%) - 33,609 - 36,995 - 59.3 - 1,603
- 106,874 - 73,353 - 77.7
Six months ended June 30,
(unaudited) 		Gold equivalent ounces
Produced Sold Production cost of
sales ($millions) 		Production cost of
sales/equivalent ounce sold
2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022 2023 2022
Tasiast 288,889 262,835 281,043 244,259 $ 187.9 $ 189.1 $ 669 $ 774
Paracatu 287,577 237,432 292,233 235,358 253.2 236.2 866 1,004
La Coipa 120,340 7,938 129,158 7,099 88.5 5.6 685 789
Fort Knox 134,825 131,987 134,610 130,511 156.9 160.0 1,166 1,226
Round Mountain 116,278 102,028 115,638 98,414 182.0 127.1 1,574 1,291
Bald Mountain 73,149 90,179 89,464 95,489 112.5 94.8 1,257 993
United States Total 324,252 324,194 339,712 324,414 451.4 381.9 1,329 1,177
Maricunga - - 1,153 1,676 0.8 1.1 694 656
Continuing Operations Total 1,021,058 832,399 1,043,299 812,806 981.8 813.9 941 1,001
Discontinued Operations
Kupol - 169,156 - 122,295 - 83.8 - 685
Chirano (100%) - 68,538 - 72,805 - 106.9 - 1,468
- 237,694 - 195,100 - 190.7


Interim condensed consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share amounts)
As at
June 30, December 31,
2023 2022
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents $ 478.4 $ 418.1
Restricted cash 8.7 10.1
Accounts receivable and other assets 240.2 318.2
Current income tax recoverable 5.5 8.5
Inventories 1,189.3 1,072.2
Unrealized fair value of derivative assets 16.9 25.5
1,939.0 1,852.6
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 7,815.4 7,741.4
Long-term investments 89.4 116.9
Other long-term assets 696.4 680.9
Deferred tax assets 6.5 4.6
Total assets $ 10,546.7 $ 10,396.4
Liabilities
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 556.4 $ 550.0
Current income tax payable 71.8 89.4
Current portion of long-term debt and credit facilities 531.5 36.0
Current portion of provisions 53.4 50.8
Other current liabilities 19.8 25.3
1,232.9 751.5
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt and credit facilities 1,943.9 2,556.9
Provisions 806.1 755.9
Long-term lease liabilities 19.5 23.1
Other long-term liabilities 133.3 125.3
Deferred tax liabilities 320.8 301.5
Total liabilities $ 4,456.5 $ 4,514.2
Equity
Common shareholders' equity
Common share capital $ 4,480.2 $ 4,449.5
Contributed surplus 10,643.1 10,667.5
Accumulated deficit (9,084.1 ) (9,251.6 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (41.4 ) (41.7 )
Total common shareholders' equity 5,997.8 5,823.7
Non-controlling interests 92.4 58.5
Total equity 6,090.2 5,882.2
Total liabilities and equity $ 10,546.7 $ 10,396.4
Common shares
Authorized Unlimited Unlimited
Issued and outstanding 1,227,579,280 1,221,891,341


Interim condensed consolidated statements of operations

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue
Metal sales $ 1,092.3 $ 821.5 $ 2,021.6 $ 1,522.4
Cost of sales
Production cost of sales 497.9 450.8 981.8 813.9
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 239.3 180.5 451.2 347.0
Total cost of sales 737.2 631.3 1,433.0 1,160.9
Gross profit 355.1 190.2 588.6 361.5
Other operating expense 36.0 56.3 67.2 71.5
Exploration and business development 49.3 39.9 83.3 63.3
General and administrative 32.0 30.0 56.4 60.2
Operating earnings 237.8 64.0 381.7 166.5
Other (expense) income - net (10.4 ) 0.7 (6.0 ) (6.0 )
Finance income 11.5 2.0 20.9 4.2
Finance expense (26.0 ) (23.5 ) (53.5 ) (44.7 )
Earnings from continuing operations before tax 212.9 43.2 343.1 120.0
Income tax expense - net (62.0 ) (52.7 ) (101.8 ) (48.2 )
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations after tax 150.9 (9.5 ) 241.3 71.8
Loss from discontinued operations after tax - (30.3 ) - (635.5 )
Net earnings (loss) $ 150.9 $ (39.8 ) $ 241.3 $ (563.7 )
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ (0.1 ) $ (0.2 ) $ 0.1 $ (0.2 )
Common shareholders $ 151.0 $ (9.3 ) $ 241.2 $ 72.0
Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ - $ 0.7 $ - $ 0.6
Common shareholders $ - $ (31.0 ) $ - $ (636.1 )
Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
Non-controlling interests $ (0.1 ) $ 0.5 $ 0.1 $ 0.4
Common shareholders $ 151.0 $ (40.3 ) $ 241.2 $ (564.1 )
Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders
Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.06
Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.06
Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations attributable to common shareholders $ - $ (0.02 ) $ - $ (0.50 )
Basic $ - $ (0.02 ) $ - $ (0.50 )
Diluted
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders
Basic $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.44 )
Diluted $ 0.12 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.20 $ (0.44 )


Interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars)
Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net inflow (outflow) of cash related to the following activities:
Operating:
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations after tax $ 150.9 $ (9.5 ) $ 241.3 $ 71.8
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization 239.3 180.5 451.2 347.0
Share-based compensation expense 2.0 3.0 1.4 6.0
Finance expense 26.0 23.5 53.5 44.7
Deferred tax expense (recovery) 9.7 14.8 18.7 (2.1 )
Foreign exchange losses and other 31.2 5.9 21.8 9.7
Reclamation expense - 33.7 4.0 23.9
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable and other assets 42.2 14.3 87.6 62.6
Inventories (39.9 ) (63.1 ) (83.1 ) (152.4 )
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 91.2 78.9 85.4 51.1
Cash flow provided from operating activities 552.6 282.0 881.8 462.3
Income taxes paid (24.0 ) (24.9 ) (94.2 ) (107.3 )
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities 528.6 257.1 787.6 355.0
Net cash flow of discontinued operations (used in) provided from operating activities - (49.2 ) - 49.2
Investing:
Additions to property, plant and equipment (281.9 ) (149.4 ) (503.1 ) (250.1 )
Interest paid capitalized to property, plant and equipment (8.5 ) (5.6 ) (46.8 ) (16.2 )
Acquisitions net of cash acquired - - - (1,027.5 )
Net (additions) disposals to long-term investments and other assets (10.4 ) (20.2 ) 4.9 (34.1 )
Decrease (increase) in restricted cash - net 2.2 0.6 1.4 (1.1 )
Interest received and other - net 4.2 3.6 6.9 4.7
Net cash flow of continuing operations used in investing activities (294.4 ) (171.0 ) (536.7 ) (1,324.3 )
Net cash flow of discontinued operations provided from investing activities 40.0 269.9 45.0 252.9
Financing:
Proceeds from drawdown of debt - - 100.0 1,097.6
Repayment of debt (220.0 ) (120.0 ) (220.0 ) (120.0 )
Interest paid (2.3 ) (0.9 ) (26.5 ) (25.6 )
Payment of lease liabilities (5.6 ) (5.7 ) (21.1 ) (11.1 )
Dividends paid to common shareholders (36.9 ) (39.0 ) (73.7 ) (77.9 )
Other - net (2.9 ) 2.9 4.3 8.8
Net cash flow of continuing operations (used in) provided from financing activities (267.7 ) (162.7 ) (237.0 ) 871.8
Net cash flow of discontinued operations provided from financing activities - - - -
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations 0.9 (0.4 ) 1.4 (0.4 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations - 5.7 - 1.9
Increase in cash and cash equivalents 7.4 149.4 60.3 206.1
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 471.0 454.2 418.1 531.5
Cash and cash equivalents of assets held for sale, beginning of period - 134.0 - -
Reclassified to assets held for sale - (18.5 ) - (18.5 )
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 478.4 $ 719.1 $ 478.4 $ 719.1


Operating Summary
Mine Period Tonnes Ore
Mined 		Ore
Processed (Milled) 		Ore
Processed (Heap
Leach) 		Grade (Mill) Grade (Heap Leach) Recovery (a)(d) Gold Eq Production (b) Gold Eq Sales (b) Production cost of sales Production
cost of sales/oz (c) 		Cap Ex - sustaining (e) Total Cap Ex (e) DD&A
('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) ('000 tonnes) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (ounces) (ounces) ($ millions) ($/ounce) ($ millions) ($ millions) ($ millions)
West Africa Tasiast Q2 2023 1,688 1,663 - 3.25 - 93 % 157,844 152,564 $ 99.5 $ 652 $ 9.1 $ 81.9 $ 58.6
Q1 2023 1,690 1,208 - 3.49 - 91 % 131,045 128,479 $ 88.4 $ 688 $ 14.6 $ 64.6 $ 46.2
Q4 2022 3,737 1,627 - 3.21 - 90 % 143,002 147,019 $ 96.2 $ 654 $ 38.3 $ 90.3 $ 48.7
Q3 2022 4,437 1,741 - 2.72 - 89 % 132,754 128,014 $ 94.8 $ 741 $ 3.6 $ 33.4 $ 58.0
Q2 2022 3,053 1,680 - 2.51 - 89 % 129,140 114,064 $ 93.3 $ 818 $ 6.7 $ 24.3 $ 56.4
Americas Paracatu Q2 2023 14,199 15,104 - 0.42 - 80 % 164,243 163,889 $ 135.2 $ 825 $ 39.7 $ 39.7 $ 49.8
Q1 2023 8,056 15,130 - 0.37 - 79 % 123,334 128,344 $ 118.0 $ 919 $ 27.8 $ 27.8 $ 40.4
Q4 2022 13,324 13,847 - 0.50 - 81 % 180,809 183,190 $ 130.3 $ 711 $ 43.9 $ 43.9 $ 52.7
Q3 2022 11,752 13,797 - 0.45 - 79 % 159,113 152,616 $ 131.1 $ 859 $ 33.6 $ 33.6 $ 47.2
Q2 2022 11,011 15,133 - 0.35 - 75 % 129,423 133,472 $ 129.6 $ 971 $ 31.2 $ 31.2 $ 46.0
La Coipa (f) Q2 2023 869 971 - 1.62 - 81 % 66,744 67,378 $ 43.6 $ 647 $ 19.9 $ 23.3 $ 48.3
Q1 2023 748 691 - 1.68 - 88 % 53,596 61,780 $ 44.9 $ 727 $ 1.6 $ 25.4 $ 36.4
Q4 2022 1,047 933 - 1.47 - 84 % 67,683 68,135 $ 39.4 $ 578 $ 2.6 $ 46.0 $ 25.6
Q3 2022 1,079 637 - 1.19 - 83 % 33,955 24,681 $ 12.1 $ 490 $ 2.9 $ 34.7 $ -
Q2 2022 550 321 - 0.74 - 69 % 7,414 7,099 $ 5.6 $ 789 $ 1.6 $ 39.0 $ -
Fort Knox Q2 2023 7,624 2,075 6,837 0.82 0.24 82 % 69,438 69,206 $ 79.3 $ 1,146 $ 52.1 $ 58.2 $ 22.1
Q1 2023 7,412 1,966 5,972 0.78 0.22 82 % 65,387 65,404 $ 77.6 $ 1,186 $ 38.6 $ 39.1 $ 18.6
Q4 2022 12,205 2,395 11,454 0.69 0.20 79 % 83,739 87,061 $ 102.1 $ 1,173 $ 34.4 $ 39.1 $ 40.9
Q3 2022 15,547 2,477 13,120 0.71 0.21 80 % 75,522 74,221 $ 88.6 $ 1,194 $ 30.5 $ 31.0 $ 21.8
Q2 2022 14,591 2,260 12,785 0.72 0.19 81 % 77,184 77,698 $ 92.6 $ 1,192 $ 12.1 $ 13.1 $ 26.1
Round Mountain Q2 2023 10,496 1,021 10,028 0.67 0.35 76 % 57,446 57,412 $ 85.5 $ 1,489 $ 10.5 $ 10.5 $ 33.5
Q1 2023 5,019 878 4,367 0.81 0.44 79 % 58,832 58,226 $ 96.5 $ 1,657 $ 7.4 $ 7.4 $ 34.6
Q4 2022 5,177 962 4,772 0.74 0.36 74 % 61,929 67,484 $ 95.1 $ 1,409 $ 41.1 $ 41.1 $ 19.1
Q3 2022 8,856 1,021 8,336 0.64 0.27 79 % 62,417 61,757 $ 87.0 $ 1,409 $ 24.7 $ 24.7 $ 17.6
Q2 2022 6,702 945 6,515 0.67 0.32 78 % 56,709 51,455 $ 74.8 $ 1,454 $ 20.5 $ 20.6 $ 11.7
Bald Mountain Q2 2023 4,142 - 4,119 - 0.42 nm 39,321 42,181 $ 54.5 $ 1,292 $ 16.5 $ 31.4 $ 25.6
Q1 2023 1,864 - 1,857 - 0.47 nm 33,828 47,283 $ 58.0 $ 1,227 $ 6.1 $ 25.2 $ 33.9
Q4 2022 3,002 - 2,957 - 0.37 nm 58,521 66,847 $ 62.8 $ 939 $ 17.2 $ 37.4 $ 63.4
Q3 2022 4,152 - 4,152 - 0.37 nm 65,394 52,472 $ 51.2 $ 976 $ 10.4 $ 28.2 $ 39.1
Q2 2022 4,945 - 4,945 - 0.60 nm 54,108 54,472 $ 54.5 $ 1,001 $ 5.0 $ 16.2 $ 38.4
(a) Due to the nature of heap leach operations, recovery rates at Bald Mountain cannot be accurately measured on a quarterly basis. Recovery rates at Fort Knox and Round Mountain represent mill recovery only.
(b) Gold equivalent ounces include silver ounces produced and sold converted to a gold equivalent based on the ratio of the average spot market prices for the commodities for each period. The ratios for the quarters presented are as follows: Q2 2023: 81.88:1; Q1 2023: 83.82:1; Q4 2022: 81.88:1; Q3 2022: 89.91:1; Q2 2022: 82.77:1.
(c) "Production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(d) "nm" means not meaningful
(e) "Total Cap Ex" is as reported as "Additions to property, plant and equipment" on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows. "Capital expenditures - sustaining" is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition and reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure is included on page [x] of this news release.
(f) La Coipa silver grade and recovery were as follows: Q2 2023: 109.84 g/t, 56%; Q1 2023: 125.77 g/t, 70%; Q4 2022: 137.53 g/t, 68%; Q3 2022: 121.06 g/t, 61%; Q2 2022: 56.04 g/t, 43%.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures and ratios

The Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document. These financial measures and ratios are not defined under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and should not be considered in isolation. The Company believes that these financial measures and ratios, together with financial measures and ratios determined in accordance with IFRS, provide investors with an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The inclusion of these financial measures and ratios is meant to provide additional information and should not be used as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. These financial measures and ratios are not necessarily standard and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

All the non-GAAP financial measures and ratios in this document are from continuing operations and exclude results from the Company's Chirano and Russian operations due to the classification of these operations as discontinued. As a result of the exclusion of Chirano, the following non-GAAP financial measures and ratios are no longer on an attributable basis, but on a total basis: production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis and all-in-sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold and per ounce sold on a by-product basis.

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios which determine the performance of the Company, excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period, such as the impact of foreign exchange gains and losses, reassessment of prior year taxes and/or taxes otherwise not related to the current period, impairment charges (reversals), gains and losses and other one-time costs related to acquisitions, dispositions and other transactions, and non-hedge derivative gains and losses. Although some of the items are recurring, the Company believes that they are not reflective of the underlying operating performance of its current business and are not necessarily indicative of future operating results. Management believes that these measures and ratios, which are used internally to assess performance and in planning and forecasting future operating results, provide investors with the ability to better evaluate underlying performance, particularly since the excluded items are typically not included in public guidance. However, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share measures and ratios are not necessarily indicative of net earnings from continuing operations and earnings per share measures and ratios as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars,
except per share amounts) 		Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 151.0 $ (9.3 ) $ 241.2 $ 72.0
Adjusting items:
Foreign exchange losses 10.1 1.7 6.3 5.8
Foreign exchange (gains) losses on translation of tax basis and foreign exchange on deferred income taxes within income tax expense (18.5 ) 4.2 (31.7 ) (11.5 )
Taxes in respect of prior periods 16.6 5.1 28.6 10.8
Reclamation expense - 33.7 4.0 23.9
Other (a) 11.6 1.0 10.4 4.5
Tax effects of the above adjustments (3.2 ) 1.0 (3.6 ) 0.7
16.6 46.7 14.0 34.2
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareholders $ 167.6 $ 37.4 $ 255.2 $ 106.2
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - Basic 1,227.6 1,299.2 1,226.3 1,282.0
Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations per share $ 0.14 $ 0.03 $ 0.21 $ 0.08
Basic earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share attributable to common shareholders - as reported $ 0.12 $ (0.01 ) $ 0.20 $ 0.06


(a) Other includes various impacts, such as one-time costs at sites, and gains and losses on hedges and the sale of assets, which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's underlying performance for the reporting period.

Free cash flow from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities less additions to property, plant and equipment. The Company believes that this measure, which is used internally to evaluate the Company's underlying cash generation performance and the ability to repay creditors and return cash to shareholders, provides investors with the ability to better evaluate the Company's underlying performance. However, the free cash flow from continuing operations measure is not necessarily indicative of operating earnings or net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of free cash flow from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars) Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities - as reported $ 528.6 $ 257.1 $ 787.6 $ 355.0
Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (281.9 ) (149.4 ) (503.1 ) (250.1 )
Free cash flow from continuing operations $ 246.7 $ 107.7 $ 284.5 $ 104.9

Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations is a non-GAAP financial measure and is defined as net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities excluding certain impacts which the Company believes are not reflective of the Company's regular operating cash flow and excluding changes in working capital. Working capital can be volatile due to numerous factors, including the timing of tax payments. The Company uses adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations internally as a measure of the underlying operating cash flow performance and future operating cash flow-generating capability of the Company. However, the adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations measure is not necessarily indicative of net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities as determined under IFRS.

The following table provides a reconciliation of adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars) Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Net cash flow of continuing operations provided from operating activities - as reported $ 528.6 $ 257.1 $ 787.6 $ 355.0
Adjusting items:
Working capital changes:
Accounts receivable and other assets (42.2 ) (14.3 ) (87.6 ) (62.6 )
Inventories 39.9 63.1 83.1 152.4
Accounts payable and other liabilities, including income taxes paid (67.2 ) (54.0 ) 8.8 56.2
Total working capital changes (69.5 ) (5.2 ) 4.3 146.0
Adjusted operating cash flow from continuing operations $ 459.1 $ 251.9 $ 791.9 $ 501.0

Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis is a non-GAAP ratio which calculates the Company's non-gold production as a credit against its per ounce production costs, rather than converting its non-gold production into gold equivalent ounces and crediting it to total production, as is the case in co-product accounting. Management believes that this ratio provides investors with the ability to better evaluate Kinross' production cost of sales per ounce on a comparable basis with other major gold producers who routinely calculate their cost of sales per ounce using by-product accounting rather than co-product accounting.

The following table provides a reconciliation of production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 497.9 $ 450.8 $ 981.8 $ 813.9
Less: silver revenue from continuing operations (a) (53.3 ) (9.0 ) (108.2 ) (13.4 )
Production cost of sales from continuing operations net of silver by-product revenue $ 444.6 $ 441.8 $ 873.6 $ 800.5
Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 525,921 434,086 987,617 805,421
Total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations 552,969 439,078 1,043,299 812,806
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 900 $ 1,027 $ 941 $ 1,001
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 845 $ 1,018 $ 885
$ 994

See page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis are non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, as applicable, calculated based on guidance published by the World Gold Council ("WGC"). The WGC is a market development organization for the gold industry and is an association whose membership comprises leading gold mining companies including Kinross. Although the WGC is not a mining industry regulatory organization, it worked closely with its member companies to develop these metrics. Adoption of the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost metrics is voluntary and not necessarily standard, and therefore, these measures and ratios presented by the Company may not be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other issuers. The Company believes that the all-in sustaining cost and all-in cost measures complement existing measures and ratios reported by Kinross.

All-in sustaining cost includes both operating and capital costs required to sustain gold production on an ongoing basis. The value of silver sold is deducted from the total production cost of sales as it is considered residual production, i.e. a by-product. Sustaining operating costs represent expenditures incurred at current operations that are considered necessary to maintain current production. Sustaining capital represents capital expenditures at existing operations comprising mine development costs, including capitalized stripping, and ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities, and does not include capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in cost is comprised of all-in sustaining cost as well as operating expenditures incurred at locations with no current operation, or costs related to other non-sustaining activities, and capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales from continuing operations, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 497.9 $ 450.8 $ 981.8 $ 813.9
Less: silver revenue from continuing operations (a) (53.3 ) (9.0 ) (108.2 ) (13.4 )
Production cost of sales from continuing operations net of silver by-product revenue $ 444.6 $ 441.8 $ 873.6 $ 800.5
Adjusting items:
General and administrative (d) 32.0 30.0 56.4 60.2
Other operating expense - sustaining (e) 5.0 6.2 11.5 11.8
Reclamation and remediation - sustaining (f) 18.3 10.0 32.6 17.8
Exploration and business development - sustaining (g) 9.5 8.6 16.1 15.5
Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining (h) 148.6 77.6 245.1 118.7
Lease payments - sustaining (i) 5.5 5.5 20.7 10.7
All-in Sustaining Cost on a by-product basis $ 663.5 $ 579.7 $ 1,256.0 $ 1,035.2
Adjusting items on an attributable (c) basis:
Other operating expense - non-sustaining (e) 10.0 8.9 18.7 21.1
Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining (f) 2.4 2.1 4.3 3.3
Exploration and business development - non-sustaining (g) 39.7 31.1 67.3 47.6
Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining (h) 123.7 70.9 239.8 129.6
Lease payments - non-sustaining (i) 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.4
All-in Cost on a by-product basis - attributable (c) $ 839.4 $ 692.9 $ 1,586.5 $ 1,237.2
Gold ounces sold from continuing operations 525,921 434,086 987,617 805,421
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 900 $ 1,027 $ 941 $ 1,001
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,262 $ 1,335 $ 1,272 $ 1,285
Attributable (c) all-in cost from continuing operations per ounce sold on a by-product basis $ 1,596 $ 1,596 $ 1,606 $ 1,536


See page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

The Company also assesses its all-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations on a gold equivalent ounce basis. Under these non-GAAP financial measures and ratios, the Company's production of silver is converted into gold equivalent ounces and credited to total production.

All-in sustaining cost and attributable all-in cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold are calculated by adjusting production cost of sales from continuing operations, as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, as follows:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S. dollars,
except ounces and costs per ounce) 		Three months ended Six months ended
June 30, June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Production cost of sales from continuing operations - as reported $ 497.9 $ 450.8 $ 981.8 $ 813.9
Adjusting items:
General and administrative (d) 32.0 30.0 56.4 60.2
Other operating expense - sustaining (e) 5.0 6.2 11.5 11.8
Reclamation and remediation - sustaining (f) 18.3 10.0 32.6 17.8
Exploration and business development - sustaining (g) 9.5 8.6 16.1 15.5
Additions to property, plant and equipment - sustaining (h) 148.6 77.6 245.1 118.7
Lease payments - sustaining (i) 5.5 5.5 20.7 10.7
All-in Sustaining Cost $ 716.8 $ 588.7 $ 1,364.2 $ 1,048.6
Adjusting items on an attributable (c) basis:
Other operating expense - non-sustaining (e) 10.0 8.9 18.7 21.1
Reclamation and remediation - non-sustaining (f) 2.4 2.1 4.3 3.3
Exploration and business development - non-sustaining (g) 39.7 31.1 67.3 47.6
Additions to property, plant and equipment - non-sustaining (h) 123.7 70.9 239.8 129.6
Lease payments - non-sustaining (i) 0.1 0.2 0.4 0.4
All-in Cost - attributable (c) $ 892.7 $ 701.9 $ 1,694.7 $ 1,250.6
Gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations 552,969 439,078 1,043,299 812,806
Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold (b) $ 900 $ 1,027 $ 941 $ 1,001
All-in sustaining cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,296 $ 1,341 $ 1,308 $ 1,290
Attributable (c) all-in cost from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold $ 1,614 $ 1,599 $ 1,624 $ 1,539

See page 21 for details of the footnotes referenced within the table above.

Capital expenditures from continuing operations are classified as either sustaining capital expenditures or non-sustaining capital expenditures, depending on the nature of the expenditure. Sustaining capital expenditures typically represent capital expenditures at existing operations including capitalized exploration costs and capitalized stripping unless related to major projects, ongoing replacement of mine equipment and other capital facilities and other capital expenditures and is calculated as total additions to property, plant and equipment (as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows), less non-sustaining capital expenditures. Non-sustaining capital expenditures represent capital expenditures for major projects, including major capital stripping projects at existing operations that are expected to materially benefit the operation, as well as enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Management believes this to be a useful indicator of the purpose of capital expenditures and this distinction is an input into the calculation of all-in sustaining costs from continuing operations per ounce and attributable all-in costs from continuing operations per ounce. The categorization of sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures is consistent with the definitions under the WGC all-in cost standard. Sustaining capital expenditures and non-sustaining capital expenditures are not defined under IFRS, however, the sum of these two measures total to additions to property, plant and equipment as disclosed under IFRS on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the classification of capital expenditures for the periods presented:

(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars)
Three months ended June 30, 2023: Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort
Knox
(USA) 		Round
Mountain
(USA) 		Bald
Mountain
(USA) 		Manh Choh (USA) (a) Total
USA 		Other Total
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 9.1 $ 39.7 $ 19.9 $ 52.1 $ 10.5 $ 16.5 $ - $ 79.1 $ 0.8 $ 148.6
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 72.8 - 3.4 6.1 - 14.9 32.1 53.1 4.0 133.3
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 81.9 $ 39.7 $ 23.3 $ 58.2 $ 10.5 $ 31.4 $ 32.1 $ 132.2 $ 4.8 $ 281.9
Three months ended June 30, 2022:
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 6.8 $ 31.2 $ 1.6 $ 12.1 $ 20.5 $ 5.1 $ - $ 37.7 $ - $ 77.3
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 17.5 - 37.4 1.0 0.1 11.1 3.2 15.4 1.8 72.1
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 24.3 $ 31.2 $ 39.0 $ 13.1 $ 20.6 $ 16.2 $ 3.2 $ 53.1 $ 1.8 $ 149.4
(unaudited, expressed in millions of U.S dollars)
Three months ended June 30, 2023: Tasiast (Mauritania) Paracatu (Brazil) La Coipa (Chile) Fort
Knox
(USA) 		Round
Mountain
(USA) 		Bald
Mountain
(USA) 		Manh Choh (USA) (a) Total
USA 		Other Total
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 23.7 $ 67.5 $ 21.5 $ 90.7 $ 17.9 $ 22.6 $ - $ 131.2 $ 1.2 $ 245.1
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 122.8 - 27.2 6.6 - 34.0 60.8 101.4 6.6 258.0
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 146.5 $ 67.5 $ 48.7 $ 97.3 $ 17.9 $ 56.6 $ 60.8 $ 232.6 $ 7.8 $ 503.1
Six months ended June 30, 2022:
Sustaining capital expenditures $ 10.9 $ 47.2 $ 2.3 $ 13.8 $ 36.5 $ 7.8 $ - $ 58.1 $ 0.2 $ 118.7
Non-sustaining capital expenditures 32.8 - 72.5 2.2 0.1 14.2 6.1 22.6 3.5 131.4
Additions to property, plant and equipment - per cash flow $ 43.7 $ 47.2 $ 74.8 $ 16.0 $ 36.6 $ 22.0 $ 6.1 $ 80.7 $ 3.7 $ 250.1


(a)
Represents 100% of capital expenditures, of which 70% is Kinross' share.


Endnotes

(a)
"Silver revenue" represents the portion of metal sales realized from the production of the secondary or by-product metal (i.e. silver). Revenue from the sale of silver, which is produced as a by-product of the process used to produce gold, effectively reduces the cost of gold production.
(b)
"Production cost of sales from continuing operations per equivalent ounce sold" is defined as production cost of sales from continuing operations divided by total gold equivalent ounces sold from continuing operations.
(c)
"Attributable" includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs. As Manh Choh is a non-operating site, the attributable costs are non-sustaining costs and as such only impact the all-in-cost measures.
(d)
"General and administrative" expenses are as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, net of certain restructuring expenses. General and administrative expenses are considered sustaining costs as they are required to be absorbed on a continuing basis for the effective operation and governance of the Company.
(e)
"Other operating expense – sustaining" is calculated as "Other operating expense" as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less other operating and reclamation and remediation expenses related to non-sustaining activities as well as other items not reflective of the underlying operating performance of our business. Other operating expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on the type and location of the expenditure incurred. The majority of other operating expenses that are incurred at existing operations are considered costs necessary to sustain operations, and are therefore classified as sustaining. Other operating expenses incurred at locations where there is no current operation or related to other non-sustaining activities are classified as non-sustaining.
(f)
"Reclamation and remediation - sustaining" is calculated as current period accretion related to reclamation and remediation obligations plus current period amortization of the corresponding reclamation and remediation assets, and is intended to reflect the periodic cost of reclamation and remediation for currently operating mines. Reclamation and remediation costs for development projects or closed mines are excluded from this amount and classified as non-sustaining.
(g)
"Exploration and business development – sustaining" is calculated as "Exploration and business development" expenses as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of operations, less non-sustaining exploration and business development expenses. Exploration expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type and location of the exploration expenditure. Exploration expenditures within the footprint of operating mines are considered costs required to sustain current operations and so are included in sustaining costs. Exploration expenditures focused on new ore bodies near existing mines (i.e. brownfield), new exploration projects (i.e. greenfield) or for other generative exploration activity not linked to existing mining operations are classified as non-sustaining. Business development expenses are classified as either sustaining or non-sustaining based on a determination of the type of expense and requirement for general or growth related operations.
(h) "Additions to property, plant and equipment – sustaining and non-sustaining are as presented on page 30 of this MD&A. Non-sustaining capital expenditures included in the calculation of attributable all-in-cost includes Kinross' share of Manh Choh (70%) costs.
(i) "Lease payments – sustaining" represents the majority of lease payments as reported on the interim condensed consolidated statements of cash flows and is made up of the principal and financing components of such cash payments, less non-sustaining lease payments. Lease payments for development projects or closed mines are classified as non-sustaining.


APPENDIX A

Recent LP Fault zone assay results

Hole ID
From
(m)
To
(m)
Width
(m)
True
Width (m)
Au
(g/t)

Target
BR-699 689.45 709.40 19.95 13.97 1.23 Yauro
BR-699 and 715.00 722.30 7.30 4.96 0.77
BR-699 and 753.50 757.50 4.00 3.68 0.45
BR-699 and 1,360.00 1,363.10 3.10 2.36 1.10
BR-699 and 1,404.45 1,407.45 3.00 2.52 0.97
BR-769A 701.00 713.60 12.60 10.33 0.73 Yauro
BR-769A and 721.30 740.50 19.20 12.67 1.76
BR-769A including 734.80 739.15 4.35 3.35 4.18
BR-769A and 773.20 777.00 3.80 3.08 0.41
BR-774 No Significant Intersections Bruma
BR-775 852.00 858.30 6.30 5.17 0.47 Yuma
BR-775 and 917.10 926.25 9.15 7.05 0.96
BR-776 783.65 796.50 12.85 11.18 0.56 Yuma
BR-777 824.50 825.00 0.50 0.40 81.70 Yauro
BR-777 and 879.00 882.00 3.00 2.58 1.56
BR-777 and 883.50 886.60 3.10 2.11 0.36
BR-777 and 888.00 891.40 3.40 2.72 0.67
BR-784 850.50 864.90 14.40 11.23 0.45 Bruma
BR-784 and 884.05 892.00 7.95 5.72 0.87
BR-784 and 934.35 938.10 3.75 2.44 0.96
BR-785 971.70 975.00 3.30 2.74 0.65 Bruma
BR-785 and 1,154.35 1,181.45 27.10 20.60 0.43
BR-787 991.05 1,031.90 40.85 33.09 1.29 Bruma
BR-795 715.00 719.00 4.00 3.24 0.74 Yuma
BR-795 and 1,022.45 1,025.45 3.00 2.52 0.51
BR-796 1,048.75 1,056.00 7.25 6.60 0.53 Yuma
BR-796 and 1,072.00 1,078.75 6.75 4.66 0.46
BR-796 and 1,106.00 1,111.95 5.95 4.64 5.71
BR-796 including 1,109.35 1,110.65 1.30 0.96 23.87
BR-797 No Significant Intersections Yuma
BR-798 1,205.30 1,211.50 6.20 4.53 0.56 Bruma
BR-798 and 1,217.00 1,220.90 3.90 3.28 0.42
BR-798 and 1,237.00 1,254.90 17.90 15.93 0.53
BR-798 and 1,256.40 1,259.40 3.00 2.31 0.32
BR-798 and 1,275.25 1,288.80 13.55 9.89 0.99
BR-798 and 1,295.50 1,319.30 23.80 16.18 0.60
BR-801 994.50 1,006.00 11.50 9.09 1.11 Yauro
BR-801 and 1,009.00 1,012.00 3.00 2.58 0.41
BR-802 No Significant Intersections Auro
BR-803 672.00 676.50 4.50 3.83 0.39 Yauro
BR-803 and 741.00 744.00 3.00 2.28 1.08
BR-803 and 882.00 894.85 12.85 8.35 0.41
BR-803 and 1,092.00 1,140.00 48.00 43.68 0.42
BR-803 and 1,281.00 1,286.00 5.00 3.45 0.51
BR-804 563.10 567.25 4.15 2.95 0.64 Yauro
BR-804 and 575.75 586.10 10.35 9.00 0.61
BR-804 and 659.00 663.00 4.00 3.44 0.47
BR-804 and 721.80 731.80 10.00 7.70 0.93
BR-804 and 756.00 765.00 9.00 8.28 1.11
BR-804 and 889.10 892.10 3.00 2.64 0.92
BR-804 and 938.00 941.90 3.90 3.47 2.28
BR-804 and 1,022.85 1,028.00 5.15 3.76 8.38
BR-804 including 1,025.00 1,026.90 1.90 1.46 21.93
BR-804 and 1,115.35 1,124.05 8.70 6.61 1.18
BR-805 543.70 549.55 5.85 4.45 0.53 Yauro
BR-805 and 556.80 560.90 4.10 3.32 0.50
BR-805 and 718.80 722.40 3.60 3.13 1.10
BR-805 and 792.35 834.50 42.15 36.25 4.52
BR-805 including 826.00 834.50 8.50 6.72 19.31
BR-805 and 923.30 926.85 3.55 2.80 0.57
BR-805 and 941.00 949.30 8.30 6.14 0.54
BR-805 and 961.60 970.00 8.40 7.06 0.51
BR-805 and 993.90 1,005.00 11.10 8.88 2.35
BR-805 including 993.90 994.70 0.80 0.64 26.40
BR-805 and 1,015.00 1,020.00 5.00 4.40 0.92
BR-810 859.00 862.35 3.35 2.35 0.62 Auro
BR-810 and 870.40 898.00 27.60 24.56 0.50
BR-811 734.60 737.60 3.00 2.73 1.93 Auro
BR-812 612.40 616.00 3.60 3.13 0.68 Yauro
BR-812 and 623.90 628.25 4.35 3.31 5.48
BR-812 including 623.90 627.35 3.45 2.93 6.47
BR-812 and 871.25 886.75 15.50 12.09 0.49
BR-812 and 901.35 908.50 7.15 5.08 1.60
BR-820 828.00 837.00 9.00 8.28 0.55 Yauro
BR-820 and 843.00 855.00 12.00 9.72 0.72
BR-820 and 879.00 890.00 11.00 8.25 0.69
BR-820 and 1,099.35 1,110.00 10.65 8.63 0.53
BR-820 and 1,125.25 1,128.25 3.00 2.49 0.36
BR-821 995.30 996.00 0.70 0.60 57.00 Yauro
BR-821 and 1,023.00 1,035.10 12.10 11.13 1.13
BR-821 and 1,053.40 1,057.80 4.40 2.95 0.38
BR-821 and 1,066.00 1,075.70 9.70 6.89 1.43
BR-821 including 1,072.70 1,075.70 3.00 1.95 3.06
BR-821 and 1,157.15 1,160.60 3.45 2.52 8.21
BR-821 including 1,159.25 1,159.75 0.50 0.45 53.40
BR-821 and 1,175.30 1,187.50 12.20 8.05 0.88
DL-143 No Significant Intersections Limb
DL-147 716.60 720.55 3.95 3.24 3.08 Limb
DL-147 including 717.60 720.55 2.95 2.07 3.97

Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. Lengths are subject to rounding.

APPENDIX B

LP Fault zone long section

Great Bear Long Section Appendix B (July 31) Final

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b2333e6-16d6-4da3-a560-4782a8d21d94

Composites generated from drill intersections received since the May 9, 2023, news release includes assays from 22 fully assayed and 1 partially assayed drill holes at the LP Fault zone and 2 at the Limb zone. Composites are generated using 0.3 g/t minimum grade, maximum linear internal dilution of 5.0 m, and allows short high-grade intervals greater than 8 GXM to be retained. Results are preliminary in nature and are subject to on-going QA/QC. For full list of significant, composited assay results, see Appendix A.

Cautionary statement on forward-looking information

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release including, but not limited to, any information as to the future financial or operating performance of Kinross, constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of certain securities laws, including the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario) and the provisions for "safe harbor" under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release, include, but are not limited to, those under the headings (or headings that include) "Q2 2023 highlights from continuing operations", "Operational and development project highlights", "CEO commentary", "Balance Sheet", "Return of capital", "Operating results", "Development project and exploration update", "Company Guidance", and "Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) update" as well as statements with respect to our guidance for production, cost guidance, including production costs of sales, all-in sustaining cost of sales, and capital expenditures; statements with respect to our guidance for cash flow and free cash flow; the declaration, payment and sustainability of the Company's dividends or share repurchases; identification of additional resources and reserves; the Company's liquidity; greenhouse gas reduction initiatives and targets; the implementation and effectiveness of the Company's ESG or Climate Change strategy; the schedules and budgets for the Company's development projects; budgets for and future prospects for exploration, development and operation at the Company's operations and projects, including the Great Bear project, the Tasiast 24k project, Manh Choh and the Tasiast solar project; the Company's liquidity outlook, as well as references to other possible events, the future price of gold and silver, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, operating costs; price inflation; capital expenditures, costs and timing of the development of projects and new deposits, estimates and the realization of such estimates (such as mineral or gold reserves and resources or mine life), success of exploration, development and mining, currency fluctuations, capital requirements, project studies, government regulation, permit applications, restarting suspended or disrupted operations; environmental risks and proceedings; and resolution of pending litigation. The words "advance", "believe", "continue", "estimates", "expects", "focus", "forecast", "guidance", "on schedule", "on track", "opportunity" "outlook", "plan", "poised", "potential", "priority", "prospect", or variations of or similar such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results may, could, should or will be achieved, received or taken, or will occur or result and similar such expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Kinross as of the date of such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. The estimates, models and assumptions of Kinross referenced, contained or incorporated by reference in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to, the various assumptions set forth herein and in our Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023 as well as: (1) there being no significant disruptions affecting the operations of the Company, whether due to extreme weather events (including, without limitation, excessive snowfall, excessive or lack of rainfall, in particular, the potential for further production curtailments at Paracatu resulting from insufficient rainfall and the operational challenges at Fort Knox and Bald Mountain resulting from excessive rainfall or snowfall, which can impact costs and/or production) and other or related natural disasters, labour disruptions (including but not limited to strikes or workforce reductions), supply disruptions, power disruptions, damage to equipment, pit wall slides or otherwise; (2) permitting, development, operations and production from the Company's operations and development projects being consistent with Kinross' current expectations including, without limitation: the maintenance of existing permits and approvals and the timely receipt of all permits and authorizations necessary for the operation of Tasiast; water and power supply and continued operation of the tailings reprocessing facility at Paracatu; permitting of the Great Bear project (including the consultation process with Indigenous groups), permitting and development of the Lobo-Marte project; ramp-up of production at the La Coipa project; in each case in a manner consistent with the Company's expectations; and the successful completion of exploration consistent with the Company's expectations at the Company's projects; (3) political and legal developments in any jurisdiction in which the Company operates being consistent with its current expectations including, without limitation, restrictions or penalties imposed, or actions taken, by any government, including but not limited to amendments to the mining laws, and potential power rationing and tailings facility regulations in Brazil (including those related to financial assurance requirements), potential amendments to water laws and/or other water use restrictions and regulatory actions in Chile, new dam safety regulations, potential amendments to minerals and mining laws and energy levies laws, new regulations relating to work permits, potential amendments to customs and mining laws (including but not limited to amendments to the VAT) and the potential application of the tax code in Mauritania, potential amendments to and enforcement of tax laws in Mauritania (including, but not limited to, the interpretation, implementation, application and enforcement of any such laws and amendments thereto), and the impact of any trade tariffs being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (4) the completion of studies, including optimization studies, improvement studies; scoping studies and preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility and feasibility studies, on the timelines currently expected and the results of those studies being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (5) the exchange rate between the Canadian dollar, Brazilian real, Chilean peso, Mauritanian ouguiya and the U.S. dollar being approximately consistent with current levels; (6) certain price assumptions for gold and silver; (7) prices for diesel, natural gas, fuel oil, electricity and other key supplies being approximately consistent with the Company's expectations; (8) attributable production and cost of sales forecasts for the Company meeting expectations; (9) the accuracy of the current mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates of the Company and Kinross' analysis thereof being consistent with expectations (including but not limited to ore tonnage and ore grade estimates), future mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates being consistent with preliminary work undertaken by the Company, mine plans for the Company's current and future mining operations, and the Company's internal models; (10) labour and materials costs increasing on a basis consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (11) the terms and conditions of the legal and fiscal stability agreements for Tasiast being interpreted and applied in a manner consistent with their intent and Kinross' expectations and without material amendment or formal dispute (including without limitation the application of tax, customs and duties exemptions and royalties); (12) asset impairment potential; (13) the regulatory and legislative regime regarding mining, electricity production and transmission (including rules related to power tariffs) in Brazil being consistent with Kinross' current expectations; (14) access to capital markets, including but not limited to maintaining our current credit ratings consistent with the Company's current expectations; (15) potential direct or indirect operational impacts resulting from infectious diseases or pandemics; (16) changes in national and local government legislation or other government actions; (17) litigation, regulatory proceedings and audits, and the potential ramifications thereof, being concluded in a manner consistent with the Corporation's expectations (including without limitation litigation in Chile relating to the alleged damage of wetlands and the scope of any remediation plan or other environmental obligations arising therefrom); (18) the Company's financial results, cash flows and future prospects being consistent with Company expectations in amounts sufficient to permit sustained share repurchases and dividend payments; (19) the impacts of detected pit wall instability at Round Mountain and Bald Mountain being consistent with the Company's expectations; and (20) the Company's estimates regarding the timing of completion of the Tasiast 24k project. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the inaccuracy of any of the foregoing assumptions; fluctuations in the currency markets; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold or certain other commodities (such as fuel and electricity); price inflation of goods and services; changes in the discount rates applied to calculate the present value of net future cash flows based on country-specific real weighted average cost of capital; changes in the market valuations of peer group gold producers and the Company, and the resulting impact on market price to net asset value multiples; changes in various market variables, such as interest rates, foreign exchange rates, gold or silver prices and lease rates, or global fuel prices, that could impact the mark-to-market value of outstanding derivative instruments and ongoing payments/receipts under any financial obligations; risks arising from holding derivative instruments (such as credit risk, market liquidity risk and mark-to-market risk); changes in national and local government legislation, taxation (including but not limited to income tax, advance income tax, stamp tax, withholding tax, capital tax, tariffs, value-added or sales tax, capital outflow tax, capital gains tax, windfall or windfall profits tax, production royalties, excise tax, customs/import or export taxes/duties, asset taxes, asset transfer tax, property use or other real estate tax, together with any related fine, penalty, surcharge, or interest imposed in connection with such taxes), controls, policies and regulations; the security of personnel and assets; political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Chile, Brazil, Mauritania or other countries in which Kinross does business or may carry on business; business opportunities that may be presented to, or pursued by, us; our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions and complete divestitures; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining, development or refining activities; employee relations; litigation or other claims against, or regulatory investigations and/or any enforcement actions, administrative orders or sanctions in respect of the Company (and/or its directors, officers, or employees) including, but not limited to, securities class action litigation in Canada and/or the United States, environmental litigation or regulatory proceedings or any investigations, enforcement actions and/or sanctions under any applicable anti-corruption, international sanctions and/or anti-money laundering laws and regulations in Canada, the United States or any other applicable jurisdiction; the speculative nature of gold exploration and development including, but not limited to, the risks of obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses and permits; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; adverse changes in our credit ratings; and contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of gold exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave-ins, flooding and gold bullion losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or the inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can directly or indirectly affect, and could cause, Kinross' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Kinross, including but not limited to resulting in an impairment charge on goodwill and/or assets. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purpose of providing information about management's expectations and plans relating to the future. All of the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement and those made in our other filings with the securities regulators of Canada and the United States including, but not limited to, the cautionary statements made in the "Risk Analysis" section of our MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2023. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Kinross. Kinross disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

Key Sensitivities

Approximately 70%-80% of the Company's costs are denominated in U.S. dollars.

A 10% change in foreign currency exchange rates would be expected to result in an approximate $20 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold 11 .

Specific to the Brazilian real, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $30 impact on Brazilian production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

Specific to the Chilean peso, a 10% change in the exchange rate would be expected to result in an approximate $50 impact on Chilean production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

A $10 per barrel change in the price of oil would be expected to result in an approximate $3 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold.

A $100 change in the price of gold would be expected to result in an approximate $4 impact on production cost of sales per equivalent ounce sold as a result of a change in royalties.

Other information

Where we say ‘‘we'', ‘‘us'', ‘‘our'', the ‘‘Company'', or ‘‘Kinross'' in this news release, we mean Kinross Gold Corporation and/or one or more or all of its subsidiaries, as may be applicable.

The technical information about the Company's mineral properties contained in this news release has been prepared under the supervision of Mr. John Sims who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

All dollar amounts are expressed as U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

Source: Kinross Gold Corporation

