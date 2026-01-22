B2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results & 2026 Guidance - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results & 2026 Guidance - Conference Call Details

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, and 2026 guidance after the North American markets close on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

B2Gold executives will host a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at 8:00 am PT / 11:00 am ET.

Participants may register for the conference call here: registration link. Upon registering, participants will receive a calendar invitation by email with dial in details and a unique PIN. This will allow participants to bypass the operator queue and connect directly to the conference. Registration will remain open until the end of the conference call. Participants may also dial in using the numbers below:

  • Toll-free in U.S. and Canada: +1 (833) 821-2803
  • All other callers: +1 (647) 846-2419

The conference call will be available for playback for two weeks by dialing toll-free in the U.S. and Canada: +1 (855) 669-9658, replay access code 8916212. All other callers: +1 (412) 317-0088, replay access code 8916212.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a responsible international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Canada, Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries.

ON BEHALF OF B2Gold Corp.

"Clive T. Johnson"                                        
President and Chief Executive Officer

Source: B2Gold Corp.                


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, IR, Corporate Development & Treasury +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

b2gold-corpbto-cctsx-btogold-investing
BTO:CC
The Conversation (0)
B2Gold Corp.

B2Gold Corp.

Keep Reading...
One Bullion (TSXV:OBUL)

One Bullion Limited

Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Gold Price at New Record Over US$4,900; Silver Surges to All-time High Above US$96

Gold and silver prices are skyrocketing as investors flock to safe-haven assets.The spot price of gold rose as high as US$4,924.29 per ounce on Thursday (January 22), even as US President Donald Trump walked back his threats to take over Greenland by force in his Davos speech. That's because... Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Interpol badge and U.S. currency spread out on a surface.

Interpol-Backed Operation Nets 198 Arrests in South America’s Illegal Gold Trade

Police across four South American jurisdictions have carried out their first coordinated cross-border operation against illegal gold mining, arresting nearly 200 suspects and seizing cash, gold, mercury and mining equipment.The operation, known as Guyana Shield, brought together law enforcement... Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Minerals (TSXV:SMN)

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from all 2025 drilling at the Finn Zone of its JD Project in the Toodoggone Mining District, north-central British Columbia. 2025 drill results will be integrated into an... Keep Reading...
Sankamap Metals (CSE:SCU)

Sankamap Advances Toward Inaugural Drilling at Kuma Property in the Solomon Islands

Sankamap Metals Inc. (CSE: SCU) ("Sankamap" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from its 4,500-hectare ("Ha") Kuma property ("Kuma") located approximately 37 kilometers ("km") southeast of Honiara in south-central Guadalcanal, Solomon Islands.In preparation for its... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

Sun Summit Confirms the High-Grade Gold-Silver Potential of the Finn Zone: Drills 5.30 g/t Gold and 157.9 g/t Silver over 6.0 meters at the JD Project

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

Related News

manganese-investing

Manganese Market Forecast: Top Trends for Manganese in 2026

silver-investing

What Was the Highest Price for Silver?

silver-investing

Nine Mile Metals Announces Completion of DDH WD-25-04, Confirming 40m of Mineralization at Depth

copper-investing

S&P Global: Copper Becoming One of the World's Most Strategic Commodities

precious-metals-investing

Providence Gold Mines Inc. Closes Financing

precious-metals-investing

THE SCARCITY CYCLE: 5 Assets for the Physical Reset

precious-metals-investing

Rua Gold Announces Upsizing of Brokered Offering