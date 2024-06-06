B2Gold and Sandbox Royalties Partner to Create Versamet Royalties; B2Gold Receives $90 Million Equity Interest in Versamet

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Biden Signs Bill Banning Russian Uranium Imports, Restrictions to Begin in 90 Days

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

How High Can the Gold Price Go? Mining Billionaires Share Big Predictions

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Westgold Strategic Alliance and Placement

Heritage Mining Consolidates ~6,397Ha Project contiguous and along strike with Dynasty Gold's Thunder Cloud Pelham Deposit and provides Corporate Update

Bitcoin Well Announces 43% Monthly Growth in May on The Bitcoin Portal in the USA

Energy Fuels and Astron Corporation Limited Execute Definitive Agreements to Jointly Develop the Donald Rare Earth and Mineral Sands Project in Australia; Uranium Production from the Company's U.S. mines and Alternate Feed Materials Continues to Ramp up as Planned

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Freeport-McMoRan

FCX

GTI Energy

GTR:AU

Premier1 Lithium

PLC:AU

Energy Fuels

UUUU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence

B2Gold and Sandbox Royalties Partner to Create Versamet Royalties; B2Gold Receives $90 Million Equity Interest in Versamet

B2Gold Corp. (TSX: BTO, NYSE AMERICAN: BTG, NSX: B2G) ("B2Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") to sell a portfolio of 10 precious and base metals royalties (the "Royalties") to Sandbox Royalties Corp. ("Sandbox"), a private, returns-focused metals royalty company (the "Transaction"). In connection with the Transaction, Sandbox has been renamed Versamet Royalties Corporation ("Versamet"). All dollar figures are in United States dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Versamet will acquire ownership of the Royalties and as consideration will issue 153.2 million common shares to B2Gold at a price of C$0.80 per share, representing an equity ownership interest in Versamet of 33.0% valued at approximately $90 million. The Royalties are comprised of the following:

  • 2.7% net smelter return ("NSR") royalty on the Kiaka Gold Project, owned by West African Resources Ltd.;
  • 2.7% NSR royalty on the Toega Gold Deposit, owned by West African Resources Ltd.;
  • 2.0% net profit royalty on the Quebradona Project, owned by AngloGold Ashanti Ltd.;
  • 2.0% NSR royalty on the Mocoa Project, owned by Libero Copper & Gold Corp.;
  • 1.5% NSR royalty on the Primavera Project, owned by Calibre Mining Corp.; and
  • Five additional exploration stage royalties.

B2Gold has retained ownership of the 22.5% silver royalty on Glencore's Hackett River project (the "B2Gold Hackett River Royalty"). Separately, Versamet owns a 2.0% NSR royalty on Glencore's Hackett River project. B2Gold will continue to explore value maximizing alternatives for the B2Gold Hackett River Royalty.

"This strategic partnership provides B2Gold with an attractive opportunity to unlock the value of our royalties which have gone largely unrecognized by the market and were not a core part of our business," said Clive Johnson, President and CEO of B2Gold. "As a significant shareholder, B2Gold is pleased to retain meaningful upside exposure and leverage to Versamet as its experienced management team stewards its strengthened asset base and continues executing on its growth strategy to create future shareholder value."

The closing of the first phase of the Transaction occurred on June 5, 2024, and included the royalties on the Kiaka Gold Project, the Toega Gold Deposit, the Primavera Project, and two exploration stage royalties. In connection with the first phase closing, B2Gold received 122.0 million shares of Versamet valued at approximately $72 million. The remaining royalties are subject to various right of first refusal or right of first offer provisions, which are expected to lapse or be exercised within the next 60 days, at which time the closing of the second phase of the Transaction is expected to occur.

In connection with the closing of the first phase of the Transaction, the parties have entered into an Investor Rights Agreement which, among other customary terms and conditions, entitles B2Gold to nominate one member to Versamet's Board of Directors and pro rata participation rights with respect to future capital raises. B2Gold's strategic partnership will provide ongoing exposure to Versamet's royalty portfolio, which now includes 28 royalties, two of which are currently cash flowing, and several of which are expected to be cash flowing in the near term.

B2Gold's financial advisor in connection with the Transaction is RBC Capital Markets, and its legal counsel is McCarthy Tétrault LLP.

About B2Gold

B2Gold is a low-cost international senior gold producer headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. Founded in 2007, today, B2Gold has operating gold mines in Mali, Namibia and the Philippines, the Goose Project under construction in northern Canada, and numerous development and exploration projects in various countries including Mali, Colombia and Finland. B2Gold forecasts total consolidated gold production of between 860,000 and 940,000 ounces in 2024.

ON BEHALF OF B2GOLD CORP.

"Clive T. Johnson"
President and Chief Executive Officer

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American LLC neither approve nor disapprove the information contained in this news release.

Production results and production guidance presented in this news release reflect total production at the mines B2Gold operates on a 100% project basis. Please see our Annual Information Form dated March 14, 2024, for a discussion of our ownership interest in the mines B2Gold operates.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation, including: the closing of the second phase of the Transaction in which B2Gold is estimated to receive an additional 31 million shares of Versamet; and B2Gold total consolidated gold production of between 860,000 and 940,000 ounces in 2024. All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking statements necessarily involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond B2Gold's control, including risks associated with or related to: the volatility of metal prices and B2Gold's common shares; changes in tax laws; the dangers inherent in exploration, development and mining activities; the uncertainty of reserve and resource estimates; not achieving production, cost or other estimates; actual production, development plans and costs differing materially from the estimates in B2Gold's feasibility and other studies; the ability to obtain and maintain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required for mining activities; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; the ability to replace mineral reserves and identify acquisition opportunities; the unknown liabilities of companies acquired by B2Gold; the ability to successfully integrate new acquisitions; fluctuations in exchange rates; the availability of financing; financing and debt activities, including potential restrictions imposed on B2Gold's operations as a result thereof and the ability to generate sufficient cash flows; operations in foreign and developing countries and the compliance with foreign laws, including those associated with operations in Mali, Namibia, the Philippines and Colombia and including risks related to changes in foreign laws and changing policies related to mining and local ownership requirements or resource nationalization generally; remote operations and the availability of adequate infrastructure; fluctuations in price and availability of energy and other inputs necessary for mining operations; shortages or cost increases in necessary equipment, supplies and labour; regulatory, political and country risks, including local instability or acts of terrorism and the effects thereof; the reliance upon contractors, third parties and joint venture partners; the lack of sole decision-making authority related to Filminera Resources Corporation, which owns the Masbate Project; challenges to title or surface rights; the dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain skilled personnel; the risk of an uninsurable or uninsured loss; adverse climate and weather conditions; litigation risk; competition with other mining companies; community support for B2Gold's operations, including risks related to strikes and the halting of such operations from time to time; conflicts with small scale miners; failures of information systems or information security threats; the ability to maintain adequate internal controls over financial reporting as required by law, including Section 404 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act; compliance with anti-corruption laws, and sanctions or other similar measures; social media and B2Gold's reputation; risks affecting Calibre having an impact on the value of the Company's investment in Calibre, and potential dilution of our equity interest in Calibre; as well as other factors identified and as described in more detail under the heading "Risk Factors" in B2Gold's most recent Annual Information Form, B2Gold's current Form 40-F Annual Report and B2Gold's other filings with Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which may be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov, respectively (the "Websites"). The list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect B2Gold's forward-looking statements.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the applicable assumptions and factors management considers reasonable as of the date hereof, based on the information available to management at such time. These assumptions and factors include, but are not limited to, assumptions and factors related to B2Gold's ability to carry on current and future operations, including: development and exploration activities; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; B2Gold's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the price and market for outputs, including gold; foreign exchange rates; taxation levels; the timely receipt of necessary approvals or permits; the ability to meet current and future obligations; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions; and other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry.

B2Gold's forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management and reflect their current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof. B2Gold does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits or liabilities B2Gold will derive therefrom. For the reasons set forth above, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. 


For more information on B2Gold please visit the Company website at www.b2gold.com or contact: Michael McDonald VP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com Cherry DeGeer Director, Corporate Communications +1 604-681-8371 investor@b2gold.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

B2GoldBTO:CABTGGold Investing
BTO:CA,BTG
The Conversation (0)
Iceni Gold Limited

Further Results Extend Christmas Gift Shear

Iceni Gold Limited (ASX: ICL)(Iceni or the Company) is pleased to provide an exploration update on further work conducted on the 14 Mile Well Gold Project.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals

Lodgement of Court Orders Approving Schemes

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon) and Greenstone Resources Limited (ASX: GSR) (Greenstone) refer to the proposed merger between Horizon and Greenstone to be conducted by way of schemes of arrangement under the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth), whereby Horizon will acquire 100% of the fully paid ordinary shares in Greenstone (Share Scheme) and 100% of the listed Greenstone options (Option Scheme, and together with the Share Scheme, the Schemes), as announced on 13 February 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Mayfair Announces Shareholders Vote over 91% for the Muddy Waters' Nominees and Appointment of Additional Director and Interim CEO

Mayfair Gold Corp. (TSXV: MFG) (OTCQB: MFGCF) (" Mayfair " or the " Company ") today announced the voting results at its Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders (the " Meeting ") held on June 5, 2024 . A total of 85,554,724 common shares were voted, representing 85.04% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of April 26, 2024 . At the Meeting, shareholders elected new members to the board of directors (the " Board ").

Shareholders of the Company voted for the election of Carson Block , Darren McLean , Freddy Brick and Anthony Jew as directors for the ensuing year.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
rob mcewen, michael meding, gold and copper bars

McEwen, Meding: Gold Sector Poised to Move, Copper Crunch Keeps Building

Rob McEwen of McEwen Mining (TSX:MUX,NYSE:MUX) and Michael Meding of McEwen Copper sat down to speak about the outlook for gold and copper, as well as news from their respective companies.

Looking first at gold, McEwen said it has space to move higher in 2024, and pointed to eye-watering predictions from a number of market participants. Citi is calling for US$3,000 per ounce before the end of 2024, while Bloomberg Intelligence expects US$7,000 by 2025. Meanwhile, Pierre Lassonde has given a US$19,000 to US$20,000 target.

"The whole sector has been underinvested for quite awhile, and I think it's poised to move," he said. "Inflation isn't going away, and even when interest rates rose in the late '70s and early '80s gold was climbing. So I think it's heading higher."

Keep reading...Show less
Treasury Metals Announces Filing of Annual and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement

Treasury Metals Announces Filing of Annual and Special Meeting Materials in Connection with Proposed Arrangement

Highlights:

  • Treasury Metals is holding its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on June 26, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)
  • The Special Committee and Board of Directors of the Company Unanimously Recommend that Shareholders Vote FOR the matters relating to the Arrangement with Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.
  • Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline on June 24, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time)

Treasury Metals Inc. ( TSX: TML; OTCQX: TSRMF ) (" Treasury Metals " or the " Company ") announces that it has filed its notice of annual and special meeting of shareholders, management information circular (the " Circular ") and related materials (together, the " Meeting Materials ") with securities regulators. The Circular contains information regarding the annual and special meeting (the " Meeting ") of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Shareholders "), to be held on Wednesday June 26, 2024 at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern time) at the offices of Cassels Brock & Blackwell LLP, located at Suite 3200, Bay Adelaide Centre North Tower, 40 Temperance Street, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Eskay Mining and P2 Gold Agree to Merge, Focus on Gold and Copper

Eskay Mining (TSXV:ESK,OTCQX:ESKYF) announced plans to combine with P2 Gold (TSXV:PGLD,OTCQB:PGLDF) on Tuesday (June 4) in a move it says will create a new entity focused on gold and copper exploration.

The non-binding letter of intent entered by the two companies outlines a deal through which Eskay will acquire all outstanding P2 Gold shares at an exchange ratio of 0.2778 Eskay shares for each P2 share.

Eskay shareholders will hold 80 percent of the merged company, while P2 shareholders will own 20 percent.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Quetzal Copper Announces $2 Million Non-Brokered Financing

Resource Investing

Battery Selection Confirms Longer Battery Duration at Lower Capital Cost, Enhancing Project Economics

Iron Investing

Significant 108.5Mt 58.0% Fe DSO Resource Defined at Hamersley Iron Ore Project

Silver Investing

Fortuna Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

Nickel Investing

First Two Step-out Holes Extend High Grades at Horden Lake

Resource Investing

FTL to Acquire York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project, Newfoundland, Canada

×