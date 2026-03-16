Azucar Minerals Ltd. Announces Change of Name to Mustang Minerals Limited

Azucar Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: AMZ; OTCQB: AXDDF) ("Azucar" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its name to "Mustang Minerals Limited" (the "Name Change") and will trade under the new stock symbol "MMX" on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

At the opening of the markets on March 18, 2026, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSXV under the new name Mustang Minerals Limited and the new stock symbol "MMX" for the TSXV and "MMXLF" on the OTCQB. The new CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the Name Change is 62819M102 (ISIN: CA62819M1023). The Name Change was approved by a resolution of the Board of Directors of the Company on March 4, 2025. In connection with the Name Change, the Company altered its Notice of Articles by filing a Notice of Alteration effective March 18, 2026 in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia).

The Name Change does not affect the Company's share structure or the rights of the Company's shareholders. There is no consolidation or division of capital associated with the Name Change. No action is required to be taken by the Company's shareholders with respect to the Name Change. Outstanding share certificates are not affected by the Name Change and do not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages shareholders to contact their broker or agent with any questions or concerns regarding the Name Change.

About Azucar

Azucar is an exploration company focussed on copper and gold targets in Nevada, USA. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the El Cobre copper-gold porphyry project (subject to net smelter returns royalty interests) in Mexico.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Morgan J Poliquin"
Morgan J. Poliquin, Ph.D., P. Eng.
President and CEO, Azucar Minerals Ltd.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within it, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among other things: the Name Change and timing thereof; and expectations concerning the Company's business plans and operations. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.

Contact Information:

Azucar Minerals Ltd.
Tel. 604.689.7644
Email: info@azucarminerals.com
http://www.azucarminerals.com


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