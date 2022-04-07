Battery MetalsInvesting News

Azincourt Energy Corp. is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding letter of intent dated April 4, 2022, with Oberon Uranium Corp. an arms-length party, for a proposed transaction wherein Oberon would be granted an option to acquire the Escalera Group, a 100%-owned series of uranium-lithium exploration projects located in southern Peru. Under the terms of the LOI, Oberon has 90 days to conduct due diligence ...

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company "; TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF ) is pleased to announce it has signed a non-binding letter of intent (" LOI "), dated April 4, 2022, with Oberon Uranium Corp. (" Oberon "), an arms-length party, for a proposed transaction wherein Oberon would be granted an option to acquire the Escalera Group, a 100%-owned series of uranium-lithium exploration projects (collectively, the " Projects "), located in southern Peru.

Under the terms of the LOI, Oberon has 90 days to conduct due diligence on the Projects, following which Oberon has the right to negotiate an option to acquire 100% interest in the Projects from the Company by completing the following proposed payments and expenditures:

  • $25,000 cash and 100,000 shares of Oberon upon signing a definitive agreement;
  • $25,000 cash, 250,000 shares and $50,000 in work expenditures on or before the 12 month anniversary of the definitive agreement;
  • $50,000 cash, 250,000 shares and $200,000 in work expenditures on or before the 24 month anniversary of the definitive agreement;
  • $50,000 cash, 250,000 shares and $250,000 in work expenditures on or before the 36 month anniversary of the definitive agreement; and
  • $100,000 cash, 250,000 shares and $500,000 in work expenditures on or before the 48 month anniversary of the definitive agreement;

For a total commitment of $250,000, 1,100,000 shares and $1,000,000 in work expenditures. During the term of the option, Oberon will be responsible for all costs and expenses associated with maintaining the Projects in good standing, including any required regulatory filings and maintenance fees.

Completion of the transaction with Oberon is subject to a number of conditions, including, but not limited to, completion of due diligence, negotiation of definitive terms and documentation in respect of the transaction, and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The transaction cannot be completed until these conditions are satisfied. Any securities issued in connection with the transaction will be subject to a four-month-and-one-day statutory hold period from the time of issuance.

About Oberon Uranium Corp

Oberon Uranium Corp is a private uranium company which has the option to acquire 100% of the Lucky Boy uranium project, a past producing uranium mine located in Arizona, USA. Oberon also owns 100% of the Element 92 uranium project, which consists of approximately 6,000 hectares in the prolific Athabasca region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

Azincourt Energy is a Canadian-based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration, and development of alternative energy/fuel projects, including uranium, lithium, and other critical clean energy elements. The Company is currently active at its majority-owned joint venture East Preston uranium project, and its recently acquired Hatchet Lake uranium project, both located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, and the Escalera Group uranium-lithium project, located on the Picotani Plateau in southeastern Peru.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Azincourt Energy Corp.

"Alex Klenman"
Alex Klenman, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Azincourt. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially.

For further information please contact:

Alex Klenman, President & CEO
Tel: 604-638-8063
info@azincourtenergy.com

Azincourt Energy Corp.
1430 – 800 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 2V6
www.Azincourtenergy.com


Azincourt Energy: Entering Their Largest Drill Program to Date, CEO Clip Video

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF Alex Klenman, CEO & President, speaks about the company's East Preston Project and its significant potential.

Azincourt Energy Corp.(TSXV: AAZ) (OTCQB: AZURF)

https://azincourtenergy.com/

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Azincourt Energy's 2021 Winter Exploration Program on its East Preston Uranium Project in Western Athabasca Basin

Azincourt Energy (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC Pink: AZURF) (FSE: A0U2) has mobilized a drill rig and crew to begin the 2021 winter exploration program on its East Preston uranium project. The company recently completed the acquisition of a 70% interest in the 25,000+ hectare East Preston uranium project located in the western Athabasca basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. The project, one of the largest tenure land positions in the Patterson Lake region, is strategically located near NexGen Energy's high-grade Arrow deposit, Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit and the AREVACamecoPurepoint joint venture.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Azincourt" in the search box.

Azincourt previously had an option to acquire its 70% interest through an agreement with Skyharbour Resources Ltd. and Dixie Gold Inc. with both companies now holding 15%. To earn its majority interest, Azincourt completed $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and paid a total of $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years.

Multiple prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property.

These distinct corridors have a total strike length of more than 25 kilometers, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The 2021 exploration program will be a minimum of 10 to 12 diamond drill holes, totalling 2,000 to 2,500 meters and is expected to begin this weekend, with drilling starting in the AB-Zone and continuing southwest along the G-Zone. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

The program is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys. The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor.

Alex Klenman, President and CEO, stated: "Naturally, we're eager to get the drill program underway. The most exciting part of what we do is drilling. We're only 12 holes into East Preston, and to date the data generated is suggesting we're getting closer to a potential discovery. The data is strong, and it is reflected through multiple exploration activities that essentially stack on top of one another. This coincidental layering creates very strong targets. We have dozens of targets to test, we're really only scratching the surface."

Azincourt is also developing the Escalera Group which consists of three concessions covering a combined area of 7,400 hectares of prospective exploration targets for uranium and lithium in the Puno district of southeastern Peru.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.AzincourtEnergy.com, contact Alex Klenman, President & CEO, at 604-638-8063 or email info@AzincourtEnergy.com.

Azincourt Energy Announces First Tranche Closing of $887,500 and Additional Flow Through Private Placement

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on $887,500 being the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement of units (each a "Unit") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 and, due to strong market interest, it has elected to conduct an additional offering of flow through units (each, a "FT Unit") for gross proceeds of $100,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit and FT Unit is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for 5 years at a price of $0.07 per common share.

Azincourt Energy Closes Fully-Subscribed Flow-Through Offering

 Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed the offering of 30,000,000 flow-through units (each, an "FT Unit") by way of non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.05 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $1,500,000. Each "FT Unit" is comprised of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant") exercisable to acquire an additional common share at a price of $0.07 until January 19, 2026. The placement was fully-subscribed and included participation from a significant institutional investor.

The gross proceeds from the placement will be used to fund Canadian Exploration Expenses (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) which shall qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada). It is anticipated that expenditures will largely be focused on continuation of the Company's ongoing diamond drilling program at the East Preston Uranium Project, located in the western Athabasca basin, Saskatchewan, Canada.

Azincourt Energy Announces Grant of Incentive Stock Options

Azincourt Energy Corp. (TSXV: AAZ) (OTC: AZURF) ("Azincourt" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 7,250,000 incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company until January 5, 2026 at a price of C$0.05 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan.

About Azincourt Energy Corp.

HydroGraph Clean Power - News Updates

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (HG.CN) (OTCMKTS:HGCPF) is a commercial manufacturer of high-quality nanomaterials and alternative-energy fuels. HydroGraph manufactures strategic products such as the super-material graphene used in dozens of industries, and alternative-energy fuels in high-demand such as hydrogen, all through an industry-leading patented technology that achieves the highest quality, a low cost, and unlike conventional processes is environmentally friendly. The technology — the Hyperion detonation system — is ideal for commercial scale: compact and modular, the small footprint allows for deployment virtually anywhere. And the company's initial go-to-market products of graphene and hydrogen are only the beginning for a platform of products in the atomic and energy spaces.

3/29: HydroGraph Clean Power returns from successful CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event
HydroGraph executives return from highly successful one-on-one meetings with investors at the CEM AlphaNorth Capital Event in Nassau, Bahamas from March 25-27, 2022. The CEM AlphaNorth Capital event provided links between growth-stage companies, such as HydroGraph and top-tier investors through one-on-one meetings and networking activities. HydroGraph leadership introduced investors to their business model and reviewed the early progress for the newly public company, with graphene under production now and a hydrogen prototype technology scheduled for Q3.

ValOre Announces Commencement of 2022 Exploration at Angilak Property Uranium Project

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced the commencement of a board approved and fully funded CAD$11 million exploration program at ValOre's 100% owned 59,483-hectare Angilak Property Uranium Project ("Angilak"), located in Nunavut Territory, Canada.

ValOre's Chairman & CEO, Jim Paterson , stated: "Angilak represents a world-class advanced uranium exploration project with compelling resource expansion and regional discovery potential. The Lac 50 inferred resource represents Canada's highest grade uranium deposit outside of the Athabasca Basin and one of the highest-grade uranium resources on a global basis. Importantly, Nunavut Territory, Canada is an active and supportive mining jurisdiction, hosting the producing Meadowbank and Meliadine gold mines (Agnico Eagle) and the recently permitted Goose Mine at the Back River project (Sabina)."

ValOre Metals

ValOre Announces Trench Results of 64 m of 2.68 g/t 2PGE+Au, including 25 m of 4.65 g/t 2PGE+Au at Ipueiras Target, Pedra Branca

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced initial trench channel sample assay results from the Ipueiras target area ("Ipueiras") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil. Ipueiras is located 10 kilometres ("km") south of the Trapia deposit area, (885,000 oz 2PGE+Au grading 0.96 gt in 28.8 Mt). ValOre has tested the target with 35 Trado ® auger holes and 4 trenches to date in 2022, following a detailed geological mapping and prospecting program.

"The Trado ® auger continues to guide ValOre geologists to significant discoveries property-wide, as demonstrated by the broad, high grade trench intervals from Ipueiras," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Excellent exploration upside remains with several >40 g/t 2PGE+Au rock samples occurring to the southwest of the trenched zone along a strong and consistent magnetic anomaly, defining a 2-kilometre-long undrilled mineralized trend."

VOX PROVIDES DEVELOPMENT & EXPLORATION UPDATES

Vox Royalty Corp. (TSXV: VOX) (OTCQX: VOXCF ) (" Vox " or the " Company "), a high growth precious metals focused royalty company, is pleased to provide recent development and exploration updates from royalty operating partners ValOre Metals Corp. (TSXV: VO) (" ValOre "), Genesis Minerals Limited (ASX: GMD) (" Genesis "), Norwest Minerals Limited (ASX: NWM) (" Norwest "), Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (HKSE: 2899) (" Zijin Mining "), and Kalamazoo Resources Limited (ASX: KZR) (" Kalamazoo ").

Kyle Floyd , Chief Executive Officer stated: "The past month has seen material development at key royalty-linked properties, including three substantial resource upgrades, confirmation that the Binduli North expansion remains on track for H2 2022 and positive metallurgical test work at Puzzle and Bulgera. The development probability of the Pedra Branca, Ashburton, Kookynie/Puzzle and Bulgera royalty properties has been increased as a result of this meaningful progress so far in 2022. Vox management is excited to track the progression of these royalty projects from exploration, to development and ultimately into production over the coming quarters."

Key Development Updates
  • 106% increase in mineral resource at the Pedra Branca platinum group elements (" PGE ") project by ValOre;
  • Maiden Puzzle North gold resource estimate and positive feasibility metallurgical test work at Kookynie by Genesis;
  • 113% increase in gold resource estimate at the Bulgera gold project by Norwest;
  • Construction well progressed and production targeted for second half of 2022 at the Janet Ivy Mine expansion Binduli North project by Zijin Mining subsidiary Norton Gold ; and
  • Outstanding metallurgical gold recoveries and commencement of a development scoping study at the Ashburton gold project by Kalamazoo.

Pedra Branca (Preliminary Economic Assessment – Brazil ) – +100% Increase in Mineral Resource to 2.2Moz PGE (1)

  • Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Pedra Branca PGE project in Brazil ;
  • On March 24, 2022 , ValOre announced an updated National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 ") inferred mineral resource estimate (1) , with highlights including:
    • 2.198Moz palladium + platinum + gold (" 2PGE+AU ") in 63.6Mt grading 1.08g/t 2PGE+AU;
    • 106% increase to the 2019 inferred mineral resource;
    • C$6.1M spent on exploration and development since 2019 resource;
    • 17,434m have been drilled since 2019;
    • Extensive growth potential remains at Massapê, Santo Amaro , Trapia, and Cedro, in addition to advanced exploration targets property-wide; and
    • Regional exploration by Trado drilling continues to advance new prospects to reverse circulation (" RC ") or core drill targets.
  • Vox Management Summary: The ValOre team are to be congratulated for doubling the size of the Pedra Branca PGE resource to a globally-significant 2.2Moz. Given how shallow the current resource estimate is, Vox management expects further resource growth potential for this exciting, royalty-linked PGE project.

Kookynie (Pre-Feasibility – Western Australia ) – Maiden Puzzle North Resource & Positive Metallurgical Test Work (2)(3)

  • Vox holds a A$1 /t production royalty (2) on part of the Kookynie gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 29, 2022 , Genesis announced a substantial resource update (3) for the Ulysses/Leonora Gold Project (" Leonora "), with highlights including:
    • Total Mineral Resource at Leonora has grown to 2.0Moz, up 409,000oz or 25% from 1.6Moz as at 31 March 2021 ;
    • Recent shallow Puzzle North discovery contributed maiden resource of 6.1Mt @ 1.2g/t for 232,000oz, with further growth anticipated;
    • Total combined Puzzle North and Puzzle resource stands at 5,765Kt @ 1.1g/t for 204,000oz Indicated and 2,950Kt @ 1.1g/t for 107,000oz Inferred at a 0.5g/t cut-off grade;
    • Exploration in 2022 will target depth and strike extensions to Puzzle and Puzzle North, including the untested "Puzzle Gap"; and
    • Metallurgical test work has been carried out as part of the Leonora feasibility study at Puzzle North and Puzzle confirming that the ore is amenable to conventional cyanide leaching. Ongoing test work by Genesis has confirmed gold recoveries from primary ore to be ~90% to 95%.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Puzzle North gold deposit has been fast-tracked from initial discovery in April 2021 to an initial resource estimate and feasibility-stage metallurgical test work, with upside in the untested "Puzzle Gap" zone expected in 2022. Vox management believes there is growing potential to generate over a 50x revenue multiple on its 2020 Kookynie royalty investment (assuming at least 5Mt can be mined from royalty-linked deposits).

Bulgera (Exploration – Western Australia ) – +100% Increase in Gold Resource Estimate (4)

  • Vox holds a 1% net smelter return royalty over the Bulgera gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 16, 2022 , Norwest announced :
    • The Bulgera gold resource estimate increased 113% to 5.1Mt @ 1.2g/t gold for 200,130 ounces (4) ;
    • RC and diamond drilling conducted in 2021 intersected wide zones of gold mineralisation to extend the main lode beyond 500m down dip of the shallow Bulgera open pit;
    • Bulgera gold mineralisation has high recovery (up to 98%) and low-cost processing characteristics; and
    • Norwest is to commence deep RC drilling for additional gold bearing shear zones in the highly mineralised Bulgera gold project area.
  • Vox Management Summary: The estimated resource at Bulgera has doubled in size since Vox acquired its royalty in early 2021 and initial metallurgical test work indicates that it will be amenable to low-cost processing. Oxide ore from Bulgera was last processed at the nearby Plutonic gold mine in 2004, and given the haul road remains in place, credible near-term development options are available for Bulgera.
Janet Ivy (Producing – Western Australia ) – Binduli North Construction Update & Production Timing
  • Vox holds a A$0.50 /tonne production gold royalty over the Janet Ivy project in Western Australia ;
  • In Zijin Mining's 2021 annual report, it announced that:
    • The application for permits and licenses of the Binduli North project has been completed and project construction is fully underway;
    • Approximately A$160M ( RMB 0.757 billion ) of the total Binduli expansion budget of A$462M (Binduli North and South) has been invested by Zijin Mining as at December 31, 2021 ; and
    • It is anticipated that the project will complete construction and commence production from the Binduli North portion of the Janet Ivy mine in the second half of 2022.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Binduli North mine expansion is expected to be a key source of revenue growth for Vox from late-2022 onwards. Vox shareholders are getting the benefit of the ~A$160M capital invested to date on the Binduli expansion by gold major Zijin Mining (C$59~ billion market capitalisation).
Ashburton (Exploration – Western Australia ) – Outstanding Gold Recoveries and Development Scoping Study
  • Vox holds a 1.75% gross revenue royalty (>250koz cumulative production) on the Ashburton gold project in Western Australia ;
  • On March 11, 2022 , Kalamazoo announced :
    • Outstanding gold recoveries returned from initial test work on four metallurgical composites from the large Mt Olympus deposit;
    • Excellent gold recovery into an initial rougher concentrate of up to 94%;
    • Gold in concentrate grade averaged 31.8g/t Au across all four composites with a maximum value of 39.2g/t Au;
    • Additional test work is now being implemented including gravity recoverable gold, final concentrate assay testing and optimisation studies to derive final gold recoveries; and
    • Project development scoping study to commence in Q2 2022.
  • Vox Management Summary: The Ashburton gold project is actively being progressed from advanced exploration to early development stage with the completion of metallurgical test work and the commencement of an engineering scoping study. Vox management continues to be excited by the Ashburton project's medium-term potential to generate meaningful royalty revenue for Vox, subject to the outcomes of upcoming engineering studies.
Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong , MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a high growth precious metals royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 50 royalties and streams spanning eight jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to become the fastest growing company in the royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2019, Vox has announced over 20 separate transactions to acquire over 45 royalties.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements".

The forward-looking statements and information in this press release include, but are not limited to, summaries of operator updates provided by management and the potential impact on the Company of such operator updates, statements regarding expectations for the timing of commencement of development, construction at and/or resource production from various mining projects, expectations regarding the size, quality and exploitability of the resources at various mining projects, future operations and work programs of Vox's mining operator partners, the receipt of future royalty payments derived from various royalty assets of Vox, anticipated future cash flows and future financial reporting by Vox, and requirements for and operator ability to receive regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of Vox to control or predict, that may cause Vox's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the requirement for regulatory approvals and third party consents, the impact of general business and economic conditions, the absence of control over the mining operations from which Vox will receive royalties, including risks related to international operations, government relations and environmental regulation, the inherent risks involved in the exploration and development of mineral properties; the uncertainties involved in interpreting exploration data; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with Vox's expectations; accidents, equipment breakdowns, title matters, labor disputes or other unanticipated difficulties or interruptions in operations; fluctuating metal prices; unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, including environmental regulatory restrictions; liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties.

Vox has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, the list of these factors is not exhaustive and is subject to change and there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors. The forward-looking information contained in this press release represents the expectations of Vox as of the date of this press release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. While Vox may elect to, it does not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required in accordance with applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Technical and Third-Party Information

Except where otherwise stated, the disclosure in this press release is based on information publicly disclosed by project operators based on the information/data available in the public domain as at the date hereof and none of this information has been independently verified by Vox. Specifically, as a royalty investor, Vox has limited, if any, access to the royalty operations. Although Vox does not have any knowledge that such information may not be accurate, there can be no assurance that such information from the project operators is complete or accurate. Some information publicly reported by the project operators may relate to a larger property than the area covered by Vox's royalty interests. Vox's royalty interests often cover less than 100% and sometimes only a portion of the publicly reported mineral reserves, mineral resources and production from a property.

References & Notes:

(1)

ValOre Metals Corp. press release titled "ValOre Metals Expands Pedra Branca Inferred Mineral Resource by 106% to 2.2 Million Ounces at 1.08 g/t 2PGE+Au" dated 24 March 2022. The updated Pedra Branca mineral resource estimate dated 8 March 2022 was completed by independent Brazilian consultancy GE21 Consultoria Mineral, in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) Definition Standards incorporated, by reference, in NI 43-101, and has been reviewed internally by ValOre.


a. Independent consultants, Fábio Valério (P.Geo.) and Porfirio Cabaleiro (P.Eng.), of GE21 were commissioned to complete the mineral resource estimate and the technical report on behalf of ValOre, and Chris Kaye of Mine and Quarry Engineering Services Inc. ("MQes"), was commissioned to review the metallurgical information and contribute to the NI 43-101 technical report.


b. The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Colin Smith, P.Geo., ValOre's QP and Vice President of Exploration.

(2)

Kookynie Royalty is split in two separate terms:


a.  Kookynie (Melita) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle Deposit: A$1/t production royalty >650Kt cumulative ore mined and treated.


b.  Kookynie (Consolidated Gold) Royalty – which covers the Puzzle North Discovery: A$1/t (for each Ore Reserve with a gold grade 5g/t Au royalty = ((Ore grade per Tonne – 5) x 0.5)+1) .

(3)

Genesis Minerals Limited announcement titled "Resource increases by more than 400,000oz to 2Moz and remains open in every direction" dated 29 March 2022. The Information in this press release relating to estimated mineral resources dated 29 March 2022 at Kookynie/Leonora is based on information compiled by Mr. Paul Payne, a Competent Person who is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr. Payne is a full-time employee of Payne Geological Services Pty Ltd and is a shareholder of Genesis Minerals Limited. Mr. Payne has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves".

(4)

Norwest Minerals Limited announcement titled "Bulgera gold project resources exceed 200,000 ozs on strength of 2021 drill programs" dated 16 March 2022. The information in this press release relating to estimated mineral resources at Bulgera as at 16 March 2022 is based on work completed by Mr. Stephen Hyland, a Competent Person and Fellow of the AusIMM. Mr. Hyland is Principal Consultant Geologist with Hyland Geological and Mining Consultants (HGMC) and holds relevant qualifications and experience as a qualified person for public reporting according to the JORC Code in Australia. Mr. Hyland is also a Qualified Person under the rules and requirements of NI 43-101.

SOURCE Vox Royalty Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/05/c8600.html

Skyharbour's Partner Company Medaro Mining Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at Yurchison Uranium Property, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour's Partner Company Medaro Mining Completes Airborne Geophysical Survey at Yurchison Uranium Property, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Medaro Mining ("Medaro") is pleased to announce that it has completed an airborne geophysical survey at its Yurchison Uranium Property in Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

Location Map of Yurchison Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Yurchison_20211209.jpg

Azincourt Energy Closes $5.1M Private Placement and Announces 2.5-to-1 Share Consolidation

Azincourt Energy Closes $5.1M Private Placement and Announces 2.5-to-1 Share Consolidation

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

Azincourt Energy Corp. (" Azincourt " or the " Company ") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF, FSE: A0U2) is pleased to announce that it has closed a non-brokered private placement with certain institutional investors for proceeds of C$5,101,000 (the " Offering ").

