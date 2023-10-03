Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Programs at East Preston Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd.'s (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") partner company Azincourt Energy ("Azincourt") is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. Azincourt has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Project Location – Western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_EastPreston_20211209.jpg

Azincourt Energy recognizes that the granting of these permits does not negate the rights of the local communities for meaningful consultation as the project progresses. Azincourt continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that the concerns of the local communities are addressed regarding the East Preston project. A more in-depth engagement process will also be commencing within the next month with the La Loche Metis Local #39. Azincourt endeavors to keep local stakeholders apprised of ongoing plans, results, and priorities for the property. The involvement of the local communities is essential for continued advancement of the East Preston Project.

Azincourt looks forward to a continued close working relationship with CRDN and other rights holders to ensure that any potential impacts and concerns are addressed and that the communities can benefit from activities in the area through support of local business, employment opportunities, and sponsorship of select community programs and initiatives. Local businesses are engaged to provide services and supplies and members of the Clearwater River Dene Nation and surrounding communities have been directly employed on site or to provide support and services to keep the camp and programs running.

"We are very excited to continue working at the East Preston project, and the granting of work permits for three years clears a critical component from the ongoing planning process" said Azincourt's VP, Exploration, Trevor Perkins. "This shows faith by the government and local communities for us to continue our work in the area in a safe and environmentally friendly manner, and to continue engaging with local communities. We want to ensure that any concerns raised are dealt with to the satisfaction of all parties and that relevant information is shared to minimize impact on members of the local communities who use this land," continued Mr. Perkins.

Winter 202 4 Program:

Planning is underway for a winter 2024 drill program focusing on the alteration zone associated with the K- and H-Zones. The exact size, scope, and budget of this program is still to be determined and will be communicated as decisions are finalized and confirmed.

Road A ccess to the East Preston Project, Western Athabasca Basin , Saskatchewan :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Road-access-to-the-East-Preston-Uranium-Project-Western-Athabasca-Basin-Saskatchewan.png

East Preston Targets:

The primary target area on the East Preston Project is the conductive corridors from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone (A-G Trend) and the K-Zone through to the H and Q-Zones (K-H-Q Trend). The selection of these trends is based on a compilation of results from the 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys, and the 2019 through 2022 drill programs, the 2020 HLEM survey indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along these corridors.

Drilling has confirmed that identified geophysical conductors comprise structurally disrupted zones that are host to accumulations of graphite, sulphides, and carbonates. Hydrothermal alteration, relevant clays, anomalous radioactivity, and elevated uranium have now been demonstrated to exist within these structurally disrupted conductor zones.

2023-24 Target A reas at the East Preston Uranium Project :
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/2023-24-Target-areas-at-the-East-Preston-Uranium-Project.png

Illite and kaolinite are both indicators of hydrothermal alteration typically found within alteration halos of unconformity uranium deposits. Dravite is a boron-rich clay which is typically found within a larger clay package in close proximity to uranium mineralization in the system. Both illite and dravite have been identified as being significant vectors for the recent Patterson Lake North discovery by F3 Uranium approximately 60 km to the northwest of the East Preston project.

About East Preston:

Skyharbour and Dixie Gold entered into an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") with Azincourt whereby Azincourt had an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Property. Azincourt earned a majority interest in the project by completing CAD $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of CAD $1 million in cash payments as well as issuing shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold. Azincourt now owns 85.8% of the Project with Skyharbour retaining a minority interest of 9.5% in the East Preston Project.

Three prospective conductive, low magnetic signature corridors have been discovered on the property. The three distinct corridors have a total strike length of over 25 km, each with multiple EM conductor trends identified. Ground prospecting and sampling work completed to date has identified outcrop, soil, biogeochemical and radon anomalies, which are key pathfinder elements for unconformity uranium deposit discovery.

The East Preston Project has multiple long linear conductors with flexural changes in orientation and offset breaks in the vicinity of interpreted fault lineaments – classic targets for basement-hosted unconformity uranium deposits. These are not just simple basement conductors; they are clearly upgraded/enhanced prospectivity targets because of the structural complexity. The targets are basement-hosted unconformity related uranium deposits similar to NexGen's Arrow deposit and Cameco's Eagle Point mine. East Preston is near the southern edge of the western Athabasca Basin, where targets are in a near surface environment without Athabasca sandstone cover; therefore, they are relatively shallow targets but can have great depth extent when discovered. The project ground is located along a parallel conductive trend between the PLS-Arrow trend and Cameco's Centennial deposit (Virgin River-Dufferin Lake trend).

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed by C. Trevor Perkins, P.Geo., Vice President, Exploration of Azincourt Energy, and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Skyharbour Resources Ltd.:

Skyharbour holds an extensive portfolio of uranium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with twenty-four projects, ten of which are drill-ready, covering over 518,000 hectares (over 1.2 million acres) of land. Skyharbour has acquired from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, a 100% interest in the Moore Uranium Project which is located 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced-stage uranium exploration property with high-grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone that returned drill results of up to 6.0% U 3 O 8 over 5.9 metres including 20.8% U 3 O 8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Adjacent to the Moore Uranium Project is Skyharbour's recently optioned Russell Lake Uranium Project from Rio Tinto, which hosts historical high-grade uranium drill intercepts over a large property area with robust exploration upside potential. The Company is actively advancing these projects through exploration and drill programs.

Skyharbour has joint-ventures with industry-leader Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy at the Preston and East Preston Projects, respectively, whereby Orano and Azincourt earned majority interests in the projects through exploration expenditures, cash payments and share issuances. Skyharbour also has several active earn-in option partners including: ASX-listed Valor Resources at the Hook Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Basin Uranium Corp. at the Mann Lake Uranium Project; CSE-listed Medaro Mining Corp. at the Yurchison Project; Yellow Rocks Energy, a private Australian entity, at the Wallee and Usam Island projects; North Shore Energy Metals at the South Falcon Project; and TSX-V listed Tisdale Clean Energy at the South Falcon East Project which is host to the Fraser Lakes Zone B Uranium and Thorium Deposit.

Collectively, Skyharbour has now signed earn-in option agreements with partners that total to over $37 million in partner-funded exploration expenditures, over $28 million worth of shares being issued and over $19 million in cash payments coming into Skyharbour, assuming that these partner companies complete their entire earn-ins at the respective projects.

Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Skyharbour's Uranium Project Map in the Athabasca Basin:
https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/SKY_SaskProject_Locator_V2A_20230727.jpg

To find out more about Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH) visit the Company's website at www.skyharbourltd.com .
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.

"Jordan Trimble"

Jordan Trimble
President and CEO

For further information contact myself or:
Nicholas Coltura
Corporate Development and Communications
Skyharbour Resources Ltd.
Telephone: 604-558-5847
Toll Free: 800-567-8181
Facsimile: 604-687-3119
Email: info@skyharbourltd.com

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

The securities offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor in any other jurisdiction.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that management of the Company expects, are forward-looking statements, including the Private Placement. Although management believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements if management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements, include market prices, exploration and development successes, regulatory approvals, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Please see the public filings of the Company at www.sedar.com for further information.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

SYH:CA
Skyharbour Resources
Skyharbour Resources (TSXV:SYH)

Skyharbour Resources


Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

Azincourt Energy Receives Permits for Upcoming Drill Programs at East Preston

  • Permits to allow drilling through 2026
  • Planning underway for next drill program

AZINCOURT ENERGY CORP. ("Azincourt" or the "Company") (TSX.V: AAZ, OTCQB: AZURF) is pleased to announce that permits have been received for ongoing exploration activities at the East Preston uranium project in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada. The Company has received work authorization and permits from the Government of Saskatchewan to allow diamond drilling and limited ground geophysics through to the summer of 2026. This effectively provides access to the ground for the next three winter field seasons.

Azincourt Energy recognizes that the granting of these permits does not negate the rights of the local communities for meaningful consultation as the project progresses. The company continues to be engaged in regular meetings with the Clearwater River Dene Nation and other rights holders to ensure that the concerns of the local communities are addressed regarding the East Preston project. A more in-depth engagement process will also be commencing within the next month with the La Loche Metis Local #39. The company endeavors to keep local stakeholders apprised of ongoing plans, results, and priorities for the property. The involvement of the local communities is essential for continued advancement of the East Preston Project.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Engages Resource Stock Digest for Marketing Contract

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has engaged Resource Stock Digest ("RSD"), for a 6-month advertising and marketing program, commencing on October 1 st 2023, for a total cost of USD $80,000 payable prior to commencement of the campaign. The services provided by RSD to the Company relate to interviews and content creation that is distributed to RSD's subscriber base. The Company is an RSD Website Sponsor and will have a Featured Company Banner on the RSD website starting this month and will continue for the duration of the agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP. ("MN.WT ")
BULLETIN TYPE:  Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: August 23, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Announces Share Issuance and Cash Payment to Azincourt Energy for the East Preston Joint Venture Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company" or "Skyharbour") announces that, pursuant to the joint venture agreement ("the Agreement") made between the Company and Azincourt Energy Corp. ("Azincourt") with relation to the East Preston Project ("the Property"), the parties have agreed that, in lieu of approximately CAD $543,000 exploration expenditures required to be made by the Company that were incurred in the 2022 exploration program, the Company shall pay $150,000 and issue 1,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") to Azincourt (see news release dated February 17 th 2021, for more information on the terms of the joint venture). Further, the Company elected not to participate in the 2023 exploration program with flow through funds being allocated primarily to its co-flagship Russell Lake Project, and thus the Company's interest in the Property is reduced from fifteen percent (15%) to nine and half percent (9.5%) pursuant to the Agreement.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Receives $1.65 Million from Warrant Exercises

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQ X : SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has received an aggregate CAD $1,647,800 from the exercise of share purchase warrants with a strike price at $0.22 since August 14 th 2023. A total of 7,490,000 warrants have been exercised from the batch of warrants expiring August 18 th , 2023. The Company is well funded for future drilling at its co-flagship Russell Lake and Moore Lake Uranium Projects later this year and into the new year. Skyharbour has also continued to receive cash payments and share issuances from its various option partners as a part of its prospect generator business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

FORTUNE BAY EXPANDS THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

FORTUNE BAY EXPANDS THE MURMAC URANIUM PROJECT

Fortune Bay Corp. (TSXV: FOR) (FWB: 5QN) (OTCQX: FTBYF) ("Fortune Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a significant expansion of its 100% owned Murmac Uranium Project ("Murmac" or the "Project") through recent successful staking efforts. The Project area now totals 10,363 hectares, representing a 95% increase in area from 2022. The Project is located on the northern rim of the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan approximately 10 kilometres south of Uranium City (Figure 1).

Dale Verran , CEO for Fortune Bay, commented "We are very pleased to have almost doubled the size of our Murmac Uranium Project amidst highly competitive staking in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin. The recent expansions further consolidate Fortune Bay's dominant land position of high-grade uranium target areas in the Uranium City area."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Baselode Announces Revised Brokered Private Placement for up to C$9.0 Million

Baselode Announces Revised Brokered Private Placement for up to C$9.0 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that due to significant investor demand, the Company has increased the maximum size of its previously announced best efforts private placement (the "Offering") from C$7,500,018 to C$9,000,018. The revised Offering will consist of the sale of the following:

  • up to 3,700,049 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.405405 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,018 from the sale of Units;
  • up to 5,208,333 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,500,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • up to 8,333,333 FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.60 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$5,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. is acting as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$7.5 Million

Baselode Announces Brokered Private Placement for up to C$7.5 Million

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the "Agents") in connection with a "best efforts" private placement offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$7,500,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 3,700,049 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of C$0.405405 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$1,500,000 from the sale of Units;
  • up to 4,166,667 flow-through units of the Company (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of C$0.48 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$2,000,000 from the sale of FT Units; and
  • up to 6,666,667 FT Units to be sold to charitable purchasers (each, a "Charity FT Unit", and together with the Units and FT Units, the "Offered Securities") at a price of C$0.60 per Charity FT Unit for gross proceeds of up to C$4,000,000 from the sale of Charity FT Units.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit and Charity FT Unit will consist of one common share of the Company to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share") and one half of one Warrant. Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of C$0.60 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Announces Change of Year End

Cosa Resources Corp. (CSE: COSA) (OTCQB: COSAF) (FSE: SSKU) ("Cosa Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is changing its fiscal year-end to December 31st, from its current fiscal year-end of October 31st. The notice for the year-end change required under National Instrument 51-102 has been filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Cosa Resources believes this change of year-end will better align the Company's financial reporting periods to that of its peer group in the mineral resources sector, which will allow investors to more easily compare quarterly and annual financial results.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

Baselode Confirms New Uranium Mineralization at Depth at ACKIO, Mineralization Remains Open

  • AK23-88: 0.32% over 16.5 m at 184 m drill hole depth, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m (best uranium intersection beneath 150 m depth)
  • Mineralization remains open at depth
  • Assays from 25 remaining drill holes on this program are pending

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) ("Baselode" or the "Company") is pleased to announce uranium ("U3O8") assay results from 11 drill holes (AK23-81 to AK23-91) of the 7,500 m diamond drilling program (the "Program") targeting the deepest parts of the ACKIO high-grade uranium system ("ACKIO") on the Hook project ("Hook" or the "Project"). The assays reported herein are all from the deepest drilling at ACKIO. Baselode anticipates, based on previously released radioactivity results, to release even more encouraging results from shallower intersections with pending assay results from 25 drill holes remaining.

"The results from the deep targets in drill holes AK23-88 and AK23-82 clearly demonstrate mineralization remains strong and open at depth as we attempt to connect the near-surface mineralization with these new zones at depth. The assay results from hole AK23-88 rank it is a top-ten drill hole at ACKIO. In particular, AK23-88 intersected 4 individual high-grade uranium lenses, including 0.53% over 3.0 m and 0.75% over 1.5 m, while holes AK23-84 through AK23-88 demonstrate continuity of higher grades of mineralization at depth. ACKIO is a robust uranium system with shallow mineralization extending deep and remains open for additional discovery potential," said James Sykes, CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

CanAlaska Announces Mobilization To Moon Lake South For Drill Program

Program is Focused on Testing Extensions of New High-Grade Uranium Mineralization

Two Drill Program Continues at Pike Zone Discovery on West McArthur JV Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Skyharbour Resources
×