5,004m completed in 19 drill holes Alteration in K-Zone extends 1,200 meters Alteration in H-Zone extends 500 meters Assay results pending Azincourt Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that the Winter 2022 exploration program at the East Preston uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada, has been completed. Drilling for the 2022 winter season at the East Preston Project commenced ...

AAZ:CA