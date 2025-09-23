Axon to acquire AI-powered 911 communications company Prepared, strengthening the public safety ecosystem from call to closure

AXON (Nasdaq: AXON), the global public safety technology leader, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Prepared, an AI-powered emergency communications platform that turns 911 calls into actionable intelligence and enables faster response. Prepared's technology synthesizes call audio, text, video, GPS and real-time translation into a single view, supporting more than 1,000 agencies across 49 states. Integrating Prepared into AXON's ecosystem strengthens the company's strategy to connect every link in public safety—from call to closure—helping agencies respond faster and with greater context.

"AI is reshaping public safety at an unprecedented pace," said Rick Smith , Axon Founder and CEO. "With Prepared, we're harnessing that power to eliminate blind spots in the earliest moments of an emergency and give responders the speed and clarity they need to save lives. This is about setting a new standard for how technology supports communities in their most critical moments."

"We started Prepared to ensure every emergency call gets the best possible response," said Michael Chime , Prepared CEO. "Together, with Axon, we can bring our platform to more communities, build new tools faster, and better support every phase of emergency response from first call to final resolution."

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in early Q4. Axon was advised by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP and Prepared was advised by Latham & Watkins LLP.

About Prepared
Prepared is the pioneer and a leading provider of assistive AI to public safety agencies. The company's flagship platform is an end-to-end assistive AI toolbox that consolidates critical functionality onto a single screen, empowering PSAPs to harness the power of fully integrated AI. Since its founding in 2019, the company now partners with over 1,000 agencies in 49 states that protect nearly 100 million people. For more information, visit Prepared911.com .

About Axon
AXON (Nasdaq: AXON) is the global leader in public safety technology, relentlessly innovating to protect more lives in more places. Founder-led since 1993, AXON began with a mission to reimagine conflict in law enforcement and has grown into a global company serving everyone who takes on the responsibility of public safety and national security — from first responders and governments to companies, frontline workers, and communities. Our trusted network connects TASER energy devices, cameras and sensors including body-worn, fixed and in-car cameras, drones and robotics, digital evidence and records management, real-time operations, immersive training, productivity tools, and AI-driven capabilities and insights. Designed to work seamlessly together, these solutions create a connected picture of safety that helps protect people and places with greater speed, clarity, and accountability.

Non-Axon trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Protect Life and the Delta Logo are trademarks of Axon Enterprise, Inc., some of which are registered in the US and other countries. For more information, visit www.axon.com/legal . All rights reserved.

Responsible Innovation at Axon
At Axon, innovation is inseparable from responsibility. We believe technology must serve humanity, and every product we build is designed to solve the real challenges our customers face in protecting their communities and companies. That means developing solutions in close collaboration with the people who use them and grounding our work in transparency, fairness, accountability, and privacy. Our independent Ethics & Equity Advisory Council provides ongoing input and feedback that helps shape our approach, ensuring we remain thoughtful and aligned with community needs as technology evolves. Learn more at axon.com/responsibility .

Follow Axon here :

Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements of management's strategies, goals and objectives and other similar expressions. Such statements give our current expectations or forecasts of future events; they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "anticipate," "future," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words.

We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized, although we believe we have been prudent in our plans and assumptions. Achievement of future results is subject to risks, uncertainties and potentially inaccurate assumptions. The following important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: the parties' ability to consummate the potential transaction and to meet expectations regarding the timing and completion thereof; and the risk that the parties may be unable to achieve the expected strategic, financial and other benefits of the potential transaction. Many events beyond our control may determine whether results we anticipate will be achieved. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could differ materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. You should bear this in mind as you consider forward-looking statements. Our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q list under the heading "Risk Factors" various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected and historical results. These factors are intended as cautionary statements for investors within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and investors should refer to them. You should understand that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks or uncertainties.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You are advised, however, to consult any further disclosures we make on related subjects in our Form 10-Q, 8-K and 10-K reports to the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Alex Engel
Vice President, Corporate Communications
Press@Axon.com
For further information: Media ONLY Hotline: (480) 444-4000

Facebook is a trademark of Facebook, Inc., Twitter is a trademark of Twitter, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axon-to-acquire-ai-powered-911-communications-company-prepared-strengthening-the-public-safety-ecosystem-from-call-to-closure-302564578.html

SOURCE Axon

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Axon EnterpriseAXONNASDAQ:AXON
AXON
The Conversation (0)
VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

VISIONARY-MS Trial Results Featured in Platform Presentation at PACTRIMS 2022: CNM-Au8® Demonstrated Global Neurological Improvement in Stable MS Patients as Adjunct to Background Disease Modifying Therapies

  • CNM-Au8 demonstrated low contrast vision improvement and global neurological improvement (low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed) in stable MS patients as adjunct to background immunomodulating disease modifying therapies (DMTs)
  • No approved MS DMTs have shown global neurological improvement in stable MS patients, a significant unmet medical need in MS
  • CNM-Au8 treatment was well-tolerated, and no significant safety findings were observed

Clene Inc. (Nasdaq: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries, "Clene") and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on revolutionizing the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the VISIONARY-MS trial results were featured as a platform presentation by Professor Michael Barnett, MBBS FRACP PhD at the 14th Annual Singapore Pan-Asian Committee on Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (PACTRIMS) Congress held November 24-26.

The platform presentation titled, " VISIONARY-MS Top-line Results: A Phase 2, Randomized, Double-Blind, Parallel Group, Placebo-Controlled Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of CNM-Au8, a Catalytically Active Gold Nanocrystal Suspension in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis ," provided proof-of-concept evidence for global neurological improvement as assessed by the modified Multiple Sclerosis Functional Composite (mMSFC), evaluating low contrast vision, cognition, upper extremity function, and walking speed with CNM-Au8 as adjunct to approved background immunomodulatory disease modifying therapies (DMTs) in stable MS patients.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced that management, the Board of Directors ("the Board") and key shareholders (the "Lock-up Shareholders") have voluntarily entered into a Lock-up Agreement extension of their equity ownership with respect to approximately 11,500,000 shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Since going public in the summer of 2021, we have made significant progress on the development and delivery of effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to better treat addiction. A key driver of our success is the world-class team we have with leading experts in the fields of drug development, clinical research, psychiatry, psychotherapy and neurochemistry. Heading into the new year we have several meaningful upcoming catalysts including our Phase II A/B study to be published in the American Journal of Psychiatry."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with NHS and University of Exeter with a View of Increasing Access to Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in the UK

Awakn Life Sciences Signs MOU with NHS and University of Exeter with a View of Increasing Access to Psychedelic-Assisted Psychotherapy in the UK

With a Focus on Bringing the KARE Phase II a/b Trial (Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy for Alcohol Use Disorder) into Phase III

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with Devon Partnership NHS Trust (DPT) and University of Exeter ("UoE").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
awakn life sciences

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Closing of Acquisition of Leading Ketamine-Assisted Psychotherapy Clinic in Norway

Transaction concludes with the launch of "Awakn Clinics Oslo AS" as part of Awakn Life Sciences Nordic Expansion

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ("Awakn" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition of Axonklinikken AS ("Axon"), a leading ketamine-assisted psychotherapy clinic in Norway, as previously announced on September 16, 2021. Upon the completion of the transaction, Axon will be renamed 'Awakn Clinics Oslo AS,' and Dr. Lowan Stewart will be appointed as Regional Director for the Nordics and Managing Director Awakn Clinics Oslo AS.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Reports Shallow Extensions of the No. 3 Vein to the Northwest of Historic Workings, Silver Queen Property, BC

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Shares For Debt Transaction

Battery Metals Investing

Saga Metals Mobilizes for Major Drill Program at Radar Project in Labrador, Targeting Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

Precious Metals Investing

LaFleur Minerals Inc. Offers Unique Value Proposition for Leveraging Rising Gold Prices

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Announces Favourable Amendment and Closing of the Melba Asset Purchase Agreement

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Cuts 16.7 g/t Au over 2.1 m at Contact ; Strengthens Shallow High-Grade Gold Potential; Supports Expansion Drilling

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel and JOGMEC select the Advocate Nickel Property in Newfoundland to be advanced as a Designated Project