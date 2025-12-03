AWS Simplifies Model Customization to Help Customers Build Faster, More Efficient AI Agents

AWS Simplifies Model Customization to Help Customers Build Faster, More Efficient AI Agents

Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI put advanced model customization into the hands of any developer, while reducing costs and improving performance

At AWS re:Invent, Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), an Amazon.com, Inc. company (NASDAQ: AMZN), today announced new Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI capabilities: Reinforcement Fine Tuning (RFT) in Amazon Bedrock and serverless model customization in Amazon SageMaker AI with reinforcement learning.

Key takeaways

  • New Amazon Bedrock and Amazon SageMaker AI capabilities give customers access to advanced techniques for model customization.
  • Reinforcement Fine Tuning in Amazon Bedrock makes it easier to tailor models to unique cases and improve accuracy.
  • Amazon SageMaker AI cuts advanced model customization workflows from months to days, accelerating AI development and bringing new solutions to market faster.

To get the full story on these new customization capabilities, visit About Amazon .

About AWS

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is guided by customer obsession, pace of innovation, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. By democratizing technology for nearly two decades and making cloud computing and generative AI accessible to organizations of every size and industry, AWS has built one of the fastest-growing enterprise technology businesses in history . Millions of customers trust AWS to accelerate innovation, transform their businesses, and shape the future. With the most comprehensive AI capabilities and global infrastructure footprint, AWS empowers builders to turn big ideas into reality. Learn more at aws.amazon.com and follow @AWSNewsroom .

