Groundbreaking psychedelic study will investigate binge eating disorder, compulsive sexual behavior, and internet gaming disorderAwakn Life Sciences Corp. a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that it has received ethical committee approval to expand its existing ketamine study beyond Gambling Disorder to include three other behavioral ...

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) (Awakn), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic medicines to better treat addiction, announced today that it has received ethical committee approval to expand its existing ketamine study beyond Gambling Disorder to include three other behavioral addictions including Binge Eating Disorder, Compulsive Sexual Behaviour and Internet Gaming Disorder.

The basket study, which will be another world's first, is led by Prof. Celia Morgan, Awakn's Head of Ketamine-Assisted Therapy for Addiction, Professor of Psychopharmacology at the University of Exeter, U.K., and an internationally respected expert in the therapeutic use of ketamine. Professor Morgan's work will investigate a new treatment approach for these behavioral addictions, trying to harness a window in which the brain is able to make new connections. The study will explore and monitor whether the ketamine can increase neuroplasticity using EEG (Electroencephalogram).

Professor Morgan commented, "We are delighted to expand this research and to make further inroads into a treatment area that has had no material pharmacological advancements in far too long, all the while the number of people suffering has steadily increased. We hope this will give us valuable insights to push our ketamine program forward and help these people as quickly as possible."

There are currently no licensed pharmacological treatments for behavioral addictions or disorders available, and the need to find new and effective treatment options has never been more important. Behavioural addictions have devastating consequences for individuals and their families, affecting physical and mental health, and increasing mortality from suicide. The global populations affected by behavioural addictions are massive with Binge Eating Disorder affecting up to 110 million people; Internet Gaming Disorder affecting 238 million; Sexual Compulsive Behaviour affecting up to 350 million; and Gambling Disorder up to 450 million people.

About Awakn Life Sciences Corp.

Awakn Life Sciences is a biotechnology company, researching, developing, and delivering psychedelic medicine to better treat addiction. Awakn's team consists of world leading chemists, scientists, psychiatrists, and psychologists who are developing and advancing the next generation of psychedelic drugs, therapies, and enabling technologies to treat addiction. Awakn will also deliver evidence backed psychedelic therapies for addiction in clinics in the UK and Europe and through licencing partnerships globally.

Notice Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, as defined in applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events or the Company's future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "continues", "forecasts", "projects", "predicts", "intends", "anticipates", "targets" or "believes", or variations of, or the negatives of, such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved, including the intended business of the Company, the expansion of the Company's business, generation of revenue. All forward-looking statements, including those herein are qualified by this cautionary statement.

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the statements. There are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information. These include: whether conditions to the listing on NEO will be satisfied; the business plans and strategies of the Company, the ability of the Company to comply with all applicable governmental regulations in a highly regulated business; the inherent risks in investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are engaged in activities currently considered illegal in some jurisdictions; changes in laws; limited operating history; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the medical-use of psychedelic drugs; and regulatory or political change. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release or as of the date or dates specified in such statements.

Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. For more information on the Company, investors are encouraged to review the Company's public filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company's and Awakn's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Investor Enquiries:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto / Tim Regan
Phone: +1 (212) 896-1254
Awakn@KCSA.com

Media Enquiries:
America and Canada: KCSA Strategic Communications
Anne Donohoe
Adonohoe@KCSA.com

Rest of World: ROAD Communications
Paul Jarman / Anna Ramsey
Awakn@roadcommunications.co.uk

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/109023

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Awakn Life Sciences Announces Voluntary Lock-up Agreement Extension with Management, Board of Directors and Key Shareholders

Management, the Board of Directors, and key shareholders represent approximately 11.5 million shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced that management, the Board of Directors ("the Board") and key shareholders (the "Lock-up Shareholders") have voluntarily entered into a Lock-up Agreement extension of their equity ownership with respect to approximately 11,500,000 shares or 46.1% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Business Highlights

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, today is reporting its financial results and business highlights for the three and nine months ended October 31, 2021. All results are reported under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise specified.

Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer of Awakn Life Sciences, stated, "Since going public in the summer of 2021, we have made significant progress on the development and delivery of effective psychedelic-based therapeutics to better treat addiction. A key driver of our success is the world-class team we have with leading experts in the fields of drug development, clinical research, psychiatry, psychotherapy and neurochemistry. Heading into the new year we have several meaningful upcoming catalysts including our Phase II A/B study to be published in the American Journal of Psychiatry."

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Appoints Former EVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences, Paul Carter, as Independent Member of its Board of Directors

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced today the appointment of Paul Carter, former Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., as an independent member of its Board of Directors, increasing the independent majority on the board. Mr. Carter will be replacing Dr. Benjamin Sessa who has resigned from the Board of Directors, and Dr. Sessa shall continue in his day-to-day role of Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer.

Paul Carter is a seasoned international BioPharma leader with an outstanding and proven track record. He has over 25 years of senior executive experience, specializing in commercialization, regional leadership, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Carter is currently a Board Director and Committee Chair of four US-listed BioPharma companies HutchMed PLC, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, Immatics NV, and VectivBio Inc. Prior to this, Mr. Carter served as Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer of Gilead Sciences Inc., where he was responsible for the company's worldwide commercial activity, including $33 billion of revenue in 2015 and launching several of the biggest selling prescription drugs of all time. Before that Mr. Carter had senior leadership roles in GSK (and its legacy companies), including head of GSK China and head of Smith Kline Beecham Russia.

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming December Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences to Participate at Upcoming December Conferences

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat Addiction, announced today that Anthony Tennyson, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the following upcoming virtual December investor conferences.

H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference
Presentation: On Demand Beginning Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. ET
Registration: Click here

Keep reading... Show less
Awakn Life Sciences Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Awakn Life Sciences Strengthens Executive Leadership Team

Kate Butler to Be Appointed CFO; Jonathan Held, Current CFO, to Be Appointed Chief Business Officer

Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO: AWKN) (OTCQB: AWKNF) (FSE: 954) ('Awakn' or the 'Company'), a biotechnology company developing and delivering psychedelic therapeutics (medicines and therapies) to treat addiction, announced today the execution of an agreement to appoint Kate Butler as new Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), and Jonathan Held, current Chief Financial Officer, to transition to Awakn's Chief Business Officer. Under the terms of the agreement, Kate has joined Awakn effective immediately, however, Jonathan Held shall remain as the CFO for a transition period of up to three months (or such shorter period as may be agreed by the parties), upon which Kate and Jonathan shall each assume their new roles.

Keep reading... Show less

COMP360 psilocybin study of 89 healthy participants published in Journal of Psychopharmacology

Study demonstrates feasibility of simultaneous administration of COMP360 psilocybin in a controlled setting to healthy participants with 1:1 therapist support


Keep reading... Show less
Psychedelics Outlook 2022: Clinical Data Will Pave the Way

Psychedelics Outlook 2022: Clinical Data Will Pave the Way

Click here to read the previous psychedelics outlook.

Following a difficult year for psychedelics investments, 2022 is shaping up to be a meaningful period for an industry that still has challenges ahead on its path.

The psychedelics industry has been caught between the rush and thrill of a brand-new alternative drug market and the reality that companies are taking slow and methodical approaches similar to the pharmaceutical space.

Here the Investing News Network (INN) offers a preview of what experts believe investors can expect when it comes to the psychedelics industry in the year 2022.

Keep reading... Show less
Psychedelics Trends 2021: Investors Tested by Stock Losses

Psychedelics Trends 2021: Investors Tested by Stock Losses

Click here to read the previous psychedelics trends article.

Psychedelics have been marked as a potentially revolutionary area of the drug market, but the revolution will take time, and experts agree that 2021 brought challenges for the space.

When it comes to the psychedelics business, this past year proved the that investors need to have patience as they prepare to face a long road ahead until this segment explodes.

The emergence of any new market is full of volatility and periods of uncertainty. As psychedelics wrap up its second year of serious business, the Investing News Network (INN) looks back on 2021 highlights.

Keep reading... Show less
people evaluating stock charts

Top Psychedelics Stocks

Click here to read the previous top psychedelics stocks article.

Psychedelics investing has taken off as the industry's significant potential gains traction. However, 2021 didn’t prove to be a highlight-worthy year in the stock market.

In a recent interview with the Investing News Network (INN), James Halifax, host of the Psychedelic Investor YouTube channel, said he is encouraged by the growth of the market despite the lack of company gains.

“If you’re just zooming out and taking a look at the stock price, not taking in any more information, you would come along or come away with the perspective that, ‘Oh golly, it’s been an absolutely horrible year or six months for psychedelic stocks,’” Halifax told INN during the online conversation.

Keep reading... Show less
psychedelic drugs being examined in a medical environment

VIDEO — Expert: Psychedelics Market Showing "Bullish Signs"

James Halifax: Psychedelics Showing Strong Signs Despite Stock Losses youtu.be

After bursting into the market in 2020, psychedelic investments had a critical year of progress in 2021.

The Investing News Network (INN) spoke with James Halifax, host of the popular YouTube channel the Psychedelic Investor, about takeaways for the year and what may be on the horizon for the industry.

While the psychedelics space holds a tremendous amount of possibility thanks to the potential for medically approved psychedelic compounds to be used as novel treatments, 2021 proved to be a difficult period in the stock market. However, Halifax said that doesn’t tell the whole story.

Keep reading... Show less
Levitee Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with LiveRx Research Group to Provide Equitable Access to Hepatitis C Care throughout Alberta, Canada

Levitee Labs Announces Strategic Partnership with LiveRx Research Group to Provide Equitable Access to Hepatitis C Care throughout Alberta, Canada

  • Treatment for Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) is effective in over 95% of infected patients, yet remains disproportionately unavailable to certain patient groups across Canada.

  • Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies will work collaboratively with LiveRx to create easily accessible patient-centric HCV care, impacting currently under-served patient groups, including those with mental health conditions such as substance use disorders.

  • The partnership involves Levitee Labs promoting and implementing the LiveRx test and treat program, providing HCV screening and treatment, in addition to communications on optimal care strategies through the Levitee Labs' portfolio of companies.

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the "Company" or "Levitee"), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, today announces a new strategic collaboration with the LiveRx Research Group ("LiveRx") for testing, treating, and curing HCV in Alberta.

LiveRx is a project led by Dr. Mark G. Swain, Head of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology at the University of Calgary and funded by The Alberta Innovates Partnership for Research and Innovation in the Health System (PRIHS) funding program. LiveRx is dedicated to addressing inequities in the current specialist referral-based HCV care model.

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

