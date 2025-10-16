Avidity Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that Avidity management will participate in a panel discussion at the following investor conference:

  • Chardan 9th Annual Genetic Medicines Conference, New York, NY
    Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. PT / 2:00 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the event, up-to-date event details and an archived replay will be available on the "Events and Presentations" page in the "Investors" section of Avidity's website at https://aviditybiosciences.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Avidity  
Avidity Biosciences, Inc.'s mission is to profoundly improve people's lives by delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics - Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™). Avidity is revolutionizing the field of RNA with its proprietary AOCs, which are designed to combine the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to address targets and diseases previously unreachable with existing RNA therapies. Utilizing its proprietary AOC platform, Avidity demonstrated the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle and is leading the field with clinical development programs for three rare muscle diseases: myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). Avidity is also advancing two wholly-owned precision cardiology development candidates addressing rare genetic cardiomyopathies. In addition, Avidity is broadening the reach of AOCs with its advancing and expanding pipeline including programs in cardiology and immunology through key partnerships. Avidity is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information about our AOC platform, clinical development pipeline and people, please visit www.aviditybiosciences.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and X.

Investor Contact:
Kat Lange
(619) 837-5014
investors@aviditybio.com

Media Contact:
Kristina Coppola
(619) 837-5016
media@aviditybio.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avidity-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-investor-conference-302585667.html

SOURCE Avidity Biosciences, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

