Avaturn Unveils Next-Generation Avatar Platform

It's now a matter of few seconds to get your next-gen 3D avatar from a quick selfie using Avaturn's new generative AI.

Avaturn releases next-generation avatar platform, Avaturn.me, which generates realistic 3D avatars from 2D photos in real time using generative AI.

The new platform was designed to empower game and XR developers of all sizes to create high-fidelity avatars of their players quickly and at scale. With just 15 minutes of integration, developers can have playable avatars of their users in their games.

Unlike existing avatar platforms that put together avatars from limited pool of pre-made 3D assets, Avaturn generates the entire 3D model of the user in real-time from a user's photo and replicating their exact face geometry and texture, resulting in a highly detailed and lifelike representation.

The technology behind the platform is a most-recent breakthrough, powered by a proprietary data set that is 30X times larger than the combined datasets of Meta and Google, and using multiple patents that the company has been granted with in the US in the last year.

"In the next 5 years, billions of people will be able to step into the digital world as their authentic selves with Avaturn," said a spokesperson for the company. "They'll be able to connect and engage with digital environments on a whole new level, experiencing those worlds like never before. " Said Dmitry Ulyanov , Avaturn CEO

In contrast to other avatar systems like Metahuman which is owned by Epic, The new platform is not limited to a specific game engine and is free for every developer to start working with. Once the avatars are created by the user, the model can be fully customized with hair, garments and even body types. After customizing the avatar it is free to download and export into any environment whether it is web-based or top game engines like Unreal, Unity ,Cry Engine.

Moreover, Avaturn offers the most customizable avatar platform ever built. Any developer can quickly upload 3D garments like t-shirts,pants or even other items like hair and sunglasses to be used with the avatars. But the customization doens't end there, after the creation of the avatar the end-user has limitless options to choose from with Avaturn's ColorTurn System, which enables the user to recolor every garment with any color available in the RGB spectrum.

"Not only does Avaturn lower the high cost of game development, which has increased 10X in the last decade, but it levels the playing field for medium and small game developers. With Avaturn, developers can immediately engage the user and invest in retention loops that focus on personalization, social interaction, and creativity rather than expensive modeling of generic game assets." Said Sergei Sherman , Avaturn Co-founder and CMO

Avaturn is not unfamiliar with generation of 3D avatars, it's previous avatar app in3D, was ranked no. 4 on the Appstore in top markets, ahead of apps like Snap and Youtube earlier in 2022.

Among the companies that already using our company's avatar technology are Disney,Infosys,Itochu,Softbank and even the Grammy award winning band Clean Bandit debuted Avaturn's avatars in their most recent clip "don't leave me lonely"

The new avatar platform will be available at https://avaturn.me/ immediately.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .





Former PlayStation and Activision Execs Bring Survival MMORPG Resurgence to ImmutableX

The free-to-play, post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG comes from a new web3 studio backed by four centuries of experience building AAA games, including FIFA, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo, Horizon Zero Dawn, and others

Emergent Games a leading web3 games studio bringing together industry veterans from PlayStation, Activision, and NCsoft, today announces the launch of Resurgence a web3-based survival MMORPG, on ImmutableX the preferred developer platform for building and scaling web3 games on Ethereum .





Idexo and Swords of Blood Announce Hosted NFT Lootbox Sale Taking Place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023

Idexo and Swords of Blood are pleased to announce that they will launch a new Lootbox NFT Sale on idexo's hosted platform, taking place on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 starting at 3pm GMT . First access will be given to those holding the Early Adopter Soulbound Token that minted out in just 1 hour and generated nearly 10,000 retweets on Twitter .

Swords of Blood Legendary War Axe as seen in the game

Secondary access will be available after 1 hour to those who attempted to mint an Early Adopter SBT and didn't make it quickly enough. After that, those who join a final whitelist by completing a whitelist form will have access after 2 hours. There will be a guaranteed amount left for all phases to give a chance to everyone to participate.

The Lootbox NFT sale will consist of 3 different types of boxes: Basic Epic Box, Medium Legendary Box and Big Legendary Box, each with different amounts of items on open and progressively greater chances of obtaining legendary items. When a Lootbox is opened it randomly generates a minting of NFT items to the wallet address of the opener. Before a Lootbox is opened, it is itself a tradeable NFT.

A Basic Epic Box contains 5 Legendary 0 items, 2 Legendary 1 items, 600 gold, and 250 gems for only $35.00 . A Medium Legendary Box contains 8 Legendary 0 items, 3 Legendary 1 items, 1000 gold, and 350 gems for a discounted price of $45.00 . A Big Legendary Box holds 10 Legendary 0 items, 5 Legendary 1 items, 1500 gold, and 600 gems for only $60.00 . All items are generated randomly.

The NFT items themselves are 15 different NFT items, with different legendary levels, that are both tradeable and can be used in the Swords of Blood game. Users will be given a chance to buy them all:

  • [Sentinel] Fiend-in-the-Box
  • [Sentinel] Raven's Omen
  • [Sentinel] Dragon's Breath
  • [Armor] Mantis Plates
  • [Armor] Ice Walker
  • [Armor] Phoenix Armor
  • [Weapon] War Axe
  • [Weapon] Iron Fury
  • [Weapon] Executioner's Friend
  • [Back] Prayer Drum
  • [Back] Shield of the Desert
  • [Back] Twisting Sigil
  • [Artifact] Cursed Vial
  • [Artifact] Raven's Prey
  • [Artifact] Frost Fans

"We are excited to be expanding our partnership with Swords of Blood through the hosting of their Lootbox NFT sale," says Greg Marlin , CEO/CTO of idexo, "Building on the smash success of their Early Adopter SBT mint, this is the next step as we will also soon be announcing several other upcoming and exciting initiatives. Swords of Blood is positioned to be one of the breakout web3 gaming stories of early 2023 and we are very happy to be playing a part."

Swords of Blood is a play-to-own game with an epic quest theme. Players go on fast-paced hack'n'slash quests, while also searching for rare items to own and trade. Swords of Blood is based on the lore of Blade Bound, an already successful game that onboarded millions of users.

The items obtained in this Lootbox mint will enable the holder to use the items in the game as skins, armors, weapons, and upgrades.

The Swords of Blood project has already secured $1.6M in VC funding, and has tapped talent with decades of game development experience. The team brings in stars from long-running game franchises like Sim City 2000, Enigmatis, Rainbow Six, Prince of Persia, and Nightmares from the Deep.

"We designed Swords of Blood as a free-to-play RPG to facilitate mainstream adoption by both Web2 and Web3 gamers. The game can be accessed and played without needing to first set-up an external wallet. Through a custodied wallet system the user can get started playing the game and hold all in-game item NFTs or use $SWDTKN without leaving the game, while also having the option to off-ramp their items and tokens to a self-custody wallet at any time," said James Seaman , CEO of Swords of Blood.

Users looking to participate in this Lootbox NFT sale need to hold an Early Adopter SBT, be on the Queued Waitlist having tried but failed to mint an SBT, or have joined the remaining whitelist by filling the correct form. The Lootbox NFT sale will begin at 3pm UTC on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 . For those who miss out on the sale, Lootboxes and generated NFTs are expected to be available on marketplaces for secondary sale shortly thereafter.

MEDIA CONTACT
Company: idexo
Name: Greg Marlin
Email: 352711@email4pr.com
City: London
Country: United Kingdom
Website: https://idexo.com
Phone: +44 20 8089 1372

NFT Image for the Swords of Blood Legendary War Axe Weapon item in-game and tradeable NFT

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/idexo-and-swords-of-blood-announce-hosted-nft-lootbox-sale-taking-place-on-wednesday-february-1-2023-301731605.html







From Dueling to Cosplay: Our Sabers Are Perfect for Any Star Wars Enthusiast

From the moment Luke Skywalker graced the silver screen, the idea of exploring the greater universe and joining the light or dark side of the Force has captivated audiences of all ages for generations. Star Wars fans have long been known for their dedication to cosplay and lightsaber dueling. Now, thanks to technological advancements, finely crafted sabers are taking these fan organizations to new heights, supported by the team at SabersPro.

From the famous San Diego Comic-Con to private parties across the US and beyond, cosplay, or costume play, has always been a popular pastime among Star Wars fans. With all the shared love of recent Disney+ releases like The Mandalorian and Andor, it has only grown in popularity. Fans are now able to create more accurate and detailed costumes than ever before, thanks to the availability of high-quality materials and advanced fabrication techniques. That is where SabersPro comes into play.





Independent Developer Creates Fantasy Card Game in Record Time Using AI Technology

-Spell Siege, the new epic fantasy-themed card game that will transport players to a world of magic and adventure, has been created using cutting-edge AI technology in less than 6 hours. Salvatore J. Tringali a self-taught graphic designer and avid gamer, used OpenAI's ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 to generate hundreds of original card ideas, detailed descriptions, and game rule set, resulting in a fully-realized and highly-entertaining game.

"I've always dreamed of creating my own card game, but I was limited by my time and resources," said Salvatore Tringali . "ChatGPT and DALL-E-2 allowed me to quickly and easily generate hundreds of original card ideas, complete with detailed descriptions and artwork. The result is Spell Siege, a game that is unlike anything you've played before." Spell Siege is not only a game but also a warning of what the future holds with artificial intelligence. Although this emerging technology has benefits, it also brings many ethical concerns.





Unity and Google Deepen Collaboration to Accelerate Game Developer Success

Renewed and expanded Google Cloud Partnership brings Unity Gaming Services to Google Cloud Marketplace, giving developers more access to foundational multiplayer tools

Unity LevelPlay partners with Google to give creators better access to quality ads





Concordium announces partnership with web3 gaming portal Mana Games

Mana Games a multi-chain Web3 game launcher and social eSports application, will now introduce an unique win-to-earn P2P competition model with Identity built on the Concordium Blockchain.

Mana Games lets players create, compete, and earn tokens and NFTs through next generation peer-to-peer eSports challenges and tournaments, with one of its goals being to bring Web3 advantages to Web2 games. The new feature, set to launch by the end of January, will allow players to compete in Web2 AAA games and earn Web3 rewards.





