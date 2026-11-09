Avalanche to support NYSE's affiliated upcoming digital ATS: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on November 9th

  • The NYSE-affiliated upcoming ATS will use Avalanche as its blockchain
    • Designed to create dedicated infrastructure bringing clearing of tokenized equities onchain at institutional scale.
    • NYSE previously announced that its affiliate is developing a new digital platform for the trading and onchain settlement of tokenized securities.
    • Ava Labs President + COO Charley Cooper will join NYSE Live to discuss this latest initiative.
  • AI publishing platform Spines secures $64 million
    • The startup also revealed that it has hit $50 million in revenue run rate, seeing rapid 400% year-over-year growth.
    • Spines is built to help authors turn original manuscripts into professionally published books.
    • Founder + CEO Yehuda Niv will join NYSE Live to explain how AI should empower authors.
  • The 61st EEI Financial Conference is underway from Phoenix
    • The conference gathers electric company executives and the financial community.
    • The meeting features general session presentations, breakout company visit rooms, and receptions.
    • NYSE-listed electric companies such as Fortis and Edison International are participating.

Opening Bell
Buenaventura (NYSE: BVN) celebrates its 30th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
American Century Investment Management is celebrating the launch of two new ETFs

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

Aspen Institute at the NYSE on November 6

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Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/avalanche-to-support-nyses-affiliated-upcoming-digital-ats-nyse-content-update-302933387.html

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/09/c0686.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

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