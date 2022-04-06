GamingInvesting News

SAN JOSE, Calif. , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automation Anywhere , a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA), today announced that it has opened registration for Bot Games Season 2 , the industry's only virtual event for developers of all experience backgrounds worldwide.

Bot Games is a global, month-long, free, online event that provides hands-on, how-to labs for thousands of developers – from citizen to expert developers – and the opportunity to develop innovative and resourceful automation skills as organizations scale their automation journey.

Upskilling and reskilling to prepare the workforce for the future are paramount to IT leaders today particularly as process automation has skyrocketed. The newest season of Bot Games is one of the company's largest commitments to its 1+ million community and brings with it a new set of RPA Challenge pages . These consist of scored and timed challenges designed to be solved with a bot. Also new is simultaneous, real-time performance feedback and inspirational content from a global ecosystem of Automation Anywhere partners and community members.

"CIOs and IT leaders that embrace the power of automation are wanting to upskill their RPA developers," said Kristen Engelhardt, senior vice president of Community & Learning at Automation Anywhere. "No other automation provider or RPA vendor runs a free, global upskilling event like Bot Games, with weekly RPA challenges and community-powered engagement. Upskilling and reskilling people with diverse backgrounds helps IT leaders and their teams accelerate business impact in the growing automation economy."

Bot Games Season 2 runs through April 29 with new challenges released each week and prizes for participants. Week 5 of Bot Games is Community Week with events focused on highlighting community developed solutions from developer perspectives, in addition to live-streamed developer events.

All Bot Games challenges can be completed on Automation 360 or Automation Anywhere's free-to-use Community Edition .

To register for Bot Games Season 2, visit: https://developer.automationanywhere.com/blog/bot-games-season-2-registration

Interact with Automation Anywhere:

About Automation Anywhere

Automation Anywhere is the No. 1 cloud automation platform, delivering RPA and process intelligence solutions across all industries globally to automate end-to-end business processes for the fastest path to enterprise transformation. The company offers the world's only cloud-native platform combining RPA, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and analytics to automate repetitive tasks and build enterprise agility, freeing up humans to pivot to the next big idea, build deeper customer relationships and drive business growth. For additional information, visit www.automationanywhere.com .

Automation Anywhere and Automation 360 are trademarks/service marks or registered trademarks/service marks of Automation Anywhere, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/automation-anywhere-launches-bot-games-season-2-to-prepare-cios-and-their-teams-for-the-future-of-work-301518727.html

SOURCE Automation Anywhere Inc.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

GOLF LIFESTYLE PLATFORM STICK AND HACK LAUNCHES GAME CHANGING APP

Indiana -based Stick & Hack expanding virtual global community through new app

Stick & Hack, a golf lifestyle platform, released its new app to bring the company's unique golfing lifestyle experience to its members' fingertips.

MGA Entertainment Partners With Gamefam and WildBrain Spark for Landmark L.O.L. Surprise! Roblox Integration

L.O.L. Surprise!™ Dolls Reign in "Twilight Daycare"

- Yesterday, L.O.L. Surprise!™, in collaboration with leading professional Roblox developer, Gamefam, and award-winning digital media company, WildBrain Spark, launched phase two of its six week campaign in the popular "Twilight Daycare" game in Roblox . The campaign first kicked off in March and garnered over 85 million global engagements in the first 10 days. Fans were tasked with completing interactive challenges presented by the newest L.O.L. Surprise!™ dolls that hit shelves this month.

Frameplay Announces New Attention Metric in Video Game Environments, Validated in Partnership with dentsu's Attention Economy Team by First-to-Market Studies

Frameplay the global leader in enabling intrinsic in-game advertising, today announced the first-to-market attention metric called Intrinsic Time-in-View. The metric is built upon Frameplay's proprietary, industry-leading viewability capability, and has been double-validated by studies from Lumen and eye square and recognized by dentsu International's award-winning Attention Economy team as a pioneering solution for measuring attention in the gaming space.

Both eye tracking studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive game, Basketball Battle.

"Our proprietary intrinsic in-game viewability technology has been at the forefront of our product offering since our company's inception," said Jonathon Troughton , CEO of Frameplay. "We are proud to share that we have further validated the efficacy of our advertising solution, with results from our two eye tracking studies showing a strong correlation between our intrinsic in-game viewability algorithm and intrinsic time-in-view viewability duration metric as substantial indicators of attention."

Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measures the length of time an ad impression is viewable during game play. An impression is only considered viewable if it meets Frameplay's intrinsic in-game advertising proprietary and market-leading viewability requirements. The studies leveraged an intrinsic in-game advertising campaign for dentsu's client McCormick and their Frank's RedHot brand in Frameplay's exclusive gaming inventory.

"The average consumer sees over 4,000 ads in any given day, so it is imperative that advertisers start evaluating channels through the lens of attention metrics, which are more indicative of meaningful exposures," said Joanne Leong , Vice President, Global Media Partnerships at dentsu. "The results from these studies validate proven attention in Frameplay's gaming inventory, and we will use this data in planning as we evaluate future intrinsic in-game opportunities."

Frameplay partnered with both Lumen and independently, eye square, to analyze and compare Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View calculation with their respective eye tracking measurement. Both companies, using unique and differing methodologies and technologies, validated with confidence that Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View measurement is a viable measure of attention.

Lumen concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Lumen's average viewable time metric was consistent with Frameplay's Intrinsic Time-in-View metric for calculating viewable time
  2. The advertisement analyzed successfully captured 1.4x more attention of the gamers vs the norm, performing significantly higher than Lumen's comparative norm of mobile display
  3. Overall attention produced by Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game campaign analyzed by Lumen outweighed the mobile display norm
  4. Lumen's results indicated that Frameplay's Intrinsic In-Game Advertising performed similarly to social in-feed video norms and outperformed every other social, web, and mobile formats, including social in-feed image.

eye square concluded the following take-aways:

  1. Critically testing Intrinsic Time-in-View turned out to be very close to the true real-life value provided by eye square's eye tracking measurement
  2. Intrinsic banner ads in mobile games are highly appreciated, while in contrast, interrupting video ads are not liked at all
  3. Real world inspired branding and sponsorships will improve gameplay experience and subjective life-world authenticity
  4. eye square sees great potential in Frameplay's innovative ad framework technology to satisfy the changing commercial and cultural needs of advertisers, companies and gamers

To learn more about how Frameplay is pioneering the intrinsic in-game industry, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About Frameplay

Frameplay is the global intrinsic in-game advertising leader headquartered in San Francisco, California with worldwide offices and teams supporting NA, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. Frameplay enables game developers to easily place impactful advertising intrinsically within video game environments without disrupting the gameplay performance or experience. The result is amplified brand exposure for advertisers, additional revenue for developers, and an enjoyable, uninterrupted experience for gamers. For more information, visit www.frameplay.gg .

About dentsu International

Part of dentsu, dentsu international is made up of six leadership brands – Carat, dentsu X, iProspect, Isobar, dentsumcgarrybowen and Merkle, all of which are supported by its specialist divisions and scaled services. Dentsu International helps clients to win, keep and grow their best customers and achieve meaningful progress for their businesses. With best-in-class services and solutions in media, customer experience management (CXM), and creative, dentsu international operates in over 145 markets worldwide with more than 45,000 dedicated specialists.

www.dentsu.com

(PRNewsfoto/Frameplay Corp.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/frameplay-announces-new-attention-metric-in-video-game-environments-validated-in-partnership-with-dentsus-attention-economy-team-by-first-to-market-studies-301518119.html

SOURCE Frameplay Corp.

AviaGames Helps Gamers Put the Brakes on Surging Gas Prices with Bingo Clash Mobile App In-Game Tournament and Giveaways

AviaGames' "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" Event Gives New Mobile Players Chance to Fill the Tank and the Wallet with Gas Gift Cards and Prize Giveaways Totaling $50,000

AviaGames the leader in mobile, social competitive gaming and developer of top-rated free games on the Apple App Store and Samsung Galaxy Store, today kicked-off its new "Bingo Clash Gas Giveaway" in-game event offering new players opportunities to win fuel gift cards and prizes. As gas costs surge across the U.S. at $4.22 per gallon compared to $2.87 per gallon at this time last year, 1 the event's "Gas Giveaway" tournament runs in 12-hour increments, two times per day from April 7-20 offering new users multiple chances to win the grand prize of a $500 gift card to help kick rising gas prices.

Sabai Ecoverse Announces the Change in its Gaming Concept to Model Realities in Ukraine

About Sabai Ecoverse: Sabai Ecoverse is a play-to-earn mobile game built on the Polygon Network and has been in development for 6 months now. Despite this relatively short amount of time, its multi-national creators had outlined and modeled much of the project. Team have been recruited, tokenomics have been thought out in detail, the game's concept has been fully developed, and the project is well underway.

At its heart, Sabai Ecoverse is a mobile multiplayer game in which players can build their own resort, set it up, host tourists, complete exciting quests, and earn money.

UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY'S RAINBOW SIX® MOBILE

Players Can Sign Up for a Chance to Participate in Upcoming Tests

 Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six ® Mobile, a new free-to-play, tactical first-person shooter mobile game from the renowned Rainbow Six franchise, for iOS and Android devices on the App Store and Google Play.

