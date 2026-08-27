Austral Gold Announces Filing of 2026 Half Year Report

Established gold producer Austral Gold Limited (ASX: AGD,OTC:AGLDF) (TSXV: AGLD) (OTCQB: AGLDF) (Austral or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has filed its 2026 Half Year Report for the six months ended 30 June 2026 ("HY26").
The complete Report is available under the Company's profile at www.asx.com.au, www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at australgold.com.
HY26 Highlights
- Production: nearly doubled to 11,648 GEO (HY25: 5,996 GEO), reflecting the restart of Casposo alongside Guanaco.
- Profitability: revenue of US$66.6 million (≈3x HY25) delivered gross profit of US$33.3 million (50% margin) and net profit after tax of US$15.5 million (23% margin), a turnaround from a net loss in HY25.
- Liquidity: cash & cash equivalents rose to US$20.3 million (31 Dec 2025: US$10.5 million) while total financial debt was reduced to US$22.0 million (31 Dec 2025: US$26.6 million); net financial debt fell to US$1.7 million (31 Dec 2025: US$16.0 million) and net assets increased to US$50.6 million.
- Technical Report (subsequent to period end): an updated NI 43-101 Technical Report extended Guanaco's life of mine to 14 years with an after-tax NPV of US$192.1 million (10% discount; US$3,135/oz).1
1 "Technical Report on the Guanaco Mine, Antofagasta Region, Chile" with an effective date of 31 May 2026 is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the ASX website at (www.asx.com.au). Austral Gold Limited is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the original market announcement.
Competent Person's Statement
The information in this announcement and Half-Year Report that relates to Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves for the Guanaco Project is extracted from the Company's ASX announcement dated 23 July 2026 entitled "Austral Gold Announces Updated Guanaco Technical Report."
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement or technical report and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcement and/or technical report.
For the purposes of Listing Rule 5.22, the Company confirms that the updated Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource estimates were based on work reviewed or compiled by Marcos Valencia, Guillermo Valdés and Francisco Pavez, each a non-independent "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 and a "Competent Person" as defined in the JORC (2012) Code, either as a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, or members in good standing of Recognised Professional Organisations in Canada and the United States.
Each Competent Person is an employee of the Company.
Each Competent Person consents to the inclusion in this announcement and Half-Year Report of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.
Each Competent Person has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC (2012) Code.
About Austral Gold
Austral Gold is a growing gold and silver mining producer building a portfolio of quality assets in the Americas based on three strategic pillars: production, exploration and equity investments. Austral continues to lay the foundation for its growth strategy by advancing its attractive portfolio of producing and exploration assets. Under its equity investments pillar, Austral holds shares in ASX-listed Unico Silver. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.australgold.com.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Release approved by the Chief Executive Officer of Austral Gold, Stabro Kasaneva.
For additional information, please contact:
|David Hwang
|Jose Bordogna, CFA
|Joint Company Secretary
|Chief Financial Officer and Joint Company Secretary
|Austral Gold Limited
|Austral Gold Limited
|david@confidantpartners.com
|jose.bordogna@australgold.com
|+61 433 292 290
|+61 466 892 307
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this announcement that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical, and consist primarily of projections and statements regarding future plans, expectations and developments. Words such as "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "could", "potential", "should", "anticipates", "likely", "believes" and words of similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this announcement and the 2026 Half Year Report include, but are not limited to, statements regarding assumptions, estimates and economic analyses contained in the updated NI 43-101 Technical Report for Guanaco, toll-processing activities at Casposo, expectations regarding an improvement of its current asset position supported by higher production volumes, and the Company's strategic objectives.
All of these forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ from those expressed or implied, including, without limitation, uncertainty of exploration programs, development plans and cost estimates, commodity price fluctuations; political or economic instability and regulatory changes; currency fluctuations, the state of the capital markets, uncertainty in the measurement of mineral resources and reserves; and other risks and hazards related to the exploitation and development of mineral properties, as well as the availability of capital. You are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used.
Austral cannot assure that actual results, performance or outcomes will be consistent with these forward-looking statements, and management's assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof and Austral does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change other than as required by applicable law. For the reasons set forth above, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311917