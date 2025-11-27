The Conversation (0)
November 27, 2025
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share sale
04 September
Aurum Resources
17 November
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
06 November
Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
26 October
Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
05 October
Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month
Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two monthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
1h
Jay Martin: Big Money is in Silver, Sure Money is in Gold — Plus Copper Outlook
Jay Martin, CEO of VRIC Media, outlines the resource sector trends he's watching. He also discusses what he's doing with his money and shares details on the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which is set to run from January 25 to 26, 2026. Register for VRIC. Don't forget to follow... Keep Reading...
1h
From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor
With pumpkin spice in the air, thoughts are turning to the biggest event of the year… No, not the curling championships — Black Friday and the start of the gifting season.Here at the Investing News Network, our team aims to provide relevant information to help readers make informed investment... Keep Reading...
4h
Major Strategic Investment in gold focussed Lions Bay Resources
Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it is making a strategic investment of up to US$1.8 million in Lions Bay Resources ("LBR") by way of convertible loan notes ("CLN").LBR is a South African private... Keep Reading...
7h
Stardust Metal Uncovers Large, Never-Drilled Ultramafic Target Adjacent to High-Grade Kerr Addison in Kirkland Lake
Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant geophysical target at its McGarry Project, located in the heart of the world-class Kirkland Lake gold district, home to some of Canada's most prolific high-grade gold mines,... Keep Reading...
17h
iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West
iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed 2025 Phase I drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Core logging and sampling is in progress and samples will be sent to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Val D'or,... Keep Reading...
26 November
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada
TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Silver Mountain Project located in the... Keep Reading...
