Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share sale

Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share sale

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum completes $22.98M Montage share sale

Download the PDF here.

aurum resourcesaue:auasx:auegold investingGold Investing
AUE:AU
Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Aurum Resources (ASX:AUE)

Aurum Resources

Game-changing gold exploration at prolific Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t Gold from 112.90m at Boundiali

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 3.10m @ 70.78 g/t gold from 112.90m at BoundialiDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources

Aurum Hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t Gold from Outside BDT2 Resources

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 5m @ 11.07 g/t gold from outside BDT2 resourcesDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Aurum hits 0.8m @ 350 g/t gold at Boundiali Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two month

Aurum Resources (AUE:AU) has announced Boundiali indicated gold resources grows by 53% in two monthDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Jay Martin, city skyline and gold bars.

Jay Martin: Big Money is in Silver, Sure Money is in Gold — Plus Copper Outlook

Jay Martin, CEO of VRIC Media, outlines the resource sector trends he's watching. He also discusses what he's doing with his money and shares details on the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which is set to run from January 25 to 26, 2026. Register for VRIC. Don't forget to follow... Keep Reading...
A wooden box with assorted gold, silver and copper coins displayed inside.

From Gold Coins to Copper Tools: Unique Festive Gifts for the Metals Investor

With pumpkin spice in the air, thoughts are turning to the biggest event of the year… No, not the curling championships — Black Friday and the start of the gifting season.Here at the Investing News Network, our team aims to provide relevant information to help readers make informed investment... Keep Reading...
Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF)

Major Strategic Investment in gold focussed Lions Bay Resources

Metals One (AIM: MET1, OTCQB: MTOPF), a critical and precious metals exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it is making a strategic investment of up to US$1.8 million in Lions Bay Resources ("LBR") by way of convertible loan notes ("CLN").LBR is a South African private... Keep Reading...
Stardust Metal

Stardust Metal Uncovers Large, Never-Drilled Ultramafic Target Adjacent to High-Grade Kerr Addison in Kirkland Lake

Stardust Metal Corp. (CSE: ZIGY) ("Stardust" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant geophysical target at its McGarry Project, located in the heart of the world-class Kirkland Lake gold district, home to some of Canada's most prolific high-grade gold mines,... Keep Reading...
iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Completes 2025 Drilling at Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV: IMR,OTC:IMRFF) (OTCQB: IMRFF) (FSE: A7VA) ("iMetal" or the "Company") has completed 2025 Phase I drilling at the Company's Gowganda West ("GW") project. Core logging and sampling is in progress and samples will be sent to the ALS Minerals laboratory in Val D'or,... Keep Reading...
Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

Walker Lane Resources Ltd. Announces Precision Geosurveys Contracted to Complete an Airborne Geophysical Survey at its Silver Mountain Project, Walker Lane Gold Trend, Nevada

TSX-V: WLR Frankfurt: 6YL Walker Lane Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WLR,OTC:CMCXF) (Frankfurt: 6YL) "Walker Lane") is pleased to announce that Precision Geosurveys Inc. has been contracted to complete an airborne total magnetic field and radiometric survey on its Silver Mountain Project located in the... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Aurum Resources
Sign up to get your FREE

Aurum Resources Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Altech - Board and Management Changes

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

Related News

Agriculture Investing

Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

Agriculture Investing

Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

battery metals investing

Altech - Board and Management Changes

Lithium Investing

Battery Storage Market Surging as Electricity Demand Enters New Era

lithium investing

Inside Billionaire Gina Rinehart's Key Mining Investments

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement Financing

graphite investing

Major JORC Resource & Reserve Upgrade at Orom-Cross