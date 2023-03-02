Market NewsInvesting News

Aurora Launches New Medical Flower Product, Valour - Designed for Veterans, by Veterans

Proceeds from Valour sales to support veteran organizations across Canada

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company opening the world to cannabis, today announced the launch of Valour, a new cannabis cultivar designed for veterans, by veterans.  Five per cent of net profits from the sale of Valour products will be used to support veteran organizations across Canada .

MedReleaf Valour Pre-Rolls (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Sold under the MedReleaf brand, Valour, aptly named by Canadian veterans, was developed alongside the veteran community to embody their most desired aroma, flavour and appearance traits. An original cultivar bred by Occo , Aurora's leading science and genetics business, Valour, is derived from Chemdawg, OG18 and Skunk genetics and features notes of forest pine, sweet citrus and pungent gas. A premium indica, Valour contains 20-26% THC and is available in 5g and 15g dried flower, as well as pre-rolls which are exclusive to veteran Aurora medical patients.

"We're honoured to support Canadian veterans, and proud that we were able to work hand-in-hand with the veteran community to provide a product that best serves their needs and preferences," says Andre Jerome , Interim SVP of Medical Sales at Aurora Cannabis. "We are committed to serving those who have served our country and are giving back a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Valour to fund the important work that veteran-focused organizations do to support their community."

Proceeds from the sale of Valour, up to $200,000 per year, will be used to contribute cash and in-kind donations to veteran-focused organizations and clinics across Canada , including: Fondation Le Balancier / The Pendulum Foundation, The Post Traumatic Growth Association, The Valhalla Project and Thunder Ride Trois-Rivières, among others.

For more information about Valour or to learn more about becoming an Aurora medical cannabis patient, visit Aurora Medical .

About Aurora

Aurora is opening the world to cannabis, serving both the medical and consumer markets. Headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta , Aurora is a pioneer in global cannabis, dedicated to helping people improve their lives. The Company's adult-use brand portfolio includes Aurora Drift , San Rafael '71 , Daily Special , Whistler , Being and Greybeard , as well as CBD brands, Reliva and KG7 . Medical cannabis brands include MedReleaf, CanniMed, Aurora and Whistler Medical Marijuana Co. Aurora also has a controlling interest in Bevo Farms Ltd. , North America's leading supplier of propagated agricultural plants. Driven by science and innovation, and with a focus on high-quality cannabis products, Aurora's brands continue to break through as industry leaders in the medical, performance, wellness and adult recreational markets wherever they are launched. Learn more at www.auroramj.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Aurora's common shares trade on the NASDAQ and TSX under the symbol "ACB".

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes statements containing certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements made in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the launch of new products to market and the use of net proceeds.

These forward-looking statements are only predictions. Forward looking information or statements contained in this news release have been developed based on assumptions management considers to be reasonable.  Material factors or assumptions involved in developing forward-looking statements include, without limitation, publicly available information from governmental sources as well as from market research and industry analysis and on assumptions based on data and knowledge of this industry which the Company believes to be reasonable. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances could cause actual events, results, level of activity, performance, prospects, opportunities or achievements to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, the ability to retain key personnel, the ability to continue investing in infrastructure to support growth, the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms, the continued quality of our products, customer experience and retention, the development of third party government and non-government consumer  sales channels, management's estimates of consumer demand in Canada and in jurisdictions where the Company exports, expectations of future results and expenses, the risk of successful integration of acquired business and operations, management's estimation that SG&A will grow only in proportion of revenue growth, the ability to expand and maintain distribution capabilities, the impact of competition, the general impact of financial market conditions, the yield from cannabis growing operations, product demand, changes in prices of required commodities, competition, and the possibility for changes in laws, rules, and regulations in the industry, epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19, and other risks, uncertainties and factors set out under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual information form dated September 20, 2022 (the "AIF") and filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and filed with and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .  The Company cautions that the list of risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the AIF is not exhaustive and other factors could also adversely affect its results. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

MedReleaf Valour Flower Packaging (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

MedReleaf Valour Bud (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Aurora Cannabis Inc.)

×