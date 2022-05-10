21.6 million in net revenue for Q1 2022; Maintains net revenue guidance range of $115-$135 million from sales of LUPKYNIS for 2022 Continued increases in LUPKYNIS™ Patients on Treatment and Patient Start Forms; Steady Conversion Rates and Payor Coverage EMA review of LUPKYNIS remains on track with decision expected in 2H 2022 Conference call to be hosted today at 8:30 a.m. ET Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. today ...

AUP:CA,AUPH