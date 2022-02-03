Life Science News Investing News
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (the "Company") today announced that the company will deliver a corporate presentation at the 11 th Annual Leerink Global Healthcare Conference (February 14-18, 2022). The presentation will take place virtually on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 8 am ET . Interested parties can register to listen to the presentation via the public link here or access via the Investor section of the Aurinia corporate website - www.auriniapharma.com , under "News/Events."

ABOUT AURINIA

Aurinia is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations that are impacted by serious diseases with a high unmet medical need. In January 2021, the Company introduced the first FDA-approved oral therapy indicated for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). Aurinia's head office is in Victoria, British Columbia; its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland; and the Company focuses development efforts globally.

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Conference in New York City on February 14-17, 2022

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has been selected as a presenter at the upcoming BIO CEO & Investor Conference, hosted by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization in New York City on Feb 14-17.

CEO Ilan Sobel will deliver a virtual presentation and will conduct investor meetings and industry networking by remote at the event, which this year will be "hybrid" and will include both live and virtual attendees. The conference has been held for over 20 years and connects both established and emerging publicly traded and select private biotech companies with investor and banking opportunities as well as provides a platform for biotech companies and pharmaceutical companies to collaborate.

AbbVie Reports Full-Year and Fourth-Quarter 2021 Financial Results

ABBVie (NYSE:ABBV) announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 .

"We delivered another year of outstanding performance in 2021 with double-digit revenue and EPS growth that were well above our initial expectations," said Richard A. Gonzalez , chairman and chief executive officer, AbbVie. "We are entering 2022 with significant momentum and expect our diverse set of growth assets, robust pipeline and excellent execution to deliver continued strong performance this year and over the long term."

Gilead Sciences Announces 2.8 Percent Increase in First Quarter 2022 Dividend

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the company's Board of Directors has declared an increase of 2.8% in the company's quarterly cash dividend, beginning in the first quarter of 2022. The increase will result in a quarterly dividend of $0.73 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on March 30, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 15, 2022. Future dividends will be subject to Board approval.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Biktarvy Sales Increased Year-Over-Year by 19% for Full Year 2021 & 22% for Fourth Quarter 2021

EPS Results Reflect $1.25 Billion Charge for a Legal Settlement & $625 Million Arcus Opt-In Charge

AbbVie Showcases Its Leadership in Research in Inflammatory Bowel Diseases with New Analyses to be Presented at the 17th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organization

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) will present further analyses on HUMIRA ® (adalimumab) and the investigational uses of risankizumab (SKYRIZI ® ) and upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) at the 17th Congress of European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), to be held February 16-19. ABBVie will present 26 abstracts, including 8 oral presentations, 8 digital oral presentations and 10 posters from a broad range of studies across its inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) portfolio.

"We are excited for the opportunity to present further analyses from our IBD portfolio, including studies of our pipeline assets and HUMIRA. Our presence at ECCO underscores our relentless commitment to research that we hope will help transform patient care and change the lives of those living with inflammatory bowel disease," said Chiedzo Mpofu, MBChB, PhD, vice president, global medical affairs, immunology, AbbVie.

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

Komo Plant Based Foods Achieves 200 Five-Star Customer Reviews Through Yotpo App on its eCommerce Platform

CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FSE:9HB) ("Komo"), a fast growing plant-based food start-up, is pleased to announce that within 10 months of the launch of its direct to consumer eCommerce platform, it has received 200 reviews with a five out of five star consumer rating

"Our plant-based comfort foods blend the right amount of real, wholesome cooking with the science and technology of developing innovative plant-based recipes to deliver hearty, satisfying food experiences," says Komo CEO William White. "We put each of our meals through multiple tests to make sure each one meets our standards for taste, food satisfaction, and scalability. Our eCommerce platform provides us a direct relationship with consumers and allows us to carefully monitor every touchpoint of the consumer journey, giving Komo a competitive advantage over retail-only brands."

