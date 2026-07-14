Au Gold Corp Completes Surface Sampling and Begins Drill Targeting at its Havelock Gold-Antimony Project, Victoria, Australia

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia 14 July, 2026 TheNewswire - Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC,OTC:AUGCF) (the "Company" or "AUGC") is pleased to provide an update on exploration activities at its Havelock Gold-Antimony project in Victoria, Australia.
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Drill targeting is now underway including discussions with drill contractors
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144 focused rock samples collected at a range of targets driven by follow up from recent orientation sampling, historical soil geochemistry and reconstruction of historical workings
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Reconstruction of historical workings on the Shaw-McFarlane Trend (SMT) is complete and providing key information for drill targeting
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Approx. 1,000 soil samples are being collected and expected to be completed mid-July
Marc Blythe, Founder & CEO of Au Gold, comments, "As we conclude our surface sampling programs and shift towards diamond drilling, the next phase of work at Havelock is being carefully crafted to maximize our chances of success. The historic reconstructive work on the SMT has been extremely successful and is providing critical insights into the locations of the highest potential targets for drilling along the 9 km SMT."
Rock & Soil Sampling
During June 2026, Company personnel carried out an intensive 3-week sampling program focusing primarily on targets identified from the recent orientation sampling campaign in conjunction with newly identified areas of historical soil and/or rock geochemical responses from both the Havelock southern and northern claim blocks (SMT southern extension and Sydenham) described in NR May 21, 2026.
The orientation sampling carried out in March 2026 provided key insights into the different styles of gold mineralization at Havelock, allowing the team to efficiently review and rank multiple targets optimizing discovery potential. Numerous targets sampled in June comprised in-situ vein exposures across measured widths and locally derived float samples proximal to hardrock sources. Assay results from this sampling are anticipated in August 2026.
Aside from potential anomalies generated by the current soil sampling program, AUGC does not envisage significant additional surface rock sampling at Havelock. The two recent surface sampling campaigns are considered sufficient for the first phase diamond drill targeting peripheral to the main SMT reef line. The approximately 1,000 soil samples are being collected in strategic parts of the property supplementing broadly spaced historical gold-in-soil anomalies generated by prior operators.
Historical Data Set Review
The reconstructive work carried out by Clive Willman and Associates along the SMT is now complete. This work has provided a stunning level of detail allowing AUGC to strategically design focused diamond drilling beneath the historical workings with a high degree of confidence given the absence of surficial clues. Drill targeting is also being designed for parallel and oblique structures west of the SMT reef line including Harvey's Reef, Lund's Reef and Ant Reef (NR08-2026). AUGC anticipates the identification of additional drill targets once the rock sample results from the most recent program are received and interpreted.
Although the Company has largely completed its review of historical data, some review work continues, specifically the northern tenement block where a number of anomalous gold samples were collected from rocks by a prior operator. As previously announced (21st May, 2026), these anomalous samples comprise two trends, Sydenham Central and Sydenham East.
Prospecting at Sydenham East has downgraded the prospect and no further work is planned. The Sydenham Central target is still being evaluated.
Next Steps
AUGC will shortly complete its phase 2 work program at Havelock, comprising the collection of approximately 1,000 soil samples in strategic parts of the property and a further 144 rock samples. Follow up may be required for anomalous results received.
The focus has now shifted to diamond drill target selection and ranking. Discussions with private landowners are continuing and the Company has made several presentations to the local community. The company has also commenced discussions with diamond drilling contractors.
AUGC's planned diamond drill program, which is expected to commence in Q3 2026 will constitute the first modern drilling program on the SMT.
Qualified Person
Technical information in this press release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. William Wengzynowski, P.Eng., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Wengzynowski is AUGC's Exploration Manager.
For further information, please contact:
Marc G. Blythe, MBA, P.Eng., President & Chief Executive Officer
David Jan, Investor Relations
1-888-807-4566
About Au Gold
Au Gold Corp (TSXV: AUGC,OTC:AUGCF) is a gold exploration company focused on advancing its flagship Havelock gold-antimony project in the Victorian Gold Fields in Australia and the Ponderosa gold project in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada. More information at www.AuGoldCorp.com
Cautionary Note
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, future exploration activities including drilling on the Project.
These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the TSX Venture Exchange), changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, market uncertainty, as well as those factors discussed in the Company's most recently filed management's discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with Canadian securities authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.
In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will be able to obtain sufficient financing to carry out its planned exploration activities.
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbour.
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