AT&T to Webcast Fireside Chats with CFO and COO at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Fireside chats with Pascal Desroches and Jeff McElfresh will be webcast live and available for replay.
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T to webcast fireside chats with Pascal Desroches at the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium on Feb. 24 and at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on March 9.
- AT&T to webcast fireside chat with Jeff McElfresh at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference on March 3.
- AT&T reiterates all 2026 and multi-year financial and operational guidance and capital returns plans shared during its fourth quarter 2025 earnings call.
AT&T (NYSE:T) will webcast a series of fireside chats with Pascal Desroches, chief financial officer, AT&T, and Jeff McElfresh, chief operating officer, AT&T.
Upcoming investor conference schedule
- Pascal Desroches will speak at the Barclays Communications and Content Symposium on Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:35 a.m. ET.
- Jeff McElfresh will speak at the Morgan Stanley Tech, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Pascal Desroches will speak at the Deutsche Bank Media, Internet & Telecom Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026. The conversation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. ET.
Full conference details will be posted on the AT&T Investor Relations website once available. You will be able to tune into the webcasts live or via replay at investors.att.com. If joining live, it is recommended that you start the webcast a few minutes early in case of conference schedule changes.
