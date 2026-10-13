AT&T to Sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings

The transaction sharpens AT&T's focus on building the strongest fiber and 5G network in the United States
Key Takeaways:
- The transaction sharpens AT&T's focus and capital allocation on building the strongest network in the United States through continued investments in fiber and 5G, further aligning its portfolio with its long-term strategy of advanced connectivity and convergence.
- AT&T's effort to consolidate and modernize Mexico's second scaled wireless network has well positioned AT&T Mexico for its next phase of growth. These opportunities are best undertaken by a local operator who brings attractive assets to improve the overall customer value proposition.
- Transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027; AT&T expects there will be no changes to the experience U.S. consumer and enterprise customers enjoy today.
- AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has reached an agreement to sell AT&T Mexico to Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings for $2 billion in cash at closing, subject to certain adjustments, plus additional contractual and contingent benefits.
AT&T has made meaningful progress advancing its investment-led strategy in the U.S., where customers increasingly choose AT&T for fast, reliable internet and wireless service. By continuing to prioritize its U.S. fiber and wireless networks, AT&T is engineering the foundation for advanced connectivity that consumers, businesses, and communities need for an AI-enabled future.
"We have articulated a strong belief that the AI future will run on converged networks with dense fiber assets," said John Stankey, AT&T Chairman and CEO. "This move positions AT&T Mexico to participate in that evolution and is consistent with our long-term strategy to focus our capital allocation on opportunities for growth in the vibrant U.S. market."
Since entering Mexico, AT&T's operating expertise has enabled the business to grow into one of the country's leading wireless providers. AT&T believes that Grupo Televisa and Fintech Holdings are well positioned to lead AT&T Mexico through its next phase of growth. Grupo Televisa has a strong operating presence in Mexico with its fixed-line broadband business, and Fintech Holdings brings fresh capital, local knowledge, and operational expertise in the Mexican wireless sector.
Transaction Timeline
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027, subject to customary closing conditions, including any necessary regulatory approvals in Mexico.
Until close, AT&T expects to report AT&T Mexico as held-for-sale in continuing operations, which will be reflected in the Company's third-quarter 2026 10-Q filing with the SEC.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
Information set forth in this news release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in AT&T's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. AT&T disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This news release may contain certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations between the non-GAAP financial measures and the GAAP financial measures are available on the company's website at investors.att.com.
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SOURCE AT&T
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