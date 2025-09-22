AT&T Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Market Leadership Recognition for Passenger Vehicle Connectivity

Frost & Sullivan applauds AT&T's global market leadership in passenger vehicle connectivity, which is underpinned by unmatched network coverage, customer-centric innovation, and flexible business models.

Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that AT&T has been recognized with the 2025 Global Market Leadership Recognition in the passenger vehicle sector for its outstanding achievements in connectivity innovation, customer impact, and long-term strategic partnerships. This recognition highlights AT&T's consistent leadership in strengthening its global market position, enabling automotive manufacturers with advanced connected vehicle solutions, and delivering differentiated value across the passenger vehicle ecosystem.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. AT&T excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with evolving OEM requirements while executing them with efficiency, scale, and long-term sustainability. "AT&T solidifies its leadership in the passenger vehicle connectivity and broader IoT markets through unmatched network coverage that spans more roads than any other carrier, with 2.99 million square miles. This extensive coverage is crucial in renewal discussions with OEMs, who demand consistent, long-term connectivity throughout their vehicles' life cycles, often exceeding a decade," said Kamalesh Mohanarangam , associate director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a growth strategy focused on digital innovation, strategic partnerships, and adaptability to evolving business models, AT&T has consistently demonstrated leadership in shaping the future of connected mobility. Its consultative approach and sustained investments in flexible monetization models, telematics, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) technologies have enabled it to scale effectively across both domestic and international markets.

Innovation is central to AT&T's approach. Its suite of connectivity solutions supports both OEMs and consumers, addressing diverse needs such as data-as-a-service models, subscription-based infotainment, telematics, and global SIM deployment for seamless international rollout. "We are continuously investing in next-gen technologies like 5G, edge computing and AI to help our customers unlock what's next," said Hardmon Williams , SVP, AT&T Connected Solutions. "Through strategic relationships and a focus on scalable innovation, we continue to revolutionize and set the standard for automotive connectivity."

AT&T's unwavering commitment to the customer experience further strengthens its market leadership. By enabling flexible billing structures, bifurcated service models, and localized support, AT&T empowers automotive manufacturers to tailor brand experiences and ensure reliable connectivity throughout the vehicle life cycle. Its collaborations with government agencies and public sector stakeholders to advance intelligent transportation systems and road safety technologies further underline its role as a trusted partner shaping the mobility ecosystem. Head to att.com/connectedcar to learn more about how AT&T is driving the future of passenger vehicle connectivity.

Frost & Sullivan commends AT&T for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and customer-focused innovation. The company's vision, technology roadmap, and customer-first culture continue to shape the future of connected passenger vehicles and deliver tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Market Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 140+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ), please visit us at about.att.com . Investors can learn more at investors.att.com .

AT&T Inc.

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia. The firm is the third- largest U.S. wireless carrier, connecting 67 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. Fixed-line enterprise services, which account for about 20% of revenue, include internet access, private networking, security, voice, and wholesale network capacity. Residential fixed-line services, about 10% of revenue, primarily consist of broadband internet access service. AT&T also has a sizable presence in Mexico, serving 20 million customers, but this business only accounts for 2% of revenue. The firm still holds a 70% equity stake in satellite television provider DirecTV but does not consolidate this business in its financial statements.

The wireless business contributes about two thirds of AT&T's revenue following the spinoff of WarnerMedia.

