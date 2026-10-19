AT&T, NBA and WNBA Launch Next-Generation Network Built for the Future of Basketball

Fourth-Generation High-Speed Arena Network Marks the Latest Evolution of the Leagues' Connectivity Backbone, Connecting Leading Arenas, Production Facilities and Content Partners
Multiyear Extension Continues AT&T's Role as Official Connectivity Partner of the NBA and WNBA
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T, the NBA and WNBA are launching the fourth-generation High-Speed Arena Network.
- HSAN will move live game content, highlights, replays, in-arena programming and stats quickly and reliably.
- The network is supported by more than 68,000 miles of AT&T fiber and infrastructure.
- AT&T is extending its role as Official Connectivity Partner of the NBA and WNBA.
The National Basketball Association (NBA), Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) and AT&T today announced the launch of the fourth generation of the High-Speed Arena Network (HSAN), the latest evolution of the leagues' connectivity platform built to quickly and reliably transport live game content, highlights, replays, in-arena programming and stats to fans and business partners, while enabling the behind-the-scenes technology that helps support the game operations.
Supported by more than 68,000 miles of AT&T's expansive fiber and network infrastructure, the fourth-generation HSAN will be designed to transport more than 118 concurrent, high-quality, low-latency streams per game, supporting millions of hours of basketball consumption during the 2027-28 NBA season.
"Today's fans follow the game across live broadcasts, replays, highlights, social media and NBA digital platforms," said Kellyn Smith Kenny, chief marketing & growth officer, AT&T. "Together with the NBA, AT&T is helping build the connectivity foundation that moves game content quickly and reliably across the league, so fans can stay closer to the moments that matter wherever they are watching."
"For nearly a decade, AT&T has helped us connect with fans in new and innovative ways, and we're excited to expand our partnership to leverage their next-generation network for HSAN to deepen that connection," said Kerry Tatlock, EVP Global Marketing Partnerships and Media, NBA. "Together, we look forward to building experiences that bring fans closer to the NBA in ways that are personalized and customized for each fan."
"AT&T has been an integral partner in the WNBA's growth, helping us reach new fans and elevate the experience for our players, teams, and communities," said WNBA Chief Growth Officer Colie Edison. "As our inaugural WNBA Changemaker, we look forward to continuing our work together to drive innovation, visibility, and opportunity for the next generation of players and fans."
AT&T, the NBA and the WNBA have also extended their longstanding marketing partnership, continuing AT&T's role as the leagues' Official Connectivity Partner, building on a relationship that began in 2018. The extension also continues AT&T's partnership with the NBA G League, USA Basketball and NBA Take-Two Media.
As part of the extended marketing partnership, AT&T and the NBA will create new fan touchpoints across content and retail activations that debut around American Express NBA Tip-Off. Fans will have additional opportunities to engage with NBA stars and AT&T athletes, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, through unique experiences, special access moments and original content over the course of the NBA season. AT&T will also continue to connect fans with their favorite teams and players through its partnerships with the Chicago Bulls, Dallas Mavericks, Miami HEAT and LA Clippers.
As a WNBA Changemaker, AT&T will maintain its prominent presence across the league, including through its branding on all WNBA team jerseys and continued entitlement partnership of WNBA All-Star. AT&T will also continue its partnerships with WNBA stars A'ja Wilson and Sabrina Ionescu, building on its commitment to connect fans with the players and moments shaping the game.
"I've always appreciated how basketball brings together different communities, cultures and creativity," said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, NBA Champion, two-time NBA MVP and Oklahoma City Thunder guard. "Through my relationship with AT&T and experiences like ShaiT&T, we're creating new ways for fans to connect with the game while celebrating the stories and culture that make basketball so special. I'm excited to keep building on that this season."
"The WNBA's growth has been incredible to be a part of, and it takes partners who are committed to investing in the game and its future," said A'ja Wilson, Las Vegas Aces center and five-time WNBA MVP. "AT&T has consistently shown up for our league, our players and our fans, helping create experiences that bring people closer to the game. I'm excited to see AT&T continue its partnership with the WNBA and keep building even more opportunities to connect with basketball fans everywhere."
Other highlights of the partnership include AT&T's continued title sponsorship of AT&T Slam Dunk at NBA All-Star, which began in 2019. The partnership also builds on the introduction of on-court apron branding during nationally televised NBA regular-season games in the 2025-26 season and continues to enhance fan connectivity through Turbo Live by AT&T*. Available at select NBA arenas, Turbo Live enables fans, regardless of carrier, to access prioritized connectivity on the AT&T network, making it easier to share, engage and stay connected throughout the game.
Frequently Asked Questions
What did AT&T and the NBA announce?
AT&T and the NBA announced a multiyear extension of their marketing partnership and the launch of the fourth generation of the NBA High-Speed Arena Network (HSAN). The agreement continues AT&T's role as the Official Connectivity Partner of the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, USA Basketball and NBA Take-Two Media.
What is the NBA High-Speed Arena Network (HSAN)?
The NBA High-Speed Arena Network (HSAN) is the league's dedicated connectivity backbone that links NBA arenas, production facilities, data centers and media partners. It helps move live game broadcasts, replays, highlights, statistics, and other content quickly and reliably across the NBA ecosystem.
Why is HSAN important?
HSAN powers many of the behind-the-scenes workflows that make modern basketball coverage possible. It supports the delivery of live broadcasts, highlights, replays, statistics, alternate viewing experiences, radio programming, mobile content, and in-arena entertainment.
How does HSAN benefit NBA fans?
Fans may never directly see HSAN, but they benefit from what it enables. The network helps move content quickly and reliably across the league, supporting broadcasts, replays, highlights, statistics, and digital experiences that keep fans connected to the game wherever they watch.
How large is the network supporting HSAN?
The network is supported by more than 68,000 miles of AT&T fiber and network infrastructure, providing high-capacity connectivity between key NBA locations and partners.
What content travels across HSAN?
HSAN helps transport:
- Live game video
- Replays
- Highlights
- Statistics
- Audio feeds
- Broadcast content
- Digital media content
- Other mission-critical league data
How does AT&T support the NBA's technology infrastructure?
AT&T provides the connectivity foundation that helps move game content between arenas, production facilities, data centers, media partners, and broadcast platforms. The company also monitors network performance through its Network Operations Center to support reliable content delivery.
What fan experiences are included in the renewed partnership?
Beginning around NBA Tip-Off, AT&T and the NBA will introduce a season-long series of fan experiences, merchandise drops, content opportunities, and special access moments in markets across the country. Fans will also have opportunities to engage with NBA stars and AT&T athletes.
1Req's a 5G-capable smartphone. May require an unlocked device & open eSIM slot for activation.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends, and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
About the NBA
The National Basketball Association (NBA) is a global sports and media organization with the mission to inspire and connect people everywhere through the power of basketball. Built around five professional sports leagues: the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League, NBA 2K League and Basketball Africa League, the NBA has established a major international presence with games and programming available in 214 countries and territories in more than 50 languages, and merchandise for sale in more than 200 countries and territories on all seven continents. NBA rosters at the start of the 2025-26 season featured a record 135 international players from a record-tying 43 countries. The NBA's digital assets include NBA TV, NBA.com, the NBA App, and NBA League Pass. The NBA has created one of the largest social media communities in the world, with more than 2.5 billion likes and followers globally across all leagues, team, and player platforms. The NBA's Tap to Watch provides seamless access to local, national, and global live game telecasts via the NBA App, NBA.com, third-party digital platforms, and NBA partner platforms. NBA Cares, the NBA's global social impact platform, drives change on issues facing fans and communities in the areas of health and wellness, civic engagement, social justice and inclusion, and sustainability.
About the WNBA
Currently in its historic 30th season in 2026, the WNBA continues to be one of the fastest-growing brands in sports, fueled by record-breaking momentum and unprecedented growth. Having reached a new transformational Collective Bargaining Agreement in March 2026, the league enters a bold new chapter focused on elevating the player experience, increased investment, and growing women's basketball globally. The WNBA's dedication to societal impact is supported by the WNBA Changemakers Collective (Ally, AT&T, AWS, CarMax, Deloitte, Google, and Nike), a first-of-its-kind group of purpose-driven companies working to empower players and the league, increase visibility, and drive business transformation.
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