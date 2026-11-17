The third annual survey shows how easy online discovery, quick responses, and reliable connectivity can help small businesses win the holiday season.
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At-a-glance
- AT&T Business launches its third annual Holiday Shopping Survey: Morning Consult surveyed 2,201 U.S. adults for AT&T Business. More than half (52%) plan to shop on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28), and the survey reveals opportunities for small business owners to drive holiday spending by leaning into what sets them apart and adapting to evolving shopper expectations.
- Shopper expectations are shifting: They're moving more and more between online and in-store experiences. The journey often starts online: before visiting, 53% check a small business's location, 47% check hours, and 41% read reviews. Seven in 10 expect a same-day response 20% expect one within an hour.
- The right technology helps small businesses stay ready: During the holiday rush and beyond, AT&T Business provides the reliable connectivity that keeps everyday customer interactions running smoothly, so small business owners can extend their personal touch and deliver the experience shoppers expect.
Small businesses have long stood out for their personal service and strong community ties, and shopping small is on Americans' holiday wish lists. The third annual AT&T Business Holiday Shopping Survey finds that more than half of Americans (52%) plan to shop on Small Business Saturday (Nov. 28), with 34% planning to shop in person and 24% online. And the way people shop small is changing. The digital storefront is the first stop, and shoppers expect small businesses to pair their strengths with the convenience and responsiveness of large retailers. To make the season bright, small business owners can use reliable connectivity to win in three ways: make it easy to shop online, easy to discover the perfect gift, and easy to reach support.
Why it matters
For small business owners, earning a spot on shoppers' nice list takes more than a great storefront and in-store experience. Digital tools offer a chance to carry the personalization that sets them apart into every digital interaction.
The survey shows the customer journey often starts online, even when the purchase happens in store. Before visiting a small business, 53% of consumers check its location, 47% check hours, 41% read customer reviews, and 30% check inventory. Once they reach out, they expect a fast reply: 70% expect a response to a message or inquiry the same day, including 20% who expect one within an hour.
Shoppers also expect small businesses to offer tools that make buying easier: 43% expect online ordering, 40% expect the option to buy online and pick up in store, and 38% expect both digital payments and text or email order updates.
Together, these findings point to a customer experience that increasingly spans physical and digital channels.
Key findings
The big takeaway for small businesses: make it easy to find you, reach you, and shop with you. With the right network and digital tools in place, small business owners can extend their personal touch to more moments along the holiday shopping journey, whether customers are clicking "buy" or walking through the door.
Six ways to unwrap more holiday wins:
- Shine bright wherever shoppers are searching. While 59% of adults wouldn't let an AI assistant research and buy gifts for them, 21% would use it for research and 20% for both. Keep product and service information accurate and accessible on the channels shoppers already use, while watching AI's evolving role in discovery.
- Make it easy for customers to shop with you online for the perfect gift. Preference for shopping online with small businesses rose from 32% in 2025 to 37% in 2026, while preference for large retailers fell from 68% to 63%. If you already sell online, make sure your digital storefront is mobile-friendly, product information is current, and checkout is simple.
- Come through in a holiday pinch. Nearly half of Americans (45%) would choose a nearby small business for a last-minute gift, compared with 32% who would choose a nearby large retailer. Keep holiday hours, location, inventory, and pickup details up to date online so last-minute shoppers can see what's available and how to get it.
- Make the right connection with every generation. Gen Z shoppers are nearly twice as likely to discover small businesses through social media as through word of mouth (37% vs. 19%), while boomers are more than three times as likely to rely on word of mouth as social media (30% vs. 9%). Meet customers where they are by sharing engaging social content to reach younger shoppers and creating memorable experiences that keep older generations talking.
- Keep lines of communication merry and bright. Text (40%), email (39%), and phone calls (38%) are the channels consumers find most helpful when holiday shopping with a small business. Remove any friction for customers trying to reach you and monitor these channels throughout the holiday rush, so shoppers get personal help when they need it.
- Give shoppers the gift of a quick response. Seven in 10 shoppers expect a same-day response to holiday shopping questions, including 20% who expect one within an hour. Add reliable connectivity and a plan for monitoring inquiries to your holiday checklist so you can stay responsive throughout the rush.
What our experts are saying
"Shoppers want the warmth of a neighborhood shop with the ease of a big retailer, and small businesses shouldn't have to choose between them," said Matt Cook, senior vice president of Mid-Markets Sales at AT&T Business. "Connectivity is what makes both possible. When the holiday rush hits, AT&T Business can help small businesses stay connected when it matters most, keeping digital storefronts running and customers in touch. We're focused on making technology work reliably so owners can do what they do best: serve their customers and make the most of every opportunity this season."
The big picture
For small businesses, connectivity powers the everyday interactions that shape the customer experience. Technology shouldn'T replace the personal touch that sets them apart; it should extend it to more customer interactions.
AT&T Business offers business-grade solutions to help small businesses do just that, from AT&T Business Fiber® with optional 5G Backup¹, AT&T's reliable 5G wireless network 2, and network-embedded security AT&T Dynamic Defense®. Together, these capabilities can provide the connection and protection small businesses need to stay responsive and deliver the digital experiences customers expect.
AT&T Business Fiber® and wireless are backed by the AT&T Guarantee for Business®: connectivity you depend on, the deals you want, prompt, friendly service you deserve, all guaranteed, or we'll make it right.
Frequently asked questions
What is the AT&T Business Holiday Shopping Survey?
Now in its third year, the AT&T Business Holiday Shopping Survey examines U.S. consumers' holiday shopping behaviors and expectations and identifies ways small business owners can better connect with shoppers. Morning Consult conducted the 2026 survey for AT&T Business among 2,201 U.S. adults.
What holiday offers are available from AT&T Business?
New and existing AT&T Business customers can take advantage of deals on the season's best devices.
What is fiber internet?
Fiber internet sends data as light through ultra-thin glass strands, so it can carry more information, faster and over longer distances than copper cable. That means fast, reliable speeds, even when many devices are online at once.
What is AT&T Business Fiber® with 5G Backup?
AT&T Business Fiber® features an integrated gateway with 5G Backup. In case of a fiber outage, this gateway automatically switches to the AT&T 5G network where available and reverts to fiber when service is restored.¹
What is AT&T 5G?
AT&T Business wireless 5G mobile network features technology that has the potential to deliver fast data speeds and low latency. That way data and connections can be more reliable.2
What is AT&T Dynamic Defense®?
AT&T Dynamic Defense® is a comprehensive network-native cybersecurity solution with business-grade threat protection built in. It works in the background of your AT&T Business internet.
No extra hardware. No complicated setup. It continuously detects threats, filters traffic, and helps block malware, ransomware, and phishing before they ever reach your business.3
What is the AT&T Guarantee® for Business?
We value our customers, and we believe that connecting changes everything. We're committed to providing dependable connectivity with the deals you want and the service you deserve, guaranteed, or we'll make it right.
With the AT&T Guarantee, AT&T Business Fiber® and wireless customers can expect:
- Connectivity you depend on. In the rare event of a network outage, we'll credit you for your downtime. Guaranteed. 4
- Deals you want. Our best smartphone deals don't require the most expensive plan. Plus, no annual contracts or equipment charges with our business fiber plans.5
- Prompt, friendly service. Redeem a benefit if you wait more than five minutes and are not offered a callback at a time that you choose. 6 Plus, schedule a same- or next-day tech appointment.
Go deeper
- AT&T Business delivers custom solutions to drive business forward
- Discover how AT&T Business solutions helped Wake Up with Craig and other small businesses
- The importance of small business connectivity
- Guide to small business network security
- Tips to enhance holiday eCommerce readiness
Footnotes
1 Integrated Internet Backup: Requires Business Fiber 1-Gig or higher & WNC-CGW452 gateway. Wireless Data Restrictions: After 250GB, AT&T may temporarily slow data speeds if the network is busy & data speeds are up to a max of 3 Mbps. Video streaming limited to SD. Speed, coverage, and performance not guaranteed. Feature subject to AT&T network agreement practices (att.com/broadbandinfo). Wireless backup does not work in the event of power loss. Battery backup options may be available at an additional cost. Add'l terms & restrictions apply. For details, see the AT&T Customer Service Agreement (att.com/CSA) and additional Integrated Backup incorporated therein.
2 AT&T 5G requires compatible plan and device. Coverage not available everywhere. Visit att.com/5Gnetwork to learn more.
3 AT&T Dynamic Defense is available with AT&T Business Fiber, AT&T Dedicated Internet, and AT&T Switched Ethernet on Demand with Internet Offload. Exclusions may apply.
4 Credit for fiber downtime lasting 20 minutes or more, or for wireless or AT&T Internet Air for Business downtime lasting 60 minutes or more if connected to impacted tower at onset of outage. Wireless downtime must be caused by single incident impacting 8 or more towers. Restrictions and exclusions apply. See details
5 Offers vary by device. Restrictions may apply.
6 Five minutes begins once customer is routed to technical support assistance. See details
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
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