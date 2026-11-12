AT&T Breaks Ground on New Global Headquarters: America's Most Connected Corporate Campus

AT&T Lays the First Fiber at Its 54-Acre Plano Campus, Reinforcing Its Long-Term Investment in North Texas

AT&T (NYSE: T) today broke ground on its new global headquarters in Plano, Texas, marking the start of construction with a distinct AT&T milestone: the installation of the campus's first fiber connection.

The new headquarters represents a strategic investment in AT&T's people, culture, and employee experience. Spanning 54 acres and 2.2 million square feet, the seven-building campus will bring AT&T's Dallas-Fort Worth teams together in an integrated, horizontal headquarters designed to foster collaboration and innovation. With workspaces and amenities shaped around employees' needs, the campus will also help AT&T attract, develop, and retain talent for the future.

Engineered as a workplace of the future, the new headquarters will demonstrate what AT&T connectivity makes possible at scale. AT&T fiber and wireless will provide the speed, capacity and low latency needed for AI, real-time collaboration, and emerging workplace technologies. An approximately 250-foot working cell tower, together with fiber and 5G throughout the campus, will provide advanced connectivity for employees and improve wireless connectivity in the surrounding community. The tower will also serve as a recognizable Plano landmark and symbol of AT&T's commitment to a more connected future.

To celebrate the first fiber connection, AT&T executives and employees were joined by Plano Mayor John Muns; Scott Armstrong, principal at Gensler; Eric Hage, president of KDC; and Andy Leatherman, vice chairman at CBRE.

John Stankey, chairman and CEO of AT&T, spoke about what the campus will mean for the company: "Our new headquarters in Plano is an investment for our current and future employees, and our North Texas community. With this new campus, we're creating the environment that makes life better, drives collaboration and serves our customers for decades to come."

John Muns, mayor of Plano, said, "Today marks an exciting milestone for AT&T and the City of Plano," said Mayor John Muns. "This new global headquarters represents a significant investment in our community and reinforces Plano's reputation as a place where businesses can grow and succeed. We're proud to see this project taking shape and the opportunities it will bring to Plano."

Scott Armstrong, principal at Gensler, said, "Great workplaces do more than support the way people work. They create connections, strengthen culture, and provide a sense of belonging. The vision for AT&T's new headquarters creates a world-class destination where innovative workplaces, exceptional amenities, and thoughtfully designed experiences come together to support people in new ways. It is a forward-looking campus that honors the strength of AT&T's legacy while creating an environment designed to inspire connection, innovation, and the possibilities of what comes next."

Eric Hage, president of KDC, said, "We are proud to partner with AT&T on a project that is raising the bar for the corporate campus of the future. With a long history of developing large scale developments in this market, KDC brings the experience to deliver on a vision of this scale and ambition. Our partnership combines AT&T's forward thinking with KDC's development and construction expertise to create a headquarters in Plano that we believe will help shape how the next generation of office is planned and built."

Andy Leatherman, vice chairman at CBRE, said, "From day one, AT&T demonstrated an unwavering commitment to its people and a clear vision for the future of work. The result is a best-in-class environment designed to inspire collaboration, enhance productivity, and support employee well-being, creating a model that other organizations will look to as they shape their own workplace strategies."

AT&T has called North Texas home since 2008 and expects to welcome its first employees to the new campus in the second half of 2028.

About AT&T

We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.

© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. All rights reserved. AT&T and the Globe logo are registered trademarks of AT&T Intellectual Property.

 

PLANO, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 12: (L-R) Jason Morrissey, Craig Ackerman, AT&T CEO John Stankey, Christopher Kim, Mayor of Plano John Muns, Stephen Zarate, Russell Jackson, Cecilia McDonald, and Connor Fry lay the first fiber at the groundbreaking for AT&T's new global headquarters on November 12, 2026 in Plano, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for AT&T)

New AT&T global headquarters rendering.

New AT&T global headquarters rendering.

AT&T Inc. logo

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