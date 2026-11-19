AT&T will continue supporting U.S. Soccer and its National Teams by investing in the athletes, programs and platforms that help grow the game
-
At-a-glance
- AT&T and U.S. Soccer are renewing their multiyear sponsorship agreement, continuing a relationship that began in 2009.
- The sponsorship supports U.S. Soccer and its National Teams while creating more opportunities for fans to engage with its teams and athletes.
- The renewal continues AT&T's investment in the athletes, programs and fan experiences helping grow soccer in the United States.
- The agreement spans U.S. Soccer's National Teams, fan programming and AT&T's support as a Founding Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center.
- AT&T will continue supporting U.S. Soccer through athlete storytelling, fan engagement and long-term investment in the sport, including initiatives that elevate women athletes through She's Connected by AT&T, a branded content series that showcases athlete stories and the role of connectivity in their careers.
As soccer continues to grow across America, AT&T and U.S. Soccer are extending their longstanding partnership, which began in 2009. Through the multiyear renewal, AT&T will continue championing U.S. Soccer and its National Teams through athlete storytelling, fan engagement and long-term investment in the sport.
Why it matters
The renewal comes as soccer continues to gain momentum across the U.S. As more people play, watch and follow the sport across the country, AT&T and U.S. Soccer will continue creating new ways for fans to connect with the teams, athletes and moments that make soccer meaningful.
What's new
AT&T's support of U.S. Soccer also extends to the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, the new home for all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams. The facility will bring the Men's and Women's National Teams together at one training location for the first time. As a Founding Partner, AT&T will provide advanced connectivity across the campus, including AT&T Connected Fields, to support how players and coaches prepare, analyze performance and improve their game. Looking ahead, AT&T and U.S. Soccer will explore new ways to connect players with technology and data that can enhance training and performance.
The renewal also gives fans more ways to engage with U.S. Soccer's teams and athletes through content, matchday activations and other programming. Through She's Connected by AT&T, the company will continue putting women athletes in the spotlight, telling their stories and showcasing their impact well beyond the field.
What our experts are saying
"We've been proud to support U.S. Soccer since 2009, and we believe the sport's greatest opportunities are still ahead," said Sabina Ahmed, assistant vice president of media and sponsorships, AT&T. "As soccer continues to grow, so does its ability to inspire, unite and open doors for people on and off the field. Through this partnership, we're helping more fans connect with the sport they love while supporting the athletes, programs and facilities moving the game forward."
"Soccer is reaching more people across the country, and partners like AT&T help us turn that interest into lasting fandom," said David Wright, Chief Business Officer at U.S. Soccer. "AT&T has been part of U.S. Soccer since 2009, and as a Founding Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, it is helping create a home for all 27 of our National Teams. We're proud to continue working together to support our athletes, give fans more ways to engage with our teams and grow the game for the next generation."
"It's an exciting time for U.S. Soccer, and it means a lot to see AT&T continue investing in the sport and our National Teams," said Christian Pulisic, U.S. Men's National Team player. "The new National Training Center is a great example of what that commitment can enable, bringing our teams together in one place with the connectivity and technology to help us prepare and perform at our best."
The big picture
After more than 15 years together, AT&T and U.S. Soccer remain committed to supporting the athletes, fans and programs shaping what comes next for the sport.
Frequently asked questions
How long has AT&T supported U.S. Soccer?
AT&T has supported U.S. Soccer since 2009, including the U.S. Women's National Team, U.S. Men's National Team and the broader organization. The multiyear renewal continues that longstanding relationship.
What does AT&T's renewed sponsorship with U.S. Soccer include?
AT&T's renewed multiyear agreement includes continued support for U.S. Soccer and its National Teams, with a focus on athlete storytelling, fan engagement and long-term investment in the sport.
How will AT&T and U.S. Soccer create more opportunities for fans to engage with the sport?
AT&T and U.S. Soccer will create more opportunities for fans to engage with the National Teams and athletes through content, matchday activations and fan experiences.
What is AT&T's role at the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center?
AT&T is a Founding Partner of the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, the new home for all 27 U.S. Soccer National Teams. AT&T will provide advanced connectivity and technology across the campus to support training, collaboration and development.
How does AT&T support women's soccer?
AT&T supports women's soccer through its longstanding support of the U.S. Women's National Team, its sponsorship of the NWSL and its work with women athletes. Through She's Connected by AT&T, the company also helps elevate women athletes and share their stories on and off the field.
Does AT&T support the U.S. Women's and Men's National Teams?
Yes. AT&T's sponsorship of U.S. Soccer includes continued support for the U.S. Women's National Team, U.S. Men's National Team and U.S. Soccer's broader National Team program.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150 years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
About U.S. Soccer
Founded in 1913, U.S. Soccer is the national governing body for soccer in the United States and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. In service to soccer, U.S. Soccer works to grow the game at every level, from local communities to the world stage. The Federation oversees 27 National Teams, supports players, coaches, referees, and member organizations nationwide, and is committed to expanding access to the sport, strengthening pathways, and creating better environments for every participant. Through initiatives such as Soccer Forward, the U.S. Way, and the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center, U.S. Soccer is building the foundation for long-term success on and off the field. The Federation's ambition is to help make soccer a leading sport in the United States, and to build teams capable of consistently competing for and winning major international championships, including FIFA World Cups. For more information, visit https://www.ussoccer.com/ourvision
© 2026 AT&T Intellectual Property. AT&T and Globe logo are registered trademarks and service marks of AT&T Intellectual Property and/or AT&T affiliated companies. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/att-and-us-soccer-extend-longstanding-relationship-to-continue-shaping-the-future-of-soccer-in-america-302945611.html
SOURCE AT&T
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2026/19/c5027.html