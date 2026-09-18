AT&T and Dallas Cowboys Extend One of Sports' Most Iconic Partnerships

AT&T's network connects America's Team to what's next in sports and entertainment at AT&T Stadium
Key Takeaways:
- AT&T and the Dallas Cowboys extend their partnership to power the next generation of technology, experiences and innovation at AT&T Stadium.
- AT&T is debuting new stadium technology at AT&T Stadium for the 2026 season, powered by the nation's largest fiber1 network, from AI-powered moments and smarter navigation to more immersive fan experiences.
AT&T and the Dallas Cowboys today announced an agreement to build the future of sports and entertainment at AT&T Stadium, with AT&T's network continuing to power the infrastructure, technology and in-stadium moments that make the stadium one of the most connected venues in sports and entertainment.
The announcement comes as AT&T and the Cowboys kick off the 2026 season with new fan experiences and technology, from smarter stadium navigation to immersive video, mixed reality and AI-powered moments built for connected fans.
"There is no more critical partner that we rely upon and value than AT&T," said Dallas Cowboys Owner, President and General Manager Jerry Jones. "AT&T is not only at the core of our fan experience and engagement ability, but they provide the foundation of technology and connectivity that drives everything we do operationally. Being able to trust and depend on that like we have for 30 years, and now, knowing we will grow and continue to innovate, is as important a part of our future as anything could be."
Engineering the Connected World of Sports and Entertainment
A satellite signal may reach a stadium, but it takes fiber throughout the venue to deliver the world-class experience fans increasingly expect. When more than 100,000 people gather in one place, connectivity gets put to the test. At AT&T Stadium, more than 261 miles of fiber and nearly 1,000 antennas throughout the venue, the largest network of its kind in the country, help power everything from mobile ticketing and stadium operations to video sharing and real-time fan experiences, engineering the connected world of the biggest stages in sports and entertainment.
The agreement builds on that foundation, giving AT&T and the Dallas Cowboys a platform to create faster, smarter and more immersive ways for fans to experience every moment of game day. The partnership also keeps the AT&T name on the building itself, a signal that the stadium's future, like its past, will continue to be shaped together.
"When it comes to connecting America's Team, there's only one choice: America's largest fiber network, backed by America's best guarantee," said AT&T Chairman & Chief Executive Officer John Stankey. "We deeply value our long and successful relationship with the Cowboys and look forward to continuing to innovate on behalf of fans to connect, share and stream effortlessly."
New for Cowboys Nation this Season
As part of the partnership, AT&T and the Cowboys are refreshing familiar fan favorites and introducing new experiences at AT&T Stadium this season, including:
- Smarter Navigation: AT&T Stadium Wayfinding offers instant, no-download navigation from the parking lot to your seat, found through the Cowboys app and stadium kiosks.
- More Immersive Experiences: Pose with the Pros brings an expanded AR photo experience with current players, Cowboys Legends and the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Reception Connection puts fans in a mixed reality catch-and-compete moment alongside Dak Prescott, and Connected Cam streams live fan video straight to the main videoboard.
- AI-Powered Fan Engagement: The Starbase Connection Feature transforms fan-submitted photos into custom Cowboys hype videos across stadium boards.
- Better Connectivity: AT&T Turbo Live gives every fan at AT&T Stadium, including customers of other carriers, reserved, high-priority network access to post, stream and share all game long.
As fan expectations continue to evolve, AT&T and the Cowboys will keep building the technology behind the next era of live sports and entertainment, one season, one game and one connection at a time.
1 Based on the number of fiber-to-the-home households using publicly available data.
About AT&T
We help more than 100 million U.S. families, friends and neighbors, plus nearly 2.5 million businesses, connect to greater possibility. From the first phone call 150+ years ago to our 5G wireless and multi-gig internet offerings today, we @ATT innovate to improve lives. For more information about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), please visit us at about.att.com. Investors can learn more at investors.att.com.
About AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium is the largest, most technologically advanced entertainment venue in the world. Designed by HKS and built by Manhattan Construction, the $1.2 billion stadium features two monumental arches, the world's largest HDTV video board cluster, an expansive retractable roof and the largest retractable end zone doors in the world. Features of the stadium include seating for 80,000 and expandability for up to 100,000, over 300 luxury suites, club seating on multiple levels and the Dallas Cowboys Pro Shop, open to the public year-round. Outside the stadium, the Miller Lite® House is a branded destination that boasts a 70-yard Cowboys turf field featuring field games, four video boards and over 60 television screens, two fantasy football screen walls and over 87,000 outdoor square-footage for event day experiences. The space also features two beer gardens and a walk-in beer cooler. The stadium is also home to a world-class collection of contemporary art, made up of over 100+ works of art by 66 established and emerging artists displayed on the walls and in the grand public spaces of the venue. In addition to being the home of the Dallas Cowboys since opening in 2009, the stadium has hosted FIFA World Cup 2026, the Grand Prix of Arlington, Super Bowl XLV, the 2010 NBA All Star Game, the annual Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, the annual Shriners Children's East-West Bowl, the 2014 NCAA Men's Final Four, the 2015 inaugural College Football Playoff Championship Game, the 2015 50th Anniversary Academy of Country Music Awards show and WrestleMania 32 & 38. The venue has also played host to high school and college football, concerts, championship fights, international soccer matches and other special events. For more information, go to attstadium.com.
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