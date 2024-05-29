Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Silver
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming June Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in June.

Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:30 p.m. ET- 4:55 p.m. ET
Location: Marriott Marquis, New York City

Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Healthcare Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date and Time: Wednesday, June 12, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. ET- 2:35 p.m. ET
Location: Loews Miami Beach Hotel, Miami

Live webcasts of the fireside chats can be accessed from the Investors section of the Athira website at https://investors.athira.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations-investor . An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for at least 30 days following the event.

About Athira Pharma, Inc.
Athira Pharma, Inc., headquartered in the Seattle, Washington area, is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration. Athira aims to alter the course of neurological diseases by advancing its pipeline of therapeutic candidates that modulate the neurotrophic HGF system, including fosgonimeton, which is being evaluated for the potential treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease in the Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD trial that is expected to report topline data in the second half of 2024. For more information, visit www.athira.com . You can also follow Athira on Facebook , LinkedIn and @athirapharma on X , formerly known as Twitter   , and Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not based on historical fact and include statements regarding: product candidates as a potential treatment for Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, and other neurodegenerative diseases; future development plans; the anticipated reporting of data; expectations regarding the potential efficacy and commercial potential of Athira's product candidates; and Athira's ability to advance its product candidates into later stages of development. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as "may," "will," "should," "on track," "would," "expect," "plan," "believe," "intend," "pursue," "continue," "suggest," "potential," and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the data from preclinical and clinical trials may not support the safety, efficacy and tolerability of Athira's product candidates; development of product candidates may cease or be delayed; regulatory authorities could object to protocols, amendments and other submissions; future potential regulatory milestones for product candidates, including those related to current and planned clinical studies, may be insufficient to support regulatory submissions or approval; Athira may not be able to recruit sufficient patients for its clinical trials; the outcome of legal proceedings that have been or may in the future be instituted against Athira, its directors and officers; possible negative interactions of Athira's product candidates with other treatments; Athira's assumptions regarding its financial condition and the sufficiency of its cash, cash equivalents and investments to fund its planned operations may be incorrect; adverse conditions in the general domestic and global economic markets; the impact of competition; regulatory agencies may be delayed in reviewing, commenting on or approving any of Athira's clinical development plans as a result of pandemics or health epidemics, which could further delay development timelines; the impact of expanded product development and clinical activities on operating expenses; the impact of new or changing laws and regulations; as well as the other risks detailed in Athira's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Athira undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements. Athira may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements.

Investor Contacts:
Julie Rathbun
Athira Pharma
Julie.rathbun@athira.com
206-769-9219


Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma Announces Proposed Settlement of Stockholder Derivative Action

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington issued an order providing for preliminary approval of a proposed settlement of the claims asserted nominally on behalf of Athira against the individual defendants named in the previously disclosed stockholder derivative actions entitled Bushansky v. Kawas et al. No. 2:22-cv-497 and Houlihan v. Kawas et al ., No. 2:22-cv-620, pending before the court. The proposed settlement calls for Athira to adopt certain corporate governance reforms and pay lead plaintiffs' attorney's fees, litigation expenses, and lead plaintiff service awards.

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Athira Pharma Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Pipeline and Business Updates

Topline data from Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD clinical trial of fosgonimeton as a potential treatment for mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease expected in second half of 2024

Submitted Investigational New Drug application to U.S. Food and Drug Administration for ATH-1105 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; On track to dose subjects in a first-in-human study in second quarter of 2024

Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC's Virtual May Micro-Cap Conference

Sidoti Events, LLC, an affiliate of Sidoti & Company, LLC, has released the presentation schedule and weblinks for its two-day May Micro-Cap Conference taking place Wednesday and Thursday, May 8-9, 2024. The presentation schedule is subject to change. Please visit www.sidoti.comevents for the most updated version and webinar links

Presentation Schedule

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

Athira Pharma to Participate in Upcoming May Conferences

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced that Company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in May.

Sidoti May 2024 Virtual Investor Conference
Format: Company Presentation
Date and Time: Wednesday, May 8, 2024, from 10:45 a.m. - 11:15 a.m. ET
Location: Virtual

Athira Pharma Appoints Javier San Martin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Athira Pharma Appoints Javier San Martin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHA), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegeneration, today announced the appointment of Javier San Martin, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. San Martin brings more than 25 years of drug development experience and a proven track record leading cross-functional product teams to drive global development and commercialization strategies for multiple drugs across large and rare diseases with significant unmet medical need.

"We are pleased to welcome Javier to the team and are confident his insights and guidance will be instrumental as we advance the Company's next phase of growth," said Mark Litton, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Athira. "Javier's decades of drug development experience will be invaluable to Athira as we advance our pipeline of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases, including fosgonimeton, which is in late-stage clinical development for Alzheimer's disease with Phase 2/3 LIFT-AD data expected in the second half of 2024, and ATH-1105 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) which is expected to enter the clinic this year."

Atea Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVIR) ("Atea"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of oral antiviral therapeutics for serious viral diseases, today announced that Jean-Pierre Sommadossi, PhD, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Atea, will present a business update at the Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. ET in New York.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available here and on the Company's website at https://ir.ateapharma.com/ . An archived webcast will be available on Atea's website for at least 90 days following the event.

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise by Underwriters of Option to Purchase Additional Shares

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 12,075,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $31.00 per share, which includes 1,575,000 shares issued upon the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase additional shares of common stock in the offering. The gross proceeds to Dyne from the offering were approximately $374.3 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by Dyne. All of the shares in the offering were sold by Dyne.

Kronos Bio to Present Clinical Update on Phase 1/2 Trial of KB-0742 at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

KB-0742 continues to demonstrate a manageable safety and tolerability profile with no grade 3/4 neutropenia observed

— KB-0742 continues to show dose linear pharmacokinetics up to 80mg three-days-on, four-days-off dose, including increased target engagement at the 80mg vs. 60mg doses

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen to Host a Webcast on June 3rd to Detail Pivotal Study Results of PRGN-2012 in Recurrent Respiratory Papillomatosis Presented at the 2024 ASCO Annual Meeting

Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company will host a webcast on June 3, 2024 at 6:00 PM CT 7:00 PM ET following the late-breaking oral presentation of results from the pivotal study of PRGN-2012 for the treatment of recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. The webcast will include an in-depth review of the PRGN-2012 pivotal data and business update.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

Phase 2 study results will be presented on June 3 rd at 8:30 AM CT during ASCO in a presentation titled, " PRGN-2012, a novel gorilla adenovirus-based immunotherapy, provides the first treatment that leads to complete and durable responses in recurrent respiratory papillomatosis patients " by Scott M. Norberg, DO, Associate Research Physician, Center for Immuno-Oncology, Center for Cancer Research, National Cancer Institute and a lead investigator for the PRGN-2012 Phase 2 clinical study.

Participants may register and access the webcast through Precigen's website in the Events & Presentations section. An archived recording will be posted to the website following the event.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on X @Precigen , LinkedIn or YouTube .

AdenoVerse ®
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform utilizes a library of proprietary adenovectors for the efficient gene delivery of therapeutic effectors, immunomodulators, and vaccine antigens designed to modulate the immune system. Precigen's gorilla adenovectors, part of the AdenoVerse library, have potentially superior performance characteristics as compared to current competition. AdenoVerse gene therapies have been shown to generate high-level and durable antigen-specific T-cell immune responses as well as an ability to boost these responses via repeat administration. Superior performance characteristics and high yield manufacturing of AdenoVerse vectors leveraging UltraVector ® technology allows Precigen to engineer cutting-edge investigational gene therapies to treat complex diseases.

AdenoVerse ® Clinical Programs
Precigen's AdenoVerse platform is currently under clinical investigation in a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2009 alone or in combination with an anti-PDL1/TGF-Beta Trap in patients with HPV-associated cancers ( NCT04432597 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in newly diagnosed patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma (OPSCC) ( NCT05996523 ), a Phase 2 study of PRGN-2009 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer ( NCT06157151 ), and a Phase 1/2 study of PRGN-2012 in patients with recurrent respiratory papillomatosis (RRP) ( NCT04724980 ). PRGN-2012 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation and Breakthrough Therapy Designation in patients with RRP by the FDA and Orphan Drug Designation by the European Commission.

Trademarks
Precigen, AdenoVerse, UltraVector and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-to-host-a-webcast-on-june-3rd-to-detail-pivotal-study-results-of-prgn-2012-in-recurrent-respiratory-papillomatosis-presented-at-the-2024-asco-annual-meeting-302154722.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAUT; or "Nautilus"), a company pioneering a single-molecule protein analysis platform, today announced the company will be participating in the Goldman Sachs 45th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Nautilus' management is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 8:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the "Investors" section of the company website at: www.nautilus.bio .

Kronos Bio to Participate in Three Upcoming Healthcare Conferences and Events

Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to developing small molecule therapeutics that address cancers and other diseases driven by deregulated transcription, today announced that the company would participate in three upcoming healthcare conferences and events. Norbert Bischofberger, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer, will represent the company at these events.

  • May 28th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 2:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. PT at the TD Cowen's 5th Annual Oncology Innovation Summit: Insights for ASCO and EHA.

  • June 5th, 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will present a corporate overview at 1:30 p.m. ET/10:30 a.m. PT during the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY and host investor meetings the same day.

  • June 11 th , 2024, Dr. Bischofberger will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs 45 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, FL at 10:40 a.m. ET/ 7:40 a.m. PT and host investor meetings the same day.

A live audio webcast of the events will be available on the Investors and Media section of the Kronos Bio website at https://ir.kronosbio.com/events-presentations . Replays of the webcasts will be available in the days following the events.

×