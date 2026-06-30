Athene Names Larik Hall as Senior Vice President, Head of Athene Japan

Athene, the leading retirement solutions company and subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), today announced that Larik Hall has joined the company as Senior Vice President and Head of Japan. Hall will be based in Japan and will oversee Athene's growth strategy to accelerate the expansion of retirement solutions offered in the country.

"Japan is one of the most important retirement markets globally, shaped by an aging demographic, a growing need for long-term retirement security and a new economic regime that has demanded a new playbook," said Grant Kvalheim, CEO of Athene. "Larik's strong track record of building retirement businesses and meaningful experience leading large-scale insurance platforms in the Japanese market makes him exceptionally well suited to expand Athene's footprint locally."

Hall brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the retirement industry, including more than a decade in the Japanese market. Prior to joining Athene, he was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs Ayco where he led the insurance practice. Hall has also held senior leadership roles at AIG, MetLife Alico and MassMutual. 

"I am honored to join Athene and lead its Japan strategy at such an important time," said Hall. "Japan is one of the world's most sophisticated insurance markets, with unique demographic and retirement needs. I look forward to building on the company's strong foundation, deepening trusted relationships and delivering new and needed retirement solutions at scale to support Japan's long-term retirement security."

Since its first transaction with Japanese cedents in 2020, Athene has reinsured more than $20 billion in assets across eight transactions, helping insurers manage risk, operate with greater efficiency and innovate in service of policyholders. Athene's alignment with Apollo brings together balance sheet strength, retirement expertise and world-class asset management capabilities to help meet Japan's growing demand for long-term capital and safe yield solutions.

About Athene
Athene is the leading retirement solutions company with $448 billion of total assets as of March 31, 2026, and operations in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, and Japan. Athene is focused on providing financial security to individuals by offering an attractive suite of retirement income and savings products and also serves as a solutions provider to corporations. For more information, please visit www.athene.com.

Contact: 
Alyssa Castelli
Director, External Relations
+1 (646) 768-7304
Alyssa.castelli@athene.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Apollo Global Management APO NYSE:APO fintech investing
APO
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.ai Poised for Growth as Event-Tech and 3D/AR Revenue Accelerates

Nextech3D.AI (CSE:NTAR,OTCQX:NEXCF,FSE:EP2) is gaining investor attention following H.C. Wainwright’s November 2025 coverage, highlighting renewed optimism about the company’s growth prospects, driven largely by its expanding event‑technology business.The analyst firm maintained a Buy rating... Keep Reading...
Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel and Apollo Agree to Joint Venture Related to Intel's Fab 34 in Ireland

Intel Corporation (Nasdaq: INTC) and Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced a definitive agreement under which Apollo-managed funds and affiliates will lead an investment of $11 billion to acquire from Intel a 49% equity interest in a joint venture entity related to Intel's Fab 34. This press... Keep Reading...

Generation Bio Announces the Acceptance of Five Abstracts and an Invited Oral Presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 27th Annual Meeting

Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq:GBIO) a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, today announced that six abstracts highlighting preclinical data from its cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) and immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) platforms have... Keep Reading...
BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. , BELLUS Health Inc , Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. , Univar Solutions Inc.

Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.... Keep Reading...
TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

TomaGold reports strong geophysical anomalies on the southern portion of Obalski

Company starts 3,000-metre drilling program to test the new anomalies CEO Interview today at 9:00 AM ET: Update on Obalski TomaGold Corporation (TSXV: LOT) (OTCQB: TOGOF) (" TomaGold " or the " Corporation ") is pleased to announce that it has received the report on the DAS Vision3D induced... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance and specializing in used vehicle lease originations for the automotive industry, is pleased to announce the results of voting at... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - AMT

Trading resumes in: Company: AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc.TSX-Venture Symbol: AMTAll Issues: YesResumption (ET): 8:15 AMCIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

AmeriTrust Announces it is Unaware of Any Material Change

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / June 11, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), at the request of CIRO, wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 27, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has filed its interim Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...
Steven Boms

From Skepticism to Action: Steve Boms on Canada’s Open Banking Turning Point

Canada is shaping its financial future through open banking.Steve Boms, executive director of FDATA North America, made a recent appearance on the Investing News Network podcast, where he detailed Canada’s long-awaited transition toward consumer-driven banking and how placing the Bank of Canada... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces 2025 Annual Financial Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / April 22, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting automotive finance, is announcing that it has filed its audited Consolidated Financial... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Related News

battery metals investing

New Board Appointment & Increased Placement

precious metals investing

Strong Tungsten Grades at Pioneer Tungsten Project Montana

gold investing

Will Rhind: Gold Price Takes a Hit, This Catalyst to Drive Next Leg

copper investing

Copper Price Trends: Q2 2026 Review and Forecast

battery metals investing

NextSource Materials Provides Clarification on a Prior News Release

precious metals investing

Centurion Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

cobalt investing

DRC to Reclaim Unused Export Quotas from Cobalt Miners