AstraZeneca to showcase Phase III data in liver, breast and bladder cancers and potential first-in-class rare disease therapy at ASCO 2026

EMERALD-3 late-breaking presentation will showcase benefit of IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) and IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl) in early liver cancer
Phase III data from SERENA-6, DESTINY-Breast09 and TROPION-Breast02 span all three major subtypes of metastatic breast cancer
CARES Phase III results will demonstrate highly clinically meaningful benefit of anti-fibril therapy, anselamimab, for kappa light chain amyloidosis
AstraZeneca advances its ambition to eliminate cancer as a cause of death and transform outcomes for people living with rare diseases with new data across its diverse, industry-leading portfolio and pipeline at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, May 29 to June 2, 2026.
More than 85 abstracts will feature 10 approved and 13 potential new medicines from the Company, including 25 oral presentations. Highlights include:
- EMERALD-3: Phase III trial of IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) in combination with IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl), with or without lenvatinib, and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) eligible for embolization (Oral Abstract #LBA4000).
- CARES: Phase III clinical program of anselamimab, a potential first-in-class anti-fibril therapy from Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, in newly diagnosed patients with light chain (AL) amyloidosis receiving standard of care for underlying plasma cell dyscrasia, including results from a prespecified subgroup analysis based on involved kappa (κ) or lambda (λ) free light chain (Oral Abstract #7501).
- SERENA-6: Final progression-free survival 2 (PFS2) results and circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) clearance data linked to longer-term efficacy outcomes from the SERENA-6 Phase III trial of camizestrant in combination with widely approved cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitors in the 1st-line treatment of patients with hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-negative advanced breast cancer whose tumors have an emergent ESR1 mutation (Oral Abstract #LBA1007).
- BLUESTAR: Updated safety and efficacy results from the BLUESTAR Ph I/IIa trial of the B7-H4-directed ADC puxitatug samrotecan (Puxi-Sam) in patients with relapsed/metastatic B7-H4-positive endometrial and ovarian cancer who progressed on prior standard-of-care therapy (Rapid Oral Abstract #5515). Puxi-Sam was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in this setting.
- PRIMAVERA: Safety and preliminary efficacy from the first-in-human Phase I PRIMAVERA trial of the protein arginine methyltransferase 5 (PRMT5) inhibitor AZD3470 as monotherapy in relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma (Oral Abstract #7003).
- Phase I initial results for NT-175 T-cell receptor therapy in TP53 R175H-mutated unresectable, advanced and/or metastatic solid tumors including pancreatic adenocarcinoma (Oral Abstract #2506).
- TROPION-Breast02: Additional efficacy endpoints from the TROPION-Breast02 Phase III trial of DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk) as 1st-line treatment for patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) who are not candidates for PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors (Oral Abstract #1002).
- DESTINY-Breast09: Exploratory analysis of treatment duration and clinical outcomes by complete response, partial response or stable/progressive disease in the DESTINY-Breast09 Phase III trial of ENHERTU ® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) in combination with pertuzumab for the 1st-line treatment of patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer (Rapid Oral Abstract #1021).
- POTOMAC: Five-year overall survival and patient-reported outcomes from the Phase III POTOMAC trial of IMFINZI plus Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG) induction and maintenance therapy in patients with high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer (Rapid Oral Abstract #4624).
Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "The data at ASCO for our innovative medicines and next-wave assets further our strategy to redefine patient outcomes by taking novel combinations into earlier stages of disease and advancing new modalities. New data for ENHERTU, DATROWAY and camizestrant reinforce their transformational potential in breast cancer. We're also excited to share first clinical data for our T-cell receptor therapy, NT-175, and our PRMT5 inhibitor, AZD3470, as well as updated data for our most advanced in-house antibody drug conjugate, Puxi-Sam, which was recently granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA. Collectively, these datasets underscore the strength and depth of our oncology pipeline."
Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: "The EMERALD-3 data for IMFINZI and IMJUDO in early liver cancer exemplify our successful strategy to move immunotherapy regimens into earlier stages of cancer where we can further improve outcomes for patients. With more than a dozen different indications approved across five cancer medicines in the last six months alone, we are reaching more patients with our growing portfolio, underscoring both the quality of our innovation and the strength of our business."
Gianluca Pirozzi, Head of Development, Regulatory and Safety, Alexion, said: "Results from the CARES Phase III clinical program highlight the pioneering potential of anselamimab as a first-in-class, anti-fibril therapy for patients with kappa light chain amyloidosis. Its novel mechanism of action is designed to target and deplete amyloid deposits in affected organs, with potential to extend survival and reduce cardiovascular hospitalizations."
AstraZeneca is collaborating with Daiichi Sankyo to develop and commercialize ENHERTU and DATROWAY.
Key AstraZeneca presentations during ASCO 2026 1
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Lead Author
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Abstract Title
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Presentation details (CDT)
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Antibody drug conjugates
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Loi, S
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Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + durvalumab (D) in patients (pts) with previously untreated HER2+ unresectable/metastatic breast cancer (mBC): Final analysis from DESTINY-Breast07.
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Abstract #1012
Clinical Science Symposium
May 31, 2026
9:18am
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Cescon, DW
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First-line datopotamab deruxtecan (Dato-DXd) vs chemotherapy in patients with locally recurrent inoperable or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) for whom immunotherapy was not an option: Additional efficacy endpoints from the TROPION-Breast02 study.
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Abstract #1002
Oral Abstract Session
June 2, 2026
10:09am
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Mileshkin, LR
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Updated safety and efficacy of puxitatug samrotecan (Puxi-Sam, AZD8205) in patients (pts) with endometrial cancer (EC) or ovarian cancer (OC): Phase 1/2a BLUESTAR study.
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Abstract #5515
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
May 30, 2026
9:00am
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Park, YH
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A DESTINY-Breast09 analysis of treatment duration and clinical outcomes by best response to trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) + pertuzumab (P).
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Abstract #1021
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
May 31, 2026
12:42pm
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Untch, M
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Secondary safety analysis of trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) vs trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) in DESTINY-Breast05: Clinical and demographic risk factors of interstitial lung disease (ILD) and radiation pneumonitis (RP).
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Abstract #516
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
June 1, 2026
10:57am
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Shitara, K
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Sonesitatug vedotin (Sone-Ve) monotherapy in patients (pts) with claudin 18.2–positive (CLDN18.2+) advanced or metastatic gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers: Data from CLARITY-PanTumor01.
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Abstract #4023
Poster Session
May 30, 2026
9:00am
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Janjigian, Y
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First-line (1L) trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd)–based regimens in advanced HER2-expressing gastric cancer (GC), gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GEJA), or esophageal adenocarcinoma (EA): Safety results from DESTINY-Gastric03 (DG-03) Part 2 arms D and F, and Part 4.
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Abstract #4022
Poster Session
May 30, 2026
9:00am
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Zhang, Y
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Trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) for pretreated patients in China with HER2 IHC 3+ solid tumors: DESTINY-PanTumor03 Part 1 primary analysis.
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Abstract #3026
Poster Session
May 30, 2026
1:30pm
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Immuno-oncology
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Abou-Alfa, GK
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Efficacy and safety results from EMERALD-3: A phase 3, randomized study of tremelimumab plus durvalumab with or without lenvatinib combined with transarterial chemoembolization (TACE) in participants (pts) with unresectable embolization-eligible hepatocellular carcinoma (eeHCC).
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Abstract #LBA4000
Oral Abstract Session
June 1, 2026
9:45am
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Skoulidis, F
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Tremelimumab (T) + durvalumab (D) + chemotherapy (CT) vs pembrolizumab (P) + CT in 1L non-squamous (NSQ) metastatic NSCLC (mNSCLC) with STK11 , KEAP1 , and/or KRAS mutations (mut): Interim analysis (IA) of the phase 2b TRITON study.
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Abstract #8515
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
May 30, 2026
1:45pm
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Heymach, JV
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Impact of neoadjuvant durvalumab (D) on tumor microenvironment (TME) features and their association with event-free survival (EFS) in patients with resectable NSCLC (R-NSCLC) from the phase 3 AEGEAN trial.
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Abstract #8015
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
May 31, 2026
5:30pm
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De Santis, M
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Durvalumab (D) in combination with BCG induction and maintenance (I + M) therapy for BCG-naive, high-risk non–muscle-invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC): 5-year overall survival (OS) analysis and patient-reported outcomes (PROs) from POTOMAC.
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Abstract #4624
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
June 1, 2026
8:12am
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IO Bispecifics
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O'Sullivan, CC
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Neoadjuvant rilvegostomig (R) + trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) in high-risk HER2-negative breast cancer: Results from the I-SPY 2.2 trial.
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Abstract #LBA514
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
June 1, 2026
10:45am
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Zhou, J
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First-line rilvegostomig (R) + chemotherapy (CTx) in advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC): Updated analysis of GEMINI-Hepatobiliary substudy 2 cohort A.
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Abstract #88
Poster Session
May 30, 2026
9:00am
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Guo, Y
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Volrustomig monotherapy for recurrent/metastatic HNSCC: Substudy 2 of the eVOLVE-02 phase 2 study.
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Abstract #482
Poster Session
May 30, 2026
1:30pm
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Tumor drivers and resistance
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Wang, Z
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Osimertinib with/without chemotherapy in patients with persistent ctDNA EGFR mutant (EGFRm) NSCLC at 3 weeks after 1L osimertinib: A randomized phase II study (FLAME study).
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Abstract #LBA101
Clinical Science Symposium
May 30, 2026
8:40am
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Bidard, FC
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First-line (1L) camizestrant (CAMI) for emergent ESR1 mutations ( ESR1 m) in advanced breast cancer (ABC): Final progression-free survival 2 (PFS2) from the phase III SERENA-6 trial.
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Abstract #LBA1007
Oral Abstract Session
June 2, 2026
11:57am
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Peng, Z
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A phase 2 pivotal study of savolitinib in patients with MET -amplified gastric cancer or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinomas.
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Abstract #4011
Rapid Oral Abstract Session
June 1, 2026
1:27pm
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Cell Therapy
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Surana, R
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Initial phase 1 study results of NT-175 engineered T-cell therapy in TP53 R175H–mutated unresectable advanced solid tumors.
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Abstract #2506
Oral Abstract Session
May 31, 2026
10:00am
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Epigenetics
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Derenzini, E
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A phase 1 study of the PRMT5 inhibitor AZD3470 in patients with relapsed/refractory classic Hodgkin lymphoma (PRIMAVERA).
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Abstract #7003
Oral Abstract Session
May 30, 2026
4:00pm
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Rare Disease
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Wechalekar, AD
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Phase 3 randomized trial to evaluate the impact of anselamimab on all-cause mortality in κ light chain amyloidosis.
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Abstract #7501
Oral Abstract Session
May 29, 2026
2:57pm
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Chen, AP
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Final analysis of KOMET (NCT04924608), a phase 3 study of selumetinib in adults with NF1-PN.
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Abstract #3110
Poster Session
May 30, 2026
1:30pm
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1 More than 85 abstracts at ASCO 2026 will feature AstraZeneca medicines and pipeline molecules
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR IMFINZI ® (durvalumab)
There are no contraindications for IMFINZI ® (durvalumab) or IMJUDO ® (tremelimumab-actl).
Severe and Fatal Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate clinical chemistries including liver enzymes, creatinine, adrenocorticotropic hormone (ACTH) level, and thyroid function at baseline and before each dose. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI and IMJUDO requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.
Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, which may be fatal. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- In patients who received recent prior radiation, the incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with unresectable Stage III NSCLC following definitive chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in PACIFIC was 18.3% (87/475) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 12.8% (30/234) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (475), 1.1% were fatal and 2.7% were Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions.
- The frequency and severity of immune-mediated pneumonitis in patients who did not receive definitive chemoradiation prior to IMFINZI were similar in patients who received IMFINZI as a single agent or with ES-SCLC or BTC when given in combination with chemotherapy.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated pneumonitis occurred in 1.3% (5/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.3%) and Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated pneumonitis occurred in 3.5% (21/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.5%), and Grade 3 (1%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Colitis
IMFINZI with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy can cause immune-mediated colitis, which may be fatal. IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated colitis or diarrhea occurred in 6% (23/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (3.6%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation has been observed in other studies of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 6.5% (39/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including fatal (0.2%) and Grade 3 (2.5%) adverse reactions. Intestinal perforation and large intestine perforation were reported in 0.1% of patients.
Immune-Mediated Hepatitis
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hepatitis, which may be fatal.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune‑mediated hepatitis occurred in 7.5% (29/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including fatal (0.8%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (4.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 3.9% (23/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including fatal (0.3%), Grade 4 (0.5%), and Grade 3 (2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies
- Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 2.2% (13/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.8%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Hypophysitis : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated hypophysitis occurred in 1.3% (8/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Thyroid Disorders (Thyroiditis, Hyperthyroidism, and Hypothyroidism) : IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.5% (6/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 4.6% (18/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 11% (42/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 1.2% (7/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy.
- Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 5% (30/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.6% (51/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with Carboplatin and Paclitaxel
- Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 14% (34/235) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis : Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Two patients (0.5%, 2/388) had events of hyperglycemia requiring insulin therapy that had not resolved at last follow-up.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in 0.5% (3/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated nephritis.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 1% (4/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 3 (0.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.7% (4/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.2%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 and CTLA-4 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 4.9% (19/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 7.2% (43/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Immune-Mediated Pancreatitis
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO can cause immune-mediated pancreatitis. Immune-mediated pancreatitis occurred in 2.3% (9/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.5%) adverse reactions.
Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions
The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO or were reported with the use of other immune-checkpoint inhibitors.
- Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.
- Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.
- Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.
- Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.
- Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic.
- Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.
- Other (hematologic/immune) : Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.
Infusion-Related Reactions
IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI and IMJUDO based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses.
- IMFINZI as a Single Agent
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.6% (10/388) of patients receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
- IMFINZI with IMJUDO and Platinum-Based Chemotherapy
- Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.9% (17/596) of patients receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.
Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI
Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on their mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI and IMJUDO can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and IMJUDO and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and IMJUDO and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI and IMJUDO.
Lactation
There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI and IMJUDO in human milk; however, because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI and IMJUDO, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
Unresectable Stage III NSCLC
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were cough (40%), fatigue (34%), pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (34%), upper respiratory tract infections (26%), dyspnea (25%), and rash (23%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonia (7%) and pneumonitis/radiation pneumonitis (3.4%).
- In patients with Stage III NSCLC in the PACIFIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=475), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients in the IMFINZI arm. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (≥2%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (7%) and pneumonia (6%). Fatal pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and fatal pneumonia occurred in <2% of patients and were similar across arms.
Resectable NSCLC
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the AEGEAN study, the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were anemia, nausea, constipation, fatigue, musculoskeletal pain, and rash.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the neoadjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy (n=401), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6.7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients. The most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pneumonia (2.7%), anemia (1.5%), myelosuppression (1.5%), vomiting (1.2%), neutropenia (1%), and acute kidney injury (1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2% of patients, including death due to COVID-19 pneumonia (0.5%), sepsis (0.5%), myocarditis (0.2%), decreased appetite (0.2%), hemoptysis (0.2%), and death not otherwise specified (0.2%). Of the 401 IMFINZI-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment and 398 placebo-treated patients who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1.7% (n=7) and 1% (n=4), respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions.
- In patients with resectable NSCLC in the adjuvant phase of the AEGEAN study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=265), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 13% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in >1% of patients were pneumonia (1.9%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COVID-19 (1.1%). Four fatal adverse reactions occurred during the adjuvant phase of the study, including COVID-19 pneumonia, pneumonia aspiration, interstitial lung disease and aortic aneurysm.
Metastatic NSCLC
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO plus platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were nausea (42%), fatigue (36%), musculoskeletal pain (29%), decreased appetite (28%), rash (27%), and diarrhea (22%).
- In patients with mNSCLC in the POSEIDON study receiving IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy (n=330), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI or IMJUDO due to an adverse reaction occurred in 17% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients, with the most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients being pneumonia (11%), anemia (5%), diarrhea (2.4%), thrombocytopenia (2.4%), pyrexia (2.4%), and febrile neutropenia (2.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in a total of 4.2% of patients.
Limited-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.
- In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).
Extensive-stage Small Cell Lung Cancer
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), the most common adverse reactions (≥20%) were nausea (34%), fatigue/asthenia (32%), and alopecia (31%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reaction (≥3%) was fatigue/asthenia (3.4%).
- In patients with extensive-stage SCLC in the CASPIAN study receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy (n=265), IMFINZI was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 7% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 31% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 1% of patients were febrile neutropenia (4.5%), pneumonia (2.3%), anemia (1.9%), pancytopenia (1.5%), pneumonitis (1.1%), and COPD (1.1%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 4.9% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic Biliary Tract Cancers
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were fatigue (42%), nausea (40%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), abdominal pain (24%), rash (23%), and pyrexia (20%).
- In patients with locally advanced or metastatic BTC in the TOPAZ-1 study receiving IMFINZI (n=338), discontinuation due to adverse reactions occurred in 6% of the patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 47% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in at least 2% of patients were cholangitis (7%), pyrexia (3.8%), anemia (3.6%), sepsis (3.3%) and acute kidney injury (2.4%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 3.6% of patients receiving IMFINZI plus chemotherapy. These include ischemic or hemorrhagic stroke (4 patients), sepsis (2 patients), and upper gastrointestinal hemorrhage (2 patients).
Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), the most common adverse reactions (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were rash (32%), diarrhea (27%), fatigue (26%), pruritus (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), and abdominal pain (20%).
- In patients with unresectable HCC in the HIMALAYA study receiving IMFINZI and IMJUDO (n=388), serious adverse reactions occurred in 41% of patients. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients included hemorrhage (6%), diarrhea (4%), sepsis (2.1%), pneumonia (2.1%), rash (1.5%), vomiting (1.3%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), and anemia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 8% of patients who received IMFINZI and IMJUDO, including death (1%), hemorrhage intracranial (0.5%), cardiac arrest (0.5%), pneumonitis (0.5%), hepatic failure (0.5%), and immune-mediated hepatitis (0.5%). Permanent discontinuation of treatment regimen due to an adverse reaction occurred in 14% of patients.
Primary advanced or Recurrent dMMR Endometrial Cancer
- In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities (occurring in >20% of patients) were peripheral neuropathy (61%), musculoskeletal pain (59%), nausea (59%), alopecia (52%), fatigue (41%), abdominal pain (39%), constipation (39%), rash (39%), decreased magnesium (36%), increased ALT (32%), increased AST (30%), diarrhea (27%), vomiting (27%), cough (27%), decreased potassium (25%), dyspnea (25%), headache (23%), increased alkaline phosphatase (20%), and decreased appetite (18%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were constipation (4.5%) and fatigue (4.5%).
- In patients with advanced or recurrent dMMR endometrial cancer in the DUO-E study receiving IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent (n=44), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients who received IMFINZI with carboplatin and paclitaxel; the most common serious adverse reactions (≥4%) were constipation (4.5%) and rash (4.5%).
Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer (MIBC)
- In patients with MIBC, the most common adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were decreased hemoglobin, decreased neutrophils, increased blood creatinine, decreased sodium, nausea, increased ALT, decreased calcium, decreased platelets, fatigue, increased potassium, decreased lymphocytes, increased AST, constipation, decreased magnesium, decreased appetite, increased alkaline phosphate, rash, pyrexia, diarrhea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
- In patients with MIBC in the neoadjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin (n=530), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 9% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 24% of patients; the most frequent (≥1%) serious adverse reactions were pulmonary embolism (1.9%), febrile neutropenia (1.5%), acute kidney injury (1.3%), thrombocytopenia (1.3%), urinary tract infection (1.3%), and pneumonia (1.3%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.1% of patients including sepsis, myocardial infarction, and pulmonary embolism (0.2% each). One fatal adverse reaction of pneumonia was reported in 1 (0.2%) patient in the post-surgery phase before adjuvant treatment started. Of the 530 patients in the IMFINZI treatment arm and 526 patients in the chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 1 (0.2%) patient in each treatment arm did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions. The adverse reaction that led to cancellation of surgery in the IMFINZI treatment arm was interstitial lung disease.
- In patients with MIBC in the adjuvant phase of the NIAGARA study receiving IMFINZI as a single agent (n=383), permanent discontinuation of adjuvant IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions (occurring in ≥1% of patients) were urinary tract infection (7%), acute kidney injury (3.7%), hydronephrosis (2.1%), pyelonephritis (2.1%), urosepsis (1.8%) and sepsis (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.8% of patients, including COVID-19, severe acute respiratory syndrome, cardiopulmonary failure, gastrointestinal hemorrhage, and chronic hepatic failure (0.3% each).
Resectable Gastric Cancer/Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC)
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC, the most common adverse reactions in the overall study (occurring in ≥20% of patients) were diarrhea, nausea, peripheral neuropathy, fatigue, alopecia, decreased appetite, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting, musculoskeletal pain, pyrexia, and stomatitis.
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the neoadjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=475), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 2.5% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 21% of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reaction was diarrhea (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 1.9% of patients; deaths ≥2 patients included septic shock (0.6%) and acute coronary syndrome (0.4%). Of the 475 patients in the IMFINZI + FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm and 469 patients in the placebo + FLOT chemotherapy treatment arm who received neoadjuvant treatment, 0.6% and 0.4% of patients, respectively, did not receive surgery due to adverse reactions, and 2.3% and 2.6% of patients, respectively, had a delay in surgery due to ARs.
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI in combination with FLOT chemotherapy (n=365), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 7% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 29% of patients; the most frequent (≥2%) serious adverse reaction was pneumonia (2.5%). Deaths occurred in 2.2% of patients; deaths ≥2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.5%) and COVID-19 (0.5%).
- In patients with resectable GC/GEJC in the adjuvant phase of the MATTERHORN study receiving IMFINZI alone (n=345), permanent discontinuation of IMFINZI due to an adverse reaction occurred in 6% of patients. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 14% of patients. Deaths occurred in 1.7% of patients; deaths ≥2 patients included gastrointestinal perforation (0.6%) and COVID-19 (0.6%).
The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI and IMJUDO have not been established in pediatric patients.
Indications:
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable Stage III non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI in combination with platinum-containing chemotherapy as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by IMFINZI continued as a single agent as adjuvant treatment after surgery, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable (tumors ≥4 cm and/or node positive) NSCLC and no known epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) mutations or anaplastic lymphoma kinase (ALK) rearrangements.
IMFINZI, in combination with IMJUDO and platinum-based chemotherapy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic NSCLC with no sensitizing EGFR mutations or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
IMFINZI, as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).
IMFINZI, in combination with etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin, is indicated for the first-line treatment of adult patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC).
IMFINZI, in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer (BTC).
IMFINZI in combination with IMJUDO is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC).
IMFINZI in combination with carboplatin and paclitaxel followed by IMFINZI as a single agent is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) as determined by an FDA-approved test.
IMFINZI in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin as neoadjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI as adjuvant treatment following radical cystectomy, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer (MIBC).
IMFINZI in combination with fluorouracil, leucovorin, oxaliplatin and docetaxel (FLOT) as neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment, followed by single agent IMFINZI, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with resectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma (GC/GEJC).
Please see Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide for IMFINZI and IMJUDO .
INDICATION AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR DATROWAY ® (datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk)
Indications
DATROWAY ® is a Trop-2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of:
- adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) who have received prior EGFR-directed therapy and platinum-based chemotherapy.
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in the confirmatory trial.
- adult patients with unresectable or metastatic, hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-negative (IHC 0, IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who have received prior endocrine-based therapy and chemotherapy for unresectable or metastatic disease.
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Interstitial Lung Disease/Pneumonitis
DATROWAY can cause severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD) or pneumonitis.
Locally Advanced or Metastatic NSCLC
In the pooled safety population of 484 patients with NSCLC from TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-Lung05, and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 7% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.6% of patients with Grade 3 and 0.4% with Grade 4. There were 8 (1.7%) fatal cases. The median time to onset for ILD was 1.4 months (range: 0.2 months to 9 months). Eleven patients (2.3%) had DATROWAY withheld and 20 patients (4.1%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 79% (26/33) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 45% of patients.
Unresectable or Metastatic Breast Cancer
In the pooled safety population of 443 patients with breast cancer from TROPION-Breast01 and TROPION-PanTumor01, ILD/pneumonitis occurred in 3.6% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 0.7% of patients with Grade 3. There was one fatal case (0.2%). The median time to onset for ILD was 2.8 months (range: 1.1 months to 10.8 months). Four patients (0.9%) had DATROWAY withheld and 7 patients (1.6%) permanently discontinued DATROWAY due to ILD/pneumonitis. Systemic corticosteroids were required in 60% (9/15) of patients with ILD/pneumonitis. ILD/pneumonitis resolved in 40% of patients.
Patients were excluded from clinical studies for a history of ILD/pneumonitis requiring treatment with steroids or for ongoing ILD/pneumonitis.
Monitor patients for new or worsening respiratory symptoms indicative of ILD/pneumonitis (e.g., dyspnea, cough, fever) during treatment with DATROWAY. For asymptomatic (Grade 1) ILD/pneumonitis, consider corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.
Withhold DATROWAY in patients with suspected ILD/pneumonitis and permanently discontinue DATROWAY if ≥Grade 2 ILD/pneumonitis is confirmed.
Ocular Adverse Reactions
DATROWAY can cause ocular adverse reactions including dry eye, keratitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, increased lacrimation, conjunctivitis, and blurred vision.
In the pooled safety population, ocular adverse reactions occurred in 36% of patients treated with DATROWAY. Twenty patients (2.2%) experienced Grade 3 ocular adverse reactions, which included keratitis, dry eye, and blurred vision, and one patient experienced a Grade 4 ocular adverse reaction of conjunctival hemorrhage. The most common (≥5%) ocular adverse reactions were dry eye (17%), keratitis (14%), and increased lacrimation (7%). The median time to onset for ocular adverse reactions was 2.3 months (range: 0.03 months to 23.2 months). Of the patients who experienced ocular adverse reactions, 39% had complete resolution, and 10% had partial improvement (defined as a decrease in severity by one or more grades from the worst grade at last follow up). Ocular adverse reactions led to dosage interruption in 3.6% of patients, dosage reductions in 2.5% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 1% of patients.
Patients with clinically significant corneal disease were excluded from clinical studies.
Advise patients to use preservative-free lubricant eye drops several times daily for prophylaxis. Advise patients to avoid use of contact lenses unless directed by an eye care professional.
Refer patients to an eye care professional for an ophthalmic exam including visual acuity testing, slit lamp examination (with fluorescein staining), intraocular pressure, and fundoscopy at treatment initiation, annually while on treatment, at end of treatment, and as clinically indicated.
Promptly refer patients to an eye care professional for any new or worsening ocular adverse reactions. Monitor patients for ocular adverse reactions during treatment with DATROWAY, and if diagnosis is confirmed, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY based on severity.
Stomatitis
DATROWAY can cause stomatitis, including mouth ulcers and oral mucositis.
In the pooled safety population, stomatitis occurred in 63% of patients treated with DATROWAY, including 8% of patients with Grade 3 events and one patient with a Grade 4 reaction. The median time to first onset of stomatitis was 0.5 months (range: 0.03 months to 18.6 months). Stomatitis led to dosage interruption in 6% of patients, dosage reductions in 11% of patients, and permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in 0.5% of patients.
In patients who received DATROWAY in TROPION-Breast01, 39% used a mouthwash containing corticosteroid for management or prophylaxis of stomatitis/oral mucositis at any time during the treatment.
Advise patients to use a steroid-containing mouthwash for prophylaxis and treatment of stomatitis. Instruct the patient to hold ice chips or ice water in the mouth throughout the infusion of DATROWAY.
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of stomatitis. If stomatitis occurs, increase the frequency of mouthwash and administer other topical treatments as clinically indicated. Based on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold, reduce the dose, or permanently discontinue DATROWAY.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells.
Advise patients of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise female patients of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose.
Adverse Reactions
The pooled safety population described in WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS reflects exposure to DATROWAY in 927 patients as a single agent at 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity. This included 137 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, 297 patients with NSCLC in TROPION-Lung01, 360 patients with HR-positive, HER2-negative breast cancer in TROPION-Breast01, and 50 patients with NSCLC and 83 patients with breast cancer in TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among 927 patients who received DATROWAY, 45% were exposed for 6 months or longer and 19% were exposed for greater than one year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions were stomatitis (63%), nausea (52%), fatigue (45%), alopecia (38%), constipation (28%), decreased appetite (23%), rash (23%), vomiting (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (20%). In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥2%) Grade 3 or 4 laboratory abnormalities were decreased lymphocytes (9%) and decreased hemoglobin (3.5%).
Locally Advanced or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer
TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01
The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC who received DATROWAY 6 mg/kg administered as an intravenous infusion once every 3 weeks (21-day cycle) until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in TROPION-Lung05 and TROPION-Lung01 as well as TROPION-PanTumor01 (NCT03401385). Among these patients, the median duration of treatment was 6.1 months (range 0.7 months to 41.7 months).
The median age was 63 years (range: 36 to 81), 56% of patients were <65 years, 62% of patients were female; 66% were Asian, 26% were White, 0.8% were Black, 6% were other races; and 2.4% were of Hispanic ethnicity.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 26% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received DATROWAY were COVID-19 (4%), stomatitis (2.4%), and pneumonia (1.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 1.6% of patients who received DATROWAY, due to death not otherwise specified.
Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 8% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >1% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (2.4%) and abnormal hepatic function (1.6%).
Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 43% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (13%), stomatitis (7%), fatigue (6%), pneumonia (4%), anemia (2.4%), amylase increased (2.4%), keratitis (2.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.6%), decreased appetite (1.6%), dyspnea (1.6%), rash (1.6%), and infusion-related reaction (1.6%).
Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 26% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (14%), keratitis (1.6%), fatigue (1.6%), decreased weight (1.6%) and COVID-19 (1.6%).
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (71%), nausea (50%), alopecia (49%), fatigue (42%), decreased hemoglobin (34%), decreased lymphocytes (32%), constipation (31%), increased calcium (31%), increased AST (28%), decreased white blood cell count (27%), increased lactate dehydrogenase (23%), musculoskeletal pain (22%), decreased appetite (20%), increased ALT (20%), and rash (20%).
Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in <10% of patients who received DATROWAY included dry skin, blurred vision, abdominal pain, conjunctivitis, dry mouth, ILD/pneumonitis, skin hyperpigmentation, increased lacrimation, and visual impairment.
Unresectable or Metastatic, HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer
TROPION-Breast01
The safety of DATROWAY was evaluated in 360 patients with unresectable or metastatic HR-positive, HER2-negative (IHC 0, IHC1+ or IHC2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received at least one dose of DATROWAY 6 mg/kg in TROPION-Breast01. DATROWAY was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks. The median duration of treatment was 6.7 months (range: 0.7 months to 16.1 months) for patients who received DATROWAY.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 15% of patients who received DATROWAY. Serious adverse reactions in >0.5% of patients who received DATROWAY were urinary tract infection (1.9%), COVID-19 infection (1.7%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.1%), acute kidney injury, pulmonary embolism, vomiting, diarrhea, hemiparesis, and anemia (0.6% each). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.3% of patients who received DATROWAY and were due to ILD/pneumonitis.
Permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 3.1% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of DATROWAY in >0.5% of patients included ILD/pneumonitis (1.7%) and fatigue (0.6%).
Dosage interruptions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 22% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruption in >1% of patients included COVID-19 (3.3%), infusion-related reaction (1.4%), ILD/pneumonitis (1.9%), stomatitis (1.9%), fatigue (1.7%), keratitis (1.4%), acute kidney injury (1.1%), and pneumonia (1.1%).
Dose reductions of DATROWAY due to an adverse reaction occurred in 23% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reduction in >1% of patients included stomatitis (13%), fatigue (3.1%), nausea (2.5%), and weight decrease (1.9%).
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were stomatitis (59%), nausea (56%), fatigue (44%), decreased leukocytes (41%), decreased calcium (39%), alopecia (38%), decreased lymphocytes (36%), decreased hemoglobin (35%), constipation (34%), decreased neutrophils (30%), dry eye (27%), vomiting (24%), increased ALT (24%), keratitis (24%), increased AST (23%), and increased alkaline phosphatase (23%).
Clinically relevant adverse reactions occurring in <10% of patients who received DATROWAY included infusion-related reactions (including bronchospasm), ILD/pneumonitis, headache, pruritus, dry skin, dry mouth, conjunctivitis, blepharitis, meibomian gland dysfunction, blurred vision, increased lacrimation, photophobia, visual impairment, skin hyperpigmentation, and madarosis.
Use in Specific Populations
- Pregnancy: Based on its mechanism of action, DATROWAY can cause embryo-fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman because the topoisomerase inhibitor component of DATROWAY, DXd, is genotoxic and affects actively dividing cells. There are no available data on the use of DATROWAY in pregnant women to inform a drug-associated risk. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus.
- Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or its metabolites in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with DATROWAY and for 1 month after the last dose.
- Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy Testing: Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of DATROWAY. Contraception: Females: Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 7 months after the last dose. Males: Because of the potential for genotoxicity, advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with DATROWAY and for 4 months after the last dose. Infertility: Based on findings in animal toxicity studies, DATROWAY may impair male and female reproductive function and fertility. The effects on reproductive organs in animals were irreversible.
- Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of DATROWAY have not been established in pediatric patients.
- Geriatric Use: Of the 125 patients with EGFR-mutated NSCLC in TROPION-Lung05, TROPION-Lung01, TROPION-PanTumor01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 44% were ≥65 years of age and 10% were ≥75 years of age. No clinically meaningful differences in efficacy and safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age versus younger patients. Of the 365 patients in TROPION-Breast01 treated with DATROWAY 6 mg/kg, 25% were ≥65 years of age and 5% were ≥75 years of age. Grade ≥3 and serious adverse reactions were more common in patients ≥65 years (42% and 25%, respectively) compared to patients <65 years (33% and 15%, respectively). In TROPION-Breast01, no other meaningful differences in safety or efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years of age versus younger patients.
- Renal Impairment: A higher incidence of ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with mild and moderate renal impairment (creatinine clearance [CLcr] 30 to <90 mL/min). Monitor patients with renal impairment for increased adverse reactions, including respiratory reactions. No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild to moderate renal impairment. The effect of severe renal impairment (CLcr <30 mL/min) on the pharmacokinetics of datopotamab deruxtecan-dlnk or DXd is unknown.
- Hepatic Impairment: No dosage adjustment is recommended in patients with mild hepatic impairment (total bilirubin ≤ULN and any AST >ULN or total bilirubin >1 to 1.5 times ULN and any AST). Limited data are available in patients with moderate hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >1.5 to 3 times ULN and any AST). Monitor patients with moderate hepatic impairment for increased adverse reactions. The recommended dosage of DATROWAY has not been established for patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >3 times ULN and any AST).
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information , including WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS, and Medication Guide .
INDICATIONS AND IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ENHERTU ® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)
Indications
ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for:
- HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer
- As neoadjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) Stage II or III breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test followed by a taxane, trastuzumab, and pertuzumab (THP)
- As adjuvant treatment of adult patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant trastuzumab (with or without pertuzumab) and taxane-based treatment
- HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
- In combination with pertuzumab as first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either in the metastatic setting, or, in the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy
- HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-authorized test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy
- HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic NSCLC whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-authorized test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy
- HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen
- HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options
This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
- As monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options
Important Safety Information
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WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis
Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks. In the adjuvant HER2+ breast cancer setting, if drug-induced ILD is suspected, rule out radiotherapy-related pneumonitis. If only radiotherapy-related pneumonitis is suspected, consider interruption of ENHERTU for Grade 2 and permanently discontinue ENHERTU for Grade ≥3.
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
ENHERTU as Monotherapy
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.
ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 8.0 months (range: 0.6 to 33.8). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab.
ENHERTU followed by THP
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, ILD occurred in 4.4% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.7 months (range: 1.1 to 6.0). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 1 patient (0.3%) treated with ENHERTU followed by THP.
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).
Neutropenia
Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 10 9 /L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 10 9 /L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 10 9 /L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
ENHERTU as Monotherapy
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1% of patients.
ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), decreased neutrophil count occurred in 79% of patients. Median time to first onset was 22 days (range: 5 to 994). Twenty-nine percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Febrile neutropenia was reported in 2.6% of patients.
ENHERTU followed by THP
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 58% of patients. Seventeen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 42 days (range: 11 to 165). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 0.9% of patients.
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.
Left Ventricular Dysfunction
Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular dysfunction (LVD) has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVD through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
ENHERTU as Monotherapy
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVD was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.
ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), LVEF decrease was reported in 11% of patients, of which 2.1% were Grade 3 or 4.
ENHERTU followed by THP
In patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11, LVD was reported in 1.3% of patients, of which 0.3% were Grade 3.
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.
Embryo-Fetal Toxicity
ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.
Additional Dose Modifications
Thrombocytopenia
For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 10 9 /L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 10 9 /L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.
Adverse Reactions
HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Breast Cancer , HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)
ENHERTU as Monotherapy
The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 39% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (43%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).
ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab
The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab intravenously every 3 weeks in 431 patients in DESTINY-Breast07 (n=50), and DESTINY-Breast09 (n=381). Among these patients, 86% were exposed for >6 months and 73% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased hemoglobin (80%), decreased neutrophil count (79%), nausea (74%), increased alanine aminotransferase (65%), diarrhea (64%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (63%), decreased lymphocyte count (61%), decreased platelet count (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), decreased blood potassium (54%), fatigue (53%), alopecia (48%), vomiting (46%), upper respiratory tract infection (32%), constipation (31%), decreased appetite (31%), decreased weight (28%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), increased blood bilirubin (23%), and abdominal pain (22%).
HER2-Positive Early Breast Cancer
DESTINY-Breast11
The safety of ENHERTU followed by THP was evaluated in 320 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) early breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP in DESTINY-Breast11. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks for 4 cycles followed by THP for 4 cycles. The median duration of treatment was 5.6 months (range: 0.7 to 9.1) for patients who received ENHERTU followed by THP.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients receiving ENHERTU followed by THP, including COVID-19 (0.9%) and ILD/pneumonitis (0.6%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.6% of patients, including ILD/pneumonitis and death not otherwise specified (1 patient each).
In patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, the permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 1.3%, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 0.6%. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 11% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were decreased neutrophil count and COVID-19. Dose reductions of ENHERTU occurred in 2.5% of patients treated with ENHERTU.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions in patients treated with ENHERTU followed by THP, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (83%), increased alanine aminotransferase (79%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (74%), decreased white blood cell count (67%), nausea (65%), peripheral neuropathy (59%), diarrhea (59%), decreased neutrophil count (58%), alopecia (48%), fatigue (41%), decreased lymphocyte count (40%), rash (31%), musculoskeletal pain (30%), decreased blood potassium (29%), constipation (29%), vomiting (29%), stomatitis (23%), and decreased appetite (20%).
DESTINY-Breast05
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 806 patients with HER2-positive breast cancer with residual invasive disease following neoadjuvant HER2-targeted therapy who then received at least one dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg. ENHERTU was administered by intravenous infusion once every three weeks for 14 cycles. The median duration of treatment was 10 months (range: 0.7 to 16) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 17% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in ≥1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, radiation pneumonitis, pneumonia, and platelet count decreased. Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 0.4% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (2 patients) and respiratory tract infection (1 patient).
Permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU due to an adverse reaction occurred in 18% of patients. The adverse reaction which resulted in permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU >2% included ILD/pneumonitis. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to an adverse reaction occurred in 50% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dosage interruptions in >2% included radiation pneumonitis, neutrophil count decreased, COVID-19, white blood cell count decreased, ILD/pneumonitis, platelet count decreased, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, cough, and pyrexia. Dose reductions of ENHERTU due to an adverse reaction occurred in 26% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose reductions in >2% of patients included nausea, fatigue, platelet count decreased, ILD/pneumonitis, and neutrophil count decreased.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, in patients receiving ENHERTU were decreased white blood cell count (80%), decreased lymphocyte count (72%), decreased neutrophil count (72%), nausea (71%), decreased hemoglobin (61%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (60%), fatigue (54%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (46%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), constipation (32%), vomiting (31%), decreased blood potassium (27%), diarrhea (23%), musculoskeletal pain (23%), and decreased appetite (20%).
ILD was reported in 17% of patients receiving ENHERTU, which included COVID-19 pneumonia, interstitial lung disease, lung opacity, organizing pneumonia, pneumocystis jirovecii pneumonia, pneumonia, and pneumonitis which was adjudicated as ILD (irrespective of causality). Adjudicated drug-related ILD for ENHERTU was 10% for all Grades and 0.9% for Grades 3 or 4.
HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer
DESTINY-Breast09
The safety of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab was evaluated in DESTINY-Breast09, a randomized, three-arm, multicenter study including 763 patients with HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH+) unresectable or metastatic breast cancer. Three hundred eighty-one patients received ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab and 382 patients received THP (taxane [docetaxel or paclitaxel], trastuzumab, and pertuzumab). Among patients who received ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab, the median duration of treatment was 22 months (range: 0.3 months to 44.5 months).
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 27% of patients receiving ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients were diarrhea, pneumonia, febrile neutropenia, hypokalemia, vomiting, ILD, pulmonary embolism, and sepsis. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 3.4% of patients including pneumonia (n=3), ILD (n=2), sepsis (n=2), pulmonary embolism, septic shock, acute kidney injury, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, and intestinal ischemia (1 patient each).
ENHERTU was discontinued for adverse reactions in 21% of patients. The most frequent adverse reaction (>2%) associated with permanent discontinuation was ILD/pneumonitis (6%). Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 69% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were COVID-19, neutropenia, upper respiratory tract infection, fatigue, anemia, hypokalemia, ILD/pneumonitis, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, diarrhea, transaminase increased, leukopenia, cough, pyrexia, decreased appetite, and blood bilirubin increased. Dose reductions occurred in 46% of patients treated with ENHERTU in combination with pertuzumab. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, neutropenia, nausea, diarrhea, ILD/pneumonitis, thrombocytopenia, vomiting, transaminases increased, decreased weight, febrile neutropenia, and hypokalemia.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (87%), decreased hemoglobin (80%), decreased neutrophil count (78%), nausea (75%), increased alanine aminotransferase (66%), diarrhea (64%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (62%), decreased lymphocyte count (62%), decreased platelet count (56%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (55%), decreased blood potassium (54%), fatigue (53%), alopecia (48%), vomiting (46%), upper respiratory tract infection (33%), constipation (33%), decreased appetite (32%), decreased weight (30%), COVID-19 (28%), musculoskeletal pain (24%), increased blood bilirubin (23%), and abdominal pain (23%).
DESTINY-Breast03
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 257 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast03. The median duration of treatment was 14 months (range: 0.7 to 30) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 19% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were vomiting, ILD, pneumonia, pyrexia, and urinary tract infection. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 0.8% of patients including COVID-19 and sudden death (1 patient each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, leukopenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, nausea, fatigue, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 21% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, neutropenia, and fatigue.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (70%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (67%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (52%), fatigue (49%), vomiting (49%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (49%), alopecia (37%), decreased blood potassium (35%), constipation (34%), musculoskeletal pain (31%), diarrhea (29%), decreased appetite (29%), headache (22%), respiratory infection (22%), abdominal pain (21%), increased blood bilirubin (20%), and stomatitis (20%).
HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer
DESTINY-Breast06
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 434 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast06. The median duration of treatment was 11 months (range: 0.4 to 39.6) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, COVID-19, febrile neutropenia, and hypokalemia. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.8% of patients including ILD (0.7%); sepsis (0.5%); and COVID-19 pneumonia, bacterial meningoencephalitis, neutropenic sepsis, peritonitis, cerebrovascular accident, general physical health deterioration (0.2% each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients. The most frequent adverse reaction (>2%) associated with permanent discontinuation was ILD/pneumonitis. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 48% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were COVID-19, decreased neutrophil count, anemia, pyrexia, pneumonia, decreased white blood cell count, and ILD. Dose reductions occurred in 25% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, fatigue, decreased platelet count, and decreased neutrophil count.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), nausea (70%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), decreased lymphocyte count (66%), fatigue (53%), decreased platelet count (48%), alopecia (48%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (43%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (41%), decreased blood potassium (35%), diarrhea (34%), vomiting (34%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), COVID-19 (26%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).
DESTINY-Breast04
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 371 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast04. The median duration of treatment was 8 months (range: 0.2 to 33) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, pneumonia, dyspnea, musculoskeletal pain, sepsis, anemia, febrile neutropenia, hypercalcemia, nausea, pyrexia, and vomiting. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (3 patients); sepsis (2 patients); and ischemic colitis, disseminated intravascular coagulation, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, general physical health deterioration, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure (1 patient each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 16% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 39% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, fatigue, anemia, leukopenia, COVID-19, ILD/pneumonitis, increased transaminases, and hyperbilirubinemia. Dose reductions occurred in 23% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (70%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased neutrophil count (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), fatigue (54%), decreased platelet count (44%), alopecia (40%), vomiting (40%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (38%), increased alanine aminotransferase (36%), constipation (34%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (34%), decreased appetite (32%), musculoskeletal pain (32%), diarrhea (27%), and decreased blood potassium (25%).
HER2-Mutant Unresectable or Metastatic NSCLC (5.4 mg/kg)
DESTINY-Lung02 evaluated 2 dose levels (5.4 mg/kg [n=101] and 6.4 mg/kg [n=50]); however, only the results for the recommended dose of 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks are described below due to increased toxicity observed with the higher dose in patients with NSCLC, including ILD/pneumonitis.
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 101 patients with HER2-mutant unresectable or metastatic NSCLC who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks until disease progression or unacceptable toxicity in DESTINY‑Lung02. The median duration of treatment was 8 months (range: 0.7 to 28) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 40% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, pleural effusion, thrombocytopenia, dyspnea, nausea, pneumonia, vomiting, myocarditis, pulmonary embolism, and increased troponin I. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 3% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis, cerebrovascular accident, and pneumococcal sepsis (1 patient each).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 17% of patients. Adverse reactions which resulted in permanent discontinuation of ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, pneumonia, blood bilirubin increased, hypokalemia, metastases to meninges, and myocarditis. Dose interruptions of ENHERTU due to adverse reactions occurred in 50% of patients. Adverse reactions which required dose interruption (>2%) included neutropenia, COVID-19, ILD/pneumonitis, fatigue, anemia, and pneumonia. Dose reductions due to an adverse reaction occurred in 20% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were neutropenia, fatigue, and decreased appetite.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (68%), nausea (67%), decreased white blood cell count (66%), decreased neutrophil count (59%), decreased lymphocyte count (56%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (51%), decreased albumin (50%), decreased platelet count (49%), fatigue (48%), increased alanine aminotransferase (41%), decreased appetite (41%), constipation (38%), increased alkaline phosphatase (37%), vomiting (32%), decreased blood potassium (29%), diarrhea (24%), alopecia (22%), and musculoskeletal pain (21%).
HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 187 patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma in DESTINY-Gastric01. Patients intravenously received at least 1 dose of either ENHERTU (N=125) 6.4 mg/kg every 3 weeks or either irinotecan (N=55) 150 mg/m 2 biweekly or paclitaxel (N=7) 80 mg/m 2 weekly for 3 weeks. The median duration of treatment was 4.6 months (range: 0.7 to 22.3) for patients who received ENHERTU.
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients receiving ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg. Serious adverse reactions in >2% of patients who received ENHERTU were decreased appetite, ILD, anemia, dehydration, pneumonia, cholestatic jaundice, pyrexia, and tumor hemorrhage. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.4% of patients: disseminated intravascular coagulation, large intestine perforation, and pneumonia occurred in 1 patient each (0.8%).
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 15% of patients, of which ILD accounted for 6%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 62% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, anemia, decreased appetite, leukopenia, fatigue, thrombocytopenia, ILD, pneumonia, lymphopenia, upper respiratory tract infection, diarrhea, and decreased blood potassium. Dose reductions occurred in 32% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were neutropenia, decreased appetite, fatigue, nausea, and febrile neutropenia.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased hemoglobin (75%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (72%), decreased lymphocyte count (70%), decreased platelet count (68%), nausea (63%), decreased appetite (60%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (58%), fatigue (55%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (54%), increased alanine aminotransferase (47%), diarrhea (32%), decreased blood potassium (30%), vomiting (26%), constipation (24%), increased blood bilirubin (24%), pyrexia (24%), and alopecia (22%).
HER2-Positive (IHC 3+) Unresectable or Metastatic Solid Tumors
The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 347 adult patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-PanTumor02, DESTINY-Lung01, and DESTINY-CRC02. The median duration of treatment was 8.3 months (range 0.7 to 30.2).
Serious adverse reactions occurred in 34% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were sepsis, pneumonia, vomiting, urinary tract infection, abdominal pain, nausea, pneumonitis, pleural effusion, hemorrhage, COVID-19, fatigue, acute kidney injury, anemia, cellulitis, and dyspnea. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 6.3% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (2.3%), cardiac arrest (0.6%), COVID-19 (0.6%), and sepsis (0.6%). The following events occurred in 1 patient each (0.3%): acute kidney injury, cerebrovascular accident, general physical health deterioration, pneumonia, and hemorrhagic shock.
ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 15% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 10%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 48% of patients. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were decreased neutrophil count, anemia, COVID-19, fatigue, decreased white blood cell count, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 27% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, decreased neutrophil count, ILD/pneumonitis, and diarrhea.
The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (75%), nausea (69%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (66%), fatigue (59%), decreased lymphocyte count (58%), decreased platelet count (51%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (45%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (36%), vomiting (35%), decreased appetite (34%), alopecia (34%), diarrhea (31%), decreased blood potassium (29%), constipation (28%), decreased sodium (22%), stomatitis (20%), and upper respiratory tract infection (20%).
Use in Specific Populations
- Pregnancy: ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. There are clinical considerations if ENHERTU is used in pregnant women, or if a patient becomes pregnant within 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.
- Lactation: There are no data regarding the presence of ENHERTU in human milk, the effects on the breastfed child, or the effects on milk production. Because of the potential for serious adverse reactions in a breastfed child, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose.
- Females and Males of Reproductive Potential: Pregnancy testing : Verify pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to initiation of ENHERTU. Contraception : Females : ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 7 months after the last dose. Males : Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose. Infertility : ENHERTU may impair male reproductive function and fertility.
- Pediatric Use: Safety and effectiveness of ENHERTU have not been established in pediatric patients.
- Geriatric Use: ENHERTU as Monotherapy : Of the 2233 patients treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, 28% were ≥65 years and 6% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy within clinical studies were observed between patients ≥65 years compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients aged ≥65 years (56%) as compared to younger patients (49%). Of the 125 patients with HER2-positive locally advanced or metastatic gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg in DESTINY-Gastric01, 56% were ≥65 years and 14% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years of age compared to younger patients. ENHERTU in Combination with Pertuzumab : In patients with HER2-positive unresectable or metastatic breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg in combination with pertuzumab (N=431), 17% were ≥65 years and 3% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy or safety were observed between patients ≥65 years compared to younger patients. ENHERTU followed by THP : Of the 320 patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg followed by THP, 12% were ≥65 years and 1.6% were ≥75 years. No overall differences in efficacy were observed between patients ≥65 years compared to younger patients. There was a higher incidence of Grade 3-4 adverse reactions observed in patients ≥65 years (38%) as compared to younger patients (30%).
- Renal Impairment: A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Monitor patients with moderate renal impairment more frequently. The recommended dosage of ENHERTU has not been established for patients with severe renal impairment (CLcr <30 mL/min).
- Hepatic Impairment: In patients with moderate hepatic impairment, due to potentially increased exposure, monitor for increased adverse reactions related to the topoisomerase inhibitor, DXd. The recommended dosage of ENHERTU has not been established for patients with severe hepatic impairment (total bilirubin >3 times ULN and any AST).
To report SUSPECTED ADVERSE REACTIONS, contact Daiichi Sankyo, Inc. at 1-877-437-7763 or FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or fda.gov/medwatch.
Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information , including Boxed WARNINGS, and Medication Guide .
Notes
AstraZeneca in oncology
AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.
The Company's focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.
AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.
Alexion
Alexion, AstraZeneca Rare Disease, is focused on serving patients and families affected by rare diseases and devastating conditions through the discovery, development and delivery of life-changing medicines. A pioneering leader in rare disease for more than three decades, Alexion was the first to translate the complex biology of the complement system into transformative medicines, and today it continues to build a diversified pipeline across disease areas with significant unmet need, using an array of innovative modalities. As part of AstraZeneca, Alexion is continually expanding its global geographic footprint to serve more rare disease patients around the world. It is headquartered in Boston, US. For more information, please visit www.alexion.us .
AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/NYSE: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca's innovative medicines are sold in more than 125 countries and used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca-us.com and follow the Company on social media @AstraZeneca . The contents of AstraZeneca's website do not form part of this document and no one should rely on such websites or the contents thereof in reading this document.
US-113062 Last Updated 5/26
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