Black Canyon (ASX:BCA)

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the expedited laboratory-based assay results from the W2 prospect Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program. The maiden drill program identified high- grade hydrothermal related stratabound manganese mineralisation with these assay results confirming the initial pXRF results2

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Significant high-grade manganese assays received for the W2 prospect1, Wandanya located 80 km south of the Woodie Woodie Manganese Mine including:
    • 5m @ 33.2% Mn from 4m including 2m @ 48.7% Mn (WDRC032)
    • 5m @ 33.2% Mn from 1m including 2m @ 44.1% Mn (WDRC031)
    • 5m @ 32.4% Mn from 4m including 2m @ 3G.6% Mn (WDRC027
    • 6m @ 27.7% Mn from 3m including 2m @ 42.G% Mn (WDRC013)
  • The stratabound mineralisation shows remarkable thickness and grade consistency over 240m of drilled strike and remains open to the east and north where the Company has mapped 1.75km of intermittent high grade outcropping manganese
  • W2 is interpreted as stratabound, fault related hydrothermal manganese enrichment representing a significant new exploration model on the eastern margin of the Oakover Basin.
  • Metallurgical testwork planned to produce a high-grade Mn concentrate as a feedstock for alloying or high purity manganese sulphate (HPMSM)


Black Canyon’s Managing Director Brendan Cummins said:

“The laboratory-based assay results have confirmed the significant high-grade intercepts for the W2 prospect. I am impressed by the consistency of the grades and thickness of the manganese horizon we have discovered and the higher-grade intervals over 40% Mn. What is really appealing about this target from an exploration and resource delineation perspective is the benefit of a consistent mineralised horizon that is also associated with hydrothermal grades. I am excited by the upside of this new style of mineralisation as we plan our follow-up exploration programs to assess 1.75km of strike to the north and the potential of the manganese horizon to extend to the east.”

Black Canyon's W2 proespectFigure 1. W2 Prospect, RC drill bags from WDRC031 in the foreground

W2 Prospect, Wandanya (BCA 100%)

The W2 prospect was drilled on an approximate 40 x 40m grid testing a 240 long x 200m wide target. This drill program comprised 35 holes for 642m of drilling. Drill collar information is presented in Appendix 2.

Expedited Assay Results

Initially, six RC holes were sampled for expedited assays, generating 38 one metre interval samples that were gathered along the eastern boundary of the stratabound mineralisation. Representative holes were sampled from every second line along the drilled strike of 240m. On each drill line, the last two eastern holes were sampled from depths between 4m and 9m, which included stratabound mineralisation and portions of the lower grade footwall and hangingwall.

The results are presented in Table 1, which show consistent zones of mineralisation with the bottom 2m for each intersection typically returning high grade mineralisation potentially suitable for direct shipping (DSO).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Black Canyon, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.



