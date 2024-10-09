Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.
TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT
Australian manganese explorer and developer, Black Canyon Limited (Black Canyon or the Company) (ASX: BCA) is pleased to announce the expedited laboratory-based assay results from the W2 prospect Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program. The maiden drill program identified high- grade hydrothermal related stratabound manganese mineralisation with these assay results confirming the initial pXRF results2
Black Canyon’s Managing Director Brendan Cummins said:
“The laboratory-based assay results have confirmed the significant high-grade intercepts for the W2 prospect. I am impressed by the consistency of the grades and thickness of the manganese horizon we have discovered and the higher-grade intervals over 40% Mn. What is really appealing about this target from an exploration and resource delineation perspective is the benefit of a consistent mineralised horizon that is also associated with hydrothermal grades. I am excited by the upside of this new style of mineralisation as we plan our follow-up exploration programs to assess 1.75km of strike to the north and the potential of the manganese horizon to extend to the east.”
Figure 1. W2 Prospect, RC drill bags from WDRC031 in the foreground
W2 Prospect, Wandanya (BCA 100%)
The W2 prospect was drilled on an approximate 40 x 40m grid testing a 240 long x 200m wide target. This drill program comprised 35 holes for 642m of drilling. Drill collar information is presented in Appendix 2.
Expedited Assay Results
Initially, six RC holes were sampled for expedited assays, generating 38 one metre interval samples that were gathered along the eastern boundary of the stratabound mineralisation. Representative holes were sampled from every second line along the drilled strike of 240m. On each drill line, the last two eastern holes were sampled from depths between 4m and 9m, which included stratabound mineralisation and portions of the lower grade footwall and hangingwall.
The results are presented in Table 1, which show consistent zones of mineralisation with the bottom 2m for each intersection typically returning high grade mineralisation potentially suitable for direct shipping (DSO).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Black Canyon, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Australasian Metals Limited (ASX: A8G, Australasian or the Company) is pleased to advise that a re-evaluation of data from the Company’s May Queen South Bauxite project has recognised significantly elevated levels of gallium (Ga) (see Table 1).
Highlights
Market summary
Gallium prices have surged in recent years, primarily due to increased demand in the electronics and semiconductor industries (Graph 1). Uses of Ga include the manufacture of compound semiconductor wafers that are used in integrated circuits and optoelectronic devices including laser diodes, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), photodetectors, and solar cells. Gallium's unique properties, such as its low melting point and ability to form useful compounds, makes it a critical element with applications spanning various industries, particularly in advanced technology and electronics.
The global gallium market is heavily dominated by China, with other countries playing much smaller roles. Currently China produces approximately 98% of the world's supply of raw gallium1.
Recent market disruptions including the entry of price inelastic demand 2 and Chinese export controls in August 2023 has seen a doubling of prices since 2021 when gallium was priced at $422.70 per kg, the current price represents a 115.12% increase3
Graph 1. Gallium price worldwide from January 2018 to January 2024 (Source: www.statista.com)
May Queen South Bauxite project
The May Queen South Bauxite project is located in central Queensland, within a short trucking distance of a rail system leading north to the Port of Bundaberg. It is also located within close proximity of the main Queensland Rail network heading south towards the Port of Brisbane.
Figure 1. Location of EPM 16260 and EPM 16261 shown together with theCompany’s adjacent May Queen gold tenements (EPM19419 and EPM27746)
The Project has a JORC 2012 Inferred Mineral Resource estimate of 54.9Mt at 37.5% total Al2O3 and 5.2% TiO2 and 7.9% Rx SiO24 (refer to announcement dated 30 May 2023).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Australasian Metals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Maximus Resources Limited (‘Maximus’ or the ‘Company’, ASX:MXR) is pleased to advise shareholders of the commencement of a ~3,000m Reverse Circulation (RC) drill program at the Company’s 100Å owned 8500N Paleochannel (8500N) (Eighty-five Hundred North), located 25km from Kambalda, Western Australia.
The first stage of the drill program consists of ~100 RC holes (~3,000m) designed to improve the geological confidence of the shallow paleochannel, while testing for potential extension of mineralisation in the saprolite zone beneath the paleochannel, as identified during the initial drill program (ASX announcement 18 September 2024). Several drill traverses will also be undertaken to test for extension along strike to the south (Figure 1). The complete drill program is designed to be completed in several stages to ensure optimal drilling effectiveness.
8500N Paleochannel
The 8500N Paleochannel is located within a granted mining tenement, between the Company’s Wattle Dam Gold Mine and the underlying 8500N gold deposit (Figure 2). Paleochannels are remnants of ancient rivers or stream channels that have been buried by younger sediments. Paleochannels can contain concentrations of high-grade alluvial gold that accumulate over millions of years and are generally shallow and flat-lying with free-digging qualities (not requiring drill and blasting) of the mineralised paleo gravels and overburden material, which can provide significant economic advantages.
Maximus’ 8500N is situated within the Lefroy Paleodrainage System, a significant ancient drainage network in the Eastern Goldfields region that contains several well-known paleochannel gold deposits such as Neptune, Africa, and Mandilla. The mined Neptune and Africa paleochannel deposits, part of Gold Fields Limited (JSE:GFI) St Ives Gold Camp, had a reported mineralised thickness of 1-3 metres recovering ~87,000 oz at 3.32 g/t Au. Similarly, Astral Resources’ NL (ASX:AAR) Mandilla paleochannel, which is situated ~2 km east of 8500N (Figure 2), was mined between 2006-2007, producing approximately 23,000 oz at 7.5 g/t Au from a ~600-metre long paleochannel with a mineralised thickness of 1-4 metres. The proximity of the 8500N Paleochannel to these established deposits, highlights the prospectivity of the region, as paleochannels within the Lefroy Paleodrainage System have consistently proven to be productive sources of gold.
The shallow 8500N mineralisation is located between 5 and 20m below the surface, gradually dipping to the south along two separate interpreted trends, with a strike length of approximately 450m. Legacy drilling across the flat- lying paleochannel has shown known mineralisation thickness ranges from 1 to 4m, with several key markers of the paleo gravels to assist in effective mining.
Currently, no JORC-compliant gold resources are defined for the 8500N paleochannel. However, recent drilling has revealed gold mineralisation extending beyond the limits of legacy drilling, indicating strong potential for significant expansion of the previously defined mineralised zone (ASX announcement 18 September 2024).
Figure 1 – Maximus’ 8500N Paleochannel mineralisation wireframes with the phase 1 (Black) and planned phase 2 (Grey) drill collars.
A third party has held the 8500N Paleochannel area under a Special Prospecting License (SPL) (Figure 2), which has restricted Maximus from assessing the potential of the 8500N gold resource and 8500N paleochannel. No exploration work, excluding a small scout drill program, has taken place in the 8500N area since 2014. On the surrender of the SPL (ASX announcement 5 September 2024), Maximus can now progress unencumbered to re- evaluate the mineral resources of both the Paleochannel and 8500N deposit.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Maximus Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Coelacanth Energy Inc. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") announces that it has secured a $52 million bank credit facility and has commenced a 4-well drilling program at Two Rivers East.
TWO RIVERS EAST PROJECT
Coelacanth has commenced drilling on the 5-19 Pad at Two Rivers East with the first well spud on September 1st. The complete program consists of drilling and completing 3 Lower Montney wells, completing 1 previously drilled Upper Montney well, and drilling a Bluesky disposal well for a total cost of approximately $36 million. The 4 pad wells are scheduled to be completed starting late October 2024.
As previously released, the three 5-19 Lower Montney wells drilled in 2023 had tested at a per well average of 1,338 boe/d for a combined rate of 4,014 boe/d (54% light oil). The program above will be additive to this once the Two Rivers East facility is constructed and on-stream in April 2025. The Upper Montney has not produced in the immediate area but has been very prolific in the greater region. Management is looking forward to proving up the commerciality of this zone in the area as well as establishing expected oil/gas production mix.
Strategic benefits of this program are as follows:
Also as previously released, Coelacanth obtained all regulatory approvals to construct a new battery facility ("Facility") at Two Rivers East designed for gas compression/dehydration, oil treating and water handling, plus gathering and transport lines to connect from the 5-19 Pad through the Facility to a mid-stream gathering line. Construction of the pipelines and the facility site have already commenced and estimated to be operational in April 2025.
BANK CREDIT FACILITY AND FINANCIAL UPDATE
Coelacanth secured 2 revolving bank credit facilities for a total of $52 million from its primary lender. The facilities are backed by reserves at Two Rivers West plus a $45 million Letter of Credit from a third party. The commitment from the third party is for a 2-year term. During the term, Coelacanth expects that the lending value of producing reserves at Two Rivers East will allow for the credit facility to be renegotiated and the Letter of Credit to be returned.
Coelacanth had also previously secured a commitment for approximately $22 million from a Mid-Stream company to finance a pipeline connecting Coelacanth facilities to the Mid-Stream Company's gathering system.
With over $60 million cash and no debt at the end of Q2 2024, Coelacanth estimates it will have approximately $40 million net debt plus the mid-stream commitment once the drilling program is completed and the facility is operational. Once operational and pending drilling success on the above program, Coelacanth's production should stabilize at over 6,000 boe/d until additional wells are drilled in the summer of 2025.
SHARE PURCHASE WARRANTS
As part of the $80 million bought deal financing completed in November 2023, Coelacanth had issued 33.3 million share purchase warrants ("Warrants") with a strike price of $1.05 per share that expire November 15, 2024. Coelacanth's Board of Directors has determined that extending the Warrant expiry date to June 30, 2025 is in the best interest of the Company and management will start the regulatory process to extend such Warrants.
Proceeds of the Warrant exercise, if any, would be used for additional pad drilling at Two Rivers East scheduled for summer of 2025.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Coelacanth Energy Inc.
2110, 530 - 8th Ave SW
Calgary, Alberta T2P 3S8
Phone: 403-705-4525
www.coelacanth.ca
Mr. Robert J. Zakresky
President and Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Nolan Chicoine
Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer
NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.
Oil and Gas Terms
The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:
|Liquids
|Bbls
|Barrels
|Bbls/d
|Barrels per day
|NGLs
|Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane)
|Natural Gas
|Mcf
|Thousands of cubic feet
|Mcf/d
|Thousands of cubic feet per day
|MMcf/d
|Millions of cubic feet per day
|Oil Equivalent
|Boe
|Barrels of oil equivalent
|Boe/d
|Barrels of oil equivalent per day
Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.
Product Types
The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:
Natural gas refers to shale gas
Oil refers to tight oil
NGLs refers to butane, propane and pentanes combined
Liquids refers to tight oil and NGLs combined
Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent as described above.
Forward-Looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.
More particularly and without limitation, this document contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil, NGLs and natural gas production and capital programs. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities and the availability and cost of labor and services.
Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.
Test Results and Initial Production Rates
The C5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 5.8 days and produced at an average rate of 736 bbl/d oil and 2,660 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.
The D5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 12.6 days and produced at an average rate of 170 bbl/d oil and 580 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure and production rates were stable.
The E5-19 Lower Montney well was production tested for 11.4 days and produced at an average rate of 312 bbl/d oil and 890 mcf/d gas (net of load fluid and energizing fluid) over that period which includes the initial cleanup where only load water was being recovered. At the end of the test, flowing wellhead pressure was stable, and production was starting to decline.
A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out on these four wells and thus certain of the test results provided herein should be considered to be preliminary until such analysis or interpretation has been completed. Test results and initial production rates disclosed herein, particularly those short in duration, may not necessarily be indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery.
Production Rates
Any references to peak rates, test rates, IP30, IP90, IP180 or initial production rates or declines are useful for confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates and declines are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will continue production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or ultimate recovery. IP30 is defined as an average production rate over 30 consecutive days, IP90 is defined as an average production rate over 90 consecutive days and IP180 is defined as an average production rate over 180 consecutive days. Readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for the Company.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/225700
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
Reach Resources Limited (ASX: RR1 & RR1O) (“Reach” or “the Company”) is pleased to confirm that the Company has received its latest surface sample assay results from the Company’s 100% owned Wabli Creek Project, in the Gascoyne of Western Australia.
HIGHLIGHTS
Surface samples were taken specifically to refine the Company’s understanding of granite/dyke contact zones identified by geochemical and geophysical analysis previously completed. As mineralisation has been established in the Pelops zone, the purpose of this exercise was to confirm anomalous mineralisation exists in additional zones, prior to the definition of priority drill targets.
Approximately 7 km2 of the 15 km2 E 09/2377 tenement has now been geologically mapped.
FIGURE 1: Niobium current & historical, Wabli Creek (ASX Announcements 18 March, 28 May, 12 June, 7 August, 2024)
FIGURE 2: TREO current & historical, Wabli Creek (ASX Announcements 18 March, 28 May, 12 June, 7 August, 2024)
Reach CEO, Jeremy Bower stated,
“These latest surface sample results have certainly enhanced our confidence at Wabli Creek. The key for the exploration team has been to understand and try and replicate the Pelops Prospect, where rock chip samples from bedrock have returned assays up to 17.65% Nb2O5.
Our exploration team led by Nick Revell and Principal Geologist, David Tsiokos, now have a strong understanding regarding the genesis of mineralisation which has enabled them to confirm drill ready targets. The confirmation of anomalous mineralisation in other zones in addition to Pelops is the final confirmation we needed to de-risk the next stage of exploration.
Not only is there the potential for niobium and titanium but also significant levels of magnetic REE particularly neodymium and praseodymium. Of major importance is the thesis that the central alkaline granite is host to much of the rare earth mineralisation, in addition to its contact with the N-S trending dykes. This provides a much larger target area which is very exciting”
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Reach Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Rimfire Pacific Mining (ASX: RIM, “Rimfire” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that initial drill assay results have confirmed high-grade cobalt sulphide mineralisation (with strong associated copper anomalism) in the first diamond drill hole completed at the 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect as part of a larger 5 hole (~1,000 metre) step out diamond drilling program.
Highlights
Commenting on the announcement, Rimfire’s Managing Director Mr David Hutton said: “This step-out diamond drill program has substantially expanded the known sulphide hosted mineralised footprint at Rimfire’s 100%-owned Bald Hill cobalt-copper prospect which now extends over a 500m by 200m area.
Assays from hole FI2612 have confirmed that Bald Hill hosts some of the highest cobalt grades in the Broken Hill district. We are encouraged by the presence of copper in these results which highlights the strong potential to find significant copper mineralisation at Bald Hill.
The Rimfire team eagerly awaits assay results from the remaining 4 holes in the program which have all intersected sulphide mineralisation visually similar to that observed in hole FI2612 with results of a similar tenor widely anticipated.
With exciting scandium focused exploration potential also at Rimfire’s Lachlan Orogen assets, the company is eying outstanding upside across our portfolio of critical minerals projects.”
Latest Bald Hill drilling results
Rimfire’s 100% - owned Bald Hill Cobalt Copper Prospect is located approximately 30 kilometres west of Broken Hill, NSW – Figure 1).
Cobalt copper mineralisation at Bald Hill occurs within a folded and faulted sulphide-bearing quartz - albite psammopelitic composite gneiss unit which broadly dips to the east and is underlain by a barren quartz – potassium feldspar gneiss.
Cobalt and copper mineralisation is associated with disseminated to semi massive sulphides (pyrite – pyrrhotite +/- chalcopyrite) that are locally brecciated, and silica altered.
5 diamond holes (FI2612 – FI2616 / 974 metres) were drilled through August and September 2024 to test for extensions of previously drilled high-grade cobalt (Co) mineralisation at Bald Hill, e.g.; 33m @ 0.11% Co from 58 metres in FI2469 including 4m @ 0.23% Co and 2m @ 0.21% Co, and 125m @ 0.13% Co from 198 metres in FI2470 including 97m @ 0.15% Co (see Rimfire’s ASX Announcement dated 8 Augst 2024).
Each of the new drillholes intersected multiple broad zones (downhole widths) of sulphides 100 – 300 metres away from Rimfire’s previous high-grade drill intercepts (see Table 2 for sulphide descriptions) with assay results for the first hole, FI2612 returning (Figures 2 and 3);
The assay results confirm that the sulphides intersected in the drilling are both cobalt and copper- rich and given the similarities between the sulphides interested in FI2612 and the remaining drill holes completed in the program, further drill intercepts of similar tenor are expected.
Significance of the drilling results
The FDI2612 assay results are significant for several reasons as outlined below.
Rimfire’s Bald Hill Prospect represents one of, if not the highest-grade cobalt sulphide occurrence in the Olary and Broken Hill domain (as part of the mineralised Curnamona Province) with other examples typically showing equivalent and significantly lower grades, i.e.; Havilah Resources’ (HAV.ASX) Mutooroo Copper Cobalt Gold Deposit and Cobalt Blue’s (COB.ASX) Broken Hill Cobalt Project respectively (Figure 4).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rimfire Pacific Mining Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Lefroy Exploration Limited (“Lefroy” or “the Company”) (ASX:LEX) is pleased to provide an update to the Resource Estimate (MRE) for the Burns Central prospect located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The update is based on the original MRE statement (refer ASX release 4 May 2023) which was prepared by consultant, Mr Chris Grove, of Measured Group Pty Ltd in accordance with JORC 2012 guidelines.
HIGHLIGHTS
LEFROY CEO GRAEME GRIBBIN, COMMENTED:
“We are pleased to be revisiting the deposits across our tenure to update the diverse Lefroy Resource base and unlock the value of our landholding. “The reporting of the Company’s maiden MRE at Burns Central in May 2023 demonstrated the expansive size and potential of the Au and Cu system at Burns. Applying a higher grade (0.5g/t) Au cut-off to the existing resource, we have now been able to demonstrate the significance high-grade gold potential of the Burns Central resource, with this higher-grading zone containing 15S,000 near surface ounces grading 1.18g/t Au.
“The definition of this structurally controlled, shallow, high-grade core at Burns Central represents a remarkable opportunity for the Company to explore for and grow its existing portfolio of shallow mineral resources, currently totaling 1.1Million ounces.”
AN EVOLVING BURNS RESOURCE STORY
The Burns Central Deposit forms part of the Burns Gold-Copper Project (‘Burns’ or ‘Project’), 70km southeast of Kalgoorlie in the highly prospective Kalgoorlie Terrane of Western Australia. Burns is located within the broader Lefroy Gold Project, proximal to the St Ives gold camp (Gold Fields Ltd JSE: GFI) and the Daisy Milano and Mt Monger gold operations (Red 5 Limited ASX: RED).
The previously reported mineral resource estimate (MRE) at Burns Central (refer ASX release 4 May 2024) consisted of two volumes: "Min Enriched" for near-surface oxide and saprock enrichment, and "Min" for fresh rock sulphide mineralisation. Applying a nominal 0.1 cut-off value for each metal, this reported a total MRE of 42.95 million tonnes grading 0.36g/t Au and 0.14 % Cu.
REALISING VALUE WITH BURNS HIGH-GRADE CORRIDOR
In keeping with Lefroy’s focus to progress and commercialise the Company’s portfolio of shallow advanced gold deposits (refer ASX release 27 March 2024) an internal review of the high-grade potential of the Burns Central resource has now been completed.
The Company is pleased to report that a significant high-grade zone has been delineated within the existing Burns Central MRE. Reporting only blocks within 200m of surface and applying a cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t Au, this zone reports 4.22Mt @ 1.18 g/t Au for 15G,285 contained ounces (Table 1), reported across oxide, transitional and fresh mineralisation categories.
Significantly, this high-grade zone is reported at over 98% Indicated resource classification, with combined oxide and transitional material representing over 34% of the total resource.
Furthermore, the contained gold ounces (159,285 oz) within this recently calculated high grading central core represents 32% of the entire gold ounces (497,472 oz) reported in the May 2023 original MRE. Expressed differently, 32% of the contained gold ounces at Burns Central are contained within 10% of the defined tonnes (159,258 oz within 4.2Mt versus 497,472 oz within 42.95Mt).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Lefroy Exploration Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.