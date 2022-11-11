GamingInvesting News

Optimal Force Feedback for As Real As It Gets to Racecar Racing

Asetek, the no-compromise sim racing company and innovator of gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences, today announced its offering of high-performance Invicta™ and Forte® wheelbases and a Forte® Formula wheel, bringing full immersion to sim racing. Designed and developed in collaboration with F1 racer Kevin Magnussen Asetek has optimized its electronics, firmware, and software, to maximize fidelity, customization and ease-of-use. With Asetek SimSports® wheelbases and the Formula steering wheel, sim racers of all levels can experience the feel of a real racecar while being able to customize settings regardless of the car, track, and conditions.

Asetek SimSports® Invicta™ Wheelbase features an unrivaled 27Nm direct drive motor, state-of-the-art Quick Release, and a plethora of mounting options. The Forte® Wheelbase incorporates an 18Nm direct drive motor and includes the same Asetek SimSports® Quick Release and mounting options as its big brother, the Invicta™ Wheelbase. And the Forte® Formula Wheel provides sim racers the strength and stiffness of a real racecar steering wheel, plenty of inputs to control, optimize and customize setting, and the ability to easily upgrade or personalize over time. Designed as plug'n'play, the wheelbases and Forte® Formula Wheel work out of the box by installing Asetek SimSports® RaceHub™ software, which provides sim racers of all levels an abundance of advanced features and customization options. To learn more about Asetek SimSports® wheelbases, watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-FsV-ILPhmE . To learn more about the Forte® Formula Wheel, watch the video here: https://youtu.be/H6dGV5llrY8

Invitca™ and Forte® Wheelbases: With its 27Nm direct drive motor, along with four million points of resolution and supreme responsiveness, the professional level Invicta™ wheelbase gives sim racers drivers smooth and precise feedback, to feel even the smallest bumps and curbs in the road. The high-performance Forte® Wheelbase incorporates an 18Nm direct drive motor and includes all of the other features of the Invicta™ Wheelbase. The wheelbases include Asetek's  zero-play cable-free Quick Release for hassle-free steering wheel changes and a rock-solid physical connection. With its integrated power and data transfer, the Asetek SimSports® Quick Release does not rely on batteries, Bluetooth or external cables to operate. Both wheelbases include a high-end 22-bit encoder to provide incredible resolution and an unrivaled driving experience.

Designed from the ground up, the wheelbases are extremely compact and  include a panel in the rear offering up to five USB-S ports for Asetek SimSports® pedals, wheels and future peripherals. The wheelbases are supported by a variety of mounting options, ranging from a table clamp solution, bottom mount, side mount, and integrated front mount, providing the flexibility to accommodate any rig for any need.

Forte® Formula Wheel: Inspired by real-life Formula cars, the Forte® Formula Wheel is based on an injection molded chassis featuring a carbon, glass and plastic composite material allied to a metal spider interface for a stiff,  non-flexing wheel, which allows the user to change or upgrade the handles for maximum customization.

The wheel includes its laser etched forged carbon exterior, plus plenty of input including 12 push buttons; two 2-way toggle switches and two 7-way Kinky Switches; three rotary encoders, six thumb encoders; and no less than 49 fully customizable ARGB LEDs, including rev and flag lights. The backside features two contactless magnetic shifter paddles for fast and seamless gear shifts. The wheel can be easily upgraded with a dual-clutch for perfect race starts, as well as two additional mappable paddles for effortless overtake and drag reduction system (DRS) activation.

The ergonomic handles are made in a soft and durable silicone rubber, which is easy to clean and will give the user ultimate comfort and control, with or without racing gloves. The Forte® Formula handles provide a perfect fit and grip for average size hands. Asetek SimSports® also offers extra-large size handles for larger hands. Sim racers will have the option to easily change the handles to quickly implement future upgrades including color, size, shape and hardness.

Sim racers can now place their pre-orders.

The Forte® Formula Wheel upgrade options will be available in 2023 on https://www.asetek.com/simsports/webshop from Asetek SimSports® authorized resellers .

In addition to sim racing wheelbases, wheels, pedal sets, pedal upgrade kits, footrests and pedal plates, Asetek SimSports® will also offer shifters, rigs and other end-user customization options.

About Asetek

A Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story and global leader in mechatronic innovation, Asetek (ASTK.OL) designs, manufactures and sells gaming hardware for next-level immersive gaming experiences. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public. In 2021, Asetek expanded its offering of gaming hardware solutions when it introduced its line of products for next-level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan and the United States.

www.asetek.com

Media Contact

Margo Westfall
Asetek Sr. Marketing Manager
mwe@asetek.com
+1 (408) 644-5616

