GamingInvesting News

  • Q2 revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in Q2 2021
  • Gross margin of 42%, level with Q2 2021
  • Q2 EBITDA adjusted of $1.3 million , compared with $3.2 million in Q2 2021
  • First-half 2022 revenue of $30.8 million , and EBITDA adjusted of $0.4 million
  • SimSports revenue of $1.0 million in the first full quarter of sales
  • Organizational rightsizing implemented to reduce operating costs and improve efficiency
  • Temporary shift of development resources to drive SimSports product development
  • Full year guidance temporarily suspended due to reduced visibility on customer demand as rising inflation and interest rates add to a continued uncertain and challenging business climate

- Asetek reported second-quarter revenue of $16.9 million compared with $23.2 million in the same period of 2021. First-half 2022 revenue was $30.8 million compared with $48.2 million in the same period of 2021. The change in both periods mainly reflects fewer shipments of Gaming and Enthusiast products.

Gross margin was 42% for the second quarter and 40% in the first half of 2022 compared with 42% and 43% in the same periods of 2021. Second quarter margin improved from the first quarter due to the mix of product shipments and reduced cost prices. Margin for the first half was impacted by higher component costs due to continued shortages, changes to exchange rates, increased shipping costs from supply chain disruptions and changed product mix.

"We have taken steps to reduce costs and drive efficiencies in response to a prolonged challenging business climate for the Gaming & Enthusiast business and reduced short-term demand visibility amid rising inflation and interest rates, as reflected in the recent suspension of our full-year guidance," said André Sloth Eriksen, CEO and founder of Asetek.

"While the launch of our SimSports products has been impacted by the same challenges combined with inability to meet early demand because of Chinese lockdowns , we continue to receive strong feedback from the sim racing community, reflected in incoming orders. We aim to widen our product program with new launches in 2022 and 2023 and remain confident in the long-term growth potential as gamers and enthusiasts continue to demand new, improved equipment and experiences within traditional gaming and sim racing," Sloth Eriksen continued.

Operating income was $0.1 million and adjusted EBITDA was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared with operating income of $1.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2021. First-half 2022 operating loss was $1.8 million and adjusted EBITDA was positive $0.4 million , compared with operating income of $5.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of positive $7.9 million in the same period of 2021.

At June 30, 2022 , Asetek had working capital of $11.8 million , of which $11.4 million was cash and cash equivalents. Long-term debt totaled $1.1 million . During the first half of 2022, the Company invested $7.0 million in property and equipment, including development of a new headquarters facility, and $2.0 million in capitalized costs for the development of new products. The Company drew $4.4 million on a construction credit line in the first half.

To reduce costs and drive efficiencies, the Company recently reduced headcount with an expected annual cost reduction of $4 to $5 million with full effect during the second half of 2022. Total reductions across all business lines amount to 52 employees the past year.

OPERATIONS

The Company announced that both Asus and EVGA will integrate Asetek's high performance liquid cooling technology into new products utilizing NVIDIA's latest Ampere GPU architecture. ASUS' new ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3090 Ti OC edition graphics card and EVGA's new GeForce RTX 3090 Ti FTW3 ULTRA HYBRID GAMING graphics card each provide extreme performance and near-silent operation for competitive gamers and enthusiasts.

In March, the Company began shipping orders for the first of its SimSports products - Invicta Sim Racing Pedals, along with its RaceHub software for quick and easy adjustments and calibration. This initial offering, which has received highly positive reviews, provides competitive SimSports gamers with full immersion and the feeling of a real racecar. In April, the Company introduced its new high-performance Forte Throttle and Brake Pedal Set for immersive racing at a lower price point. SimSports revenue totaled $1.0 million in the second quarter of 2022.

During the quarter, the Company formed a collaboration with Formula One racer Kevin Magnussen as a brand ambassador for Asetek SimSports. The Company also announced a sponsorship agreement with GetSpeed Race Team, a top contender in the 24-hour Nürburgring race.

OUTLOOK

The Company has temporarily shifted development resources from Gaming & Enthusiast to drive SimSports product development with the aim to introduce new products later in 2022.

Rising inflation and interest rates have recently added to the continued impact of pandemic lockdowns, supply chain disturbances and general geo-political tensions, delaying a normalization of the business climate. The effects are reduced discretionary consumer spending with decreased demand for the Company's Gaming & Enthusiast products. In addition, the Company is experiencing reduced visibility, caused by significantly increased volatility, in the forecasts provided by OEM customers for the second half of the year.

Due to the increased uncertainty, the Company has suspended its revenue and operating income guidance for 2022, beyond that revenue and operating income will likely be below previously communicated expectations. Previous guiding framed a revenue development in the range between a 5% decrease and 15% increase, and operating income in the range from - $1 to +$5 million. The Company will resume guidance when it has a more certain basis for providing full-year expectations.

Conference call and webcast today, Thursday, 11 August at 2:00 PM CEST

CEO André Sloth Eriksen, COO John Hamill and CFO Peter Dam Madsen will present the Company's results at 2:00 PM CEST and invites investors, analysts and media to join the presentation. The presentation is expected to last up to one hour, including Q&A, and can be followed via live webcast or conference call.

Webcast - audio and slide presentation:

Please join the results webcast via the following link: https://streams.eventcdn.net/asetek/2022q2

Conference call - audio only:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior using the phone numbers:

Denmark

+45 3271 4988

Norway

+47 2198 4292

United Kingdom

+44 (0) 203 059 58 69

Germany

+49 (0) 69 566 037000

United States of America

+1 760 294 1674

Material:

The second quarter 2022 earnings release, the half-year report and presentation will be made available online at www.asetek.com and www.newsweb.no , as well as through news agencies. A recorded version of the presentation will be made available at www.asetek.com approximately two hours after the presentation has concluded.

Q&A:

The conference call lines will be opened for participants to ask question at the end of the presentation. Questions can also be submitted through the online webcast during the presentation.

For questions or further information, please contact:

CEO and Founder André S. Eriksen, +45 2125 7076, email: ceo@asetek.com
CFO Peter Dam Madsen , +45 2080 7200, email: investor.relations@asetek.com

About Asetek:

Asetek (ASTK.OL), a global leader in mechatronic innovation, is a Danish garage-to-stock-exchange success story. Founded in 2000, Asetek established its innovative position as the leading OEM developer and producer of the all-in-one liquid cooler for all major PC & Enthusiast gaming brands. In 2013, Asetek went public while expanding into energy-efficient and environmentally friendly cooling solutions for data centers.  In 2021, Asetek introduced its line of products for next level immersive SimSports gaming experiences. Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China , Taiwan and the United States .

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/asetek/r/asetek---q2-2022--prolonged-market-headwinds--focus-on-cost-optimization-and-product-development,c3612590

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asetek--q2-2022-prolonged-market-headwinds-focus-on-cost-optimization-and-product-development-301604188.html

SOURCE Asetek

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sensorium Releases World's First Metaverse Streaming Channel In Run-Up To Global VR Launch

Today, Sensorium is premiering the world's first in-engine metaverse streaming channel . Designed to introduce people to the vastness of the Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, now only accessible in Beta mode, this 247 livestream experience showcases a series of exclusive Empyreal Parties featuring the company's original AI artists.

Sensorium releases world's first metaverse streaming channel. (PRNewsfoto/Sensorium Corporation)

Accessible from any web browser, the first Empyreal Parties take viewers on tour to the Meteor Vortex, a far-off location in the metaverse where AI-driven DJs Natisa Sitar, Kàra Màr, and Ninalis host original performances.

Last year, Sensorium pioneered the development of virtual artists powered by artificial intelligence with the debut of Kàra Màr's " Anthropic principle " music album — the first-ever created entirely by an AI-driven character and made available on Apple Music, Spotify, and SoundCloud. The generative music engine behind Sensorium Galaxy virtual artists allows them to create distinctive tracks combining 60+ genres.

Aside from their ability to generate high-quality music, all virtual performers combine genetic algorithms and reinforcement learning, enabling them to interact with the audience by establishing surprisingly natural, fully unscripted conversations through the Sensorium Galaxy Mobile App. The company's virtual beings are already regularly featured at some of the world's most influential conferences and festivals — from WebSummit to SXSW and Sonar — and were tested with intricate dialogs by journalists from VentureBeat and PC Gamer.

Following the Meteor Vortex event, two other Empyreal Parties will be released, displaying the volcanic surface of PRISM world and the visually appealing interiors of Sensorium Starship. Every new party is an opportunity for people to preview a full-fledged version of the metaverse without needing a VR headset. In addition to the browser version, the audience will soon be able to tune in to Empyreal Parties via Sensorium mobile app.

With the global launch of Sensorium Galaxy's VR mode, metaverse users will gain access to the shows of chart-topping artists like David Guetta , Black Coffee, Steve Aoki , and Armin van Buuren among others.

About Sensorium

Founded in 2018, Sensorium is a leading metaverse developer that leverages the latest AI and XR solutions to deliver immersive high-end events and experiences. In Sensorium Galaxy metaverse, users can explore vast worlds filled with activities, ranging from games to mediation practices, socialize with other users, creators and virtual beings.

Sensorium Galaxy metaverse is being built in partnership with the world's leading entertainment powerhouses, including Jay-Z's Roc Nation and Yann Pissenem's The Night League. The exclusive performances featured in Sensorium Galaxy are developed in collaboration with chart-topping artists – David Guetta , Armin van Buuren , Steve Aoki among others.

The platform will be accessible through the most widely available interfaces. Users can tune in using VR headsets to get a sense of true immersion, use a PC to access an augmented reality experience or download the mobile application to watch streams, build unique NPCs and communicate with them.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875030/Sensorium_Release.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sensorium-releases-worlds-first-metaverse-streaming-channel-in-run-up-to-global-vr-launch-301603828.html

SOURCE Sensorium Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Gamelancer, the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, reaches 30,000,0000+ followers

Gamelancer Gaming Corp. (CSE: GMNG) (OTCQB: WDRGF) (FRA: 64Q) ("Gamelancer" or the "Company"), a mobile-focused entertainment company providing brands access to the global gaming audience through its owned and operated channels, is pleased to announce that its owned and operated network has reached over 30,000,000 followers. Owning the largest multi-channel gaming network on TikTok, Gamelancer owns marquee channels on TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat including @Gaming, @Gamer, @Gamelancer, @EGirl among others, totaling 29 channels across the aggregate network.

Gamelancer Logo (CNW Group/Gamelancer Gaming Corp.)

Since 2019 the company has focused on building the largest gaming network on TikTok, with over 25,600,000 of Gamelancer's network being on the world's fastest growing social platform - ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ ).

TikTok's demographics demonstrate a deep entrenchment in the North America , Europe , Asia and Australasia. 57% of TikTok's users worldwide identify as female, 43% identifying as male, with the US demonstrating higher than average female engagement, with 62.1% identifying as females.

TikTok usership is heavily consolidated in the GenZ and Millennial demographic, with 43.7% of users between the ages of 18-24, 31.9% between 25-34, and 13% between the ages of 35-44. Gamelancer's multi-channel network, which is the largest gaming network on TikTok globally, follows similar trends and has an average user growth rate of over 40,000 new people per day.

"It's been an incredible journey building Gamelancer's massive gaming community alongside our creator network and partners. We've hit the 30,000,000-follower milestone by utilizing our unique creator-first approach that has put us at the forefront of the entire gaming culture. We will continue to collaborate with our network and community to provide gamers with all the content, games, tools, and experiences needed to enhance their lives both in-game and IRL. TikTok has been the most downloaded app in the world since March - ( https://www.businessofapps.com/data/most-popular-apps/ ). The ebbing of media dollars chasing consumers on other major platforms has witnessed a mass budget migration guided by agencies and their brands towards TikTok, as the GenZ demographic has resoundingly chosen TikTok as the social media platform of the future. – Darren Lopes , Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer, Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Acquired by Wondr Gaming, Gamelancer Gaming Corp. is a growing mobile-focused social media network in gaming - generating over 1.2 billion monthly video views across its 29 owned and operated channels. With over 30,000,000+ followers on TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat, predominantly located in the US, Canada , the UK, and Australia , Gamelancer sells direct and programmatic media across its network to the world's largest brands. With advanced user data analytics, we provide our audience curated content relevant to the GenZ & Millennial gaming community, which allows brands unparalleled access to the largest media inventory in gaming across TikTok, Instagram, and Snapchat. Gamelancer also monetizes across its variety of Snapchat Discover channels with monthly recurring revenue in partnership with Snapchat.

Gamelancer.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements and forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward looking statements or information. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information relating to the future business of the Company, the potential of the Company's products and services, further business from the Company's clients, industry outlook and potential and other matters. The forward looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management of the Company. Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward looking statements and information since no assurance can be given that they will prove to be correct.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as making investment decisions. Since forward looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward looking statements and information contained in this news release. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The forward–looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward–looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gamelancer-the-largest-multi-channel-gaming-network-on-tiktok-reaches-30-000-0000-followers-301603774.html

SOURCE Gamelancer Gaming Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/10/c6081.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Fashion League Partners with Concept Art House to Create First Web3, Female-Centric Gaming Experience Caters to Gen Y, Z Gaming, Metaverse Adopter Demographic

Animoca Brands, Riot Games, YGG, Unity Make Up Advisory Board

Fashion League the first free web3 play-and-own game designed to create a mobile fashion empire, today announced that they are partnering with Concept Art House (CAH), a leading publisher for some of the world's most recognizable NFTs and video game art, to create animation, characters and NFTs for a new era in fashion-and-own gaming that is launching in beta end of this year and going live in Q1 2023.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

DARK TAVERNS' EXPANSIVE WORLD OPENS TODAY WITH 0.05 ETH TAVERN SALE - UNIQUE & HIGHLY CUSTOMIZABLE DIMENSIONAL SPACES EXPEL EVIL WITH MAGIC

Tavern owners to play critical role in free-to-play, turn-based MMORPG from premier team that created titles such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Assassin's Creed Origins, For Honor, Lineage 2, Skull and Bones, Far Cry 6, and The Witcher 3.

- Always Imagine, LLC and Radical Labs today announced the sale of deeds for magic taverns in the forthcoming massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) Dark Taverns . A twenty-four-hour pre-mint begins today at 1:00pm ET and will open to the public at the same time tomorrow. Tavern owners will secure a fifty percent discount on all future downloadable content and will be granted a Cast Key unlocking three free items such as wings, mounts and weapons. Sales are limited to ten per wallet. The game is free to play and win, and cannot be won by purchasing items.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

X1 Esports Closes Acquisition of Assets of Rocket League Community, ShiftRLE

  • The transaction is anticipated to strengthen X1's position in video game media, adding Shift's 30,000+ social media followers at twitter.com/ShiftRLE
  • Rocket League globally averages over 80M players per month 1
  • The acquisition is X1's second closed post IPO acquisition after the announcement of the closing of the Tyrus LLC acquisition on August 5 th 2022.

X1 Esports and Entertainment Ltd. (CSE:XONE) ("X1" or the "Company"), a video games and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing Esports franchise and a leading creator economy business is pleased to announce, further to its news release dated July 25, 2022, it has closed its previously announced acquisition of the assets comprising of ShiftRLE ("Shift"), an online news outlet focused on the popular video game, Rocket League.

In connection with the acquisition of the assets comprising of the business of Shift, the Company has entered into consulting agreements with four vendors, who as key personnel will be responsible for the continued operation of Shift, and distributed to such persons 333,333 common shares in the capital of X1 with a deemed issue price of CAD$0.45 per common share (the "Consideration Shares"). In addition to the Consideration Shares, the Company is paying a cash purchase price to the vendors of US$50,000 cash, of which US$25,000 was paid in connection with the closing of the acquisition and US$25,000 payable within 45 days after the closing date. The vendors will also be eligible to receive earn-out payments for 36 months from the closing date as payment of a 7% share of gross revenues Shift earns to a maximum of US$250,000 (the "Earnout"). The Earnout may be paid in cash or common shares at the election of the Company, at a deemed price equal to the fourteen day trading price prior to the payment date or such other price as may be required by the policies of the Exchange .

The Consideration Shares will be subject to subject to a CSE imposed hold period of four months from the date of issuance, and a contractual resale restriction that will result in 25% of the Consideration Shares being released six (6) months following the closing date, and 25% being released at six (6) month intervals thereafter. For further information related to the acquisition terms, please the Company's news release dated July 25, 2022.

" We are thrilled to have closed on the Shift acquisition," said Mark Elfenbein, CEO of X1. " Not only has the Shift community grown considerably over the past year, but we believe that Rocket League has tremendous global appeal with fans looking for the content that Shift can offer."

Information Related to ShiftRLE

Las Vegas-based ShiftRLE, led by co-founders Achilleas Fotiou and Jalen Jones, has demonstrated consistent user audience growth since launching in 2020. Shift currently reaches over 8 million impressions during the seasonal period of RLCS, while seeing growth of 14 million impressions during transfer periods where the roster news cycle is most active. With operations in America and Europe, the organization has established an international presence in the Esports industry.

" As Rocket League continues its climb to becoming a household name in the esports and gaming worlds, our team at Shift will remain committed to being a part of it in multiple facets. X1's investment should not only reflect their belief in us, but the potential that Rocket League has as a whole. We're extremely excited to continue building Shift and to fully realize our aspirations of becoming that multimedia company that will stick around for years to come".

Rocket League is one of the world's leading esports 2 . With 5-minute games that feature non-stop action, the car-soccer hybrid game has seen significant growth with players across demographics since its launch, now seeing global averages of 80M players per month, according to Active Player 3 .

Shift is an independent news source for Rocket League fans. It first rose to prominence by getting exclusive, behind-the-scenes information on Rocket League roster moves and tryouts before they were public knowledge. Shift plays a key role in ensuring the conversation around Rocket League esports continues beyond the pitch through coverage and insight regarding roster transactions and general esport news, ensuring fans stay engaged even during slower competitive periods.

About X1

X1 Esports and Entertainment is a video game and media portfolio company which owns and operates a growing esports franchise, RixGG. The business of the Company is the competitive playing of video games by teams for cash prizes, and operations ancillary to such competition, such as merchandising and the hosting of tournaments.

For more information, please contact:

Mark Elfenbein

CEO and Director

info@X1Esports.com
www.X1Esports.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information in this news release includes the the ability of ShiftRLE to integrate into the X1 portfolio as anticipated or at all, the growth of ShiftRLE and the establishment of ShiftRLE as a multimedia company with longevity in the space, and the achievement of any revenue by ShiftRLE. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations, as well as a failure to achieve the growth anticipated, together with or apart from Shift,, changing market and industry conditions, the ability of each of X1 and ShiftRLE to implement their respective business strategies, including expansion plans,, the continued relevance of ShiftRLE's media capabilities, competitive conditions, adverse industry events, availability of capital and financing as needed, and the continued relevance of Rocket League. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG ULTRAGEAR NAMED THE OFFICIAL GAMING MONITOR OF RAPTORS UPRISING GAMING CLUB

Toronto's NBA 2K team plays with innovative gaming tech on the virtual court

Today, LG Electronics Canada (LG) is proud to announce that the LG UltraGear™ monitor (27GP950-B) has been named the official monitor for Raptors Uprising Gaming Club, the NBA 2K League affiliate of the Toronto Raptors. The announcement further extends the longstanding partnership between LG and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE) within the esports domain.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×