December 08, 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara Expands Kada Gold Project
07 July
Asara Resources
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin Keep Reading...
01 December
Massan Resource Infill and Extension Drilling Delivers More Positive Results
West African gold explorer Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce the second set of results from 11 drill holes (totalling 2,455m) from the Phase 1 Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program within the Massan deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) area at its flagship Kada Gold Project (Kada) in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS Drilling to date has focused on increasing...
30 October
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - September 2025
29 September
Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity
28 July
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
27 July
Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
04 December
Top 5 Australian Mining Stocks This Week: African Gold Shines on Acquisition by Montage
Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly round-up of the top-performing mining stocks listed on the ASX, starting with news in Australia's resource sector.Gold, rare earths, metals and iron ore are all in this week’s list, with each company’s share climbing on either M&A news or project... Keep Reading...
