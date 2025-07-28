Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS,OTC:RMRDF) (OTCQB: RMRDF) ("Radisson" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the discovery of a significant occurrence of coarse visible gold in a new surface trench excavated at its 100%-owned O'Brien Gold Project ("O'Brien" or the "Project") located in the Abitibi region of Québec. The trench is the first of several planned for the summer exploration program at O'Brien and is located just thirty metres east of the O'Brien core shack and office complex, close to the projected surface extension of the celebrated "Jewellery Box" zone.
July 28, 2025
July 28, 2025

Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report - June 2025
07 July
Asara Resources
Investor Insight
With a proven management team and a high-impact flagship asset, Asara Resources is spearheading a new era of gold discovery in West Africa, leveraging the same team that established Robex’s 3.5 Moz Kiniero project. The company holds 923,000 oz of gold in mineral resources with significant upside, delivering a compelling investment opportunity for savvy investors.
Overview
Asara Resources (ASX:AS1,FSE:ALM) is spearheading the next West African gold rush from a strategic foothold in Guinea’s underexplored Siguiri Basin, an emerging gold district with over 30 million ounces (Moz) of historical and current gold production.
The company’s flagship Kada gold project hosts a 923,000 oz, oxide-dominant gold resource located just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s 6.2 Moz Siguiri mine. Asara is methodically applying the proven “string-of-pits” development model that has driven success across the region, supported by an experienced team responsible for establishing the Kiniero project, now a cornerstone asset for Robex (TSX:RBX). Guinea offers a favorable jurisdiction for mining investment, with more than US$15 billion in resource-sector inflows since 2020 and a planned return to civilian governance, positioning it as one of the more stable West African jurisdictions relative to its neighbours in the Sahel region.
Asara’s near-term strategy includes: rapidly growing its resource base through 33,600 meters of RC and diamond drilling planned for 2025; advancing a low-CAPEX, oxide-first development strategy leveraging free-dig saprolite, high gold recoveries and conventional carbon-in-leach (CIL) flowsheet; and maintaining upside exposure to copper and silver-zinc through its Loreto JV with Teck and the optional Paguanta asset in Chile.With strong in-country infrastructure, a focused and proven leadership team, and robust gold pricing tailwinds, Asara is advancing the Kada project toward a construction-ready decision on a compressed and capital-efficient timeline.
Company Highlights
- Flagship Kada gold project – 923,000 oz gold and counting: 30.3 Mt @ 0.95 g/t gold with 59 percent oxide-transition ounces that show over 90 percent CIL recoveries and <3.5:1 strip ratio; resource remains open in every direction along a 15 km corridor.
- Aggressive growth runway: Three contiguous licence applications (Talico, Banan and Syli) would lift the land package to 348 sq km and extend strike control to 35 km, only ~6 percent of which is drilled.
- Experienced team who took the Kiniero project from an exploration resource to construction: Senior executives previously turned Robex’s Kiniero from 1 Moz to ~3.5 Moz and into a C$750 million market cap company, bringing an identical on-ground team, in-country relationships and proven workflows to Asara.
- Strategic Land Package: Kada is in the heart of the prolific Siguiri Basin (>30 Moz gold endowment), just 35 km south of AngloGold Ashanti’s Siguiri Mine.
- Strong Institutional Support: Top 20 shareholders control 70+ percent of the company.
Key Projects
Kada Gold Project
The Kada gold project, located in the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin, is Asara’s flagship asset and the primary focus of its development strategy. The project currently hosts a JORC 2012-compliant mineral resource estimate of 30.3 million tons (Mt) grading at 0.95 grams per ton (g/t) gold for 923,000 oz of contained gold, comprising 391,000 oz oxide, 145,000 oz transitional, and 387,000 oz fresh mineralization. Approximately 59 percent of the resource lies within the oxide-transitional profile, with 24 percent of the total resource already classified as indicated.
The resource is hosted within the Massan and Bereko deposits, both of which remain open along strike and at depth and sit along a regional-scale 15 km gold-bearing corridor. The Massan deposit alone accounts for 906,000 oz of the total resource and is characterized by shallow, broad zones of saprolitic mineralization ideal for low-strip, open-pit mining. Gold mineralization is associated with quartz-sulphide-tourmaline stockworks hosted in metasediments with deep saprolite (>100 m) and is amenable to simple processing.
The mineralized zones are free-milling, with metallurgical testwork confirming cyanide leach recoveries of 95 to 97 percent for oxide and 88 percent for transition/fresh ore. Conventional CIL processing is suitable, with rapid leach kinetics (less than 24 hours for oxide) and no need for gravity recovery or oxygen injection. The ore has medium hardness, with a grind size optimized at 80 percent passing 75 microns. Geotechnically, the project exhibits a low strip ratio (<3.5:1), and the saprolite is potentially free digging, minimizing mining costs.
The project is within 60 km of the mining centre of Siguiri and benefits from existing infrastructure, including paved roads and ready access to water. Asara plans to carry out 33,600 metres of drilling in 2025, including 24,000 m RC and 9,600 m diamond drilling, to upgrade confidence in the core of the resource and test extensions at depth and along strike. These campaigns will target mineralization north, south and west of Massan. Auger drilling will be used to define and explore kilometre-scale gold-in-soil anomalies on the Talico, Banan and Syli license application. If granted, these licenses will expand Asara’s landholding to 348 sq km and provide a 35 km contiguous footprint along the Siguiri gold trend, where artisanal workings have already been mapped along key lithologic contacts.
The Bereko deposit, situated 10 km north of Massan, currently hosts an inferred resource of 18,000 oz gold grading at 0.94 g/t from shallow oxide, transitional and fresh material.
Importantly, this MRE only covers 400 metres of a >5.5 km strike length with confirmed bedrock gold anomalies. Historical drilling at Bereko includes notable intercepts such as 1.2 g/t gold over 27 m, 3.3 g/t gold over 9.3 m, and 8.8 g/t gold over 3.3 m. Mineralization remains open in all directions, providing significant upside potential with further drilling.
Asara envisions a low-CAPEX, staged development, anchored by starter pits at Massan and Bereko, followed by centralized processing infrastructure capable of supporting future satellite deposits. This approach mirrors the multi-pit strategy successfully deployed at Kiniero and Siguiri.
Loreto Copper Project
The 100 percent owned Loreto project is a large-scale porphyry copper exploration project in northern Chile, located between tenements held by mining majors BHP and Codelco. Under a joint venture with Teck Resources, Teck can earn a 75 percent interest in the project by making US$0.6 million in staged payments and spending US$17 million on exploration. The project hosts a 2.3 km x 1.0 km alteration footprint with evidence of a deeper porphyry system, supported by mapping, geochemistry and ZTEM geophysics. Teck is currently advancing social license and environmental studies to enable drilling. Asara is fully carried under the JV structure and maintains strategic exposure to a world-class copper opportunity with no capital obligations.
Paguanta Project
Asara holds a 75 percent interest in the Paguanta project in Chile. The asset is an advanced silver-zinc-lead-gold project with a defined JORC 2012 mineral resource totaling 2.4 Mt grading at 5 percent zinc, 1.4 percent lead, 88 g/t silver, and 0.3 g/t gold. The Patricia deposit contains a silver-equivalent resource of 18.2 Moz (236 g/t silver equivalent) and a zinc-equivalent resource of 514 Mlb (9.7 percent zinc equivalent). Mineralization is hosted within epithermal veins with potential for porphyry copper at depth, including the newly identified La Rosa porphyry target. More than 46,700 metres of drilling has been completed at the site, and a partial feasibility study was previously conducted by Golder Associates. Asara is actively evaluating strategic options to realize value from this asset.
Leadership Team
Matthew Sharples – Chief Executive Officer
Formerly with Robex, Matthew Sharples was instrumental in growing Kiniero into a multi-million-ounce project. He brings deep expertise in capital markets, stakeholder engagement, and West African permitting.
Tim Strong – Executive Director
Tim Strong is a seasoned exploration geologist and JORC Competent Person with significant experience across West Africa. Strong leads Asara’s technical strategy and resource development.
Brett Montgomery – Non-executive Chairman
Brett Montgomery is a respected corporate leader with a history of guiding early-stage exploration companies through critical growth phases.
Dr. Doug Jones – Non-executive Director
A geologist with decades of African exploration experience, Dr. Doug Jones provides technical oversight and strategic direction.
Dan Tucker – Technical Advisor
A key architect behind the Kiniero development strategy, Dan Tucker contributes deeply to geological targeting and land consolidation strategy.
Advancing the next West African gold camp from the heart of Guinea’s prolific Siguiri Basin
27 July
Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Asara raises $25m to accelerate exploration at Kada
24 July
Trading Halt
Asara Resources (AS1:AU) has announced Trading Halt
14 February
Asara Raises $2.3M in Placement to Underpin Exploration Program at Kada and Makes Executive Changes
Asara Resources Limited (ASX: AS1; Asara or Company) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Subscription Agreement with Barbet L.L.C FZ (Barbet) to raise $2.3m (Placement) which affirms Barbet’s commitment to the Company and its flagship asset, the Kada Gold Project in Guinea (Kada).
Following completion of the Placement, Mr. Timothy Strong has stepped down as Managing Director and Mr. Matthew Sharples has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Strong will remain on the Board as Executive Director – Corporate Strategy & Affairs.
Executive Director, Tim Strong commented:
‘’We are pleased that Barbet have continued to show their commitment to the Company and its flagship Kada project by participating in a further Placement. This Placement will allow the Company to fastrack its exploration efforts.
I am also delighted to welcome Matt Sharples to the management team. Matt, who joined the Company as a consultant in October 2024, has been instrumental in recommencing operations at Kada. Matt provides a wealth of knowledge, and an undeniable passion for Guinea and I look forward to supporting him as we move the Kada project through the value chain towards a feasibility study. Both Matt and I are confident of the resource potential of Massan and the surrounding areas which will be drill tested in the coming months.’’
Placement Details
The Placement is comprised of the issue of 104,517,541 fully paid ordinary shares (Placement Shares) at an issue price of $0.022 raising $2,299,385.90 (before costs). per share. Following the Placement, Barbet holds 19.89% of the Company.
The proceeds of the Placement will be applied towards an upcoming drill program and exploration activities at Kada and general working capital. The Placement Shares will be issued under the Company’s existing placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, and accordingly no shareholder approval is required. The Placement Shares will rank pari passu with existing securities on issue.
Executive Changes
Chief Executive Officer
Matthew has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective 14 February 2025. Matthew Sharples is a mining professional with over 20 years of experience in mine development, investment consulting and M&A. Matt specialises in the geological evaluation and development of gold projects, with a particular focus on project development from the initial stage to production.
Matt was Co-Founder and CEO of the private mining fund Sycamore Mining. Under his stewardship, the group's flagship asset, the Kiniero Mine (Guinea), grew from a total resource base of 1.5Moz Au to 3.5Moz Au (JORC) and was sold to Robex Resources in 2022 for a project valuation of US$160m. Matt has worked worldwide in the mining and resources industry, in the UK, Africa, Asia and Australia, with Robex, Sycamore, Wood Mackenzie, Xstrata and BHP Billiton.
Matt holds an MSc in Basin Evolution and Dynamics, Royal Holloway, University of London, United Kingdom, and a BSc in Geology, University of Durham, United Kingdom. Matt is a director and shareholder of substantial shareholder, Barbet L.L.C FZ.
The material terms of Matthew Sharple’s employment agreement are as follows:
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Asara Resources Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
44m
Appointment of Managing Director
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Appointment of Managing Director
15h
Radisson Discovers Exceptional Visible Gold in Surface Trench Thirty Metres from O'Brien Core Shack and Office
Figure 1: Coarse visible gold in Quartz-Sulphide-Gold Veining in Piché Group rocks, Trench OB-25-TR001, O'Brien Gold Project. Looking east.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/260259_22b0401d6431d843_004full.jpg
Matt Manson, President & CEO, commented: "Coarse visible gold in drill core is not unusual at the O'Brien Gold Project. Here we are reporting a notable example in a surface trench, found under light overburden immediately adjacent to the Project's office facilities. The trench was opened to provide exposure to Piché Group rocks in the hanging-wall of Cadillac-Larder Lake Break and to better understand the morphology and continuity of O'Brien's quartz-sulphide-gold veins. We did not expect the first trench to return such a world-class example of "under-foot" gold mineralization. This discovery is reminiscent of the historic prospecting experience in the Abitibi and illustrates the continued discovery potential of the region, even in the shadow of existing infrastructure."
Matt Manson continued: "The trench location is close to the interpreted surface projection of the "Jewellery Box" zone, a vertical and narrow mining stope in the historic O'Brien Gold Mine noted for extremely high grades and museum-quality gold samples. In December, Radisson reported the likely rediscovery of the Jewellery Box with a drill intercept of 643.1 grams per tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") over 2.1 metres, including 1,345.0 g/t Au over 1.0 metre at approximately 200 metres vertical depth (see Radisson News Release dated December 9, 2024). Today's news confirms an extremely rich gold mineralizing environment in and around this zone, including at surface. This area is outside the scope of the Project's Mineral Resources and the recently published Preliminary Economic Assessment (see Radisson News Release dated July 9, 2025). Additional trenching is planned as part of our summer exploration program, and the discovery site has been secured against unauthorized access."
Figure 2: Host of the coarse visible gold occurrence and the classic setting of O'Brien gold mineralization exposed in Trench OB-25-TR001: a three-metre wide zone of Quartz-Sulphide-Gold veining with a Z-fold, within an envelop of high-strain, biotite alteration and semi-massive sulphides. Hosted within units of the Piché Group ("TX": Crystal Tuff, "S3p": Conglomerate). Looking east.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10977/260259_22b0401d6431d843_005full.jpg
Qualified Persons
Disclosure of a scientific or technical nature in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Mr. Richard Nieminen, P.Geo, (QC), a geological consultant for Radisson and a Qualified Person for purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Luke Evans, M.Sc., P.Eng., ing, of SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd., is the Qualified Person responsible for the preparation of the Mineral Resource Estimate at O'Brien. Each of Mr. Nieminen and Mr. Evans is independent of Radisson and the O'Brien Gold Project.
About Radisson Mining
Radisson is a gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O'Brien Gold Project, located in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break in Abitibi, Québec. A July 2025 Preliminary Economic Assessment described a low cost and high value project with an 11-year mine life and significant upside potential based on the use of existing regional infrastructure. Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 0.58 million ounces (2.20 million tonnes at 8.2 g/t Au), with additional Inferred Mineral Resources estimated at 0.93 million ounces (6.67 million tonnes at 4.4 g/t Au). Please see the NI 43-101 "Technical Report on the O'Brien Project, Northwestern Québec, Canada" effective March 2, 2023 and other filings made with Canadian securities regulatory authorities available at www.sedarplus.ca for further details and assumptions relating to the O'Brien Gold Project.
For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:
Matt Manson
President and CEO
416.618.5885
mmanson@radissonmining.com
Kristina Pillon
Manager, Investor Relations
604.908.1695
kpillon@radissonmining.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections, and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements including, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the ability to execute the Company's plans relating to the O'Brien Gold Project as set out in the Preliminary Economic Assessment; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration and development programs; the absence of adverse conditions at the O'Brien Gold Project; the absence of unforeseen operational delays; the absence of material delays in obtaining necessary permits; the price of gold remaining at levels that render the O'Brien Gold Project profitable; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance its operations; the ability to realize on the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimates; assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global geopolitical and economic conditions and the environment in which the Company operates and will operate in the future;, planned and ongoing drilling, the significance of drill results, the ability to continue drilling, the impact of drilling on the definition of any resource, and the ability to incorporate new drilling in an updated technical report and resource modelling; the Company's ability to grow the O'Brien Gold Project; the ability to negotiate and execute an arrangement with IAMGOLD related to the Doyon Mill on satisfactory terms or at all; and the ability to convert inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources.
Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. Except for statements of historical fact relating to the Company, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements Forward-looking information is based on estimates of management of the Company, at the time it was made, involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others; the risk that the O'Brien Gold Project will never reach the production stage (including due to a lack of financing); the Company's capital requirements and access to funding; changes in legislation, regulations and accounting standards to which the Company is subject, including environmental, health and safety standards, and the impact of such legislation, regulations and standards on the Company's activities; price volatility and availability of commodities; instability in the global financial system; the effects of high inflation, such as higher commodity prices; the risk of any future litigation against the Company; changes in project parameters and/or economic assessments as plans continue to be refined; the risk that actual costs may exceed estimated costs; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing; risks relating to the drill results at O'Brien; the significance of drill results; and the ability of drill results to accurately predict mineralization. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what management believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the parties cannot assure shareholders and prospective purchasers of securities that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, and neither the Company nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any such forward-looking information. The Company believes that this forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. The Company does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.
Please refer to the "Risks and Uncertainties Related to Exploration" and the "Risks Related to Financing and Development" sections of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated April 29, 2025 for the years ended December 31, 2024, and the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis dated May 28, 2025 for the three-months ended March 31, 2025, all of which are available electronically on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/260259
News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia
27 July
Quarterly Activities Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report
27 July
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Piche Resources (PR2:AU) has announced Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
25 July
Pinnacle Increases Non-Brokered Private Placement
(TheNewswire)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, July 25, 2025 TheNewswire - (TSXV: PINN,OTC:NRGOF, OTC: PSGCF, Frankfurt: P9J) Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp. (" Pinnacle " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that, due to strong investor demand, it is increasing its non-brokered private placement announced on July 14, 2025 to now raise gross proceeds of up to $1,650,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will now consist of up to 27,500,000 units (the "Units") with each Unit, priced at $0.06, comprising one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall be convertible into an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. Finder's fees consisting of 7 per cent in cash commission and 7 per cent in non-transferable finders' warrants may be paid in connection with the offering. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.10 cents per share over a 24-month period.
The net proceeds raised from the Offering will be used to advance the high-grade El Potrero gold-silver project in Durango, Mexico, and for general working capital.
All securities to be issued will be subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. The securities offered have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 , as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.
About Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.
Pinnacle is focused on district-scale exploration for precious metals in the Americas. The high-grade Potrero gold-silver project in Mexico's Sierra Madre Belt hosts an underexplored low-sulphidation epithermal vein system and provides the potential for near-term production . In the prolific Red Lake District of northwestern Ontario, the Company owns a 100% interest in the past-producing, high-grade Argosy Gold Mine and the adjacent North Birch Project with an eight-kilometre-long target horizon . With a seasoned, highly successful management team and quality projects, Pinnacle Silver and Gold is committed to building long -term , sustainable value for shareholders.
Signed: "Robert A. Archer"
President & CEO
For further information contact :
Email: info@pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Tel.: +1 (877) 271-5886 ext. 110
Website: www.pinnaclesilverandgold.com
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release .
Copyright (c) 2025 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.
News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia
25 July
Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference, held July 23 rd and 24 th are now available for online viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company's resource section.
Select companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through July 29 th .
July 23 rd
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Andean Silver Ltd.
|(OTCQX: ADSLF | ASX: ASL)
|G50 Corp. Limited
|(OTCQB: GFTYF | ASX: G50)
|Silver Tiger Metals Inc.
|(OTCQX: SLVTF | TSXV: SLVR)
|Viva Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: VAUCF | TSXV: VAU)
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|(OTCQX: LGDTF | TSX: LGD)
|UR-Energy Inc.
|(NYSE American: URG | TSX: URE)
|Arizona Sonoran Copper Company
|(OTCQX: ASCUF | TSX: ASCU)
|Northisle Copper & Gold Inc.
|(OTCQX: NTCPF | TSXV: NCX)
|Element79 Gold Corp.
|(OTCQB: ELMGF | CSE: ELEM,OTC:ELMGF)
|Rackla Metals Inc.
|(TSXV: RAK)
July 24 th
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Heliostar Metals Ltd.
|(OTCQX: HSTXF | TSXV: HSTR)
|Camino Minerals Corp
|(OTCID: CAMZF | TSXV: COR)
|West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
|(OTCQB: WRLGF | TSXV: WRLG)
|Silver47 Exploration Corp.
|(OTCQB: AAGAF | TSXV: AGA)
|Axcap Ventures Inc.
|(OTCID: GARLF | CSE: AXCP)
|AbraSilver Resource Corp.
|(OTCQX: ABBRF | TSX: ABRA)
|Myriad Uranium Corp.
|(OTCQB: MYRUF | CSE: M)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc. +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com
Virtual Investor Conferences Contact:
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com
News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia
