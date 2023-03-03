Nextech AR to Present its Generative AI- Powered 3D Modeling Solutions For The $5.5 Trillion Ecommerce Market at the Emerging Growth Conference on March 8

ARway Corp. Announces Featured CEO Segment on BTV Business Television March 4th & 5th

ARway Corp. Announces Featured CEO Segment on BTV Business Television March 4th & 5th


ARway Corporation (“ARway” or the “Company”) (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Navigation platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision. ARway is pleased to announce that CEO, Evan Gappelberg will be featured in a segment on BTV Business Television, discussing the Company’s massive potential and augmented reality wayfinding technologies.

TV BROADCAST NETWORKS and TIMES:

CANADA
BNN Bloomberg – Saturday March 4 @ 8:00pm ET, Sunday March 5 @ 5:30pm ET

US National TV
Biz Television Network – Sun March 11 @ 8:30am ET

About ARway

ARway Corp. (CSE:ARWY, OTC: ARWYF) – ARway's platform is disrupting the $44 billion indoor wayfinding market, allowing users to access an augmented reality venue map on their smart phone by simply scanning a QR code. BTV explores ARway's easy to implement solution.

About BTV – Business Television:

On air for 25 years, BTV – Business Television, a half-hour investment TV show, features analysts, experts and emerging companies at their location. With Hosts, Taylor Thoen and Jessica Katrichak, BTV shares up and coming companies and investment opportunities with viewers.

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.aiFor further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact

Julia Violainvestor.relations@arway.ai

ARway Corporation

Evan GappelbergCEO and Director866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About ARway Corp

ARway is an AI powered augmented reality navigation platform for the real-world metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech’s 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform

The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here
Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality (“AR”) experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech’s AI-powered 3D modeling platform, “ARItize3D” has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway Corp. will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Source

OpenText Collaborates with Bayer to Simplify Digital Operations

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced that Bayer has selected OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise as a strategic solution for select B2B integration activities within the divisions Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals, to increase agility and improve operational efficiencies. The collaboration was initiated with a proof-of-concept to be followed by roll-out activities.

OpenText logo (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

With a more than 150-year history, Bayer is one of the largest healthcare and agricultural companies in the world. By deploying Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will optimize and simplify integration with partners, enabling the organization to focus on their core business.

"We expect that our collaboration with OpenText, from the onboarding of customers through its roll out, is poised to have a significant impact on our global processes," said Björn- Christian Volckmann – Global Process Owner Order-2-Cash, Commercial Operations (Consumer Health & Pharmaceuticals). "As a global B2B EDI provider and trusted partner, OpenText will provide curated support and enable us to continue prioritizing leading edge solutions that will make a difference in communities around the world today, and well into the future."

Through industry leading Business Network Cloud Enterprise, OpenText supports the day-to-day operations relating to an organization's B2B integrations. By managing systems, integration, partner onboarding, transaction monitoring and more, OpenText enables companies to focus on their core competencies while benefitting from access to real-time business performance insights, simplified interaction with trading partners and a digital backbone that connects people, systems and things.

"With billions of B2B transactions being exchanged globally between organizations every year, successful and effective integration can be extremely costly and complex, often requiring continuous investment, specialized technology and expertise, to manage," said Muhi Majzoub, Chief Product Officer at OpenText. "By leveraging OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise, Bayer will be able to focus on their core business priorities with a simplified and harmonized system landscape that is backed and supported by one of the largest B2B Networks in the world."

To learn more about OpenText™ Business Network Cloud Enterprise read here .

About OpenText
OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com .

Connect with us:
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Copyright © 2023 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-collaborates-with-bayer-to-simplify-digital-operations-301759462.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Finger reaching out to artificial intellgience brain.

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest AI Companies in 2023

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the latest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which recently invested US$10 billion in privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has answered back with its own AI chat tool, Google Bard.

Image of hand holding an ai face looking at the words "chatgpt openai"

What is OpenAI's ChatGPT and Can You Invest? (Updated February 23)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence (AI) space.

The global AI market is already expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 38.1 percent to reach US$1.59 trillion by 2030 — just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict.

The emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector in the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

OpenText Fuels Business 2030 with Cloud Editions 23.1 Release

New innovations announced are empowering businesses to be more intelligent, connected, secure and responsible

Today OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), announced Cloud Editions 23.1 (CE 23.1), the latest technology innovations on its Project Titanium roadmap and the future of information management in the cloud. As the company's next generation cloud platform, Project Titanium will help customers accelerate their cloud-based digital transformation and adopt future Artificial Intelligence (AI) based applications. With the innovations introduced in CE 23.1, businesses can now connect and collaborate seamlessly with customers, partners, and employees across their digital ecosystem, and work more responsibly by using technology that addresses new rules and regulations.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

investor looking at AI brain and stock graphs

How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence (Updated 2023)

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been pegged by some as sparking the fourth industrial revolution, with many industries and countries investing heavily in this emerging technology.

Grand View Research estimates that there will be massive growth in AI over the next several years, with revenues reaching more than US$1.81 trillion in 2030, up from US$136.55 billion in 2022. In January 2023, OpenAI's ChatGPT AI chatbot exploded onto the scene, bringing even more interest into the sector, although it is not yet possible to invest in that specific technology.

SensOre

ShareCafe Small Cap - Hidden Gems- Webinar

Investor Presentation - 10 February 2023

SensOre Ltd (ASX:S3N) is pleased to present its investor presentation.

