ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce that its sales pipeline has jumped over 70% in just six weeks to over $2.5 million in potential enterprise contracts. These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue building its pipeline of sales opportunities throughout the year

On May 11, ARway.aiannounced it had reached a pipeline total of $1.4 million. Today's announcement of the increased pipeline to $2.5 million highlights a momentous achievement that serves as a testament to the surging interest from enterprises across diverse industries in ARway.ai's groundbreaking technology. The pipeline has experienced exponential growth, expanding by an astonishing $1 million (or 70%) in a mere six weeks. The remarkable growth in customer interest and the ever-expanding pipeline have galvanized the Company to establish an objective of concluding the year 2023 with a robust pipeline valued at $10 million, primed to drive further success into 2024. ARway.ai remains committed to pushing the boundaries of AR innovation and delivering exceptional value to its clients through cutting-edge solutions. The remarkable increase in enterprise interest underscores the recognition of ARway.ai's technological prowess and the immense potential it holds in revolutionizing AR experiences and indoor navigation.

Evan Gappelberg, the CEO of ARway.ai, provided his insights, saying, "We acknowledge that the $2.5 million currently in our pipeline does not offer an assurance of sales. However, we maintain a high level of confidence in our team's ability to achieve a considerable conversion rate and successfully close these deals. It is important to note that enterprise contracts, such as the ones we are presently pursuing, typically involve an extended sales cycle and necessitate a greater investment of time. We have diligently engaged in piloting, developing, and negotiating with these esteemed enterprise customers over an extended duration, thereby establishing a foundation of trust and progress."

He continued, "While we cannot guarantee outcomes, we are very optimistic about our ability to obtain a noteworthy closing ratio on this thriving and expanding pipeline. Additionally, our upcoming collaborations with Magic Leap, Microsoft HoloLens, and the recently announced Apple Vision Pro hold the potential to propel our business and further expedite our pipeline's growth. We eagerly anticipate unveiling significant deals in the second half of 2023."

There have been a number of notable catalysts, which has increased pipeline growth significantly, with $1M in growth in the last 6 weeks alone:

  • 13 corporations identified as pilot project prospects
  • Opportunities across major vertical markets such as retail, healthcare, education, manufacturing, telecom, and digital marketing firms
  • Medium-sized and large enterprise customers
  • Newly released Referral Partner and Service Provider Partner programs; with 12 partner program prospects currently evaluating the platform
  • New pricing and go-to-market strategies including integration and app development for various AR glasses manufacturers

This announcement comes after a number of exciting updates for the Company. As recently announced, the release of the integration with Magic Leap and Microsoft HoloLens AR glasses is a game changer for ARway.ai. With the integration, ARway.ai will provide a software package for agencies, brands and corporations to create and publish large-scale location persistent AR experiences to these AR glasses from the ARway platform, leveraging ARway's computer vision and extended tracking technologies.

In addition, the recent announcement of the Apple Vision Pro will have a significant impact for ARway.ai. It is anticipated that adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a large new market opportunity for ARway's technology. ARway is a provider of the software solution for the Apple Vision Pro. Apple's visionOS operating system natively supports the Unity 3D engine and RealityKit (formally ARkit) enabling ARway to seamlessly distribute its technology through existing and new applications in iOS.

ARway.ai also has had a number of technology enhancements, including the update to SDK 2.3, and another update (SDK 2.5) is expected to be announced in the coming months. The overall V2.5 platform update is expected to be announced shortly. The Company has also recently filed a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry." This latest provisional patent is the second in a series of patents planned to secure ARway's groundbreaking technology. This pioneering system tackles one of AR's most notable challenges, ensuring large-scale location persistence in indoor spaces without the need for expensive retrofitting. Instead, ARway's patent-pending technology harmoniously integrates visual markers, such as QR codes or other identifiable 2D objects in the physical environment, with an online map database.

The Company believes that its technological advances and new market opportunities, as well as the integration with prominent AR glasses providers and recent uplift to the OTCQB, has solidified consumer confidence in its products and anticipates the pipeline will increase over the coming months.

About ARway.ai

ARway.ai (CSE: ARWY) (OTCQB: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOS and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-Looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality (AR) innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision congratulates Apple on its release of its Apple Vision Pro Headset. ARway currently provides software solutions compatible with other AR Headsets, such as Magic Leap 2 and HoloLens 2, and intends to distribute its groundbreaking indoor navigation and 3D technology with the Apple ecosystem. It is anticipated that adoption of "Apple Vision Pro" will be a massive boost for the augmented reality industry, opening up a large new market opportunity for ARway's technology. ARway is a provider of the software solution for the Apple Vision Pro

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the compatibility between the future of AR smart headsets and ARway. Currently, there are two industry leaders in this space that ARway's cutting-edge technology is compatible with: Magic Leap and Microsoft HoloLens

Magic Leap is an industry-leading hardware company known for its wave guide technology. Their latest AR glasses product, Magic Leap 2, has made significant advancements in optics. It boasts the best field of view and image quality in the industry, along with innovative dimming capabilities. It also comes with a precise controller for enhanced user experience.

Nextech3D.AI (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the launch of "The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast," featuring Evan Gappelberg, a highly accomplished three-time public company CEO and serial entrepreneur. The podcast offers listeners an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into the dynamic life of a public company CEO with valuable insights, while also discussing trending topics and providing business updates on Nexech3D.ai, Toggle3D.ai, and ARway.ai

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers provides an update to shareholders on its 3D modeling business and its Nextech Event Solutions product, as well as recent spin-off companies ARway.ai in which it controls a 49% stake and Toggle3D.ai in which Nextech3D.ai retains a 45% stake

With Nextech3D.ai's suite of commercialized products and pure play spin-off Companies, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the transformational technology shift that is happening now with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Three Dimensional (3D) models, Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML). Mass adoption is being led by big tech and is driving massive growth in these markets.

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") held its annual general meeting to elect directors, appoint its auditor and accept a new stock option plan to support the company's continued growth.

"It's been another amazing year of significant growth and accomplishments and everyone on the team is really excited to get to our next milestones," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We are invigorated by the positive changes in policy and funding of the pharmacy sector and we're enjoying growing support for HealthTab's mission to bring chronic and infectious disease screening to pharmacies around the world."

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company", TSXV: NSCI OTCQX: NSCIF FRA: 1N1 ), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications, announces that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on Wednesday June 28, 2023 at 9 AM MDT at Bay 1, 4600 5 th Street NE, Calgary, Alberta T2E 7C3.  Following the formal part of the meeting, Sean Krakiwsky President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, will provide a corporate presentation.

JDA innovations focused on increasing range, lowering costs and minimizing the carbon footprint for LFP batteries.

