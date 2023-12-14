Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Kerry Stevenson: Gold, Uranium, Lithium — What I'm Doing with My Money

Mark These Tax-loss Selling Dates on Your Calendar

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

NorthStar Gaming Holdings: Spearheading the Intersection of iGaming and Media

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Positive Scoping Study for Tumblegum South

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Controlled Thermal Resources

More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Q4 Uranium Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto
ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway.ai Launches Large Scale AI-Powered 3D Spatial Navigation Mapping

ARway is leveraging AI to Transform Spatial mapping

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the release of Version 2.7, marking a significant leap forward in its spatial mapping capabilities. This latest version introduces a new enhanced AI-powered process that automates the creation of 400,000 square feet 3D spatial maps from 2D floor plans, significantly improving ARway's platform performance for enterprises and developers. The deployment of this technology at Congohas Airport, Brazil, and a prominent shopping destination in South Africa, showcases its global applicability and scalability

This launch is expected to generate more revenue for the Company as it is solving the challenges facing enterprise customers.

Watch a video showcase of Version 2.7 - click here

The centerpiece of Version 2.7 is the enhanced capability to transform 2D floor plans into property and mini-city scale 3D digital twins, now accommodating spaces more than 400,000 square feet (37,000 square meters). This breakthrough allows for the creation of centimeter-precise digital twins, which can be connected for seamless navigation across multiple floors and areas, both indoor and outdoor.

Previously announced feature and patent
Earlier this year ARway announced it had filed a provisional patent for 3D Floor Plan and Digital Twin Generation technology to create and manage virtual replicas of physical spaces. This technology is unique in that it eliminates the complexity and reliance on expensive hardware and scanners by ingesting 2D floor plans and architectural drawings and converting these artifacts into 3D environments.

Complementing these major features, ARway has introduced several minor yet impactful enhancements to further streamline the user experience.

Notable enhancements include:

  • Updated Toolbar and Help Modals: A cleaner toolbar display and helpful instructional modals make creating with ARway even more intuitive.
  • Upgraded Floor Plan Peg Adjustments: Creators can manually adjust pegs with confidence, ensuring precise placement.
  • Location Directory Category and Subcategory Updates: A cleaner UI for adding and editing categories and subcategories enhances usability.
  • Map Connector Update: Creators can now edit Map Connector pins from both the 3D and 2D maps with enhanced controls for multi-map and multi-floor navigation experiences.
  • Large Scale Floor Plan Compatibility Upgrade: High-resolution floor plans are now efficiently compressed without sacrificing clarity on mobile apps powered by ARwayKit SDK.

These upgrades are targeted towards ARway's enterprise business and new SaaS business, aiming to drive developer adoption and enhance the total value proposition of the ARway platform. By democratizing AR features through the ARwayKit SDK and improving the platform's capabilities, ARway is poised to meet the evolving needs of SMEs, enterprises, agencies, and XR developers.

The upgrades in Version 2.7 significantly enhance ARway's market competitiveness. By offering a solution that is not only more powerful but also easier to use, ARway is positioned to attract a larger customer base. The automation of 3D map creation and the expansion of the platform's capabilities are key factors in driving the company's growth and profitability.

As part of the Company's stock options plan it has issued 1,175,000 3-year options at $0.215/ share.

Sign up for Investor News - HERE

To learn more about ARway, please follow on Social Media: Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, and visit our website: www.arway.ai

About ARway.ai
ARway.ai (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is a spatial computing platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI) providing an array of augmented reality (AR) experiences for indoor spaces. ARway's breakthrough no-code no-beacon IPNN allows for the easy creation of navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising and gamification. ARway works seamlessly as a cross platform solution on iOS/ Android. ARway's technology is optimized for both mobile devices and AR glasses: Apple's Vision Pro, Magic Leap and Microsoft's HoloLens. ARway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands and companies in various industries. The complete ARway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ARwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, ARway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS). Nextech retained a control ownership in ARway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Generative AI powered 3D modeling Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations Contact
Julia Viola
investor.relations@arway.ai

ARway.ai
Evan Gappelberg
CEO and Director
866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

Forward-looking Statements
The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. ARway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE:Arway Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.aiARWY:CCOTCQB:ARWYFEmerging Tech Investing
ARWY:CC
The Conversation (0)
Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

Nextech3D.ai Reports 2023 Third Quarter Earnings

See word doc attached for body text
See excel document attached for financial tables
Place each financial table under the corresponding yellow highlighted title - include title and hyperlink



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/811461/nextech3dai-reports-2023-third-quarter-earnings

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai Lands More SaaS Deals For Its Augmented Reality Navigation Platform

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce four new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month. A wave of new demand for ARway is coming in from around the globe with various use-cases leveraging its groundbreaking augmented reality technology

These new customers build upon last week's announcement that ARway had signed ten new developer SaaS subscription deals with various companies and agencies around the globe, including Comcast (USA), Staghill (Belgium), Akrotonx (Switzerland), Maker Faire (Italy), Coddle Technologies (India), Noono Studio (Brazil), and more. The Company is anticipating that 50% of these new subscribers will move onto ARway's partner program at a cost of $10,000, and then move to a $100,000+ program based on usage and square footage of the space.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai Expands Its SaaS Augmented Reality Experience Platform With New Wave of Global Developer Sign Ups

ARway.ai ("ARway'' or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces ten new developer SaaS subscription deals starting at $249month from countries around the globe, targeted at various industries and use-cases leveraging ARway's groundbreaking augmented reality technology. ARway.ai currently has over 3,000 user accounts signed up for its platform which represent additional future potential revenue

These developer SaaS deals mark a significant step forward for ARway's global expansion by bringing the Company's cutting-edge solutions to diverse markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai (CSE:NTAR, OTCQX:NEXCF, FSE:EP2)

Nextech3D.ai Partners With Pixelloid Studios to Hire Hundreds of 3D Artists in Its New Hyderabad, India Office in Anticipation of Rapid 3D Model Demand Growth in 2024

Nextech3D.AI (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce a partnership with Pixelloid Studios, a renowned creative studio specializing in 3D content creation and animation for Disney and others. Pixelloid has already graduated over 3000 students. Through this partnership, Nextech3D.ai is gaining access to a large talented and trained pool of students that have graduated from Pixelloid's advanced 3D training program. This partnership represents an essential step in Nextech3D.ai's ongoing efforts to address the increasing demand for 3D models from Amazon and others

Recognizing the surging demand for 3D models and the necessity to scale production, Nextech3D.ai has strategically chosen Hyderabad, India as the site for this expansion. Pixelloid Studios, who also has offices in Hyderabad will play a pivotal role in this initiative by training a team of skilled 3D model artists, who will integrate seamlessly into Nextech3D.ai's workforce in India. Nextech3D.ai sees these efforts as significantly enhancing its 3D model production capacity at lower costs, thus positioning the company for success in 2024.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the AI and Big Data Virtual Investor Conference, held November 2 nd are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/3Qf2Fow

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Granted First in a Series of AI Patents for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Nextech3D.ai Granted First in a Series of AI Patents for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Via IBNNextech3D.ai ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data.  Receiving this first patent, as part of the Company's previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022, reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D technology and innovating with AI-powered solutions.

Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Nextech3D.ai Granted Pivotal AI Patent for Generating 3D Models from Computer Aided Design Data

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce the grant of a patent by USPTO for 3D model generation from Computer Aided Design (CAD) data. Receiving this first patent, as part of the Company's previously announced portfolio of patents filed in 2022, reinforces and validates Nextech3D.ai's commitment to increasing shareholder value by investing in 3D technology and innovating with AI-powered solutions

Link to the patent online at USPTO site: patent # 11823328

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

Aether Global Innovations Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Aether Global Innovations Corp. ( CSE:AETH ) ( OTC:AETHF ) ( Frankfurt:4XA ) ( WKN#A2N8RH) (" Aether Global" " AETH ", or the " Company "), a drone management and automation company announced today a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 15,000,000 units (the "Units") of securities at a price of $0.05 CAD per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $750,000.00 CAD (the "Offering

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

Ocumetics Announces Successful Completion of Animal Study Q1 2024 First in Human Study Planned

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - December 7, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO), a pioneer in the field of ophthalmic innovation, proudly confirms the successful completion of its biocompatibility animal study, in preparation for its first-in-human study, anticipated to commence in Q1 2024 in the Dominican Republic.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

Aether Global Innovations Corp. and Idroneimages Ltd. to Hold an Online Networking Event Around Drone and UAV Beyond Visual Line of Site Regulations on January 24, 2024

(TheNewswire)

Aether Global Innovations Corp.

Both companies will engage with BVLOS regulatory consultants from around the globe to better understand the regulatory pathway for their clients.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Nextech3D.ai Obtains New AI Tool Through Technology Transfer From Its Largest Customer

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce it has received a new AI-tool from its largest customer Amazon, and is integrating the tool into its 3D model production pipeline. The AI tool will be used for speeding up the Quality Assessment (QA) for 3D models. By streamlining and automating the quality checks performed by the Company's team of quality assessors, it will ultimately reduce the time it takes, thereby boosting revenue and profits through enhanced productivity and efficiency

Major Benefits of the QA Tool

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Grid Battery Metals Announces Soil Sample Results at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project Showing Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Grid Battery Metals Announces Soil Sample Results at the Texas Springs Nevada Lithium Project Showing Average Lithium Grades of 2010 ppm

Tech Investing

RecycLiCo Battery Materials Secures Key European Patent for Lithium-ion Battery Recycling 

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Closes Flow-Through Private Placement

Energy Investing

Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces 2024 Budget

Oil and Gas Investing

Project Nemaha - Maiden Prospective Hydrogen + Helium Resource Assessment

Life Science Investing

Sale of Platform in East Johor Strait

Resource Investing

Never Never Hits 952,900oz @ 5.74g/t Dalgaranga Moves to 1.7Moz @ 2.49g/t

×