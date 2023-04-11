iMetal Resources Raises $1,281,250 in Private Placement

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

ARway.ai Closes Annual Partner Licence and Sees Demand Ramp Up

Launches Referral Partner Program Expanding Its Sales Reach Globally

Arway.ai ("Arway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTC PINK:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience Platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces the Company has launched its Referral Partner Program as part of its business development efforts. The Referral Partner Program will increase Arway's prospect funnel which is expected to lead to accelerating revenue growth. Today's annual license deal is a milestone for the Company as Arway is building its AI- powered platform and its pipeline which already has over a dozen annual license deals

Arway CEO, Evan Gappelberg commented, "We've had a lot of requests for this type of program and we expect to begin signing up partners immediately and add to our sales pipeline quickly. The program is free to qualified partners and compensates for leads that convert to sales. Programs like these will serve to extend our sales team's reach, especially in areas where we don't yet have a strong presence."

Arway is also preparing to release a Strategic Alliance Partner Program in the near future. This program will create a structure for working with software companies and service providers that wish to integrate their solutions with Arway's or provide add-on services that increase the value of Arway's offerings. It will also provide a framework for coordinating sales and marketing efforts.

In addition, Arway has signed The TRIBE - SDK Partner for a first annual partner licence to its new pricing planon the first tier. The first tier has been built for digital marketing agencies, content creators, and mobile apps. developers who often work on a "campaign" basis. These customer types will be able to build and launch their campaigns, paying only when they are activated. The TRIBE will be using the Arway to build a custom AR-powered app for their marketing agency to showcase capabilities to clients.

Last week, Arway.ai announced the release of ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3, packed with significant upgrades and improvements aimed at enhancing AR experiences for users and expanding opportunities for developers. These upgrades will address a wide range of markets, including retail, tourism, entertainment, and education, increasing Arway's reach into the $44B Indoor Positioning and Navigation Market.

The enhancements introduced in ArwayKit SDK Version 2.3 will enable developers to create more engaging and intuitive AR experiences that cater to various industries and use cases. The improvements will also help Arway.ai maintain its competitive edge in the market, attracting more developers to its platform, and ultimately, increasing the Company's profitability.

About Arway.ai

Arway is an AI-powered platform that provides augmented reality experiences for indoor spaces. The platform allows users to easily create experiences for navigation, tours, information sharing, notifications, advertising, and gamification. Arway leverages the power of mobile devices to create environments that can improve visitor experience, boost employee productivity, increase engagement, create new advertising space, and boost revenues. Visitors can scan a QR code to access a venue map, navigate to any point of interest with step-by-step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way. Arway has unlimited use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, making it a valuable tool for creators, brands, and companies in various industries. The complete Arway platform includes: the Web Creator Studio, the ArwayKit Software Development Kit (SDK) and a mobile app for iOs and Android.

Nextech 3D.ai
On October 26, 2022, Arway.ai. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: EP2). Nextech retained a control ownership in Arway.ai. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech3D.ai is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARitize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech3D.ai, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward-looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, "will be" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will" occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the completion of the transaction are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Arway.ai will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.

