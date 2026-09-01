ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ARS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SPRY), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to empowering at-risk patients and their caregivers to treat and prevent severe allergic reactions, today announced that Donn Casale, President and CEO, will participate in the following September investor conferences.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

  • 1x1 Investor Meetings: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
  • Location: Boston

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

  • Fireside Chat: Friday, September 11, 2026, 8:35 a.m. ET
  • 1x1 Investor Meetings: Thursday, September 10, 2026
  • Location: New York

To access the live and archived webcast from the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, please visit the Events & Presentations page in the "Investors & Media" section of the Company's website. A replay will remain available for 30 days following the event.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ARS Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company developing and commercializing treatments that help at-risk patients and their caregivers treat and prevent severe allergic reactions. The company is commercializing neffy® (epinephrine nasal spray), the only needle-free epinephrine approved by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency, for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis, in adults and children weighing 33 lbs. (15kg) or more. The product is marketed as EURneffy® in the European Union and as 优敏速® in China. Leveraging its intranasal technology, ARS Pharma is also developing ARS-2, currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial, as a potential first treatment for acute flares of chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU). For more information, visit www.ars-pharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

ARS Investor Contact:
Monique Allaire, THRUST
monique@thrustsc.com

ARS Media Contact:
Christy Curran, Sam Brown Inc.
615.414.8668
christycurran@sambrown.com


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