Arras Minerals to Present at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference December 4th

Arras Minerals Corp (TSXV:ARK,OTC:ARRKF, OTCQB:ARRKF), based in Vancouver, Canada focused on large-scale copper-gold exploration and development projects in Kazakhstan today announced that Darren Klinck, President & Director will present live at the Precious Metals & Critical Minerals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 4 th .

DATE : December 4 th
TIME: 11:00 AM ET
LINK: REGISTER HERE
Available for 1x1 meetings: December 3-5, 2025. Schedule 1x1 Meetings here

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Highlights:

  • Established early-mover into Kazakhstan focused on large-scale copper-gold projects
  • Assembled one of the largest license packages in the country, fully financed with multiple work programs underway including two active drill rigs
  • Recent successes in 2025 at Elemes Project outlining multiple broad drill intervals of gold-copper mineralization at or near surface
  • Strategic Partner - Teck Resources holds 9.9% equity interest
  • Kazakhstan represents one of the lowest-cost, well-endowed and fastest growing regions for copper-gold exploration and development globally with many major mining companies active in-country.

About Arras Minerals Corp: Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Elemes copper-gold porphyry project. The Company has established one of the largest land packages in the country prospective for copper and gold. In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources Limited ("Teck") in which Teck may sole fund a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025. Teck also holds a 9.9% equity interest in Arras. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK" and on the OTCQB under the trading symbol "ARRKF".

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

ARRAS MINERALS INVESTOR RELATIONS
+1 604 687 5800
info@arrasminerals.com

Further information can be found on:

Virtual Investor Conferences
John M. Viglotti
SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access
OTC Markets Group
(212) 220-2221
johnv@otcmarkets.com


