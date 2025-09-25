Armory Mining Names Security Expert Phil Lancaster To Its Advisory Committee

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, B.C. September 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of Phil Lancaster to the Company's Advisory Team.
Mr. Lancaster is a highly experienced international security and defense professional with an extensive background in policing, diplomatic protection, defense technology leadership, and strategic international collaborations. Originally from the UK, and now based in British Columbia, Canada, Phil's career bridges high-level law enforcement and diplomatic assignments with innovative security and defense solutions in the private sector.
Mr. Lancaster dedicated over 22 years to British law enforcement and diplomatic service, excelling in roles involving VIP protection, close protection operations, and international policing initiatives. His extensive operational experience and diplomatic acumen have facilitated valuable connections across global defense and security networks.
After transitioning from public service, Mr. Lancaster founded a consultancy company specializing in defense and national security technologies and strategies, where he spearheaded initiatives integrating academia and industry partners to develop disruptive security technologies. He also held leadership positions in publicly traded companies in Canada, notably contributing to the strategic growth and direction. He also possesses deep expertise in defense supply chains and procurement, with substantial experience in NATO and Eastern European markets, which helps when navigating complex international defense transactions and strategic alliances.
"We are pleased to add Phil as a strategic advisor and to leverage his knowledge and contacts within the security and defense sectors," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Armory Mining. "He brings critical real-world expertise to our team and will no doubt provide valuable contributions to our growth and development."
"I am honored to be joining Armory Mining in an advisory capacity," said Mr. Lancaster. "Armory Mining Corp is an operation dedicated to securing the critical minerals that are the backbone of modern defense and security. Global stability relies on resilient and ethical supply chains, especially at a time when we need to strengthen national capabilities and advance strategic independence."
U.S. NDS to replenish Antimony supply
Armory is also noted recent news of the U.S. National Defense initiative securing domestic antimony supply. United States Antimony Corporation recently reported an up to US $245M contract to deliver antimony ingots for America's National Defense Stockpile.
"The US government's investment in securing domestic antimony supply is highly indicative of where the market for critical defense and security related materials is headed," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "Geopolitical stress and uncertainty are pushing towards one scenario, and that is that these critical metals and materials simply must be found, developed and secured within friendly jurisdictions and preferably, at home. We are positioning the company to benefit from these domestic needs and have a long-term strategy to increase our footprint in this vital space," continued Mr. Klenman.
About Armory Mining Corp
Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina and a 100% interest in both the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia, and the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia.
