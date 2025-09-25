Armory Mining Names Security Expert Phil Lancaster To Its Advisory Committee

Armory Mining Names Security Expert Phil Lancaster To Its Advisory Committee

Vancouver, B.C. September 25, 2025 TheNewswire - Armory Mining Corp. (CSE: ARMY) (OTC: RMRYF) (FRA: 2JS) (the " Company " or " Armory ") a resource exploration company focused on the discovery and development of minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors, is pleased to announce the addition of Phil Lancaster to the Company's Advisory Team.

Mr. Lancaster is a highly experienced international security and defense professional with an extensive background in policing, diplomatic protection, defense technology leadership, and strategic international collaborations. Originally from the UK, and now based in British Columbia, Canada, Phil's career bridges high-level law enforcement and diplomatic assignments with innovative security and defense solutions in the private sector.

Mr. Lancaster dedicated over 22 years to British law enforcement and diplomatic service, excelling in roles involving VIP protection, close protection operations, and international policing initiatives.  His extensive operational experience and diplomatic acumen have facilitated valuable connections across global defense and security networks.

After transitioning from public service, Mr. Lancaster founded a consultancy company specializing in defense and national security technologies and strategies, where he spearheaded initiatives integrating academia and industry partners to develop disruptive security technologies. He also held leadership positions in publicly traded companies in Canada, notably contributing to the strategic growth and direction.  He also possesses deep expertise in defense supply chains and procurement, with substantial experience in NATO and Eastern European markets, which helps when navigating complex international defense transactions and strategic alliances.

"We are pleased to add Phil as a strategic advisor and to leverage his knowledge and contacts within the security and defense sectors," said Alex Klenman, CEO of Armory Mining.  "He brings critical real-world expertise to our team and will no doubt provide valuable contributions to our growth and development."

"I am honored to be joining Armory Mining in an advisory capacity," said Mr. Lancaster. "Armory Mining Corp is an operation dedicated to securing the critical minerals that are the backbone of modern defense and security. Global stability relies on resilient and ethical supply chains, especially at a time when we need to strengthen national capabilities and advance strategic independence."

U.S. NDS to replenish Antimony supply

Armory is also noted recent news of the U.S. National Defense initiative securing domestic antimony supply.  United States Antimony Corporation recently reported an up to US $245M contract to deliver antimony ingots for America's National Defense Stockpile.

"The US government's investment in securing domestic antimony supply is highly indicative of where the market for critical defense and security related materials is headed," said CEO, Alex Klenman.  "Geopolitical stress and uncertainty are pushing towards one scenario, and that is that these critical metals and materials simply must be found, developed and secured within friendly jurisdictions and preferably, at home.  We are positioning the company to benefit from these domestic needs and have a long-term strategy to increase our footprint in this vital space," continued Mr. Klenman.

About Armory Mining Corp

Armory Mining Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on minerals critical to the energy, security and defense sectors. The Company controls an 80% interest in the Candela II lithium brine project located in the Incahuasi Salar, Salta Province, Argentina and a 100% interest in both the Riley Creek antimony-gold project located in British Columbia, and the Ammo antimony-gold project located in Nova Scotia.

Contact Information

Alex Klenman

CEO & Director

alex@armorymining.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the Company's securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The Company's securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the  1933 Act) unless registered under the  1933 Act  and applicable  state  securities  laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Forward-looking statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of funds. The words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "plans," "will," "may," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that its expectations as reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, political and regulatory risks in Canada, operational and exploration risks, market conditions, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Canadian flag waving near Parliament clock tower against a clear blue sky.

Canada's Place in Global Mining: Why it's a Top Jurisdiction for Investors and Companies

For resource investors, geological potential is only one piece of the puzzle.

Whether it’s gold, silver, copper, nickel, uranium or any other commodity, the long-term success of a mining project is heavily dependent on jurisdiction. Mining is a capital-intensive, multi-year undertaking, and an asset's economics can be undermined by political instability, sudden regulatory changes or shifting government policies.

Canada stands out as a global leader in this regard. Its reputation as a stable and reliable mining jurisdiction is built on a foundation of political stability, the rule of law and a mature, transparent regulatory framework. This environment provides the certainty that investors require to commit the significant capital needed for exploration and development.

Keep reading...Show less
Australian flag pinned on a map of Australia.

Australia as a Mining Jurisdiction: Assessing Risk in an Evolving Landscape

Australia has long been recognised as a stable and reliable jurisdiction for mining, a reputation built on its rich history in the sector. However, the industry is now coming to a crossroads.

The country's mining sector is facing a shifting regulatory landscape as it contends with trade tensions, wage equity reforms and increasing environmental, social and governance (ESG) demands.

These new pressures are reshaping everything from project development and investment decisions to environmental approvals and land access, forcing the sector — and investors — to navigate a complex and evolving landscape.

Keep reading...Show less
LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Locksley Resources (LKY:AU) has announced LKY Doubles Landholding Abutting MP Materials in Mojave Hub

Download the PDF here.

EV Resources

EV Resources Acquires 100% of High-Grade Dollar Antimony Project in Nevada, USA

EV Resources Limited (ASX:EVR) (“EVR” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce it has secured 100% ownership of the historic Dollar Antimony Project, located in Nye County, Nevada – a Tier-1 mining jurisdiction strategically located near Military Metals Corp’s Last Chance Project. The project is comprised of 8 unpatented mining claims totalling 160 acres.

Keep reading...Show less
Blue and white globe balancing on a rocky surface with cloudy sky backdrop.

Navigating Uncertainty: How to Manage Jurisdictional Risk for Mining Stocks

In the high-stakes world of resource extraction, a nation's mineral wealth is a powerful magnet for investment, fueling economic growth and national prosperity. But not all countries are created equal.

For investors in the mining sector it's key to understand that jurisdictional risk can be profoundly impacted by political changes, as new administrations can swiftly alter the regulatory landscape. These policy shifts can present both opportunities and setbacks, introducing a complex layer of uncertainty to even the most promising ventures.

At the same time, regions traditionally seen as stable and secure for resource development can face their own challenges, including rigorous permitting regimes that can slow mine development activity.

Keep reading...Show less
Wind turbines on a hill during sunset, with a winding path leading through the landscape.

Report: US$800 Billion in Mining Finance Could Derail Clean Energy Transition

A new report from the Forests & Finance Coalition warns that nearly US$800 billion in mining finance is accelerating extraction practices that could undermine global climate goals.

The study, titled "Mining and Money: Financial Faultlines in the Energy Transition," highlights what the organization calls “dangerously weak” safeguards in the sector.

Between 2016 and 2024, commercial banks extended US$493 billion in credit to companies mining copper, lithium, cobalt, nickel and other key transition minerals, according to the group.

Keep reading...Show less

