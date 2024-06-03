Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Argo's April 2024 Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") April 2024 oil production was a total of 2,842 barrels for the month, averaging 95 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$83 per barrel and Argo's April oil revenue was $235,869 and net operating cash flow was $133,739.

April 2024Oil ProductionArgo's interestArgo's Oil RevenueArgo's net operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		85 bbl/day32 bbl/day$79,398$39,084
Lloyd
(18.75% interest)		182 bbl/day34 bbl/day$85,179$51,286
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		76 bbl/day29 bbl/day$71,292$43,369

 

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) (CSE: ARQ) as well as (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS).

Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to the financing not being completed in its entirety, or at all, delays or uncertainties with drilling and surface preparation work, and not achieving hoped for exploration success. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/211359

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argo GoldARQ:CCNYSE:RIC
ARQ:CC
Argo's Year-End 2023 Oil Reserves Report

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") Year-End 2023 Reserves Report ("Reserves Report"), with an effective date of December 31, 2023, is summarized below. The Reserves Report was completed by Petrotech and Associates, an independent qualified reserves evaluator based in Calgary, Alberta, and was prepared in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). The evaluation was conducted using the Sproule December 31, 2023, Price Forecast for Heavy Crude Oil (12°API) at www.sproule.com, adjusted for each property.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argo's March 2024 Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc's. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") March 2024 oil production was a total of 3,269 barrels for the month, averaging 105 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$73 per barrel and Argo's March oil revenue was $239,334 and net operating cash flow was $138,860.

March 2024Oil ProductionArgo's interestArgo's Oil RevenueArgo's net
operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest) 		105 bbl/day39 bbl/day$89,213$43,652
Lloyd
(18.75% interest)		203 bbl/day38 bbl/day$87,188$58,505
Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)		75 bbl/day28 bbl/day$62,933$36,703

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Argo's 2023 Oil Production

Argo Gold Inc.'s (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") total 2023 oil production was 17,553 barrels for the company's first year as an oil producer in the Lloydminster area of Alberta, Canada. Argo's 2023 oil revenue was $952,692 and the company's net operating cash flow for 2023 was $665,917.

Year 2023Argo's oil productionArgo's 2023
Oil Revenue		Argo's 2023 net
operating cash flow
Lindbergh 1, Lindbergh 2, Lloyd 117,533 barrels$952,692$665,917

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

