TSX Venture Exchange : LIT Frankfurt Stock Exchange : OAY3 OTCQB Venture Market : PNXLF Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021 the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange approval of the Definitive Agreement with the vendors. The terms of the Agreement remain the same as were disclosed in the September 28, 2021 news

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its news releases of September 28, 2021 and October 14, 2021 the Company has received TSX Venture Exchange (" TSXV ") approval of the Definitive Agreement (the " Agreement ") with the vendors. The terms of the Agreement remain the same as were disclosed in the September 28, 2021 news release. For added clarity, any future share issuances will be issued at a deemed price per share equal to the greater of a volume-weighted average price calculation and CDN$0.218 per shares.

"Now that we've received TSXV approval, we can begin our exploration and drilling program. These properties hold exceptional lithium discovery potential ," stated Nikolaos Cacos , President and C.E.O.

About Argentina Lithium
Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina , and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The management group has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina , and has assembled a first rate team of experts to acquire and advance the best lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

