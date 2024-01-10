Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

Argentina Lithium Announces Commencement of Trading on OTCQX Market and New Symbol

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQX Market (OTCQX): LILIF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTCQX: LILIF), ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of LILIF . The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 12,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. Argentina Lithium's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol LIT, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol OAY3.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

" Graduating to the OTCQX Best Market marks yet another milestone for the Company that will further enhance our visibility among US and International investors as we continue to advance our strong portfolio of lithium projects to support the global shift toward electrification and decarbonization ", commented Nikolaos Cacos , Chief Executive Officer.

About Argentina Lithium

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp is focused on acquiring high quality lithium projects in Argentina and advancing them towards production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector. The Company's recent strategic investment by Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V., one of the world's leading automakers, places Argentina Lithium in a unique position to explore, develop and advance its four key projects covering over 67,000 hectares in the Lithium Triangle of Argentina . Management has a long history of success in the resource sector of Argentina and has assembled some of the most prospective lithium properties in the world renowned "Lithium Triangle". The Company is a member of the Grosso Group, a resource management group that has pioneered exploration in Argentina since 1993.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Nikolaos Cacos"

__________________________

Nikolaos Cacos , President, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/argentina-lithium-announces-commencement-of-trading-on-otcqx-market-and-new-symbol-302031007.html

SOURCE Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/10/c1784.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

LIT:CA
Argentina Lithium & Energy
Argentina Lithium & Energy (TSXV:LIT)

Argentina Lithium & Energy


OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp (TSX-V: LIT; OTCQX: LILIF), an alternative fuel material company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "LILIF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference: Presentations Now Available for Online Viewing

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, held December 4 th 5 th and 6 th are now available for online viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT : https://bit.ly/46QuklX

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Argentina Lithium Completes Early Exercise of Property Options at Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

Argentina Lithium Completes Early Exercise of Property Options at Rincon West and Antofalla North Projects

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LIT
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC) : PNXLF

Argentina Lithium & Energy Logo (CNW Group/Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (TSX-V: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has exercised two option agreements to obtain 100% interest in key properties at its Rincon West, Antofalla North, and Pocitos lithium projects, all located in Salta Province northwest Argentina within the Lithium Triangle.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

The Stellantis Era Begins: Argentina Lithium to drill up to 30 holes at Antofalla North Project

(TheNewswire)

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.

November 27, 2023 - TheNewswire - Global Stocks News - On November 20, 2023 Argentina Lithium (TSXV:LIT) (FSE:OAY3) (OTC:PNXLF) announced accelerated exploration plans for 2024 , following a $90 million (in ARS equivalent) financing agreement with Peugeot Citroen Argentina S.A., a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

LIT is exploring a number of highly prospective lithium projects in Argentina with a goal of advancing them toward production in order to meet the growing global demand from the battery sector.

"The revised program includes a plan to complete up to 30 drill holes at the Company's large and highly prospective Antofalla North project , with a goal of assessing its lithium resource potential shortly on the heels of the Company's flagship Rincon West project, where the 11th of 20 planned exploration drill holes is underway," stated LIT in the November 20, 2023 PR.


Click Image To View Full Size

The Stellantis deal gives Argentina Lithium the financial resources to accelerate the development of its lithium assets, while providing Stellantis with up to 15,000 tonnes of lithium per annum, for a 7-year period if LIT becomes a lithium producer.

Stellantis has a track record of making savvy upstream investments.

On August 17, 2023 Stellantis announced a $100 million investment in CTR to advance the development of a geothermal lithium project in California.


Click Image To View Full Size

Argentina Lithium's VP of Exploration, Miles Rideout , has lived in Mendoza, Argentina for more than 20 years. Fluent in English and Spanish, he has a track record in mine permitting, financing, construction, and operations, participating in the discovery of multiple world-class deposits.

" Our 2023 field work focused on drilling Rincon West and was extremely successful in identifying lithium-rich brines and advancing the project," stated Rideout. "At the same time, we assembled the large Antofalla North property package adjacent and to the north of Albemarle Corp's lithium project and now that we are funded [by the Stellantis deal] we will be as aggressive as possible to advance the project alongside Rincon West."

Antofalla North is undrilled, though it has been explored with geophysical techniques to 500 meters depth. LIT "hopes to delineate another major source of lithium in brines at Antofalla."


Click Image To View Full Size

Argentina Lithium plans to complete 110 line-km of TEM geophysics at the Antofalla North Project covering approximately 16,620 hectares . The objective is to identify targets for drilling of "an initial 6 broadly spaced reconnaissance holes" totaling approximately 2,400 metres to test for lithium brines.

With positive results, LIT plans to follow this work with as many as 24 infill holes or approximately 7,200 m of drilling to fully test the property holdings.

Miles Rideout recently spoke with Red Cloud TV's Mark Bunting about the Argentina program, including the Antofalla North project.

"Ricon West is the area we've been drilling for about 18 months," Rideout told Bunting. "Next year, we'll complete another 12 exploration holes, and likely between four and six pump tests as well assessing the quality of the aquifer. With that work done, we'll move forward with completing an initial mineral resource estimate."

"Our second lead project is Antofalla North," continued Rideout. "Our properties there are adjacent to Albemarle Corporation - the world's second largest lithium producer. We will be drilling beside the Albemarle properties, in the same basin. It's a large project."

On November 20, 2023, Argentina voted to elect a new President, Javier Milei.

"The wider energy complex appears to be turning in Milei's favor," reported Forbes . "Argentina has the world's second-largest lithium reserves estimated to be in the region of 20 million tons, according to the U.S. Geological Survey ."

"Domestic production of the metal that's desperately needed for the world's energy transition is ramping up, and might rise to as high as 120,000 t/year in 2024 (from a current level of around 60,000 t/year)".

LIT is part of the Grosso Group, which has a vast network of local and regional contacts in Argentina. The Grosso Group has formed strategic alliances and negotiated with mining majors such as Barrick, Teck, Newmont, Viceroy and Vale.

Argentina Lithium is currently awaiting the issuance of environmental permits at Antofalla which will allow work to begin. LIT "does not foresee any issues with its applications."

"We have cleared the biggest hurdle for any junior today , which is having financing secured for all the planned exploration activity , to the tune of up to fifteen million dollars (US) next year alone if we complete all of our plans," stated Nikolaos Cacos, CEO of Argentina Lithium.

"In fact, the Stellantis funding is expected to carry us through exploration drilling to potential resource definition and initial engineering study stages at Rincon West and Antofalla North ," continued Cacos, "allowing us to build value with minimal dilution for our investors."

Contact: guy.bennett@globalstocksnews.com

Full Disclaimer

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd Announces Delisting from the US OTCQB

Bradda Head Lithium Ltd ("Bradda Head", "BHL" or the "Company") (AIM:BHL)(TSX-V:BHLI) the North America-focused lithium development group, announces that the Company has delisted its shares from trading on the US OTCQB Market, with effect from 1 January 2024, due to share trading liquidity expectations not having been met and cost saving in this current market environment

The Company's shares continue to trade on the London AIM Market and on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Canada Silver Announces Name Change to Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BCCanada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt is pleased to announce that shareholders at the Annual and General Meeting held on October 31, 2023 voted in favour to change the Company's name to "Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc".  The new name will better reflect the direction of the Company.  The name change is subject to TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") approval.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - LCR

Trading resumes in:

Company: Lancaster Resources Inc.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Lancaster Resources Inc. (CSE:LCR | OTCQB:LANRF | FRA:6UF0) ("Lancaster") is pleased to provide an update on the significant progress of the Alkali Flat Lithium Brine Project in Lordsburg, New Mexico, and the strategic steps being taken to explore this flagship property. Also, through an amendment to the spin-off agreement signed between Lancaster and Nelson Lake (the " Spin-Off Agreement" ), the record date for the Spin-Off transaction has been set for February 5, 2024.

CEO's Statement:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Final Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. (TSXV: AL) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") announced today the closing of the third and final tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 1,143,286 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $40,015 (the "Third Tranche"). ALX sold 14,086,144 FT Units in three tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $493,015.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Announces Option Grants and RSU Grants

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") (TSXV:STS)(OTCQB:STSBF) announces that it has granted stock options pursuant to its 2022 10% rolling stock option plan to a director and a consultant of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 208,000 common shares of the Company. The stock options are exercisable at $0.74 per share and expire 5 years from the date of grant (the "Options

The Company further announces that it has granted an aggregate of 334,053 restricted share units (the "RSUs") to a director and an officer pursuant to the Company's 2022 10% fixed restricted share unit plan at a deemed value of CAD$0.74. 100% of the RSUs will vest on January 5, 2025.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

