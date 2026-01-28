Argenta Silver Corp. Announces Stock Option Grant

TSX-V: AGAG

 Argenta Silver Corp. (TSXV: AGAG,OTC:AGAGF) (OTCQX: AGAGF) (FSE: T1K) ("Argenta" or the "Company") announces the Company granted a total of 6,000,000 stock options (the "Options") to the Chief Executive Officer of the Company, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each stock option is exercisable into one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.82 per share for a period of five years until January 28, 2031. The Options will vest as to 25% on the date of grant, 25% on January 28, 2027, 25% on January 28, 2028 and 25% on January 28, 2029. The Options remain subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Argenta Silver Corp.

Argenta Silver Corp. is a silver exploration company committed to (or- "focused on") advancing projects that support the global energy transition. Our mission is to create sustainable, long-term value for shareholders by acquiring and developing high-potential silver assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions across Latin America. Led by an experienced management team with deep expertise in exploration, finance, and project development, Argenta emphasizes responsible mining practices and is well-positioned to meet the rising demand for silver, a critical metal in renewable energy and emerging technologies.

On behalf of Argenta Silver Corp.

"Joaquín Marias"

President and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Argenta Silver Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2026/28/c1613.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Cartier Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Technical Report for the Cadillac Project

Cartier Resources Inc. (″ Cartier ″ or the ″ Company ″) (TSXV: ECR,OTC:ECRFF; FSE: 6CA) is pleased to announce that it has filed the National Instrument 43-101-compliant (" NI 43-101 "), Updated Mineral Resource Estimate (" MRE ") Technical Report on its 100% owned flagship Cadillac Project,... Keep Reading...
Equity Metals Announces Crews and Drill Mobilized to Commence Winter '26 Program on the Silver Queen Ag-Au Property, British Columbia; Arlington Property Drill Results Evaluated

Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY,OTC:EQMEF) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports that crews have mobilized in preparation for drilling on its 100% owned 18,871-hectare Silver Queen Property, northern British Columbia.In this initial drilling program, sixteen-holes totaling 4,200 metres are... Keep Reading...
Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 Drilling

Horizon Minerals (HRZ:AU) has announced Continued High-Grade Success from Burbanks Phase 1 DrillingDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Silverco Provides Additional Information on the Agreement to Acquire Nuevo Silver and the La Negra Mine in Querétaro Mexico

Silverco Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SICO) ("Silverco" or the "Company") provides further information regarding the previously announced transaction pursuant to the binding letter with Nuevo Silver Inc. ("Nuevo Silver").As previously announced on January 20, 2026, Silverco is proposing to acquire Nuevo... Keep Reading...
Material early-stage aircore drilling success at Sandstone

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Material early-stage aircore drilling success at SandstoneDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...

