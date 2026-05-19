Ardelyx to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Ardelyx to Participate at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Ardelyx Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), ("Ardelyx" or the "Company") a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced its participation in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026 on June 3 at 9:55 a.m. ET in New York.

To access the live webcast of the fireside chat, please visit the Events and Presentations page within the Ardelyx website at ir.ardelyx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx has two commercial products approved in the United States, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) and XPHOZAH® (tenapanor). The company's pipeline includes the Phase 3 development of IBSRELA for chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) and RDX10531, a next-generation NHE3 inhibitor with potential application across multiple therapeutic areas. Ardelyx works with partners to develop and commercialize our products outside of the United States. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor & Media Contact:
Lisa Caperelli
lcaperelli@ardelyx.com


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