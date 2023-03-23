Gold Price Gains as Fed Hikes Rates, Banking Crisis Still in Focus

Resource News Investing News

Arch Biopartners Receives Funding for Development of LSALT Peptide Drug Program

Arch Biopartners Receives Funding for Development of LSALT Peptide Drug Program

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that ARCH is receiving advisory services and up to $4,000,000 in funding from the National ReseARCH Council of Canada Industrial ReseARCH Assistance Program ("NRC IRAP") to support the reseARCH and development of the LSALT peptide (Metablok) program. LSALT peptide is the Company's lead drug candidate for treating acute inflammation injury in the lungs, kidneys and liver.

The research and development funding from NRC IRAP will help support several sub-tasks needed to advance the LSALT peptide drug program. These include: dose escalation studies; costs incurred by Arch during the Canadian Treatments for COVID-19 Phase III human trial; manufacturing new drug product supply to support future non-COVID human trials; the non-COVID Phase II trials (such as a cardiac surgery associated acute kidney injury trial) to gather more human data to support future drug approval; and, additional non-clinical studies to discover potential biomarkers and to further understand the mechanism of action related to LSALT peptide.

Quote from Richard Muruve, CEO of Arch Biopartners:

" We appreciate this support from NRC IRAP as we continue to develop LSALT Peptide as a treatment for inflammation injury in the lungs, kidneys and liver. This project funding will enable Arch to complete several important drug development tasks in the next twelve months."

The term of the Project extends to March 31, 2024.

About Arch Biopartners

Arch Biopartners Inc. is a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies that have the potential to make a significant medical or commercial impact. Arch Biopartners is developing a pipeline of new drug candidates that inhibit inflammation in the lungs, liver, and kidneys via the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, relevant for multiple medical indications.

For more information on Arch Biopartners, its technologies and other public documents Arch has filed on SEDAR, please visit www.archbiopartners.com

The Company has 62,398,825 common shares outstanding.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws regarding expectations of our future performance, liquidity and capital resources, as well as the ongoing clinical development of our drug candidates targeting the dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) pathway, including the outcome of our clinical trials relating to LSALT Peptide (Metablok), the successful commercialization and marketing of our drug candidates, whether we will receive, and the timing and costs of obtaining, regulatory approvals in Canada, the United States, Europe and other countries, our ability to raise capital to fund our business plans, the efficacy of our drug candidates compared to the drug candidates developed by our competitors, our ability to retain and attract key management personnel, and the breadth of, and our ability to protect, our intellectual property portfolio. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, including certain factors and assumptions, as described in our most recent annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis under the heading "Business Risks and Uncertainties". As a result of these risks and uncertainties, or other unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Additional information relating to Arch Biopartners Inc., including our most recent annual audited financial statements, is available by accessing the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com .

The science and medical contents of this release have been approved by the Company's Chief Science Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release 



For more information, please contact: Richard Muruve Chief Executive Officer Arch Biopartners, Inc. 647-428-7031 info@archbiopartners.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Arch Resources Inc.ARCHNYSE:ARCHResource Investing
ARCH
The Conversation (0)
Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Arch Resources Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Achieves record net income in 2022 of more than $1.3 billion , or $63.88 per diluted share
Achieves a 13-percent sequential improvement in average metallurgical segment unit cost in Q4
Declares a quarterly cash dividend of $58.0 million , or $3.11 per share
Deploys $160.2 million to repurchase 689,593 shares and settle incremental convertible debt

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $470.5 million or $23.18 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included an income tax benefit of $253.3 million primarily associated with the release of a valuation allowance on the company's deferred tax assets, compared with net income of $226.6 million or $11.92 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.  ARCH had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations (ARO), and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") [1] of $256.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which included a $3.9 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities.  This compares to $304.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021, which included a $31.3 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities.  Revenues totaled $859.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022 versus $805.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arch Scientist Awarded CIHR Grant to Study the Role of Dipeptidase-1 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Arch Scientist Awarded CIHR Grant to Study the Role of Dipeptidase-1 in Chronic Kidney Disease

Today, ARCH Biopartners Inc., ("ARCH" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: ARCH and OTCQB: ACHFF), a clinical stage company focused on the development of innovative technologies and novel therapeutics targeting organ inflammation, announced that an ARCH scientist at the University of Calgary was awarded a Canadian Institute of Health Resources (CIHR) Project Grant worth $1,109,250 to further study the role of dipeptidase-1 (DPEP-1) in renal inflammation and chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The CIHR grant entitled "A Multifaceted Function for Dipeptidase-1 in Kidney Injury" was awarded to a research team at the University of Calgary led Dr. Daniel Muruve. Dr. Muruve is also the Chief Science Officer of Arch. The new grant will help further understand the novel mechanism of action for DPEP-1 in kidney inflammation and its impact on CKD.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

Arch Resources to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 16

ARCH Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) will discuss its fourth quarter 2022 financial results in an investor conference call on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time .

Arch Resources Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arch Resources, Inc.)

Interested participants may access the conference call by dialing 877-870-4263 approximately five to 10 minutes prior to the start time. For participants calling from an overseas location, please dial +1 412-317-0790.  No passcode is needed. The call will also be webcast and will be accessible via the "investor" section of the Arch website at http://investor.archrsc.com . Following the live event, a replay and an audio download will be available on the site.

Arch's fourth quarter 2022 earnings release will be distributed via PR Newswire before the market opens on February 16 and will be posted to the company's website at that time.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-resources-to-announce-fourth-quarter-2022-results-on-february-16-301736663.html

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
DC Two Limited

DC Two Expands Beyond Data Centres & Infrastructure

DC Two Limited (ASX: DC2) (“DC Two” or the “Company”), a vertically integrated revenue generating data centre, cloud, and software business, is pleased to announce it has signed a binding conditional agreement to acquire 100% of the issued capital of managed IT and cloud services provider, Attained Group Pty Ltd (Attained).

Keep reading...Show less
nickel creek platinum stock

Nickel Creek Platinum Provides Update on Exploration Program

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its 2022 drilling and geophysics program at its Nickel Shaw Project in Canada'sYukon Territory with a total drilling of approximately 3,300 metres. The program included eight (8) holes with a total of approximately 2,000 metres of Prefeasibility Study ("PFS") drilling at the Wellgreen deposit which included drilling to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and the collection of additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further, the Company drilled 10 holes with a total of approximately 1,300 metres at the Arch exploration target with the objective to further define the extent of the mineralization discovered in 2021.

Keep reading...Show less
Auric Mining

Brisbane Mining Conference Presentation

Auric Mining Limited (ASX: AWJ) (Auric or the Company) is pleased to advise Managing Director, Mark English, will be presenting at the Brisbane Mining Conference today at 10.15am (AEST) / 8:15am (AWST).

Keep reading...Show less
Firebird Metals

Firebird Grows Oakover Indicated Resource By 80% To 105.8 Million Tonnes

Firebird Metals Limited (ASX: FRB) (“Firebird” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce a significant Resource upgrade at its flagship Oakover Manganese Project, which is located 85km East of Newman in the Eastern Pilbara region of Western Australia.

Keep reading...Show less
Belararox Limited

BelaraRox Limited (ASX: BRX) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BelaraRox Limited (‘BRX’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BRX, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Friday, 24 March 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Brisbane Mining Investor Conference: Exploring for High Grade Uranium in the Athabasca Basin

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to present its investor presentation.
Keep reading...Show less
Basin Energy

Airborne Electromagnetic Survey Completed At Geikie

Basin Energy Limited (ASX:BSN) (‘Basin’, or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that the airborne electromagnetic (‘AEM’) survey is now complete at the Geikie Uranium Project (‘Geikie’ or the ‘Project’). All preliminary data has been received with high priority targets identified. Data processing analysis has commenced which will be used for final target definition to support the maiden drill program. In addition to the significant, newly identified electromagnetic (‘EM’) conductor in the Southeast of the Project (Refer ASX announcement dated 8th March 2023) and the multiple conductive anomalies associated with regional structures, the survey has also highlighted an additional conductor in the west of the Project.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nextech3D.ai Announces Its AI-Powered SaaS Platform Toggle3D Experiences A +963% Jump in Users in 60-Days Crossing Over 1000 Users

ValOre Reports High-Grade PGE Trado® Auger and Rock Assay Results from Synform Target and Provides Exploration Update for the Pedra Branca Project, Brazil

FPX Nickel Announces Inclusion in New Sprott Asset Management Nickel Miners ETF

Related News

Energy Investing

Purepoint Uranium Reports Total Gamma Spikes as High as 8,850 cps as It Completes Winter Drill Program at Hook Lake Joint Venture

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

Lithium Investing

Definitive Feasibility Study Project Update

Silver Investing

Ord Minnett East Coast Mining Conference Presentation

Lithium Investing

Resource Growth Potential Confirmed At Colina West Additional Thick High-Grade Pegmatite Swarm

Lithium Investing

Further Assays Confirm Adina As A Robust, High-Grade Lithium Project

rare earth investing

Phosphate Testwork Confirms Potential To Produce Direct-Application Fertilisers From DSO And Concentrate At Cummins Range

×